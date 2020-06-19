Bradlee Dean

“The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s heading up to about nine billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care & reproductive health services, we could LOWER that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.”― Bill Gates

This last week on my radio show, we took the time to bring about an expose from a television program from 2003 called “Dead Zone,” which forecasted the “coronavirus” to a tee.

The show used words such as virus, mask, lockdown, authorized quarantine, coronavirus, statements such as “for your family’s safety” and “swab the inside of your mouth with a Q-tip,” and even “blood tests.” Then it went back to examples of the effects of the virus such as, high fever, respiratory distress, stating that the viruses come from China and ending with tracking and treating and yes, even Chloroquine, all of which you are being inundated with today through the propagandists in the mainstream media.

Now, outside of the fact that this, along with the movie “Contagion,” which came out in 2011, Bill Gates was forecasting this virus in 2015. In 2016, we have Celeste Solum, former FEMA worker for 20 years, telling us that it has been in the books since 2016.

Then in 2017, Anthony Fauci was forecasting the virus and “shazam,” out of nowhere, we are now dealing with a mysterious virus that just appears and they actually expect that you will believe what it is that they are saying to you (John 8:44).

Knowing all of this, and that out of his own mouth we have Bill Gates now coming out and accusing others of that which he is guilty. He is accusing those who refuse his vaccinations as those who are endangering the lives of others (Revelation 12:9-11). Friends, this is the ignorance and contradictory talk, Doublespeak, that they want you to overlook (Hose4:6). A little history lesson reveals that Bill’s daddy was the head of Planned Parenthood, which is also responsible for the murders of more than 60 million innocent babies (Proverbs 6:17).

On top of this, Melinda Gates, wife to Bill Gates, now comes out and lays out her plans for vaccinating the world’s population and the CIA-controlled media is right there with the camera and microphones up to her mouth in promulgating their United Nations agenda.

A vaccination for a virus that they cannot substantiate?

An evil and wicked woman she is, working with her evil and wicked husband. Melinda Gates lays out their dark plan:

1) “The first people that need this vaccine are the 60 million health care workers around the world. They deserve to get it before anybody else. Then you start tiering.”

2) “In the U.S., that would be black people next, quite honestly, and many other people of color.”

3) “From there, people with underlying health conditions …”

4) “… and then people who are older. Those are the ones who all need it first.”

5) “We also need to think about essential workers who are keeping our grocery stores open for us so we can buy food, or who are making sure that food moves through the warehouses.”

One has to only ask themselves as to how it is that the Gates have been put into a position of telling anyone what is good and/or bad for them when it comes to their health? Did you vote for them? It is a perfect example of who it is, with masks off, who call the shots behind these Judases (Luke 22:48) that Americans believe to be their representatives, which are merely special interest groups.

