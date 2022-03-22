March 22, 2022

Brain Dead Joe sent them into battle, failing to provide the weapons they needed for victory. It’s Biden’s Bay of Pigs.

The humanitarian group Razom notes Ukraine doesn’t even have the air power and air support to protect the sky so that rescuers can dig out the survivors stranded under the rubble of the Drama Theater of Mariupol.

The White House refused to let anti-communist Poland Warsaw send fighter jets to Ukraine.

The brains at Foreign Affairs, the leading establishment journal, are starting to wake up — too late, as usual. Their article, “What If Russia Wins? A Kremlin-Controlled Ukraine Would Transform Europe.” Well, wake up — the Russians have won.

Foreign Affairs is published by the CFR, which boasted Alger Hiss as a member.

Don’t believe the TV generals about Russian getting “bogged down.” And yes, Ukraine President Zelensky may speak like Churchill, but he’s not getting the support Churchill received.



Biden won’t give Ukraine the weapons they need for victory. Putin is crushing them.

The article by Liana Fix and Michael Kimmage in Foreign Affairs is subtitled, “A Kremlin-Controlled Ukraine Would Transform Europe.”

While denouncing Russia’s war as a massacre, Pope Francis is moving in the wrong direction, seemingly approving Russia’s terms for a Ukraine settlement. This will be another victory for Putin. As the writers at Foreign Affairs point out:

“When Russia joined the ongoing civil war in Syria, in the summer of 2015, it shocked the United States and its partners. Out of frustration, then President Barack Obama claimed that Syria would become a “quagmire” for Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Syria would be Russia’s Vietnam or Putin’s Afghanistan, a grievous mistake that would eventually rebound against Russian interests.

“Syria did not end up as a quagmire for Putin. Russia changed the course of the war, saving Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from impending defeat, and then translated military force into diplomatic leverage.”

Ukraine is NOT Russia’s Vietnam.

Russia is totally in command, dictating to Biden the cost of a new Iranian nuclear agreement. That cost is losing Ukraine to Russia.

Ukraine may continue to exist in name only, as a small piece of territory in Europe. But Russia will be in control.

All of those “conservatives” who praised Putin as a great Christian leader have blood on their hands.

We warned America about the Russian infiltration of the conservative movement.

Those who ignored our warnings in Back from the Dead: The Return of the Evil Empire are responsible for the death and destruction as well.

A writer for a Jewish publication, Gerard Filitti of The Lawfare Project, says: