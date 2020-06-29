By Frosty Wooldridge

Anarchists, Antifa fanatics and Black Lives Matter rioters want to destroy Mount Rushmore, Lincoln Memorial and the Thomas Jefferson Memorial…precisely the men who gave every person of any race the most abundant and opportunity-filled life on this planet: The United States of America.

Anyone want to return to the “rule of law” that allows all of us of every skin color, religion and language, to live decent, ethical and moral lives?

At this point, Minneapolis, Minnesota slides into the morass of a burned out, looted and crime-ridden repeat of Detroit, Michigan. Chicago has become the new “Murder Capitol of America.” Two weekends ago, 114 minority members shot 114 other minority members and killed 14. Does anybody want to see that kind of mayhem in their cities?

Yet, the Minneapolis city council members voted to shut down their police department. How do you think that worked out in Detroit? Answer: it’s the perfect solution for destroying any semblance of a civilized society.

If the mayor of Seattle, Washington thinks thugs, anarchists and Antifa want to bring a “Summer of Love” into her streets, she’s in for a rude awakening. Already, one killed and another wounded in her “CHOP” section of downtown!

Tearing Down the Past Ensure Ripping Up Our Future

If we allow this current generation of naïve-gullible kids to tear down our monuments from our past, we will not remember or understand what gave us our freedoms. Why do you think they preserved Birkenau and Auschwitz where millions died in gas chambers during World War II? Answer: to remember that humanity won’t let that happen again.

Why did we erect a statue of Martin Luther King on the Washington Mall? Answer: to demonstrate peacefully toward any goal to bring the greater good.

If you’re going to take away our past, you ensure shredding our future. But if you still want to do it; then, do it by petitioning your city council for replacing statues that you don’t like. That’s how change works in a civilized society.

Looting, burning, rioting and monument destruction do nothing to preserve the foundation and the basic goodness for all people in America.

Turn Chaos Into Reasoned Action To Preserve America

If mayors and governors continue allowing anarchists of any color to continue to destroy our heritage, our stores, our malls and our statues—it’s very possible to turn our major cities into replications of Detroit, Michigan. At this point, Minneapolis gallops toward its own demise. Without functioning police departments, the barbarians at the door will simply become the barbarians in your house or church or synagogue or other place of worship. Those barbarians won’t grow or bring you food, or pay your rent, or take your kids to school. They do nothing for the public good or the “Social Contract” of our society.

Already, huge businesses like Walmart, Kohl’s and Target threaten to vacate Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle, Atlanta and other riot-torn cities.

If you lose the cohesion of jobs, communities and civil responsibilities to Black Lives Matter and Antifa anarchists—you are left with lawlessness. They only employ thugs to tear things down, not build things up.

Instead of allowing their insanity in Seattle, Minneapolis, Portland and other big cities, what’s left of the police departments and National Guard need to track down those anarchists, arrest them, prosecute them and throw them in prison to help them understand that this is the most viable, fair and reasoned society in the world. America gives more people of every color and faith, more opportunities than all other countries combined. America features incredible welfare systems to feed and house our children, feed our poor citizens, give medical care and ensure domestic tranquility via police departments across the country. Without the rule of law, we become another Somalia, Congo or Sudan.

Do you see anyone immigrating to those countries?

It’s time for Americans who respect our past, respect our Constitution and respect our country—to stand up, speak out and support our police departments and the rule of law.

If not, we will certainly repeat Detroit, Michigan’s fate across the country. It will not be a pretty ending for anyone.

What about the police? They must deal with the dregs of society 24/7. Thousands of thugs, crooks, swindlers, cheats, liars, bank robbers, rapists and killers operate in America around the clock. Without that thin blue line, you and your family wouldn’t stand a chance.

Sharon Marx wrote in FB: I live in Littleton, Colorado. If you are a law enforcement officer and need a break, you can come park outside my home. If you are thirsty, I will bring you a drink. If you are hungry, I will fix you food. If you are hot, I will invite you inside to cool off. If you need additional ammo, just ask. If you need backup, I will stand with you. If you need to cry, I will hug you and let you. If you need to talk, I will listen. If you need to pray, I will kneel with you. If you are wrong, I will tell you. If you are right, I will support you. I only ask that you don’t lose faith in Americans. We are not all against you. All lives matter. Take off your sunglasses and see the good people that are here for you. We are not as loud and obnoxious as these whiny media seekers. We are strong and waiting to follow your lead. God bless you and your family. Thank you for your service. The vast majority of Americans back the men and women in blue.

Have you called your mayor’s office in your city to encourage him or her to maintain your police department? Have you called your governor’s office with support of the police to stop all violent rioters and arrest them? Have you written a letter to the editor demanding that your elected officials honor their oaths of office to preserve the laws of your state and community? If you haven’t, why haven’t you? Who do you think will do it for you? What do you think will happen in your community if you allow the same kind of anarchy that brought Minneapolis and many other cities to their knees? Do you understand that the worst decision you can make is to think you can do so little that you do nothing at all?

