Joe Biden is a product of 47 years in Washington DC. Clearly, as a U.S. Senator, he accomplished not much more than endless, meaningless speeches. Even more clearly, as you witnessed in last week’s nationally televised Townhall meeting with Anderson Cooper, Joe Biden lacks a grasp of what’s happening in America.

It’s as if he is the Captain of the Titanic, but he doesn’t understand that he’s racing toward that “iceberg” with no understanding of how to take control of his ship. He lacks any mental capacity to slow down, change direction or bring the ship to a full stop to save it and all his passengers…that’s all of us Americans.

Did you see the Town Hall meeting? If you did, you would shudder with exasperation as you watched a doddering old man attempt to give intelligent answers, but spun off into gibberish.

During his answers to Anderson Cooper, he made statements that contained no truth, whatsoever. He wandered off into diatribes that left Anderson speechless. In many exchanges, Anderson finished the sentence.

At this point, his handlers MUST know he’s suffering from onset dementia, where he goes in and out of the present. His wife knows he’s declining rapidly, but she won’t report on his mental decline because as Lord Acton said, “Power corrupts and absolutely power corrupts absolutely.”

Thus, our country continues steaming into a “black hole” of problems with few solutions.

President Joe Biden stands in violation of Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution. Instead of protecting our southern border from invasion, he welcomes it, facilitates it, and actively promotes it. To date in October, in excess of 1.6 million illegal refugees have breached our borders and have been taken inland by Joe Biden. Not to mention another 100,000 Afghan refugees that we didn’t invite. (Source: U.S. Border Patrol)

Is that the modus operandi of a rational, reasonable and credible president of America?

Journalist Madison McQueen reported, “Despite their so-called commitment to transparency, the Biden administration continues to hide how they are dealing with record numbers of illegal aliens crossing our border. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has begun flying unaccompanied alien minors (UAC) and family units to cities across the United States under the cover of night.”

One local news station, WRCBtv in Tennessee, obtained a video of planes arriving at Chattanooga’s Wilson Air Center “carrying migrant children who are being bussed to multiple southeastern cities during overnight hours.”

McQueen reported, “Two of the busses seen in the video were headed for Miami and Dallas. At least four planes landed at Wilson Air Center from May 14 to May 19. One source told the news station that “approximately 30 to 50 minors are transported at a time” and “the operation started in Dallas, Texas, but moved to small airports recently to avoid attention.” (Source: www.immigrationwatch.org)

In other words, Joe Biden breaks our laws under the cover of darkness. He’s openly defying the U.S. Constitution. Whomever is running this administration in the background does not want the American people to know what’s happening, why it’s happening and/or the end game.

While he promised to solve the Covid crisis, more people have died in 2021 than in 2020.

While he cancelled the Keystone Pipeline to fuel this country efficiently and maintain our energy independence, he watches our gas prices double in the past nine months of his administration. Gas runs over $5.00 a gallon in California. Biden has no answers or solutions.

It’s like he’s on a treadmill and doesn’t know how to shut it down. Thus, he’s going to keep running until he collapses.

What about the 100 cargo ships waiting to unload in California? Any solutions? Poor Jen Psaki, his front lady, starts sweating 30 minutes before she must appear in front of some very articulate correspondents who ask “point blank” questions that she can’t answer…so, like her boss Biden…she b.s.’s everybody. They know it, she knows it and we know it.

What about all those 100,000 Afghan refugees living on U.S. bases? Why do they get first rights to our tax dollars with housing, food, education, cars, rent payments, medical care—when 540,000 of our homeless citizens live on the streets of America? What about our inner cities where gangs, drugs, shootings and violence remain a daily nightmare? Does anyone dare live in south Chicago?

Why didn’t he retrieve the reported 400 more Americans still trapped in Afghanistan? Why did he allow 100,000 unvetted refugees to catch a free plane ride to our country when they did nothing to help our military forces in that country? Why not bring in the entire population of Afghanistan of some 38 million—to save them all from the Taliban?

Without a doubt, I could ask another two dozen questions about our country’s problems. You can see our infrastructure falling apart. In Denver, I must dodge potholes on I-70. Colorado’s roads are a driving nightmare. This summer, I witnessed gangs robbing cars in San Francisco. I saw 22 drugs stores go bankrupt from shoplifting in the City by the Bay. I saw the 62,000 homeless in LA, 11,000 homeless in San Francisco, 10,000 in Denver, and 6,000 homeless in Seattle.

Anybody in DC solving those problems? Answer: not a single solution by those 535 brilliant, elected officials…starting with forever career politicians like Schumer, Pelosi, Waters, Jackson and the list dribbles onward.

This nightmare of Joe Biden will ultimately land on our heads. If he keeps upright, they will keep dressing him and pretending that he’s in charge and serving America. When in fact, he’s serving everyone else, BUT not serving Americans.

Within the next six months to a year, I see him suffering a stroke, heart attack, physical collapse, or even death. That’s what 51 percent of the country voted into office when they knew he was in mental decline. Who in their right mind thought that a doddering 79 year old man could withstand the rigors of the office of president of the USA?

Whether he’s discharged as to Amendment 25 or he passes away, we will see our second “Post American” president take office in Kamala Harris who is an anchor baby from India and Jamaica. She will be like a person who can’t swim but jumps into the deep end of a swimming pool with no lifeguards to save her.

The end result: our country stands eyeball deep in trouble with few reasonable solutions. Why? Because those people in Washington DC do not, will not and have not served the American people for decades. It’s almost as if they can’t wait to destroy the fabric, the vitality, the honor of being an American and American citizenship.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

