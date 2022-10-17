By: Devvy

October 17, 2022

The dirty, ugly election cycle for mid-terms is now full steam ahead. Candidates (incumbents or challengers filling a vacancy) for the Democrat/Communist Party USA are even more vicious than usual as Americans continue to reject their morally bankrupt agendas and complete incompetence. It All Started with Obama: Barack’s Fist-F**king “Safe Schools Czar” Pushed Books that Encouraged Children to Meet Adults at Gay Bars for Sex (Fisting is queers[1] shoving their fists up each other’s rectums. By the time little Johnny is 30 he’s wearing a diaper because he can’t control his bowels.[2])

One thing that drives me crazy is listening to incumbents in Congress and challengers, repeated by equally ignorant talk show hosts (radio or stupid tube TV) accuse their opponent of being soft on crime and what they will do if elected. This round it’s a main feature for senate seats. To stand at a podium, give a radio interview or boob tube ad about how he/she is going to out-do their opponent on local crime in hell-holes like LA, Seattle, Portland, NYC, Chicago, Detriot and others is nothing but political theater.

Once again, as I’ve written for decades: U.S. House reps represent the people in a district within their state. Art. 1, Sec. 8 of the U.S. Constitution clearly enumerates their only powers. U.S. Senators have the sole power to try all impeachments. They confirm federal judges, justices for the Supreme Court and of course, budget and funding issues that come over from the house in the form of a bill.

No where in Art. 1 does it enumerate either the House or Senate have any legislative power regarding local violence such as we saw in 2020 carried out by the Black Lies Movement, Fascist ANTIFA and the skyrocketing crime in major urban cities. Except for Art. 1, Section 8, Clauses 15 & 16:

“To provide for calling forth the militia to execute the laws of the union, suppress insurrections and repel invasions;

‘To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the militia, and for governing such part of them as may be employed in the service of the United States, reserving to the states respectively, the appointment of the officers, and the authority of training the militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress;”

We have no constitutional militia even though it IS the true meaning of the Second Amendment: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” That’s when the state is supposed to call forth the constitutional militia to deal with extreme violence in cities or an actual insurrection where some group surrounds the state capitol with the intention of using violence to overthrow their government.

The National Guard is NOT the constitutional militia but over the decades they’ve been called to duty for incidents like the Rodney King riots. Stopping local violence and lawlessness is what the police, sheriff, mayors and governors are supposed to do to protect their citizens. Congress has no legislative authority to steal tax dollars from citizens in Missouri or New Hampshire to outfit a local police department with new equipment in W. Virginia or Des Moines, Iowa. Police and Sheriff departments are funded by taxes both local and from the state, depending on your legislature, budgeting and so forth.

One can fill a hundred books with anti-American, unconstitutional bills and sovereignty destroying treaties passed by Congress in my lifetime. Congress after Congress regardless of who holds the majority continue voting to spend massive borrowed dollars for un-declared wars, unconstitutional cabinets like the EPA, HHS, the Federal Department of Education, USAID, “federal” welfare. The list is endless. TRILLIONS of borrowed debt with the interest slapped on our backs. Spending borrowed debt is not prosperity, it’s insanity and about to bite America badly.

Senate races are savage this round because there’s a lot at stake. Let me address the issue of what the Seventeenth Amendment is for those who might not know because it’s critically important. It was a proposed constitutional amendment which would allow election of U.S. Senators by the people. Of course, this is 1,000 percent the opposite of those wise men who birthed this constitutional republic made part of the U.S. Constitution.

When the First Continental Congress was convened via a resolution of the Congress of the Confederation, one of the first issues discussed on May 29, 1787, was the balance of power for a newly created federal government:

3. Resolved, that the National Legislature ought to consist of two branches.

4. Resolved, that the member of the first branch of the National Legislature ought to be elected by the people of the several States every _____ for the term of _____; to be of the age of ____years at least and so forth.

5. Resolved, that the members of the second branch of the National Legislature ought to be elected by those of the first, out of a proper number of persons nominated by the individual Legislatures, to be of the age of ____ years at least and so forth.

James Madison wrote in The Federalist Papers #45: “The Senate will be elected absolutely and exclusively by the State legislatures.” John Jay, co-author of The Federal Papers is quoted: “Jay then informed Governor Clinton that, unlike the Senate, where the two-thirds rule was in force for treaties and impeachment, the lower house had nothing to do with treaties; it represented the people whereas the Senate represented the states –for the Federalists always a significant distinction.”

The framers of the Constitution wisely understood the absolute necessity of ensuring we the people would have the right to vote for our representative in Congress, and at the same time because they all jealously guarded freedom and liberty, the states must also have equal representation. We the people would have the ability to remove via the ballot box, miscreants and scoundrels, U.S. House members, while the state legislatures could recall their U.S. Senators who acted against the best interests of their state.

The Senate was supposed to be a sort of checks and balances, but that noble concept disappeared when U.S. Senators were then voted into office by special interests and mobs demanding more and more from the people’s treasury. The absolute right of the states to equal representation was wiped out when the Seventeenth Amendment was declared ratified on April 8, 1913, which it was NOT. I proved it in a court of law in 2014, only to have my case dismissed by a retired state judge who didn’t read one page of the filing or look at any of the HARD evidence. Court certified documents from the National Archives.

Oh, and you’ll find this interesting: On April 11, 2002, the State of Alabama decided out of the clear blue to ratify the Seventeenth Amendment – 89 years after the alleged ratification. On July 1, 2010, 97 years after the alleged ratification of that amendment, the State of Delaware ratified it. On April 1, 2012, 99 years after the alleged ratification, the State of Maryland voted to ratify the Seventeenth Amendment. How interesting that nearly 100 years after the alleged ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and after people like me have been pounding on this issue for more than two decades, three states just up and decided to vote on an old constitutional amendment. But it meant nothing:

United States Supreme Court – DILLON v. GLOSS, 256 U.S. 368 (1921) 256 U.S. 368 DILLON v. GLOSS, Deputy Collector. No. 251. Argued March 22, 1921. Decided May 16, 1921.

“The provisions of the act which the petitioner was charged with violating and under which he was arrested (title 2, 3, 26) were by the terms of the act (title 3, 21) to be in force from and after the date when the Eighteenth Amendment should go into effect, and the latter by its own terms was to go into effect one year after being ratified. Its ratification, of which we take judicial notice, was consummated January 16, 1919. That the Secretary of State did not proclaim its ratification until January 29, 1919, is not material, for the date of its consummation, and not that on which it is proclaimed, controls.

“It follows that the provisions of the act with which the petitioner is concerned went into effect January [256 U.S. 368, 377] 16, 1920. His alleged offense and his arrest were on the following day; so his claim that those provisions had not gone into effect at the time is not well grounded.”

The level of ignorance on this issue shocks even me. I once read a comment below a news item regarding former senate candidate, Joe Miller, [R-AK] after he came out supporting a repeal of the Seventeenth Amendment. The useful fool who submitted the comment said old Joe wouldn’t have to run for office and worry about getting beat. Miller’s opponent and alleged eventual winner, RINO Lisa Murkowski, opened the pie hole in her face: “…was the first to criticize Miller’s comments, issuing a news release entitled “Joe Miller reaching new extremes every day.”

“We have seen Joe Miller take some extraordinary positions in this campaign, but I never imagined he would support disenfranchising himself and every other Alaskan,” Murkowski said in a statement. “Joe is no longer content with simply taking away federal support for Alaskan families, now he wants to take away their right to select our United States senators.”

Yeah, those who gave their lives and blood to create this republic reached “new extremes” when they voted to create two separate bodies for the U.S. Congress, one for the people and one for the states. See how Murkowski worded her attack: “taking away federal support for Alaskan families”. Why that’s simply monstrous! Uncaring, cruel!

Think Murkowski wants to give up her power as a U.S. Senator? When pig’s fly. That professional whore politician votes for bills which become law that affects my life and I can’t vote her out of office. However, it appears Democrat Murkowski pretending to be a Republican could very well lose in a few weeks to Kelly Tshibaka unless vote fraud saves her again. One can only pray voters in Alaska boot Murkowski.

Sarah Palin Loses In Special Alaska House Race, But Is Back On Ballot In November, “Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) lost to Democrat Mary Peltola in a special election to fill the state’s vacant House seat, Alaska officials announced Wednesday, more than two weeks after polls closed —thwarting Palin’s plans for a political comeback, at least for now.”

That’s a federal election. No ballots should have been counted after midnight ON election day for that House seat, never mind two weeks later: Elections Undecided by Midnight are Void & Preempted by Federal Law – Foster v Love (1997; 9-0 Decision). How unfortunate Saint Sarah Palin is on the ballot there for the U.S. House race next month. READ – Sarah Palin: Buying the Sizzle (Mine), Oct. 20, 2008

This is by far the most important mid-term election in our history, period. What’s so revolting and obscene is Americans who are supporting lunatics, perverts and morally bankrupt candidates. And, like Biden, one who is 100% mentally incapable to hold any office, John Fetterman, in the important ‘swing’ state of PA. Fetterman is a very dangerous person who makes it his personal crusade to get convicted killers out of prison and back on the streets. That is no exaggeration.

Fetterman is currently the Lt. Gov. of PA who had a massive stroke last May. My brother is a double stroke survivor so I know what it’s like to be around someone who has had one or more. John Fetterman is without question cognitively impaired, badly. Not only is his speech very impaired, his mind wanders and he has serious trouble comprehending what someone is saying. He refuses to release results of his latest cognitive tests.

Exclusive Video: Democrat John Fetterman Wants to Ban ‘Ownership’ of Rifles, Not Just Sale, Oct. 3, 2022 // ‘Abuse of Your Mayoral Authority’: Fetterman Allegedly Ordered Cop To Dig Up Dirt on Political Rival: “Three years later, Fetterman cast the tie-breaking vote—his only vote in 13 years as Braddock mayor—to fire Shields as solicitor, purportedly to save money in the borough’s budget. Fetterman said he was an “enthusiastic yes” in favor of ousting Shields. Shields and Fetterman’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment about whether the earlier criticism of Fetterman was a factor in Shields’s firing.

“The incident is another black mark on Fetterman’s tenure as mayor of the dilapidated steel town, which the progressive candidate has touted on the campaign trail as evidence of his blue collar bona fides. In 2013, Fetterman pulled a shotgun on an unarmed black jogger he wrongly suspected of firing a gun near his house. The jogger, Christopher Miyares, said Fetterman aimed a shotgun at his chest. Fetterman admitted in a television interview that he “may have broken the law,” but he has refused to apologize for the incident.”

Fetterman helped release man convicted of murdering elderly woman // Satanic: John Fetterman Cuts Ad Claiming He Made Communities Safer – When Crime Quadrupled in His City // DEMONIC: John Fetterman Was ONLY VOTE in Failed Bid to Release Convicted Murderer Who Beat Teen to Death with a Bat

In the third quarter Fetterman raised $22 MILLION bux, a whole lot from out of state; hint, hint – California. And, what’s that huge lump at the back of his neck (photo in column)? Democrat John Fetterman Hiding Satanic Arm Tattoo He Doesn’t Want You To See! Fetterman officiated at a fake “marriage” for sexual deviants (“same sex”). He supports murdering an unborn baby right up until birth.

Fetterman is always seen in his hoodie get-up like some gangsta in an effort to convince voters he’s just like them. Gag me. Fetterman grew up with wealthy parents never worrying about his next meal. Like Bernie Sanders, another communist bum who lived off his parents (Bernie Sanders a Bum Who Didn’t Earn His First Steady Paycheck Until Age 40 Then Wormed His Way Into Politics), Fetterman is another bum: Democrat Fetterman, Who Lived Off of Mommy and Daddy Until He Was 50, Kept a Light Schedule as PA Lt. Gov – Didn’t Show Up to Work – And yet, watching video clips of him at his rare public appearances, in the background are all the bobble heads with big smiles, clapping and cheering for him. Useful idiots.

Fetterman has refused to debate opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, until the last minute before the election hoping the herds will vote early for him because he knows if the voters of PA watch him in a debate, they will see he simply is mentally incapable of holding office. His wife accuses anyone questioning his cognitive capacity discriminate against disabled people. Really? My late husband was a retired U.S. Army Colonel; the last few years of his life were spent in a wheelchair (his left leg was amputated in March 2014) and on oxygen 24/7. I know what it’s like to be a caregiver. I don’t wish Fetterman ill-will but he and his party are pulling the same con game they did by running Biden when they knew Biden had dementia who is now in the first stages of Alzheimer’s. In one of my columns back in 2018: “Uproar as Capitol Hill pharmacist dishes on Alzheimer’s prescriptions for the powerful” (Think Sen. Diane Feinstein.)

I knew nothing about Dr. Mehmet Oz until this race. I haven’t owned a TV for six years but I knew he had some sort of program. Oz holds dual citizenship and votes in Turkish elections. Oh, yeah, he’s going to give that up. Whoopie! Despite Sean Hannity nearly worshipping at his feet, Oz is just another run of the mill senate candidate parroting the same old BS for votes. But, Fetterman must NOT get elected so PA voters, follow the yellow brick road, hold your nose and vote for Oz.

Another member of the Democrat/Communist Party USA, Sen. Raphael Warnock, is running for reelection in the vote fraud capitol of the country, Georgia (next to AZ, PA, NV, MI, MN and California) against Herschel Walker, a former NFL super star who seems like a really, warm, generous man who means well. He is strongly pro-life and repeats the usual election promises of smaller government, etc.

Raphael Gamaliel Warnock’s also a pastor of some church who supports killing the unborn, loved by the murder factory known as Planned Parenthood; another useful fool who supports the scam called climate change, pro-illegals invasion saying Jesus was an undocumented immigrant and is “comfortable” with queer marriage. How could anyone – especially someone who claims to be a Christian – vote for Warnock?

Voters have got to clean out the scum and get rid of incumbents like Michigan’s demonic governor, Gretchen Whitmer. Tudor Dixon: Gretchen Whitmer Willing to Freeze People to Death ‘Because of Her Environmental Religion’ – Dixon needs to get elected. Mark Kelly, senator, AZ, needs to be thrown out unless vote fraud saves him. Same for Oregon’s “bi-sexual” lunatic governor, Kate Brown. Elect Christine Drazan in Oregon. We also need to get PA state senator, Doug Mastriano elected as the new governor of Pennsylvania as well as Kari Lake in AZ over champion of vote fraud, Katie Hobbs, a liar and cheat. Too many more to name but hopefully voters are mad enough to boot every damn Democrat on the ballot.

Two years too late. Trump was cheated by middle of the night ballot drops (hundreds of thousands of them), mail-in ballots and drop boxes, not to mention electronic cheating. Now the courts are just getting around to issuing decisions?

Wisconsin Supreme Court Drops 4-3 Election Gavel – They Just Banned the Questionable Practice of Drop Boxes

WATCH: Large Garbage Bag Used To Transfer Stacks of Absentee Ballots From Detroit Drop Box…Is This What SOS Benson Means When She Says MI Elections Were “Most secure in history”?

The Delaware Supreme Court just ruled that mass vote-by-mail is unconstitutional! – Will not be allowed next month

Bombshell Dominion ‘Error Code’ Uncovered in 97% of Georgia Counties – Open records requests reveal 64 of 66 Georgia counties have the same unsolved ‘Tennessee Error’ that caused seven scanners to miscount hundreds of ballots in Williamson County, Oct. 4, 2022 // Pennsylvania to count undated ballots, election official says, despite US Supreme Court ruling // BREAKING: 37,500 Affidavits Delivered to Gwinnett County, Georgia Election Board – 20,000 Challenging the 2020 Election Which Never Should Have Been Certified in Georgia, Aug. 29, 2022 // Arizona Supreme Court Strikes Down Democrat Dark Money Ballot Initiative To Make CHEATING Easier And Make Post-Election Audits ILLEGAL

Emergency Complaint Filed with Georgia Election Board Alleges Dominion Voting “Erroneous Code” Thought Exclusive to Tennessee Exists in Georgia Counties // Election Software Firm Used in Swing States Gave ‘Superadministrator’ Privileges to Contractors in China // Judge Halts ‘Unlawful Restrictions’ on North Carolina Poll Observers Ahead of Midterms

Election Fraud Update: Pennsylvania Steps Up the Steal: “As we have been reporting, the Electronic Registration Information Center, (ERIC) adds millions of ineligible names to the voter rolls of its member states, under the guise of voter roll maintenance. However, the voter rolls of every ERIC state are very bloated – transparently so. See the numbers.

“A condition of ERIC membership, as you may already know, is to solicit as many people as possible in order to register them to vote. The names which the state must contact, come from a data base provided by ERIC’s huge artificial intelligence system – which conjoins millions, including non-citizens, green card holders and others who are ineligible. That is fact.” Louisiana Secretary of State Leads the Nation – Ends ERIC in State and Creates Directive to Keep 2020 Election Materials

The bottom line is EVERYONE get out and vote on election day. The Democrat/Communist Party USA MACHINE are experts in election fraud and make no mistake: This is it for them and they know it. A majority in the House and Senate can stop funding the big hoax called climate change and so much more, but they have to take as many seats as possible. Forget the polls, everyone vote.

Sign up to be a poll watcher now. Echo chamber: Candidates who allegedly lose MUST audit the vote. A forensic audit. File to stop certification. Tune out the prostitute media’s Soviet-style propaganda and stay focused. Who gives a tinker’s damn what the NY Times, all the news that’s fit to fake, bellows about?

Voting ON election day is critical. I know, some people can’t like long-haul truck drivers, but it’s very important we all understand why. I know time is at a premium, but we’re just about to the end of our constitutional republic if we don’t stop their agenda at both the state, federal and county levels. No excuses my fellow Americans. MAKE THE TIME.

The four columns below by Kate Stansell are the best and what to do so please MAKE THE TIME TO READ THEM AND GET INVOLVED. Nov. 8th will be here very soon.

Another Reason to Be a VIP Voter on Election Day!

Election Fraud Update: Pennsylvania Steps Up the Steal

Think Your Vote Doesn’t Count??

ERIC – the Epicenter of Voter Fraud – “Over 50% of ERIC members have voter rolls that contain more names than their entire voting age population.”

Analyst: 25 Days From 2022 Election, Early Voting Requests Are 57 Million Below 2020, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gateway Pundit) – Good news. I believe some has to do with Democrat incumbents ducking debates against GOP candidates. People want to see those debates before they vote.

For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. Order two books and save $10.00

Footnotes – The left loves to use the word queer, just so you know.

[1] AOC: ‘We’re All Sitting Here, the Democratic Caucus, 60% Queer, Women, People of Color, Immigrant’

[2] Wait Gunny! I Have to Change my Diaper

