By: Devvy

As I said at the end of my last column, COVID Injections: Killing, Permanently Disabling Nurses, Doctors, Teachers, you always need to go back to the genesis of the problem. Identify is first because if you don’t know what the problem is, how can one possibly solve it? I’ve made dates bold because this is very important.

February 3, 2020: President Trump declares a public health emergency. Based on what? His staff informed him computer models predict 2.2 million will die; reportedly it was Fauci the Faker who delivered that canard. Where did that number come from? Prof. Neil Ferguson. His ‘models’ have been rightfully shredded but the damage was done.[1][1A]

January 21, 2020: CDC Confirms First US Coronavirus Case – “A Washington state resident becomes the first person in the United States with a confirmed case of the 2019 novel coronavirus, having returned from Wuhan on January 15, thanks to overnight polymerase chain reaction testing.” (PCR)

STOP. We know the PCR test, polymerase chain reaction, does NOT test for any virus. That is a fact which cannot be denied. The PCR test is a manufacturing technique never meant to be a diagnostic tool. The CDC supposedly has best of the best scientists and experts. How could they not have known they were using a test that’s meaningless for this alleged virus?

So, from day one, the CDC used a PCR test to ‘confirm’ the first COVID-19 case in the U.S. “A clinical specimen was collected and sent to CDC overnight, where laboratory testing yesterday confirmed the diagnosis via CDC’s Real time Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (rRT-PCR) test.”

Let me again use this example: Dr. Smith tells his patient he’s going to test him for diabetes using a test that doesn’t test for diabetes. What do you suppose would be his patient’s reaction to that?

Now, if you click on the link above, a confirmed case, it goes to a January 21, 2020, CDC page. “CDC has been proactively preparing for the introduction of 2019-nCoV in the United States for weeks, including:

“Developing a diagnostic test to detect this virus in clinical specimens, accelerating the time it takes to detect infection. Currently, testing for this virus must take place at CDC, but in the coming days and weeks, CDC will share these tests with domestic and international partners.”

Let’s go back to the January 21, 2020, link above. The first case is allegedly confirmed. Patient Zero went to a clinic on January 19, 2020. On the afternoon of January 20th, his case is “confirmed” to be COVID-19. But, once again, they used a test that is 100% faulty for the purpose it was being used.[2][3]

March 19,2020: WHO Declares COVID-19 a Pandemic– “The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11, 2020, has declared the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a global pandemic.” Global?

Hmm. Dec. 3,2020: WHO announces COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic – “The meeting follows the announcement yesterday by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s Director-General, that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic.” What?

Here’s how the CDC sold their lie. Dated Dec. 29, 2020:

“SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was isolated in the laboratory and is available for research by the scientific and medical community.

“One important way that CDC has supported global efforts to study and learn about SARS-CoV-2 in the laboratory was by growing the virus in cell culture and ensuring that it was widely available. Researchers in the scientific and medical community can use virus obtained from this work in their studies.”

Well, it sure sounds convincing, doesn’t it? I mean ‘isolated’ is important. The only problem is that bothersome thing called ‘purified’ in identifying a new virus. No wonder the CDC referred to COVID as a ‘new novel’ coronavirus. A fictional novel. There’s another problem. Back to this posted on the FDA’s web site: CDC document “CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel.” July 13, 2020, page 42 where the CDC is instructing the use of a PCR test, it says:

“Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available, assays [diagnostic tests] designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA…”

The CDC is explaining how to test for a virus for which they have no quantified virus isolated specimen available using a test that doesn’t test for any virus. They have no existing virus isolates in July, but by December, they claim to have isolated SARS-Co-V02 in the laboratory – months into the “pandemic”.

In January 2020, first case confirmed using a PCR test. July 2020, they have no isolated virus. December 2020, they have the isolated virus. Above, Dec. 29, 2020, they state it was isolated “in the laboratory and available”. So, from July 13,2020 to December 29, 2020, they allegedly now have isolated specimen, but not a purified – clean – particles isolated specimen.

More importantly, if the CDC had allegedly isolated this phantom virus in late December 2020 (exact date unknown), what scientific protocols were used to isolate this alleged SARS-CoV-2, “that causes COVID-19” exists? It certainly didn’t come from the Communist Chinese government or their equivalent of our CDC:

“China didn’t have scientific proof of this ‘new novel coronavirus’ as I’ve pointed out in previous columns: “Ten days ago I watched a video that absolutely caused my jaw to drop. This interview on Jan. 23, 2021, was between an NBC reporter in Wuhan, China and Dr. Wu Zunyou, Chinese Center for Disease Control. In response to the reporter’s question about why they haven’t shared data, Zunyou said, “They didn’t isolate the virus.” And, there you have it. Computer models are not specimens.

If this phantom virus came from Wuhan, China who did NOT isolate this alleged virus, how could the CDC have already “isolated in the laboratory and is available for research by the scientific and medical community” in late Dec. 2020? Patient Zero had returned from China in mid-January.

Trump put globalist, Mike Pence, in charge of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, established on January 29, 2020. Fauci the Faker and scarf model, Deborah Birx, became the superstars. Despite the predicted apocalypse about to hit this country, big chief expert, Fauci the Faker,said nothing to worry about. Drum roll, please:

“On February 17, 2020, Fauci opined that the danger of the coronavirus was “just minuscule” but that Americans should be worried about the “real and present danger” of seasonal flu.

“On February 29, 2020, Fauci asserted, “Right now, at this moment, there is no need to change anything that you’re doing on a day-by-day basis. Right now, the risk is still low.”

“On March 9, 2020, Fauci commented that: “If you are a healthy young person, there is no reason if you want to go on a cruise ship, go on a cruise ship.”

Beyond any legal deficiencies, there’s no question the CDC & FDA had to know a PCR test does not test for any virus therefore, they have committed fraud on a massive scale. In the legal world, fraud “is both a civil tort and criminal wrong“.

The same applies to the manufacturers of PCR tests they sold to labs, hospitals and all other health care providers world-wide. Their product – even stretched to the merry-go-round called cycles – is beyond defective yet they sold it knowing – or at least should have known it does not detect infection or any virus. That’s fraud.

The whole world – not just the U.S. was shut down based on number of cases identified using PCR tests plastered on every TV, vomited up by governors and mayors who fell for the con. International Class Action Lawsuits Against Corona PCR Test Manufacturers

Nov. 9, 2020: SCIENCE FAIL: Portuguese court rules PCR tests are unreliable, unlawful “evidence” of alleged Covid-19 infections

“These individuals sued for fraudulent science and won, setting a precedent for the PCR test to hopefully be discarded as pseudo scientific quackery, which is exactly what it is. Even The New York Times told the truth by revealing that most people who test “positive” using a PCR test are actually negative and healthy.

“Testing data collected from Massachusetts, New York, Nevada and elsewhere show that upwards of 90 percent of people who test “positive” with a PCR test are perfectly normal and disease-free.

“Given how much scientific doubt exists – as voiced by experts, i.e., those who matter – about the reliability of the PCR tests, given the lack of information concerning the tests’ analytical parameters, and in the absence of a physician’s diagnosis supporting the existence of infection or risk, there is no way this court would ever be able to determine whether C was indeed a carrier of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, or whether A, B and D had been at a high risk of exposure to it,” the Portuguese court corroborated about the faulty nature of the PCR test.

“It is important to keep in mind that the PCR was never intended to be used as a method of trying to copy genetic material, which is how it is being used in Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) testing.”

While this is a long read, it’s important: BOMBSHELL: HHS documents admit the CDC has never isolated any “covid-19 virus” …PCR tests nothing but instrument NOISE … the global HOAX is rapidly unraveling, August 8, 2021

A great deal is covered in that piece above including what I wrote about in mid-2020: The same time this alleged COLVID-19 virus hits is at the same time as the annual influenza flu season.

“On July 21st of this year, the CDC announced it is withdrawing its authorization of the current PCR test for covid-19, saying the PCR test would no longer be considered valid science after December 31st of this year. It then states that a new PCR test will, “facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses,” meaning the new test will reportedly be able to tell the difference between covid and the common cold. This implies that the current test — the one used to push global covid pandemic hysteria — does not achieve such a differentiation.

“In effect, it appears the CDC has been fabricating the science behind global “pandemics” for decades, using the media to spread mass hysteria where no pandemic existed. One of the best and most recent cases is the recent Zika virus, where mainstream media outlets were screaming that babies born to new mothers in Florida would be born with shrunken heads (microcephaly) because of the Zika virus. Just as with the covid scheme, billions of dollars were funneled into pharmaceutical companies to research a vaccine for Zika, which turned out to be nothing more than fictional hype.”

The lives of tens of millions of Americans destroyed financially based on a test the CDC had to have known from day one does not detect any virus or infection. Emotional wrecks dealing with having your livelihood yanked right out from under you. Hysteria pumping from the prostitute media 24/7 with the battle cry only a vaccine will save us all.

A new virus no one can prove exists

Regular readers know neither the CDC nor any other official health agency in more than 40 countries has been able to prove this SARS-CoV-2 exists.[4][5][6][7] The CDC has been playing a deadly game of deception.

Where is the Evidence for the Existence of the ‘Novel Coronavirus’, SARS-CoV-2?, May 8, 2020– This is a very important read . No Gold Standard, No Fulfillment of Koch’s Postulates.I’ll dispense with quotes here due to space.

On Dr. Robert O. Young’s web site is a plethora of CDC responses which is evidence in a court of law that absolutely kills this monstrous lie about a new ‘novel’ coronavirus. Scroll down and look at the first document dated January 23, 2020, and the analysis below. It validates so much about this monstrous deception pulled off by the CDC and the FDA backing them.

Next document down is June 7,2021, from researcher Christine Massey and yet another one of her FOIA’s to the CDC. Covered this in my December 2020 column. Ms. Massey had already filed the equivalent of FOIAs to many health departments in several countries requesting proof COIVD-19 virus exists; going back to mid-2020.

My dear friend, Larry Becraft, who is a constitutional attorney filed a FOIA on my behalf with the CDC on May 7, 2021: Prove COVID-19 exists. What protocols were used to identify it as a ‘new novel’ coronavirus. See here. Their response was several useless links. The one to focus on is here. June 6, 2020: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 from Patient with Coronavirus Disease, United States – “We isolated virus from nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal specimens from this patient and characterized the viral sequence, replication properties, and cell culture tropism.”

I had to look up nasopharyngeal. Had to gag over the PCR being ideal for COVID-19. “The current standard for diagnosing SARS-CoV-2 once a nasopharyngeal swab has been obtained is the real-time fluorescence-based polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR)…RT-PCR is considered to be an ideal analytical technique for SARS-CoV-2 detection due to its reliability, low cost, and sensitivity, particularly when compared to alternative diagnostic approaches like cell culture, antigen detection, and serological methods.” That page led me to another reference:

Oropharyngeal swabs, Sept. 16,2020: “In present study, we mainly aimed to evaluate specimen types and specimen collection timepoint on the positive detection of 2019 novel coronavirus from patients at infection late stage based on RT-PCR testing…Paired nasopharyngeal swabs, nasal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs and anal swabs were collected from patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 during infection late stage before washing in the morning and afternoon on the same day. Then virus RNA was extracted and tested for 2019-nCoV identification by RT-PCR within 24 h.”

As of today, neither the CDC or any other official health agency contacted can prove SARS-CoV-2 actually exists as a new virus. Their whole game has been propped up by the PCR test which is nothing but fraud as it relates to this alleged virus. The CDC’s response to my FOIA was nothing but smoke and mirrors.

Like countless others, I was on board with the Koch’s Postulates criteria. It’s been the gold standard for identifying viruses since 1890 – 131 years ago. Until I watched a couple of videos on identifying viruses using 21st century science. As I wrote in my column on this: “Like TV shows solving murders. The killer was finally identified 20 years later using his DNA which wasn’t available at the time the murder took place. If Dr. Stefan Lanka is scientifically correct, SARS-CoV-2 is not a virus.” The science protocols being used are obsolete and shouldn’t be used anymore.

Dr. Lanka proved measles is not a virus in a court of law and neither can COVID-19 be one. Cancer is not treated with a vaccine but is a disease. Yes, I know, COVID is respiratory but don’t you think a vaccine being used should be for the correct disease or virus? Those dangerous experimental injections being passed off as vaccines are not working, they are killing and maiming humans all over the planet. They will never work.Despite 95% vaccination rate, Cornell today has five times more COVID cases than it did this time last year

Those mRNA injections are technology not meant to prevent anyone from getting this phantom virus or protect anyone from spreading it. January 17, 2021: WE REPEAT: The mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Is Positively Not a Vaccine

People are dying from COVID-19. Yes, Americans are dying but from what? A weaponized influenza flu is what I believe. But, it’s not what I believe, it’s what solid science proves which has not been done -except by Dr. Lanka.

For those who are just learning about this nightmare, take the time to watch these two documentaries: Plandemic – Indoctrination, the most censored, banned and watched documentary of all time. Plandemic 2 if you haven’t seen it.

Lawsuits

Sept. 3, 2021, NY Health Commissioner repeals mask mandate for unvaxxed after federal lawsuit filed

The EUA lawsuit is here and continues on pause while briefs, etc., are filed. The CMS whistleblower lawsuit same status.

Reiner Fuellmich Update: We are starting to win in Courts!

There are lawsuits around the country trying to stop employers from firing employees who refuse to get those experimental injections, colleges and universities for refusing to allow students to attend without getting one of those experimental injections and the list goes on. Some have already been kicked out. Reprehensible. And shame on state legislatures and governors who haven’t done what Montana did: Make it against the law to fire an employee for refusing the jab.

Two areas that need lawsuits. One I already covered: COVID-19 Patents: State Little RICO Acts Prosecution? – What we must do is find a state prosecutor willing to fight. See this really important interview, July 11, 2021: “The Sequoia patent on coronavirus treatment was issued and published before the CDC patent on coronavirus was allowed. The only way Sequoia could know information in CDC patent is by insider means, because CDC had paid to keep it secret. This is the definition of criminal conspiracy, racketeering and collusion. This is not a theory, it is evidence. This is a RICO case.”

I don’t know any state prosecutors, but through networking and getting this out to every social media platform, someone knows someone who does. A State Little RICO prosecution would send shock waves across this country if once filed we, all of us, do everything we can to make sure it gets exposed.

Second, there are laws on suing elected officials and individuals who work in an official capacity. Sovereign immunity. Not a completely closed door but not a simple one either. What we need is individuals who owned or still own a business either forced to close their doors forever or barely hung on during the lockdowns to sue.

Those draconian lockdowns were a result of cases of a virus no one can prove exists using a totally faulty testing scheme. Governors ordered those lockdowns based on the lies and fraud by the CDC, Fauci the Faker and state health officials. We’re talking more than 265,000 businesses gone for good. With the threat of more restrictions by the day putting even more business owners still hanging on in jeopardy, it seems to me a strong case can be made.

Because I’m not a lawyer I don’t know all the legal “stuff” for that type of lawsuit but the evidence is there. If 5, 10 or 50 individuals lost their business or suffered from the lockdowns based on fraud retained legal counsel (not a divorce attorney) to go after those responsible – elected or state health officials who should have known whether or not the information coming from the CDC was factual and accurate – we might bust this nightmare wide open.

What will be challenged is the existence of SARS-Co-V-2 and using fraudulent testing to determine number of cases. The genesis, where it all started. Now, if you had a hundred of those lawsuits, it would turn into a class action lawsuit. None of which is cheap but if you have big numbers of plaintiffs willing to kick in X number of dollars for those who went out of business and a little extra for businesses still in operation, enough money could be generated to get this done. And donations from We the People. And believe me, such lawsuits would rock this country.

All we hear is “We’re following CDC guidelines” vomit. The proof is there the CDC has lied about the existence of COVID-19 and the RT PCR/PCR tests. Fraud, collusion and any other statutes smart attorneys can add to the list but go after them. Otherwise, while trying to save people’s jobs and lives, by not attacking the existence of SARS-Co-V-2 and the PCR testing, it continues to give legitimacy to the lies.

There are so many cracks in the dam now over this COVID, striking back in a big way must be done. Over in other countries they’ve been successful in overturning quarantines and getting courts to recognize the PCR test is completely worthless. Reiner Fuellmich over in Germany has done a remarkable job with all his contacts and lawsuits.

I’ve watched God knows how many zillion hours of video interviews, read articles from all the medical and science experts. I can keep writing columns giving VAERS skewed updates of deaths, all the other categories of ‘adverse events’ and highlight more interviews. But, it’s time to really go after the right targets (that would be legally, FBI).

If we don’t go after them in a big way, this is not going to end. Democrat governors are licking their chops, bank on it to shut down states, again, come flu season. More lockdowns ruining Thanksgiving, Christmas, continued torturing children with masks. Cowardly GOP governors aren’t much better. Tune out the prostitute media, the Hollywood fools and all the other useful idiots. Let us concentrate on finding one state prosecutor (which could start the ball rolling) and hopefully, hundreds if not thousands of businesses owners (plaintiffs) who lost everything or are still struggling over two monster lies: The alleged virus and bloated number of cases based on PCR tests.

The best, smartest, most experienced and courageous molecular biologists, biologists, virologists and doctors who’ve been speaking out here in the U.S. and other countries will be expert witnesses in a court room. Dr. David Martin on the State Little RICO. The list is too long to name each one but we’ve got them to testify. What we need are experienced lawyers willing to go after the criminals.

Believe me, if I were a lawyer I most certainly would be networking to get the above done. With social media the truth is running hot in this country. Our enemy has been Goliath but we can and must turn the tables and become Goliath. We must.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

© 2021 Devvy Kidd – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Footnotes:

[1] – How Wrong Were the Models and Why?, April 23, 2020

[1A] – COVID: How self-entitled frauds at Imperial College changed the world

[2] – Review report Corman-Drosten et al. Euro surveillance 2020, Nov. 27, 2020. 29 pgs

[3] – The Invented Pandemic, the Lack of Virus Isolation and the Invalid COVID-19 Test by Dr. Stefano Scoglio.

[4] – No Governments Have Isolated COVID-19 Virus–What Does That Mean?

[5] – Phantom Virus: In Search of Sars-CoV-2 by Torsten Engelbrecht, Dr. Stefano Scoglio & Konstantin Demeter, Off Guardian

[6] – Leading Corona Researchers Admit That They Have No Scientific Proof for the Existence of a virus

[7] – Where is the Evidence for the Existence of the ‘Novel Coronavirus’, SARS-CoV-2?

Related:

VIDEO: Former Senior Trump HHS COVID Advisor Says Pandemic Isn’t Real, ‘Task Force’ Deliberately Lied To America–“Former senior Trump administration Health and Human Services COVID-19 advisor Dr. Paul E. Alexander made an appearance on The Stew Peters Show to state that the Coronavirus Task Force had deliberately deceived the American people, detailing the infighting that occurred between the Task Force and President Donald Trump while he was still in office.” Trump haters blaming Trump should watch that interview.

Judge denies MSU employee’s natural immunity vaccine exemption, but grants students’ religious exemption

Delta Variant Death Rate Among Vaccinated Over 5 Times HIGHER Than the Unvaccinated in England

Alarming: Experimental COVID Vaccines Now Proving to be Extremely Toxic to Humans

Recognizing the Obvious: Hard Data from Israel Reveals Vaccine Failure

220,000 military service members say ‘no’ to Biden’s forced Covid injections: File lawsuit claiming they already have natural immunity

‘This Ends The Debate’ – Israeli Study Shows Natural Immunity 13x More Effective Than Vaccines At Stopping Delta

Did Fauci Just Admit He Lied About Herd Immunity To Trick Americans Into Vaccine?

Here is the damning paper trail of Fauci’s deception so loved and embraced by the imbeciles in Hollywood, the prostitute media and more career politicians that I can count. Read it.

Proof that the pandemic was planned & with purpose, Sept. 30, 2020