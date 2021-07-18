By Roger Anghis

A very disturbing development has occurred in American politics that should be a major wake-up call for all Americans. The party that is presently in power, even though it was done through massive fraud and deception, has become the party of communists. America has fought the spread of communism for decades but now it is one of our mainstream political parties. They have gained this foothold through deception and fraud. They have not made public what their real intentions are. That and the American people have fallen asleep not to mention become apathetic concerning those whom we put in places of authority.

Our Founders believed that as long as the people were involved with the political process there would be honor in public office. But we have grown lazy and have not paid attention to the character of the person we have voted for. In 1780 Samuel Adams stated: “If ever a time should come, when vain and aspiring men shall possess the highest seats in Government, our country will stand in need of its experienced patriots to prevent its ruin.” We have had men of questionable character in the highest office in the land for well over a hundred years. Woodrow Wilson was a racist and segregated our military, which had been integrated since the Civil War, he turned our monetary system over to banks in England, he was also a Democrat.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt was a stone-cold socialist. He believed that the government was better at running the economy than the free-market system that we had. He took over from an inexperienced republican three years into the Great Depression then proceeded to drag that depression out for another nine years with his tax and spend policies which his economic advisor, Henry Morgenthau, called FDR’s policies a failure: On May 6, 1939, Henry Morgenthau, Roosevelt’s treasury secretary, confirmed the total failure of the New Deal to stop the Great Depression: “We are spending more than we have ever spent before and it does not work. . . . I say after eight years of this Administration we have just as much unemployment as when we started. . . . And an enormous debt to boot!”[1] Socialists think that the more you tax the people and the more the government spends the better the economy will be but it has failed 100% of the time. FDR proved it, Jimmy Carter proved it, and Barack Obama proved it but Biden is following in their footsteps. Fools never learn.

The slow creep towards socialism has taken a long time but it has also been able to flourish because the American people have fallen into the belief that the establishment of socialism/communism could never happen here. We are seeing it right before our eyes. The federal government has overreached its constitutional authority time and time again. They have taken authority in places that the Founders never intended for the federal government to control. The Founders gave the states more control than the federal government but today the federal government has more control over what should be only in the power of the state.

The states are to control all elections and how they are conducted but our illegal Attorney General, Merrick Garland, has warned the states that are conducting audits that he will intervene if he f=thinks he needs to and warned other states about doing an audit like they are doing in Arizona: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland warned states that may be thinking about emulating Arizona’s self-styled election audit or enacting new voting restrictions based on dubious fraud claims that a newly beefed up civil rights division at the Department of Justice will have its eye on them.

Republican lawmakers from various states have been touring the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in recent days to get a first-hand look at the recount and review of the 2020 general election in Maricopa County that has been underway since late April, and many are proposing similar audits in their own states.

Garland said on Friday that the Justice Department will scrutinize any such audits to ensure they’re following federal laws prohibiting voter intimidation and requiring the protection of ballots and other election records. The department will also publish guidance explaining which federal civil and criminal laws apply to future post-election audits.

The attorney general said similar scrutiny will be applied to any laws that states might pass to restrict access to voting, which could have ramifications for Arizona if state lawmakers seek to pass such legislation in response to the purported findings of the audit. Garland announced that he’s doubling the number of attorneys in DOJ’s civil rights division who are responsible for protecting voting rights.[2] Keep in mind the federal government has no say in how the states conduct elections or audits if necessary.

A dictatorship would make a move like that but no in this constitutional republic. If you have been paying attention over the last twenty years you have seen the democrat party in many cases ignore our Constitution on many levels. In a town hall meeting in California in 2010 Congressman Pete Stark (D) was confronted by an angry constituent concerning unconstitutional laws Congress passes: The woman concluded by asking, “How can legislation such as this be constitutional when it seems to be in direct conflict with the 13th amendment? … And … if this legislation is constitutional, what limitations are there on the federal government’s ability to tell us how to run our private lives?”

“I think there are very few constitutional limits that would prevent the federal government from rules that could affect your private life,” Stark replied. “Now, the basis for that would be, how does it affect other people?”

Before he could continue, the woman interrupted, pointing out that the constitution limits the federal government’s authority and allocates power to the states. “My question is: How can this law be constitutional? — but more importantly than that — if they can do this, what can’t they?” she asked.

Stark hesitated, and the woman yelled out, “Is your answer that they can do anything?”

Stark replied, “The federal government, yes, can do most anything in this country.”

The room erupted with “boos” and echoes of “what?!?”

You, sir, and people that think like you,” the woman’s voice rang out, “are destroying this nation.”[3]

Notice that he believed that the federal government could do anything that it wanted which is far from what our Founders believed. The way the Democrats rule is straight out of Stalin’s book. The government controls everything and the people must comply with the demands of the government when the reality of it is the government is supposed to represent the will of the people which is why Trump is so popular. He put America first. Democrats put their agenda of total control of the people first. Pure communism.

