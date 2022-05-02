By Frosty Wooldridge

May 2, 2022

Cognitive dissonance equates to “intellectual denial of reality.”

And this from GOP congressional candidate Errol Webber: “Adolf Hitler had a Ministry of Truth…Joseph Stalin had a Ministry of Truth along with Mao Zedong. All of them were dictators. The Biden regime now has a Ministry of Truth.”

If you haven’t read George Orwell’s book 1984, please pick up a copy to give yourself an understanding of what’s happening in Washington DC as to the Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas.

He’s a Cuban-American who features more Fidel Castro in his blood and mind than anyone can imagine. It’s obvious he never read the U.S. Constitution. He doesn’t understand that the foundation of our Republic stands with the 1st Amendment. That’s why it’s the first of all the amendments to our Constitution.

The fact remains that the 1st Amendment allows all of us to argue, debate, quarrel, dispute, question, and ultimately resolve our differences in a peaceful manner. It allows dimwits like AOC or Maxine Waters to splatter their voices onto the halls of Congress. It allows calmer voices like Tom Cotton or Rand Paul to give greater perspective. It gives highly intelligent Tulsi Gabbard a voice of reason for democrats. It furthers intelligent dialogue, new ideas and better choices by all of us as to how we conduct our country’s present and future.

On April 27, Biden regime DHS head, Alejandro Mayorkas, announced the formation of a new Disinformation Governance Board — to enforce suppression of truth-telling instead of countering what conflicts with it. During congressional testimony, Mayorkas claimed the following: “We have just established a mis- and disinformation governance board (DGB) in the Department of Homeland Security to more effectively combat this threat, not only to election security but to our homeland security.”

Shades of Orwell’s Ministry of Truth.

This rather stupid announcement by one of Biden’s henchmen comes on the heels of calling parents who stood up at school board meetings to give their opinions on CRT being taught to their children: terrorists.

Never mind that Mayorkas allowed 2,000,000 illegal alien migrants to jump our borders in 2021, and already in 2022, he’s allowed another 220,000 per month to invade us at our expense. Never mind that 105,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year because Mayorkas-Biden invited all the drug cartels to dump their poisons all over America. Never mind that we have 35 documented Islamic Training Terrorists Centers within the United States from New York to California. Never mind that MS-1 3 gangs distribute fentanyl, heroin, ecstasy, methamphetamines and worse to our kids. Never mind that Biden brought 124,000 Afghan refugees to our country with NO VETTING of any of them for being Islamic terrorists. Never mind Biden gave those Afghanistan Taliban terrorists $93 billion in free war machinery.

Never mind Joe Biden gave $33 billions of our tax dollars to Ukraine to defend themselves, when he’s encouraging an invasion of our own borders in violation of Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution. Biden also violates US Code 8, Section 1324… 24/7 by allowing this invasion and it is being ignored by Mayorkas. Again, cognitive dissonance.

So, who are the “real” terrorists in our country? You cannot escape the fact that Joe Biden and Mayorkas break our laws daily. Never has a president or DHS chief been so trapped in “cognitive dissonance.” Are they brain dead, politically inept, incompetent…or all of the above?

If this invasion of our southern border continues under Biden’s watch, and you can bet it will continue, the very makeup, the stability, the very essence of America cannot and will not survive. We will continue to devolve and decline into massive pockets of third world misery. If you could simply walk through the 66,000 homeless in Los Angeles or the 35,000 homeless in San Francisco—you would discover our future.

What these men are creating: systemic, endemic and unsolvable poverty. We witness illiteracy, crime, drugs and human futility on a scale not seen in the USA, ever before.

Biden encourages third world poverty to establish itself within the United States. He invites systemic drug use among our young and our older addicts. He invites total loss of the rule of law. He manifests decay of cities like Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, St. Louis, New York City, Miami, Denver and more. He invites homelessness, hopelessness and futility for our own cities.

Did we the American people deserve this treatment? Did we deserve this kind of lawlessness by our own president and DHS chief? Do we deserve the final outcome of another 2 million or 10 million illegal migrants rampaging over our borders? Do we deserve the Islamic training camps? Do we deserve to protect Ukraine’s borders, but not our own? Do we deserve the loss of our sovereignty? What are those two guys doing to our country?

Oh, Mr. Biden and Mr. Mayorkas: you can stick your “Ministry of Truth” where the sun…well, you get my drift.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

