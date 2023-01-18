By Bradlee Dean

January 18, 2023

“And you shall eat the fruit of your womb, the flesh of your sons and daughters, whom the Lord your God has given you, in the siege and in the distress with which your enemies shall distress you.” -Deuteronomy 28:53

In starting this article off, the first thing that the American people need to understand is that for every injustice that is not lawfully dealt with, it will stand as the new normal, and it will fall to ourselves and to our posterity because it further adds strength to tyranny by leaving off justice (Jeremiah 9:24).

The rule of law will bring peace through judgment upon the heads of the wicked (Isaiah 26:9), and what we see in America today, instead of making for peace (Isaiah 51:4), it makes against it in destroying the very foundation it claims to stand on.

What Americans allow for today, the Word of God bears testimony against it. Blood and war will soon attend to it.

Kingdom Clarity Labels reported:

A large number of major food and drink brands across The United States and around the world have partnered with San Diego-based company “Senomyx” which has created a flavor enhancer using the cell lines of an electively aborted human being. I compiled a comprehensive list of the food brands using senomyx, for those who also seek to no longer support or consume these brands.

I will go out of my way to not support companies who go out of their way to support the slaughter of innocent human children. You’ll notice that there is almost always a more local, more organic option right beside the brand-name products, and these alternative options always seem to be two to ten times healthier as well, they tend to lack high-fructose corn syrup, red/blue dyes, as well as the use of senomyx as a flavor enhancer.

More information with direct info. sources and citations can be found below but without further ado, here is the comprehensive list we have compiled:

Below is a comprehensive list of brands and products that currently use or have used senomyx:

Direct Info. Sources

Senomyx was found make about $29.32 million in 2017. What product do they serve? According to their company description, “Senomyx nose a good thing when it smells it.” Which is a horrifying phrase when you continue reading and learn how this foolish company operates. “The company has identified human receptor genes related to the detection of smells and tastes.” And you may wonder what they mean by human receptor genes? That’s explained in finer detail here on a U.S. government document from 2007, “Senomyx is a leading company focused on using proprietary taste receptor-based assays,” and because the information is so veiled, whether the official senomyx website is mysteriously unresponsive… or not, we as people who Love The Truth will continue to understand just what proprietary taste receptor-based assays are. This 1988 research article writes.

