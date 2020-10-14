Bradlee Dean

It seems that when the people in this country feel that an issue is worth fighting for, they, without fail, win out (1 Timothy 6:12); and oftentimes, and before a victory is given, the Lord will ask His people to do something that requires faith especially, in the direst situations-namely to fight the good fight of faith (1 Timothy 6:12).

After all, the Lord is willing to give what it is that for which His people are willing to fight.

One of those examples is that of Attorney Katherine Henry, who took on Michigan tyrant Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who likes to dictate at will.

Katherine Henry simply reminded this said governor of her place by holding the US Constitution up as straight stick, if you will, in exposing the corruption of that of the crooked governor (Exodus 20).

When the odds of corruption were stacked against her people, she looked to the One that could give absolute victory over that of the would-be tyrant and won (Romans 12:21; Article 6, Section 2 US Constitution).

Fox 2 Detroit reported: VIDEO: Attorney says “burn your masks” following Supreme Court decision

Newsweek also reported:

Attorney Katherine Henry, who argued before the Michigan Supreme Court against Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive emergency orders regarding the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing and masks, has urged Michigan residents to “burn your masks.”

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled this past Friday that Whitmer, a Democrat, had no lawful authority to extend the state of emergency and require social distancing measures beyond April 30. Henry, who founded the Restore Freedom Initiative, told WJBK (Fox 2 Detroit) that this meant the executive orders were overturned as of Friday afternoon.

“That means burn your masks right now if you didn’t already. Open your gym and movie theater and open whatever business you have,” Henry said. “Go on and frequent whatever business you would like to go to, if you have a church that’s limited your services because of how you’re reading the EOs, forget that. All of those executive orders, based on COVID-19 circumstances, from 2020, they’re out, they’re gone, they’re done.”

Well friends, Katherine is right as we can now all see, and if the American people would begin to emulate Katherine in reference to the US Constitution and the Author of Common law you could rest assured that we could put a lot more of these tyrants out of business for good (Hosea 4:6, Hebrews 13:7).

Congratulations to Katherine and to the good people of Michigan in proving once again that we are a nation of laws and not of men (Psalm 33:12).

Article posted with permission from Sons of Liberty Media.

