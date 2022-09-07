By Bradlee Dean



September 7, 2022

“We were warned long ago about taking on this language.”

Friends, we were warned long ago about the language of today being parroted by the mainstream media’s useful idiots (Matthew 15:14).

[Rumble Video]

Remember when George Orwell said, “Political language (Of today) is designed to make lies sound truthful”?

Let’s go back to our founding forefathers and see what they had to say about the unconstitutional 2 party system (Mark 3:25).

George Washington said, in his 1796 Farewell Address, that political parties “are likely, in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”

He went on to argue:

“The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism. But this leads at length to a more formal and permanent despotism. The disorders and miseries which result gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of public liberty.”

What Washington called “the spirit of party” was, he argued, “inseparable from our nature, having its root in the strongest passions of the human mind”—namely, the tribal passion to separate the world into “we” vs. “they,” into rival and competing groups. This spirit can then easily become a desire to see “our side” win, regardless of whether our side is better than “their side” and regardless of the issues at stake or the facts of the matter.

President John Adams provided a far more succinct comment on the matter.

“There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerting measures in opposition to each other. This, in my humble apprehension, is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our Constitution.” – Letter to Jonathan Jackson (2 October 1780), “The Works of John Adams”, vol 9, p.511

How is it that the unconstitutional, two-party system is set up today in contrast to its original intent?

the United States Constitution, Article IV, Section 4, US Constitution states:

The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive, against domestic Violence.

[Rumble Video]

The short video below demonstrates the absolute ignorance of the mainstream media’s minions (And these are the adults) in driving a narrative that is everything but American Government and how it is to function. (Hosea 4:6).

FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTORS GET INTO SHOUTING MATCH OVER FBI’S TREATMENT OF TRUMP VERSUS HILLARY CLINTON

[Rumble Video]

In conclusion: Americans are just too easy for them that are pulling the narrative strings (Ephesians 4:14).

The propagandists have the people warring against each other instead of against those who are creating the divisive narratives (Psalm 94:16).

What’s worse is that the American people are divided over that which is not even true. Then again, the first casualty in every war is the truth. Therefore, if truth is the first causality of the war, then what must become of the war if the truth takes its rightful place? We will have peace (Isaiah 51:4).

