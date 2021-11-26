Andrew C Wallace

November 26, 2021

There is a lot to be learned from the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial and ALL of the compromised prosecutors in communist (commie) cities. This is one of the canaries in the coal mine. If the commies should deny us the right to self-defense and police protection, you can expect them to try and ban firearms next.

Kyle Ritterhouse should never have been charged in the first place (prior to investigations), much less tried in court. This could only happen under commie rule by ignoring the Constitution.

In the middle of a commie-ruled state, under constant media threats, prosecutorial misconduct, misinformation, lies, and unconstitutional statements, the jury had the courage to find Kyle Ritterhouse not guilty of all charges. They effectively repudiated the unconstitutional conduct of the prosecutor, and all levels of commie government, including Biden, “THE USURPER” and the narrative of fake media. Those Jurors are modern day Heroes with real courage.

When it happened, fake media reported this event as a “Mostly Peaceful Protest”, when in fact it was a riot with burning, looting, and destruction.

At the time of the riots that destroyed Kenosha, the Governor, Mayor and Prosecutor did nothing to stop it for political purposes (To hell with the people and our Constitution!). Under the Constitution, these commie officials and supporting anti-American corporate officials should have been jailed.

The Kenosha police were nowhere to be seen. Police maintain that they didn’t have the manpower to stop the destruction. That is a damn lie! With proper police power, they could have stopped it quickly, but political superiors wanted the destruction for political and business objectives. A few rioters might have been sacrificed to save the city, a fair trade. Remember that the large anti-American corporations were paying the thugs to burn out their small business competitors.

This crime and destruction will continue in commie cities until such time as the people feel empowered, without any reservations,, to shoot criminals on sight who threaten their lives and property. This mindset was effective for thousands of years until the onset of the ignorant, gutless, and privileged snowflakes, who profited from the courage of our honored dead.

I addressed this issue of unleashing the power of the people in an “open letter article” in August, 2020, titled: Fl. Gov. DeSantis Allowing Denial of Florida Constitutional Rights. (published by NewsWithViews.com). The issue in this article was to empower people to exercise Constitutional rights to PREVENT riots when the authorities could only STOP them AFTER the looting, burning, and destruction. In this article, I also pointed out several cases of commie prosecutorial misconduct around the country.

In Florida, the Constitution gives people the right to defend themselves and their property, but people are afraid to exercise that right because the compromised prosecutors will charge them for not submitting to physical harm or hurting the criminal, (just like Kyle Ritterhouse). Following are relevant words from the Florida State Constitution:

Article One, Section Two of the Florida Constitution states: ”Basic rights.—All natural persons, female and male alike, are equal before the law and have inalienable rights, among which are the right to enjoy and defend life and liberty, to pursue happiness, to be rewarded for industry, and to acquire, possess and protect property.”

I will not travel to commie cities because it is neither safe nor prudent. If attacked, and you defend yourself and harm a criminal, you will be charged and financially destroyed by a mostly-corrupt commie political system. There is a damn good reason why people are leaving commie cities in droves.

I also wrote about this probability in July, 2020, titled: French Style Reign of Terror has Started in America (published by NewsWithViews.com). This article draws comparisons between America and the conditions in France that led to the “Reign of Terror” in the French Revolution. Those conditions are being replicated in America and the results may be worse. First the French killed the Nobles ( Parasitic Super Rich Ruling Class, PSRRC), then they killed those they didn’t like, and finally they killed each other in an epic bloodbath. Stalin and Mao followed the same procedure, resulting in 100 to 140 million dead, and I expect “our” commies to do the same.

Communism was a deadly failure for our Pilgrims and has failed throughout history. So far it is destroying all of our cities ruled by commie Democrats. During the fifties when I was in the service, we referred to California as the “Land of Fruits and Nuts”; that was heaven compared to today, when it is a third world commie “Hellhole”.

The commie plan is to intimidate the people to stop resistance, but they went too far resulting in a massive backlash. I am a strong believer that if you confront a man who has nothing to lose, he will fight to the death. Threatened loss of the Constitutional Republic would put many patriots in a similar position of having nothing to lose. Incarceration and torture by faux federal officials after a framed arrest is now considered a death sentence by many who therefore have nothing to lose by resisting. I maintain that ANY small percentage of the more than 50% of the population who are patriots is more than sufficient to carry the day. Remember, a determined Guerilla Force has NEVER been defeated in the field.

I can think of no situation more dangerous than the one we are in right now. We are in this situation because of the greed and failure of so many officials at all levels of government to honor their oaths to the Constitution, culminating in the failure of the United States Supreme Court to even hear the relevant cases.

“America’s Reign of Terror” is at our front door.

God Bless America.

