2020 has proven to be a year of tests and trials the likes we have not seen since 1941. It actually started in November of 2016 when Trump won the presidency over Hillary Clinton. The hatred of the Democrat Party towards America and anything American began to explode. They rioted, burned buildings, and looted businesses across this great nation. But a closer look shows that it only happened in Democrat-controlled cities.

The demand of the left to attain total control of everything we do, everywhere we go, where we live, what we drive, and how we worship our God has become quite evident. Over the last four years, Democrats have shown total disdain for our Constitution and all the rights our Constitution provides for us. If you wonder why there is such a strong trend in the socialist way of thinking in the Democrat Party you don’t have to look very far. There are up to 70 members of Congress in the Democrat Party that also belong to the Democrat Socialists of America.[1] All the members of The Squad are members, Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi has ties to the Communist Party USA and the Democrat Socialists of America as did the late John Lewis of Georgia, Tulsi Gabbard, Jerry Nadler, and former Congressman Dennis Kucinich. Just from this shortlist it is easy to see why Democrats lean very heavily towards socialism/communism.

Socialists have always gained a footing by infiltrating schools, courts, and the news media. Joe McCarthy proved this almost seventy years ago and now we see that these liberal organizations control the news that 273 million people consume daily: The ownership of the news media in the U.S. has been concentrated in the hands of just 6 incredibly powerful media corporations which control most of what we watch, hear and read every day. The 6 corporations that collectively control U.S. media today are Time Warner, Walt Disney, Viacom, Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, CBS Corporation and NBC Universal. Internationally, there are also other players including Bertelsmann AG and Sony. They own television networks, cable channels, movie studios, newspapers, magazines, publishing houses, music labels, and many successful websites.

Although it seems many do not care about who controls their media, it greatly impacts their view of the world and major events in it.

The average American watches 153 hours of television a month. Television is essentially proven to have an actual impact on your brain and thinking: they do not call it “programming” for no reason.[2]

You can switch from on MSM newscast to another and you will hear the exact same report on whatever they are reporting on, word for word. That is called ‘programming’. They are telling you what THEY want you to hear. Very rarely is it the truth. Most are half-truths at best. The indoctrination goes on daily in our schools. It is illegal to teach real American history in our schools because it has so much Christianity in it and the so-called separation of church and state clause, which does not exist, which is just exactly why it should be taught, but we teach the five tenants of islam totally ignoring the separation clause. Most of our kids know truly little about our history and that is a shame. Noah Webster, The Father of American Education, stated: “Every child in America should be acquainted with his own country. He should read books that furnish him with ideas that will be useful to him in life and practice. As soon as he opens his lips, he should rehearse the history of his own country.” Where we once had the number one education system in the world we now are rated around 28th. There are third world nations with better education systems than America. It is my opinion that we have federal government intervention and teacher’s unions that have caused the decline in our schools.

In looking at what is happening in Seattle, Portland, New York City, Chicago, and most other Democrat-controlled cities. Crime out of control. Police being told to stand down when trying to stop the violence and looting and even the killing. None of this is being condemned by the Democrats! One of the members of the Squad, Ayanna Pressley, thinks we need to keep the violence going: There should be “unrest in the streets” over President Trump and his political allies turning a “deaf ear” to Americans’ concerns, including those about the “dismantling” of the U.S. Postal Service — which amounts to voter suppression, U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., said Friday.

Conservatives on Twitter quickly condemned Pressley’s remarks as “unhinged,” “horrible” and “disgusting.”

Pressley made her remarks Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy.”

“This is as much about public outcry, organizing and mobilizing and applying pressure,” Pressley said, after mentioning steps Democratic lawmakers can take, “so that this GOP-led Senate and these governors that continue to carry water for this administration, putting American people in harm’s way, turning a deaf ear to the needs of our families and our communities – hold them accountable.

“Make the phone calls, send the emails, show up,” she continued. “You know, there needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives.”[3]

Statues are being torn down that have nothing to do with the original protest of the death of George Floyd. I agree he should not have had the officers knee on his neck that long but if you watched the video he was hollering that he couldn’t breathe when he was sitting in the squad car. Why did he get out? Why was he under the influence of fentanyl? Why was he under the influence of meth? Why was he try to pass off a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill? Why did he resist the arresting officers? BLM act like he was a saint. He was a criminal that got caught and resisted. Do dumb things, win dumb prizes.

Corporations are cow-towing to the blm movement donating millions of dollars to them. BLM demands the destruction of the foundation of society, the male-female married family. They demand that blacks get a paycheck even if they don’t work. These fools are going through the suburbs demanding that whites give up their house to blacks! I’m afraid that some of us will only take so much of this and then all hell will break loose. There have been several cities, one in Colorado, where the antifa/blm crowd came through and were immediately met with armed citizens and chased them out of town. We will see more of this because, well, enough is enough. We will not roll over and give up.

Cities that defund the police are asking for bloodshed. If citizens can’t depend on the police for protection we will revert to vigilantes and that won’t be pretty but it will stop the stupidity. Criminals in these cities that have burned and looted are being freed by prosecutors that are funded by George Soros. His goal is to destroy America because he hates us. He will fail and I hope the Trump DOJ charges him with sedition.

America’s days are not over but we must fight to allow them to continue. God is on our side or better put, the church is on God’s side. This is His time. Let’s give Him the tools to work with keep America the greatest nation the world has ever seen.

