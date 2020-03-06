By NWV Senior Political News Writer, Jim Kouri

Two of the nation’s leading criminal justice scholars believe that the once heralded federal law enforcement agency — the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) — appears to have lost its lustrous image and its upper-echelon officials have contributed to the agency’s extreme politicalization.

Within the last ten years, the FBI as well of other Justice Department (DOJ) agencies, including the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), have been used as White House goon squads to achieve solely political goals especially the goal to create an illusion of competency at the highest levels of government. [Link]

For example, former Bergen County, New Jersey, Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano, now a Fox News Channel senior judicial analyst, has stated point-blank that he believes FBI supervisors and special agents lost their way and they’ve forgotten that their job isn’t to decide who gets prosecuted but simply to present the evidence.

The 67-year-old said on-the-air that the more we learn about the shenanigans within the DoJ/FBI and other federal cops during the Obama years, it appears the FBI is due for a massive housecleaning including reiteration of their job descriptions.

“If you ask a first-year law student to define gross negligence, it’s defined as extreme carelessness. They are essentially the same thing. You’re attempting to pull the wool over the eyes of the American public and for a while he succeeded,” said Judge Napolitano.

“Of course, Democratic Party lawmakers and their legions of so-called journalists will tell you the two terms are interchangeable, but that is being deceptive as well since ‘gross negligence’ is the language used in the legal statute as written,” said former criminal trial attorney and political strategist Michael Barker.

Investigate James Comey

Judge Napolitano also said on FNC, “Many of us have argued for 18 months now, since that came out on July 5th, 2016. Jim Comey was wrong on the facts, wrong on the law, and profoundly wrong to make that decision and to make it public as if it were made with finality.”

“The job of the FBI is not to decide whom to prosecute, but to present the evidence to professional prosecutors in the DOJ and let them make the decision. He took that away from them,” the judge added.

Newly released documents obtained by Fox News reveal that then-FBI Director James Comey’s draft statement on the Hillary Clinton email probe was edited numerous times before his public announcement, in ways that seemed to water down the bureau’s findings considerably. [Link]

Also, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, issued a letter to the FBI on Thursday that addresses a number edits made to Comey’s highly scrutinized statement. Comey had written his statement before the FBI even spoke with Hillary Clinton and her minions.

“A number of documents obtained by the watchdog group Judicial Watch about the FBI under Comey’s leaderhip also has provided evidence of partisan agents who abused their FBI or Justice Department positions for political purposes during the Hillary Clinton email investigation and 2016 presidential campaign.

The man U.S. Rep. James Jordan, R-Ohio, jokingly called ‘James Bond’ FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok, was ousted from the Mueller investigation after a Department of Justice Office of Inspector General (IG) investigation revealed profanity-laced text messages between Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page that denigrated President Trump, according to Michael Baker.

“Imagine what would have occurred if FBI agents wrote messages using vulgarity and profanity about President Barack Hussein Obama! Does anyone believe it would be treated simply as a federal cop exercising his First Amendment rights? Baloney. He’d be fired on the spot,” Baker claims.

© 2020 NWV – All Rights Reserved

Contact Jim Kouri – E-Mail: COPmagazine@aol.com