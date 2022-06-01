By Bradlee Dean

June 1, 2022

“So it came to pass in the day of battle, that there was neither sword nor spear found in the hand of any of the people that were with Saul and Jonathan: but with Saul and with Jonathan his son was there found.” -1 Samuel 13:22

We all know that the best way to ensure the enslavement of men is to disarm them.

“To disarm the people is the best and most effectual way to enslave them.” -George Mason

Not only does disarmament mean to enslave but it also means to take away one’s ability to protect themselves.

Lt. Col Jeff Cooper said:

“If a violent crime is to be curbed, it is only the intended victim who can do it. The felon does not fear the police, and he fears neither judge nor jury. Therefore what he must be taught to fear is his victim.”

Most recently, there is a report of another school shooting.

The irony here is that, once again, it happened in a “gun free” zone. This is illegal at every given step to disarm any law abiding citizen (Psalm 94:20).

One has to only ask themselves the question, why is it that after mass shootings take place that a majority of them take place in unconstitutional “gun-free zones,” which the mainstream media and their “useful idiots” are always blaming the law-abiding gun owners for the crimes of the assailants? (Hosea 4:6) The mainstream media is continuously magnifying the crime and omitting the law (Isaiah 59).

Jesus said, “When a strong man armed keepeth his palace, his goods are in peace: But when a stronger than he shall come upon him, and overcome him, he taketh from him all his armour wherein he trusted, and divideth his spoils (Luke 11:21-22).”

The first president of the United States George Washington said:

“The very atmosphere of firearms anywhere and everywhere restrains evil interference.”

The third president of the United States Thomas Jefferson said:

“Laws that forbid the carrying of arms … those who are neither inclined nor determined to commit crimes… Such laws make things worse for the assaulted and better for the assailants; they serve rather to encourage rather than to prevent homicides, for an unarmed man may be attacked with greater confidence than an armed man.”

Friends, it is time to hold politicians and agencies legally accountable for their crimes against the innocent (Psalm 94:20).

[Rumble Video]

© 2022 Bradlee Dean – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Bradlee Dean: Bradlee@SonsOfLibertyRadio.com