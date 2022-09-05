By: Devvy

September 5, 2022

Today Americans celebrate the National Holiday known as Labor Day to celebrate American workers who built America and keep it running 365 days a year. It’s these very Americans who are suffering and having their lives ruined by the Communist International’s plans dating back in the 1930’s to create an environmental crisis to destroy America’s middle class. Destroy capitalism and usher in communism.

The Unconstitutional EPA Must Be Abolished, (Mine) January 21, 2005

“At the Earth Summit in Rio De Janeiro, June 3-14, 1992, the Secretariat for World Order distributed a nonpublic document titled, “The Initiative for Eco-92 Earth’s Charter.” It reads, in part, under policies that must be implemented as follows:

The Security Council of the U.N. will inform all nations that outmoded notions of national sovereignty will be discarded and that the Security Council has complete legal, military and economic jurisdiction in any region of the world …The Security Council of the U.N. will take possession of all natural resources, including the watersheds and great forests, to be used and preserved for the good of the Major Nations of the Security Council.

In the late Dixie Lee Ray’s book, Environmental Overkill, one gets a full accounting of what really went on with Al Gore and his loony friends at the Rio Summit. On page 10 of her book, it states:

The objective, clearly enunciated by the leaders of the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED), is to bring about a change in the present system of independent nations. The future is to be world government, with central planning by the UN. Fear of environmental crises, whether real or not, is expected to lead to compliance. If force is needed, it will be provided by a UN green-helmeted police force, already authorized by the Security Council.”

Dixie Lee Ray was a former governor of Washington State, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Asst. Secretary of State in the U.S. Bureau of Oceans. She passed away in 1994 and was a Democrat.

Rush Limbaugh was right on point. (1993):

“A way must be found to get this book into the hands of as many Americans as possible. The myths promulgated by militant environmentalists are now accepted as fact by far too many who are ripe for a cure for this so-called crisis – a ‘cure’ which will actually rob them of much of their economic and political freedom. Dixie Lee Ray challenges the environmental prophets of doom and gloom with penetrating searing truth. Environmental Overkill is a bright light that exposes the fraud and deceit being perpetrated against an unknowing public.”

Demand Congress Stop Funding This Manufactured Hoax, Feb. 25, 2019 (Mine). That column gives hard facts swallowed by tens of millions of people on this planet; millions in this country like the brainless nitwit, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez aka AOC. The harm this has done to children in classrooms is criminal. Children being taught in elementary school on up the world will end in ten years.

Back in 2003, Holly Swanson wrote one of the best books on this hoax, Set Up and Sold Out: Find Out What Green Really Means. Just a couple comments from people who read the book, “The author really ties together a lot of loose threads and shows the connection between groups that you would think are doing good. Wrong. Please educate yourself before we lose our freedom in America. Climate change and global warming are totally a hoax. Highly recommended.”

“Holly Swanson is waking up America to the fact that several generations have been indoctrinated/brainwashed by the environmental movement. Sure we all care for our environment, clean air, water and open spaces. Holly’s message exposes the socialist agenda and how the so called “Green Movement” is basically a vehicle for the communist/socialist agenda.” (As always, I receive no financial gain or any other benefit from any books or DVD’s I recommend.)

When I started the war against ‘smart’ meters here in Texas back in 2011, Americans throughout the country who were doing research on this tried desperately to reach people to let them know just how dangerous they are – from my August 15, 2011 column:

“Those wireless meters on every home and building will emit huge pulses of microwave radio frequency radiation as often as every few seconds throughout the day and night, seven days a week. Our FCC exposure standards only cover short-term thermal (heating) effects; they do not cover long-term accumulative exposure, nor do they cover biological impacts.”

“The World Health Organization has recently classified the type of radiation emitted from smart meters (non-ionizing radiation) as a Class 2B carcinogen, on par with lead.”…

“The scientific evidence for biological impacts from microwave radiation, known for decades (remember the Moscow embassy) continues to grow with impacts such as DNA damage, increased risk of cancers and tumors, cellular stress, decreased melatonin, decreased sperm, cognitive difficulties and brain-wave alteration, heart rhythm disturbances, red blood cell clumping, and impacts on wildlife including to bees.”

“Wireless radio-frequency radiation from smart meters can cause medical devices to stop working. Medical implants such as pacemakers and deep-brain stimulators used to control the shaking of Parkinson’s disease can be turned off by the radio frequency interference (RFI) caused by the signal. These signals are reported in published studies to interfere with critical care equipment, ventilators, pain pumps, wireless insulin pumps and other medical devices.”

“Reports from those who have had meters installed include heart palpitations, dizziness, inability to fall asleep, memory problems and cognitive disturbances, flu-like symptoms, worsening of existing health problems, abrupt depression, agitation, headaches, hearing problems.”

“Radio frequency interference causing malfunctioning of medical equipment such as pacemakers and wireless insulin pumps”. “Radio-frequency spikes, causing appliances to break”. “Health effects like migraines, nausea, vomiting, muscle spasms, heart palpitations and sleeplessness caused by intense bursts of radiation.”

As hard as we fought against the Texas Utility Commission, we ended up with an opt out option which you pay through the nose for thanks to our Republican controlled legislature at the time. The thieves in Congress, both parties, care nothing about the U.S. Constitution or We the People – except during an election year. They threw tens of billions of borrowed dollars at the states (more hot checks) and the energy companies here in Texas bought the favors of all the whores in our legislature. Rick Perry was our governor at the time and went right along with installation of those dangerous meters throughout the state.

During our multi-year fight, I recommended a book titled Dirty Electricity: Electrification and the Diseases of Civilization by Samuel Milham – December 6, 2012: “Dirty Electricity tells the story of Dr. Samuel Milham, the scientist who first alerted the world about the frightening link between occupational exposure to electromagnetic fields and human disease. Milham takes readers through his early years and education, following the twisting path that led to his discovery that most of the twentieth century diseases of civilization, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and suicide, are caused by electromagnetic field exposure.

“In the second edition, he explains how electrical exposure does its damage, and how electricity is causing our current epidemics of asthma, diabetes and obesity. Dr. Milham warns that because of the recent proliferation of radio frequency radiation from cell phones and towers, terrestrial antennas, Wi-Fi and Wi-max systems, broadband internet over power lines, and personal electronic equipment, we may be facing a looming epidemic of morbidity and mortality.” He also gives common sense solutions. His book can be found on Thrift Books, eBay and others like Amazon.

And all this time the global warming – rebranded climate change – zealots were out there screeching at the top of their lungs – with those expensive phones glued to their ears contributing to their own demise. Dung like Al Gore(bechev) jumped on the cash cow and has made triple-digit millions selling a lie. The same old lies baked and sold by the prostitute media (grunts for the Democrat/Communist Party USA) to people who care but have been deceived. Scientists Flock to Sign World Climate Declaration and Declare “There is No Climate Emergency”, Sept. 3, 2022

Politicians across this country for votes began hyping how wonderful renewable energy is when in FACT renewable energy is the LEAST reliable energy source on the planet. Only in the past year or so have Americans awakened to the FACT that those expensive electric cars depend on fossil fuels to recharge and that when an area hit by a Polar Vortex like Texas in February 2021, all that renewable energy wasn’t worth a damn.

Texas Disaster – What Americans Need to Know, Feb. 22, 2021 (Mine) and Renewable Energy IS Causing an Environmental Wasteland, March 1,2021 (Mine)

Maniacs like Fascist Gov. Gavin Newsom [D-CA] is banning sales of all but electric vehicles by the year 2035. Last week, however, Californians who owned EV’s were told not to charge: Californians asked to not charge electric cars — days after gas ban announcement, Sept. 1, 2022. Eh, go to Nevada, AZ or even New Mexico and buy a gas-powered vehicle and bring it home to California. Oh, wait, next it will be ban all gas stations in California! California’s War on Gas Vehicles Threatens Entire U.S. Economy, August 27, 2022

Yes, Newsom and all the rest of these lunatics are out to destroy YOU, your children and grand children in states like California. Civilization cannot survive without fossil fuels, period. The “Transition To Green Energy” Farce Is Already A Disaster! Hawaii: State Becomes First To Shut Down All Its Coal Power Plants, Sept. 1, 2022

Photo array of climate change memes that should be billboards across this country.

The List Of 120 Years Of Climate Scares By Scientists, Oct. 8, 2019. Wrong Again: 50 Years of Failed Eco-pocalyptic Predictions, Sept, 18, 2019. (Excellent). Of course, none of it matters since those articles – because climate change, just like wars – is highly profitable. The climate change hucksters and crooks have stepped up their game and governments in Europe as well as here in the U.S. have bought the manure and are now destroying people’s lives and livelihood.

There’s a revolution going on the other side of the Atlantic in many countries as the eco-terrorists in governments as well as the misguided zombies who believe every word out of Greta Thunberg’s mouth are going after farmers: Resetting Food: Dutch Farmers Told To Kill Off 30% Of Their Livestock To Save Planet, June 30, 2022. If you don’t think insane scum like Bill Gates doesn’t want you eating bugs instead of a cheese burger or burrito, you aren’t paying attention because those efforts are already underway. Billionaires like Gates who should also go to prison for those deadly COVID experimental injections are buying up tens and tens of thousands of farm land in this country and it’s not to run cattle.

Russia-Ukraine war should be a screaming warning to the world about energy independence – something the people of Germany are going to die over in huge numbers this winter. Make no mistake about that. We had energy independence when President-Elect Trump was in office. Now the communists running the show (Biden simply tries to read what he’s told from teleprompters and index cards) have succeeded through puppet Biden who has been begging from the Saudi’s and other oil rich countries for our country.

Thousands of Businesses Closing in Europe Due to High Energy Bills That Make it No Longer Possible to Stay Open, August 31, 2022 // Darker and Colder: Europeans Warned of ‘Unprecedented’ Power Failures This Winter as Russia Cuts Off Natural Gas Pipeline, Sept. 3, 2022 // All over the world people are rising. Here is a massive protest on energy costs in the Czech Republic, Sept. 3, 2022. “The WEF and their globalist vermin are right now getting scared. Once this blows they are the targets world-wide.”

If you think this isn’t going to happen here, you’re in denial and it’s all by design.

There hasn’t been a new refinery built in this country since 1976. The ones still producing are old and when they go, YOU and your family will freeze to death or roast to death in the summer. Our idiot governor, Abbott [R-TX] has bought into the stupidity of renewable energy instead of getting his gazillionaire buddies in the oil industry to build new refineries here our state.

I live in the Permian Basin in W. Texas. This huge area is sitting on TONS of oil and natural gas: Permian Basin facts: “Because of the Permian Basin, Texas not only receives an enormous economic benefit but also helps provide energy security for the country. The greater Permian Basin accounts for nearly 40 percent of all oil production in the United States and nearly 15 percent of its natural gas production, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. And there’s significant potential growth simply from the Delaware Basin. In 2018, the U.S. Geological Survey estimated that the Delaware Basin in West Texas and Southern New Mexico has the potential to produce 46.3 billion barrels of oil and the potential to produce 281 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.”

Biden Administration Begs OPEC For More Oil, Oct. 19, 2021. OPEC Says To Biden: If You Want More Oil, Pump It Yourself, Nov. 9, 2021 and the granddaddy sword in our backs: Biden blocks drilling in ANWR, among his first acts as president, Jan.21, 2021 – A lying, cheating crook who stole the election. ANWAR – this is my column over a decade ago: Get the facts on ANWAR instead of the BS coming from the climate change zombies. “If you’re unfamiliar with the letters ANWR, it stands for Arctic National Wildlife Reserve – Nineteen-million-acres in the northeast corner of Alaska. The desired drilling area is a tiny patch of 2,000 acres on the coastal plain. 2,000 acres out of 19,000,000 – How much oil is there?”

I’m telling you right now there will be even more food shortages coming as our farmers and ranchers are under attack by OUR government and weather as well as our coal mines and oil fields and I believe, sabotage: War on Food Goes Hot: FBI Warns Cyberattacks on Farms; One Farm Stands Up

Michael Oliver Just Warned “We Are Sitting On A Tinderbox” With Electricity Prices Set To Skyrocket In The US, August 27, 2022 / / READ: NO ELECTRICITY, NO MONEY, LITTLE FOOD – RESULT MISERY, Sept. 2, 2022

Americans need to get prepared for the worst because winter is heading our way and what I wrote in this column is just the tip of the iceberg. America: You are being lied to as the earth is cooling. There are two resources to keep you up to date on what’s really happening with the weather worldwide; sign up for their free email list:

Electroverse – Documenting Earth Changes During The Next Grand Solar Minimum

NOAA Charts Reveal Global Cooling Is Intensifying; A Word On ‘Climate Reanalyzer’; + Long Cold Winter Mornings Persist In Australia, August 26, 2022 // Record August Chills In The Balkans; Antarctica Plunges Below -80C (-112F); Heavy Summer Snow Hits Xinjiang, China; + Texas Breaks Low Temperature Records, Including One From 1965, August 24, 2022

The Climate Depot debunks the big lie about climate change and gives you the truth exposing the true agenda of the climate change manufactured endless crisis:

Yes, this is done using ‘smart’ meters. YOUR control is gone: Energy Lockdowns Have Arrived: During Colorado heatwave, thousands locked out of control over their home thermostat during ‘energy emergency’ – Welcome to Green New Deal America // You will drink sewage water & be happy: British public advised to be ‘less squeamish’ about drinking recycled sewage in face of climate change // Analysis: Biden’s 50% emissions reduction target for 2030 (if achieved) would have a ‘nearly unmeasurable’ impact on overall global CO2 emissions

Products Made From Oil and Natural Gas – look because “renewable energy” cannot ever replace them.

Let me close with these two critical videos. Tucker Carlson spends the first 25 minutes of his show August 29, 2022, demonstrating exactly what’s going on over in Germany and other parts of Europe regarding energy – lack of it will kill so many this winter. WATCH IT.

This is a documentary on geoengineering (hour & 56 minutes) – something probably less than 10% of adult aged Americans have any idea about. The Dimming, Full Length Climate Engineering Documentary. Currently on You Tube with 804,194 views. Should You Tube pull it, you can also watch it here, just enlarge the screen. Yes, two hours is long but the stakes couldn’t be higher for ALL of us. BTW: The views count went up 3,500 within 24 hours over the weekend as I was writing this column so people are sharing the link.

Around 2003 or so I became acquainted with Rosalind Peterson and the spraying of our skies; that dear woman passed in February 2018. She introduced me to Allan Buckmann who I interviewed. Both are in that documentary and once you watch it and you must, you’ll get the truth and it should enrage every American about what has and is being done to us through geoengineering. Where are the greenies and AOC, blithering idiot that she is?

I’m not finished with this subject so stay tuned. America must pay attention to what is walking up to their front door because it’s going to be brutal and deadly.

For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. Order two books and save $10.00

© 2022 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Related:

CLOWN SHOW: Biden’s Commerce Secretary Promises Unemployed Coal Workers They’re Going to do Solar Installations for Abandoned Coal Mines… WTH?, Sept. 2, 2022

California’s Power Grid Is a Total Disaster – Better to spend double-digit BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars on illegal aliens instead of modernizing their infrastructure. My late husband and I left California in 2006 because of their Marxist ideology and insanity of protecting illegals – including violent killers – from the governor’s mansion to their state capitol.

Trudeau Calls Canadians Mentally Ill, Blames ‘Anxiety’ Caused by ‘Climate Change’ for Opposition to his Agenda, Sept. 2, 2022

CRAZY: California’s Outlawing Of Gas-Powered Vehicles Will Apply To Virginia, Too