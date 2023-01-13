By Cliff Kincaid

January 13, 2023

The lies of Obama-Biden are far more significant than those of one member of Congress, Rep. George Santos, who claimed to be gay and fudged the facts about his background. Obama campaigned under false pretenses as a Christian when he was a Marxist mole in the American political system. Now, Obama-Biden secret documents are being found in a closet and a garage. I suspect Obama’s hand behind Biden’s latest scandal.

For his part, when he ran in 2008, Obama must have figured that since the major media were failing to seriously examine his background, they would be prepared to overlook or at least minimize Joe Biden’s history of plagiarism. It was a good bet. Charges of plagiarism drove Biden from the presidential race in 1988. But they didn’t become a factor in 2008, when Obama picked Biden as his vice-president, or 2020, when Biden ran as president.

Everybody knows that Biden, like Santos, had a tendency to exaggerate or embellish but Biden’s career flourished since those incidents. It’s because he served the interests of the elites devoted to what Biden in a Wall Street Journal called the “New World Order.”

Now, apparently, Biden can be discarded. I suspect Obama is pulling the strings behind the scene. After all, to repeat, “Obama-Biden documents” are being discovered.

In terms of Obama, at the real center of this scandal, we don’t need a special counsel to learn that Barack Hussein Obama campaigned in 2008 as a Christian but was never baptized a Christian in the traditional sense. On the other hand, Biden campaigned as a Catholic who didn’t take seriously Catholic teachings seriously.

Since Republicans seem overwrought at the lies that were told by George Santos, let them use their new-found power in the House to open a full-scale investigation into how Barack Hussein Obama came to power and why he chose Biden has his vice-president. It is never too late to put the facts on the record, especially since Obama is widely perceived to be calling the shots in the JoeBama Administration and may be orchestrating the removal of Biden.

Remember that Attorney General Merrick Garland was originally Obama’s pick for the Supreme Court. He is Obama’s fixer.

In regard to Santos, Democrat House Representatives Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres filed a complaint with the House Ethics Committee against him. They claim “Santos must be held accountable for defrauding both Congress and the public.”

That’s fascinating. When questions came up during the 2008 campaign about Barack Obama’s religious affiliation, among other matters, his aides flatly asserted that he was a “practicing Christian” and was “baptized” in the Trinity United Church of Christ, led by Jeremiah Wright.

But calling yourself something is not the same thing as proving it is the case.

Unfortunately for Obama and his backers, the same Obama apparatus which claimed that he is a Christian asserted that the mysterious “Frank” in Obama’s book, Dreams from My Father, was just a black civil rights activist. It turned out that “Frank” was Frank Marshall Davis, a Communist Party member under surveillance by the FBI who served as a mentor for a young Obama in Hawaii. The 600-page FBI file on Davis even suggests he was an espionage agent on behalf of the Soviet Union.

As I discovered at the time, it is important to take a look at what Obama’s own books, Dreams from My Father and The Audacity of Hope, say about the President’s religion, or lack thereof.

He acknowledges in Dreams that his grandfather was a Muslim (page 104) and that he spent two years in a Muslim school in Indonesia studying the Koran (page 154). In The Audacity of Hope, he says (page 204) that “my father had been raised a Muslim” but that by the time he met his mother, his father was a “confirmed atheist.”

His stepfather was not particularly religious and his mother professed “secularism,” Obama wrote (pages 204-205), but as a child he went to a “predominantly Muslim school,” after being first sent to a Catholic school. Obama’s reference to being baptized is found in his second book, The Audacity of Hope, published in 2006, not in Dreams, published in 1995. Obama wrote on page 208, “I was finally able to walk down the aisle of Trinity United Church of Christ one day and be baptized.”

Traditionally, Christianity teaches that baptism is a sacrament involving the use of water to signify acceptance of Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit. Since Obama was not baptized at the time of his birth, in order to become a Christian he had to enter into the sacrament of baptism at some point later in life.

But Obama does not indicate anywhere in his books that he came into contact with what Christians regard as the “living water.” Instead, he says that, in his baptism, he made “a choice,” knelt beneath a cross, and “felt God’s spirit beckoning.” He said, “I submitted myself to His will, and dedicated myself to discovering His truth.”

This sounds like a powerful experience but it is not what Christians regard as baptism. In fact, there’s no evidence it was a baptism in the traditional sense that it was performed by Wright or anybody else. It looks like Obama walked down the aisle and made a profession of faith. That is not a Christian baptism.

We can clearly see that Obama was leading a secret life as a committed Marxist and was deceiving voters into believing he was a dedicated Christian. These lies make Santos look like a piker.

Frank Chapman, a CPUSA supporter, wrote in the party newspaper that “Obama’s victory was more than a progressive move; it was a dialectical leap ushering in a qualitatively new era of struggle.” He explained, “Marx once compared revolutionary struggle with the work of the mole, who sometimes burrows so far beneath the ground that he leaves no trace of his movement on the surface. This is the old revolutionary ‘mole,’ not only showing his traces on the surface but also breaking through.”

After digesting our book, Permanent Revolution: The Secret Life and Legacy of Barack Hussein Obama, KGB defector Konstantin Preobrazensky said, “I agree with everything and support every single word of it.” He understands that America is suffering through its own communist revolution and that Russia and China intend to come out on top, as America is left in ashes.

That book was the third in our series on Obama and explored the increasing importance of the New Age movement, drugs, and homosexual and transgender ideology. Obama knows what he’s doing. Biden does not. That’s why Biden is expendable.

As House Republicans threaten to investigate this or that, no issue is more important than how Obama seized power under false pretenses and how his operatives continue to run the Democratic Party. This is especially true as billionaires finance a temple to his honor (the “Obama presidential center”) in Chicago.

Come to think of it, perhaps a subpoena should be issued to the Barack Obama Foundation, which oversees construction of the Obama presidential center, demanding any classified documents removed by Joe Biden (or Barack Hussein Obama) from the White House during the time Obama-Biden occupied the White House.

Joe Biden and Hunter are just bit players in Obama’s “Permanent revolution.” Republicans should keep their eyes on the prize.

