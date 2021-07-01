By Co ach Dave Daubenmire

What does it mean to be American? Is it something that is determined by birth? Partially, I assume. But simply being born in America does not make one a real American.

My friend Dr. John Diamond enlightened me to this reality the other day and I want to share with you, his wisdom.

Just as the Bible tells us that “not all Israel is OF Israel,” it would be true to say that not all Americans are Americans. Because we do not recognize that being AN American is more than legal birth status there is so much chaos and confusion in America.

Not all Americans are American. Permit me to elaborate on what Dr. Diamond shared with me.

Being an American is a birthright and it is distinct from Americanism. Americanism is a belief in what Superman defined it as Truth, Justice, and the American Way. There IS an American Way, but not every American follows it. The original American WAY is under assault today by those who are simply birthright Americans. The American WAY is spelled out in the Pledge…ONE nation, UNDER GOD, INDIVISIBLE, with LIBERTY and JUSTICE for ALL.

Our Founders framed this nation on the principles of NATURAL law…or ORGANIC law. Nature has LAWS. They are immutable and unbreakable. MORAL laws form the foundation of ALL law. ORGANIC simply means the ORIGIN of the law…that which makes the law, the law.

An ISM is a distinctive doctrine, cause, or theory. Americanism is a belief system…a code of ethics… based on MORAL law.

” American”connote scitizenship. Americanism is a way of life. Not all Americans believe in Americanism.Multi-culturalism is UN-AMERICAN as it seeks to supplant Americanism as the law of the land. All TRUE Americans support Americanism. Here are the foundations upon which America stands…called Americanism.

God (the Creator) is acknowledged as Supreme. (Appealing to the Supreme Judge) (Isaiah33:22, Romans 13:1:4)

The citizens believe that all men are CREATED(not evolved) equal regardless of race, color,nationality, language, or ethnicity. (Treated equally under law) (Psalm 55:13)

Our rights are NATURAL and come from the Creator and therefore can never be taken. (Unalienable rights). Nor can God ever be separated from Government.

The Christian God is the Supreme authority on all matters of morality. He is the King, Lawgiver and Judge. (Isa 33:22) The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God are at the foundation of ALL law.

True American people WILLINGLY submit to Divine authority. Man’s laws reflect the authority of the Laws of God…hence “One Nation under God.” (Ps 33:12, Romans 13:1:4)

The primary function of Government is to protect our God-given rights,“to secure these(God-given) rights, governments are instituted among men.”

The Constitution was created to restrain government from usurping our God-given rights. “We the People” retain the right and duty to remove those from office who violate our NATURAL rights. (That, whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right, it is the DUTY of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government).

The government SERVES the PEOPLE it does not RULE the people. All authority comes from GOD, through the people,TO elected officials. (Deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.) (Matt 20:25-28)

The result of such a system is Freedom, (Galatians 5:1) Liberty (2 Cor 3:17) and Justice (Isaiah 1:17, Micah 6:8)

These principles create a FREE Nation – Governed by the Spirit of Christ. (Matthew 25:31-32, Romans 8:2)

Unfortunately, many Americans today are not being taught Americanism but other ISMS… Communism / Socialism / Fascism / Nazism / Imperialism. All of these are anti-Americanism! Here is how they advance their agendas.

God (the Creator) is removed as Supreme. Mankind, by the FORCE of Government, becomes like the most-high God. (Ps 9:17, Ps 14:1, Gen 3:5, Isaiah 14:14, 1 John 5:19).

Government “leaders” “divide and conquer” by creating division (Romans 16:17) and sowing discord (Proverbs 6:19) based upon race, color, nationality, political parties, language, ethnicity, or economic status.

The rights of the people are determined by the consent of the GovernMENT…not the consent of the people. Government RULES over people. The people serve the Government.

Government replaces God as the Supreme authority (Supreme Court) on all matters of morality. The opinions of men replace God’s laws and overthrow the Supreme King, Lawgiver and Judge. (Ps 2, Ps 9:17, Judges 17:6; 21:25)

The “public servants” reject Christ as King and do what is right in their own eyes, (Judges 17:6, 1Samuel 8:7) and install GOVERNMENT as KING.

Government officials hijack their place in the Divine chain-of-command and instead of performing their function as God’s “ministers,” “representatives,” and “civil servants,” they begin acting as rulers and tyrants. (Matt 20:24-28, Romans 13:1-4).

The U.S. Constitution is used by the Government as a political weapon to control, rather than serve, the American people. (Luke 11:46).

The People are therefore slaves to their government. (1 Sam 8:7-18, Matt 20:24-25)

Result: Tyranny, slavery, and oppression. (A prince, whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.) (1 Sam 8:7-18, Matt20:24-25)

These actions produce a captured Nation – Governed by the Spirit of Tyranny. (Matthew 25:31-32, Eph 2:2, 1 John 4:3).

James Madison warned us that “The Constitution was made ONLY for a moral and religious people. It is totally inadequate for the governance of any other.”

It is time we faced the facts. Not all Americans believe in Americanism. Rebellion against God is at the heart of America’s collapse.

Being born in a hospital does not make you a doctor. Not all Americans are truly American.

