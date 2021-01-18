By Frosty Wooldridge

Joe “Post Turtle” Biden named African-American Kristen Clarke to head the Civil Rights Division of the United States once he becomes president. She said in an interview that her job was simple: “End hate!”

There’s only one problem: she’s an out and out purveyor of racism.

While at Harvard as the president of the Black Students Association, she explained her views on ‘race science’: “Please use the following theories and observations to assist you in your search for truth regarding the genetic differences between Blacks and whites,” Clarke wrote. “One: Dr Richard King reveals that the core of the human brain is the ‘locus coeruleus,’ which is a structure that is Black, because it contains large amounts of neuro-melanin, which is essential for its operation.

“Two: Black infants sit, crawl and walk sooner than whites. Three: Carol Barnes notes that human mental processes are controlled by melanin — that same chemical which gives Blacks their superior physical and mental abilities.

“Four: Some scientists have revealed that most whites are unable to produce melanin because their pineal glands are often calcified or non-functioning. Pineal calcification rates with Africans are five to 15 percent, Asians 15 to 25 percent [sic] and Europeans 60 to 80 percent. This is the chemical basis for the cultural differences between Blacks and whites.

“Five: Melanin endows Blacks with greater mental, physical and spiritual abilities — something which cannot be measured based on Eurocentric standards.”

If what Clarke touted were so, Africa would be the Roman Empire of the 21st century as to intellect, spiritual dominance and physical prowess in all sports. However, Africa remains a continent of human misery, starvation, conflict between tribes, diseases like AIDS rampaging everywhere and illiteracy as the dominant factor for its failures on the human stage. In reality, Africa is an evolutionary disaster.

In totality of such an outlandish and totally bizarre statement, Clarke’s nomination should be investigated by the Civil Rights Division for its sheer racist stupidity, lack of mental acuity and dumber than a box of turtles perched on a line of posts.

If any White person said anything even close to as ‘racist’ as Clarke’s contention of Black superiority, especially intellectual superiority, all hell would break loose with David Muir, Lester Holt, Anderson Cooper, Norah O’Donnell, Scott Pelley, Forrest Whitaker, Robert Siegel, Terry Gross, and Savannah Guthrie throwing conniption fits for weeks on end.

CNN Black host Don Lemon made the most egregious racist statement on national TV…and got away with such racist rhetoric, “We have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men.”

If any White broadcaster had made such a statement about Black Americans, his or her head would be on a platter within minutes after saying such a racist comment.

In his novel, 1984 by George Orwell, he talked about “Newspeak” or the ability of the media, in the hands of the intellectual elites, could change perception, and, in time, reality.

What is the best theme for 1984?

Six Themes of George Orwell’s ‘1984’ that We Need to be Mindful of

Totalitarianism: Total Control, Pure Power. …

Propaganda Machines. …

The Thing Called Love. …

Liberty and Censorship. …

Language: Doublethink and Newspeak. …

Technology: All-seeing Telescreens and a Watchful Eye.

While the media may portray different minorities in a positive light as to financial success, social status and gleaming integration—reality shines a stark spotlight on what’s really happening. Blacks constitute nearly ½ of the 2.3 million prisoners in American jails.

The ACLU reports:

“One out of every three Black boys born today can expect to go to prison in his lifetime, as can one of every six Latino boys—compared to one of every 17 white boys.”

As to killings, Detroit, Michigan, dominated by 70 percent Blacks was once known as the “Murder Capitol of America” in the 1980’s & 90’s. That dropped because 1.2 million Whites fled the city. It dropped from 1.85 million to today’s population at 648,000, mostly minorities. The new murder capitol cities: south side Chicago, Baltimore and St. Louis where Blacks remain the majority.

As to academic achievement, Blacks disappoint Kristen Clarke’s contention of intellectual superiority. In Detroit, before it fell, Blacks flunked out of high school at 78 percent flunk-out or dropout rates as reported by the late anchor Brian Williams. Much the same occurs in Chicago, NYC, Miami and LA.

As to spiritual superiority, 7 out of 10 Black babies arrive without fathers and their single mothers subsist on welfare.

As to Black athletic prowess, Clarke proves herself correct: Muhammed Ali and George Foreman could knock anyone’s brains out. NFL football players smash each other to smithereens. And it’s a fact: White boys can’t jump as high as Black players. (Well, except Larry Bird.)

Finally, Black Americans enjoy the highest standard of living in the world because they live in America. They also enjoy the most millionaires and billionaires in the world. Most Black Americans enjoy being Americans and all the freedoms that entails. For the George Floyd’s and Don Lemon’s of America, “Systemic Victimhood” and/or “Black Privilege” may be the antecedent to “Systemic Racism.”

If President “Post Turtle” Biden’s pick for stopping the hate in this country stands as an example of his wisdom, intellect and political experience, somebody needs to gently pluck him off that fence post and escort him to an assisted living community.

For 2021, buckle your seat belts fellow Americans. It’s going to be a hellishly bumpy ride. The asylum caravans reported in excess of 10,000, are already making their way to our southern border.

