By Lex Greene

August 11, 2022

The title is the first half of a statement made by President John F. Kennedy (D) at his Inaugural Address on January 20, 1961. The balance of this statement was – “ask what you can do for your country.”

That was sixty-one years ago, and my how things have changed since. Today, democrat voters only ask, even demand, what our government (taxpayers) can do for them. They care not about anything else…Freedom, liberty, and justice for all, be damned. Everything is strictly about voting themselves favors from the government, all of it paid for by taxpayers, and they are obviously willing to even use extreme Nazi-style measures to accomplish the darkest of any heart’s desires.

This anti-American movement, totally at odds with President Kennedy’s call to the people in 1961, was rooted in the USA at least as far back as the early 1900s under the Wilson administration (D) and firmly advanced under FDR (D) between 1933 and 1945. The Marxist ideologies were then adopted by the 60’s peacenik crowd while they were high, and supplanted into their children, later raised by the government in government controlled education. Those peaceniks are often called “professor” today.

There are a few of those old peacenik addicts still around, although they are dying fast from COVID vaccine injury these days. But their children are now one of the biggest problems facing our nation, those between 25-45 years old now. These are the children and grandchildren of the 60s global Marxist generation, led by the likes of Che Guevara and the Weather Underground. Today, these groups are now represented by democrat street militants, Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA.

So, after decades of these groups advancing the “what can the taxpayers do for me” agenda, Kennedy’s statement changes once again.

Instead of asking what our country can do for us, we must now ask…

WHAT CAN OUR COUNTRY DO TO US?

Americans of every political stripe need look no further than what our government has done to our country just since January 2020, with the Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris Nazi regime and their maniacal psychos in every federal agency, including the US Military – via their purely evil GLOBAL COVID19 RESET.

But if that doesn’t make the hair raise on the neck of every American, the raid on the home of billionaire former President Trump should have you throwing up in your bathroom by now.

Ahead of that raid, the DOJ and FBI had already run numerous other fraudulent fake investigations working in concert with powerful democrats, trying to take down the most popular political figure on earth today, and everyone who supports him. January 6, 2021 rally goers remain in prison as nothing more than political prisoners today, except the two who have recently committed suicide.

Biden’s (Obama’s) DOJ and FBI waited for Trump to be out of town, gave the Trump’s Secret Service detail only 45-minutes advance notice, demanded that all Trump property security cameras be shut down and denied any Trump lawyers to be present during the raid – after Trump and his lawyers had been voluntarily cooperating with officials for month, which at this point, no citizens should ever do. All of this is unconstitutional, illegal, and never done before.

Within hours we find out that it was none other than former Jeffrey Epstein pedophile lawyer, now Federal Judge Bruce Reinhart, believed to have hastily signed off on the Trump raid warrant…likely a pedophile himself, truth be known.

It’s also coming to light that Liz Cheney’s husband is at the law firm defending Hunter Biden, which really pertains to Joe Biden’s international money laundering schemes, so far buried by the DOJ and FBI.

You just can’t make this kind of stuff up! The “swamp” is coming into crystal clear focus.

Now, I have watched as the mindless boobs who believe every lie the leftist politicians and their media ever tell, rage with excitement over what they just saw on their 24/7 anti-Trump TV screen and leftist social media platforms, even openly threatening violence towards the entire nation “if Trump isn’t indicted for something,” whether he has actually done anything illegal or not.

Part of me gets a real kick out of seeing idiot anti-gun folks openly threatening gun-enthusiasts in broad daylight on public social media. The other part of me knows that if any conservative or republican ever did that, Biden’s DOJ and FBI would raid their homes in minutes, as if it were the Trump compound in Florida.

Add to this the knowledge that democrats just rammed through (with no bipartisan support) another $1.3 Trillion spending bill disguised as some inflation reduction act, which includes $80 billion for 87,000 new IRS agents, (a 500% increase) on the heels of spending $700,000 for more IRS weapons and ammo a few weeks earlier, and you’d have to be deaf, dumb, and blind to miss the memo!

I think we can safely say, we get the message loud and clear. Remember what the leftists in power keep telling you? “No one needs weapons of war except the military.” – Except of course, Biden’s (Obama’s) gestapo, once proudly referred to as our US National Security agencies and US Military.

Clearly, the Biden (Obama) regime in power has rapidly and fully weaponized the entire federal authority against the American people…And since no one needs that kind of power unless they are going to war, they are going to war! This time, with us!

Indeed, it’s no longer “Ask not what your country can do for you” or “what you can do for your country” or even “what taxpayers can do for Marxist thugs,” – it’s now, WHAT CAN OUR COUNTRY DO TO US, every American?

Because Americans have been asleep at the wheel for so long and still not ready to make a united stand against tyranny, I suspect we will find out what they can do before November, when democrats are poised to lose political power from sea to sea and border to border.

Think there is anything they are unwilling to do? I don’t… Why would you?

© 2022 Lex Greene – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Lex Greene: NWVLexGreene@gmail.com