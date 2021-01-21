By Lee Duigon

Once again I find myself writing in the full knowledge that between now and the time of publication, fast-moving events might overtake and overturn whatever I wrote. But I can’t help it.

As of now, Monday afternoon, National Guard troops are still pouring into Washington, D.C., supposedly to guard against “pro-Trump extremists” intending to disrupt the inauguration of an organ grinder’s monkey as president. And they’ve got to vet the Guardsmen to be sure there aren’t any bad guys sneaking in.

If this were a Tom Clancy novel—or a Bruce Willis movie—these troop movements would be the preparation for a staged, phony “insurrection” aimed at “our democracy.” Some people whom they wanted dead anyway would be shot, our Free & Independent Nooze Media Inc. would shout it up as a full-blown rebellion, and it would be used to justify anything and everything the Democrats do to stamp out what’s left of our liberty.

Much has already done to heap up The Narrative, the Big Lie; and the next step would be to force all of us to say that we believe the Lie—or else. So we will have to say things we know are not true: there was no fraud in the 2020 election; all the violence was incited by President Donald Trump—we won’t be allowed to mention all the Democrat riots, including their various incursions of the Capitol: that’s just “whataboutism,” a new word invented by leftists by way of demanding that we should completely disregard their crime and violence—and of course we have to obey all their new Mandates “because COVID” etc.

It’s an ongoing Reichstag Fire that no one can put out. Our political overlords keep throwing gasoline onto it.

But it’s not a novel, not a movie. No hero is going to step in at the last minute to save us. We can’t even look forward to the next election to put things right—not with Dominion voting machines making sure Democrats win no matter how few people actually vote for them.

We are now a Captive Nation. Remember those? Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia. Poland, Czechoslovakia, East Germany. The whole Soviet empire, behind the Iron Curtain. In all those countries, communists and puppet governments shut down freedom for half a century—and more than that, for some.

Many of us can’t wait seventy years for the new Iron Curtain to come down. We won’t be here to rejoice when it does.

But they aren’t calling it an Iron Curtain. Globalists have a nicer name for it: The Great Reset. You’ll like it, really. It’s all for your own good, and owned and operated by The Smartest People in the World. Just obey; and, as Col. Saito said in The Bridge Over the River Kwai, “Be happy in your work.” Because we’ll lock you in the sweat-box if you don’t.

The only thing we have going for us is the sure and certain knowledge that our God is omnipotent and righteous, and that not one of history’s evil empires ever lasted a minute longer than He allowed. His hand is on the tiller of history. We may not understand the course He’s steering now; but wherever we’re going, He will get us there. The judge of all the earth will do right.

