By: Devvy

“You seem to consider the judges as the ultimate arbiters of all constitutional questions; a very dangerous doctrine indeed, and one which would place us under the despotism of an oligarchy. Our judges are as honest as other men, and not more so. They have, with others, the same passions for party, for power, and the privilege of their corps…. Their power [is] the more dangerous as they are in office for life, and not responsible, as the other functionaries are, to the elective control.

“The Constitution has erected no such single tribunal, knowing that to whatever hands confided, with the corruptions of time and party, its members would become despots. It has more wisely made all the departments co-equal and co-sovereign within themselves.” —Thomas Jefferson

We are now into months of the latest round rioting, looting and burning courtesy of the Bolshevik Lies Movement aka Black Lives Matter and fascist anarchists known as ANTIFA.

The lives of millions of Americas continue to be destroyed financially as well as their health both mental and physical, by the continuing mandatory restrictions placed on them by tyrant governors, mayors, school boards and teachers unions over this latest coronavirus strain.

In the movie, The Patriot with Mel Gibson, his character asks a question before a vote on whether or not to take on the British: Would you rather have one tyrant 3,000 miles away or 3,000 tyrants one mile away?

And so, it is today.

For decades I’ve railed against rancid decisions by federal judges and the U.S. Supreme Court – along with about a million other Americans keeping a watchful eye. Example:

PLYLER v. DOE, 457 U.S. 202 (1982) – 457 U.S. 202 – Argued December 1, 1981; Decided June 15, 1982. Held:

“A Texas statute which withholds from local school districts any state funds for the education of children who were not “legally admitted” into the United States, and which authorizes local school districts to deny enrollment to such children, violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Pp. 210-230.

“(a) The illegal aliens who are plaintiffs in these cases challenging the statute may claim the benefit of the Equal Protection Clause, which provides that no State shall “deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” Whatever his status under the immigration laws, an alien is a “person” in any ordinary sense of that term. This Court’s prior cases recognizing that illegal aliens are “persons” protected by the Due Process Clauses of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments, which Clauses do not include the phrase “within its jurisdiction,” cannot be distinguished on the asserted ground that persons who have entered the country illegally are not “within the jurisdiction” of a State even if they are present within its boundaries and subject to its laws.

“Nor do the logic and history of the Fourteenth Amendment support such a construction. Instead, use of the phrase “within its jurisdiction” confirms the understanding that the Fourteenth Amendment’s protection extends to anyone, citizen or stranger, who is subject to the laws of a State, and reaches into every corner of a State’s territory. Pp. 210-216……

“The court held that “the absolute deprivation of education should trigger strict judicial scrutiny, particularly when the absolute deprivation is the result of complete inability to pay for the desired benefit.” Id., at 582. The court determined that the State’s concern for fiscal integrity was not a compelling state interest, id., at 582-583; that exclusion of these children had not been shown to be necessary to improve education within the State, id., at 583; and that the educational needs of the children statutorily excluded were not different from the needs of children not excluded, ibid.” (Bold emphasis mine.)

In other words, too bad for the states of the Union and the taxpayers. Illegal aliens cannot be deprived of an education paid for by stealing from the taxpayers! Illegal alien students who have no legal right to be on U.S. soil. Here in Texas there are more than 400,000 ILLEGAL alien minors in grades K-12 costing we Texans nearly $4 BILLION dollars a year.

The court goes on to say that illegal alien students didn’t have any control over their parents smuggling them into this country, so they are entitled to special consideration under the 14th Amendment. What rot. Special consideration? An amendment says what it says but those justices decided it’s okay to make “special considerations”.

In 1982, 4 justices on that court were appointed by Nixon, one by Eisenhower, one by LBJ, one by JFK and two by Reagan.

When that decision was made, Congress had already passed endless immigration laws. Anyone who enters this country without going through the proper channels is here illegally. They are not “persons” invited into the U.S., they smuggle themselves across the border.

Were any of those justices who voted against We the People and for illegals impeached? Of course not. I can remember quite well back in the 1990’s members of Congress like J.D. Hayworth who would appear on FOX belly aching about partisan judges but donate and get me reelected!

They were as gutless then as Republicans are today always worrying about what MSM pimps will say about them or how their vote on a specific bill might endanger their chances of reelection.

“At the establishment of our constitutions, the judiciary bodies were supposed to be the most helpless and harmless members of the government. Experience, however, soon showed in what way they were to become the most dangerous; that the insufficiency of the means provided for their removal gave them a freehold and irresponsibility in office; that their decisions, seeming to concern individual suitors only, pass silent and unheeded by the public at large; that these decisions, nevertheless, become law by precedent, sapping, by little and little, the foundations of the constitution, and working its change by construction, before any one has perceived that the invisible and helpless worm has been busily employed in consuming its substance.

“In truth, man is not made to be trusted for life, if secured against all inability to account.” —Thomas Jefferson in a Letter to Monsieur A. Coray, October 31, 1823

Jefferson was right about no man is made to be trusted for life in regards to federal judges and the U.S. Supreme Court. Back in 2004, Dr. Edwin Vieira wrote another one of his brilliant books, How to Dethrone the Imperial Judiciary:

“The most important constitutional issues of this generation concern the meaning of the rule of law and the ability of the people to enforce true law by restraining runaway activist judges…For decades, such judges have been simply making up law.

“What is worse, liberal and conservative lawmakers have been reinforcing such behavior by treating such rulings as if they are legitimate…In this brilliant, accessible, and documented work, Dr. Edwin Vieira offers us the best researched and clearest overview to date of the power of the people to control a runaway judiciary.”

Notice it says “…the power of THE PEOPLE to control a runaway judiciary.”

For it must be We the People as Congress – regardless of which party is in power over OUR lives – they have refused to do their constitutional duty by impeaching judges who make egregious decisions. Edwin’s book should be mandatory reading for all junior or senior high school students. Mandatory as well as my personal favorite book: Samuel Adams: Father of the American Revolution

People complain all the time about how Trump has “failed” regarding building the wall on our southern border yet how many of them know the many times federal judges have slapped him down making it damn near impossible to get anything done?

Complaining and doing something about it are two different things. In my column last week on DOJ refusing to indict and prosecute elected public officials, I included my letter to AG William Barr asking readers do as I did. I received two emails from individuals who basically said it’s a waste of time because it hasn’t worked in the past.

Well, if only 15 or 27 people sent a letter one would be right. But as I said in my column if Barr’s desk gets buried under one million letters it changes the ball game. He who yells the loudest gets heard. Edwin wrote a column about this back in 2013: Defeatism Insures Defeat. I highly recommend everyone read it because Edwin is spot on: “The question then arises: “For what are WE THE PEOPLE waiting? Until it is too late to do anything effective? Be forewarned. That day will dawn only too soon.”

Do you know only eight federal judges have been impeached and thrown off the bench in the entire history of this country? Eight, yet look at the destruction reigned down upon We the People by federal judges and the U.S. Supreme Court, i.e., Roe v. Wade and “marriage” between sexual deviants.

“The germ of dissolution of our federal government is in the constitution of the federal judiciary; an irresponsible body, (for impeachment is scarcely a scare-crow,) working like gravity by night and by day, gaining a little to-day and a little to-morrow, and advancing its noiseless step like a thief, over the field of jurisdiction, until all shall be usurped from the States, and the government of all be consolidated into one.” —Thomas Jefferson in a Letter to Charles Hammond, August 18, 1821

In July of this year President Trump signed an Executive Order to stop illegal aliens from being counted in the census.

Act surprised: Federal Judges Block President Trump’s Effort to Exclude Illegal Aliens From Census Count For the Purpose of Congressional Representation

“Crooked New York Attorney General Letitia James lead a coalition of states, cities and counties and sued to challenge Trump’s executive memorandum.

“The unanimous three-judge panel for the US District Court for the Southern District of New York said in its 86- page opinion that Trump’s memorandum violates the executive branch’s “constitutional responsibility to count the whole number of persons in each State and to apportion members of the House of Representatives among the States according to their respective numbers.”

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman was nominated by Hussein Obama – an ILLEGITIMATE candidate who usurped the office of president by fraud and deception. “Federal law allows rulings by a three-judge panel in such a case to skip a review by a circuit court and instantly be appealed to the Supreme Court.”

One can only hope Trump’s legal team does appeal it to the Supreme Court but with corrupt Chief Justice Roberts and wobbly “conservatives” on the court, don’t hold your breath.

The bottom line is illegal aliens are here illegally, period.

THEY SHOULD NOT BE COUNTED IN THE U.S. CENSUS BECAUSE THAT PERSON PHYSICALLY SHOULD NOT BE ON U.S. SOIL TO BEGIN WITH.Congress has the absolute right to set immigration laws. Our immigration law says if you, a person, enter this country without being invited, without the proper documentation you’re an illegal alien. So, how does that give that “person” – in this case illegal aliens – the right to be counted in the census?

Illegals are subject to deportation when caught by law enforcement and Border Patrol. Those judges simply blew that off.

Giving more new seats in the U.S. House of Representatives based on counting individuals who should be deported is not only unfair it’s simply damn wrong. I have long written and said on radio and in speeches one of the biggest failures of the U.S. Congress over the decades is not impeaching judges who make unconstitutional, and in some cases, outright partisan, decisions that affect all of us.

Going back to Plyler v. Doe mentioned above. In the court’s decision, it states:

“Use of the phrase “within its jurisdiction” thus does not detract from, but rather confirms, the understanding that the protection of the Fourteenth Amendment extends to anyone, citizen or stranger, who is subject to the laws of a State, and reaches into every corner of a State’s territory. That a person’s initial entry into a State, or into the United States, was unlawful, and that he may for that reason be expelled, cannot negate the simple fact of his presence within the State’s territorial perimeter.

“Given such presence, he is subject to the full range of obligations imposed by the State’s civil and criminal laws. And until he leaves the jurisdiction – either voluntarily, or involuntarily in accordance with the Constitution and laws of the United States – he is entitled to the equal protection of the laws that a State may choose to establish.

“Our conclusion that the illegal aliens who are plaintiffs in these cases may claim the benefit of the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection only begins the inquiry.”

I want to vomit. A person not invited into the U.S., who is here illegally and not a citizen of these united States of America is subject to protection under an amendment to the U.S. Constitution?

States like Texas should challenge that decision now that the Supreme Court has a “conservative” majority and I cringe when I say that. We must get Trump reelected because there are potentially two more seats that will be open. Hopefully, Ruth Bader Ginsberg will finally decide she can’t sleep on the bench any longer (age 87) and because she spends more time in the hospital and recuperating than on the bench. A wretched witch.

The other possibly Stephen Bryer, age 82, who might decide another four years with Trump in the White House is more than he can stand. One can pray.

We must hold our noses and vote for Republican incumbents who will be on the ballot in November, House and Senate.

If the House somehow remains in the hands of the Democrat/Communist Party USA and Republicans hold the Senate, it will be the same nightmare we’ve lived the past four years only worse.

If, God forbid, through vote fraud the House and Senate were to be taken by the Democrat/Communist Party USA, don’t think for a NY second they won’t try to impeach Trump the first week after they’re sworn in.

Perhaps things will change in 2022, but unless and until the American people actually take the time to know what we know, it will be the same as I wrote back in 2004:

American Electorate Rewards Lying, Anti-American Congress

No doubt the champagne flowed freely election night for the Republican party faithful, although for the life of me, I can’t understand why. For a nation in turmoil and demanding change, the same Congress is being returned to Washington, DC! The same Congress that has been controlled by Republicans for the past ten years .

America is sending back the same Senate (plus a few new faces) that has refused to remove one single corrupt federal judge or member of the U.S. Supreme Court. The same Senate that passed unconstitutional treaties like NAFTA & GATT without reading them that has destroyed millions of jobs since passage of both treaties. The same Senate that allowed Mr. Bush to invade Iraq without a formal declaration of war.

With the exception of a few seats which opened up for various reasons, the same House of Representatives will be returned to wreak even more destruction upon this country. The same individuals who voted to pass the insidious “Patriot Act” without even reading it. The same incumbents who have out spent any other House before them like drunken sailors in a bar with promises of more spending yet to come on unconstitutional programs and give-a-ways. The same House that allowed Mr. Bush to invade Iraq without a formal declaration of war. America is returning the same Congress to power that has destroyed our manufacturing, industrial and agricultural sectors.

The same Congress that has refused to lock down America’s borders and will allow the wholesale invasion by illegals to continue. The same Congress that has refused to get rid of NAFTA and GATT which will continue destroying American jobs and reducing the middle class to poverty. The same Congress that continues to bald face lie to the American people about the voluntary nature of the income tax, withholding and social security.

The same Congress that refuses to abolish the unconstitutional Federal Department of Education – a key tool to dumb down America for a one world government. The same Congress that will continue to promise better, affordable health care when they are the very body that is primarily responsible for destroying the best health care system in the world.

The same Congress that kowtows to foreign interests, raping the Americans people for hundreds of billions of dollars in unconstitutional foreign “aid.” The same Congress that refuses to nullify America’s participation in the Communist controlled UN. Instead, the prophetic words of Congressman James Utt on January 15, 1962 have come to pass: “You can expect to see a one world government, Communist controlled, under the United Nations. You will see the United Nations run up astronomical debts which we, under the terms of the treaty, are bound to pay.”

The same Congress will return to Washington that refuses to abolish the privately owned Federal Reserve, thereby ensuring that we the people will continue to have the fruits of our labor stolen from us by the money cartel, further reducing us to poverty:

“This act establishes the most gigantic trust on earth. When the President signs this Act, the invisible government by the Money Powers, proven to exist by the Money Trust Investigation, will be legalized. The new law will create inflation whenever the trusts want inflation. From now on, depressions will be scientifically created.” Charles A. Lindbergh, Sr., at the time of the passage of the Federal Reserve Act of 1913

“Some people think the Federal Reserve Banks are U.S. government institutions. They are not government institutions. They are private credit monopolies which prey upon the people of the U.S. for the benefit of themselves and their foreign and domestic swindlers, rich and predatory money lenders.” Congressman Louis T. McFadden, Chairman of the House Banking and Currency Committee

Don’t expect any remedy on illegal immigration, massive taxation, foreign aid, eliminating unconstitutional cabinets and out of control spending as a result of voting all the incumbents back in office. It hasn’t happened since the Republicans have controlled Congress for the past ten years and Mr. Bush has already demonstrated his readiness to back up Congress by signing unconstitutional legislation into law.

America is returning the same Congress that hasn’t held your best interests at heart for decades, yet they were once again rewarded for their lying and massive efforts to destroy your rights by passing thousands of new, unnecessary and unconstitutional laws cementing a police state and giving away our sovereignty.

The same Congress that will rob you to pay for programs for illegal aliens, and in fact, want to give illegals a free pass, further denigrating the meaning of citizenship and allowing criminals, rapists and terrorists to remain illegally in our country has been rewarded. The same members of Congress (both parties) are being returned to seats of power who promote the murder of unborn babies and promote the perverted culture of death known as “gay orientation.” Rest at link.

Republicans held the majority in both chambers under Bush for seven years and under Trump from 2017 – 2019. Did they get any of the above fixed? No. Both parties refuse to touch the privately owned, unconstitutional “Fed”. They need the magical money machine to keep borrowing for the grotesque, undeclared wars abroad and unconstitutional spending. I rest my case.

However much you want to puke, putting Republicans back in power of the House and Senate will at least buy us two more years. Trust me when I say more and more Americans are waking up.

I have a feeling Trump has plans on many issues but cannot talk it about until he’s reelected because then he doesn’t have to worry about getting reelected. I also believe Trump has learned a lot “on the job” about betrayal and realizes just how dirty and filthy are the politics in Washington, District of Criminals.

[I hope you can listen to my Devvy’s Commentary audio recordings; here on front page of NWVs. I will be doing them on a regular basis so if you’re signed up for free email alerts from NWVs, you’ll get notification when one is published.]

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

© 2020 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net