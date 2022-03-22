Brain Dead Joe sent them into battle, failing to provide the weapons they needed for victory. It’s Biden’s Bay of Pigs.
The humanitarian group Razom notes Ukraine doesn’t even have the air power and air support to protect the sky so that rescuers can dig out the survivors stranded under the rubble of the Drama Theater of Mariupol.
The White House refused to let anti-communist Poland Warsaw send fighter jets to Ukraine.
The brains at Foreign Affairs, the leading establishment journal, are starting to wake up — too late, as usual. Their article, “What If Russia Wins? A Kremlin-Controlled Ukraine Would Transform Europe.” Well, wake up — the Russians have won.
Foreign Affairs is published by the CFR, which boasted Alger Hiss as a member.
Don’t believe the TV generals about Russian getting “bogged down.” And yes, Ukraine President Zelensky may speak like Churchill, but he’s not getting the support Churchill received.
Biden won’t give Ukraine the weapons they need for victory. Putin is crushing them.
The article by Liana Fix and Michael Kimmage in Foreign Affairs is subtitled, “A Kremlin-Controlled Ukraine Would Transform Europe.”
While denouncing Russia’s war as a massacre, Pope Francis is moving in the wrong direction, seemingly approving Russia’s terms for a Ukraine settlement. This will be another victory for Putin. As the writers at Foreign Affairs point out:
“When Russia joined the ongoing civil war in Syria, in the summer of 2015, it shocked the United States and its partners. Out of frustration, then President Barack Obama claimed that Syria would become a “quagmire” for Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Syria would be Russia’s Vietnam or Putin’s Afghanistan, a grievous mistake that would eventually rebound against Russian interests.
“Syria did not end up as a quagmire for Putin. Russia changed the course of the war, saving Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from impending defeat, and then translated military force into diplomatic leverage.”
Ukraine is NOT Russia’s Vietnam.
Russia is totally in command, dictating to Biden the cost of a new Iranian nuclear agreement. That cost is losing Ukraine to Russia.
Ukraine may continue to exist in name only, as a small piece of territory in Europe. But Russia will be in control.
All of those “conservatives” who praised Putin as a great Christian leader have blood on their hands.
We warned America about the Russian infiltration of the conservative movement.
Those who ignored our warnings in Back from the Dead: The Return of the Evil Empire are responsible for the death and destruction as well.
A writer for a Jewish publication, Gerard Filitti of The Lawfare Project, says:
- For Putin, there is no Ukraine. There is no Ukrainian language, history, or culture — no independence or right of self-determination. There is no democracy, no nation, and no people. For Putin, there is only Russia.
It’s fitting that Putin’s Russia backs Iran and makes possible its nuclear weapons program. Biden will sacrifice Ukraine on the altar of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, brokered by Russia. Russia is using the revival of the Iran Deal to evade economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.
Israel is next after Ukraine.
How sad that so many fail to recognize what is happening right before their eyes.
Ukraine has paid the price. Thousands are dead. Millions are refugees.
Shame on those who turned their heads away from the truth.
Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
Others issued warnings as well. Geert Wilders, a critic of radical Islam who wrote the book, Marked for Death, noted, “…although defeated Nazi Germany was subject to de-Nazification, there was no de-Marxification after the fall of communism… And without the public accounting of a trial, people tend to forget how evil communism was.”
This is why Putin, using Soviet-style propaganda tactics, speaks of the “de-Nazification” of Ukraine, ignoring the Hitler-Stalin pact that started World War II. One of my old friends, the late Jim Giurard, always use to say about Hitler and Stalin that they came to blows not because they were different but because they were so much alike.
In fact, it was Putin’s brain, a Russian “thinker” named Aleksandr Dugin, who was photographed meeting with former American Ku Klux Klan leader and neo-Nazi David Duke in Russia. Duke argues, like many Russian nationalists, that communism was imposed on Russia by a Jewish banker conspiracy.
Former KGB officer Konstantin Preobrazhensky says Dugin’s philosophy of Eurasianism was actually developed by Soviet intelligence in the 1920s, and later popularized by Dugin after the Soviet collapse. In the 1990s, he said, Dugin held seminars which were attended by the high-positioned Russian intelligence officer, Sergei Ivanov, who was later the Russian Minister of Defense and became the chief of staff to President Putin.
This kind of thinking led to the creation of the Russian-Iranian axis in the Middle East.
For these Russians, Jews are the enemy. Interestingly, Israel is now admitting thousands of Ukrainians into the tiny country.
In this context, it is worth noting that Satanist Aleister Crowley, who visited Russia twice (in 1898 and in 1913), helped the Communists in Russia and his philosophy played a role in the subsequent rise of the Nazis in Germany. His associates included Walter Duranty, the correspondent for The New York Times who achieved notoriety — and a Pulitzer Prize — for helping cover up the crimes of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, such as his murder of millions of Ukrainians, known as the Holodomor. (Another campaign to revoke Duranty’s Pulitzer is underway.)
History repeats itself, except another massacre is now happening in full public view and another Bay of Pigs is underway.
