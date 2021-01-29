by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

Relevant to the secret cabal’s starting a war, Lord Esher (one of Cecil Rhodes’ secret society’s top 3 members) wrote in his diary on August 3, 1917: “No American is likely to killed before November. This is unfortunate, as (President) Wilson may require to be steadied before then and only the death of young Americans can ensure him stability….Mr. Morgenthau realizes the importance upon the morale of the French army and the French people of cementing the Alliance by shedding American blood at the earliest possible moment. If many lives have to be sacrificed, the influence upon the American people can only be beneficent….”

Harari next notes that our venture into Iraq was a failure because it only resulted in the increased influence of Iran. However, he does not appreciate the cabal’s plan for Iran, starting when they overthrew the elected government of Mossadegh in 1953. About this time, an African-American physician apparently just had to go to Iran. There, he had a daughter, Valerie Jarrett, who would become a key adviser to President Obama. The cabal paid the Ayatollah Kashani $10,000 to go along with secretly overthrowing the government. Kashani mentored Ayatollah Khomeini, who was living well in Paris until his time to reappear in Iran and replace the Shah, who knew the CIA was replacing him. In the early 1980s, according the Yossef Bodansky (director of the U.S. House of Representatives Task Force on Terrorism and Unconventional Warfare) in his book TARGET AMERICA; TERRORISM IN THE U.S. TODAY, suicide pilots began training at Busher air base in Iran, and “one of the exercises included having an Islamic jihad detachment seize (or hijack) a transport aircraft. Then trained air crews from among the terrorists would crash the airliner with its passengers into a selected objective.”

Harari believes it’s impossible for a global cabal to “puppet master nearly 8 billion people” without someone finding out what is going on. Not at all if, for example, the press does not report such things as David Rockefeller admission that he is a member of a secret cabal, and if the public schools have dumbed down the population so that people have a soap opera mentality. For example, the morning of the 9/11 attacks, the American people believed overwhelmingly in the importance of freedom. However, after the morning attacks, an ABC News/Washington Post survey already showed two-thirds of the people would give up some of their freedoms for security!

Harari concedes that there are minor conspiracies by a few people, but there isn’t “a single group of people running the whole show.” Why then did high-ranking Communist official Bella Dodd leave the Communist Party when she found that the same important people funded Communism were also funding the Nazis!? Harari asserts that “the idea that Lenin and Stalin were just a front for the real behind-the-scenes rulers contradicts all historical evidence.” Apparently he is unaware that Lenin thanked Wall Street financiers for making his revolution possible, and according to British intelligence agent Bruce Lockhart in Moscow with Raymond Robbins (head of the American Red Cross), Robbins told Lenin to remove one of his officials and Lenin complied! Furthermore, Occidental Petroleum president Armand Hammer proudly displayed a photograph of Lenin, signed by the Soviet dictator “To my comrade.” Lastly, in the diary of the secret cabal’s agent, Col. Edward M. House (President Wilson’s chief adviser), one finds that after the Communist Revolution in Russia, world leaders were considering military action against Lenin as he attempted to spread his revolution, but House says he persuaded them it would not be successful when House admits later in his diary that he lied and knew it would have been successful. This lie for the secret cabal resulted in much of the carnage of the 20th century, as without Lenin there would have been no Stalin, Chinese Communist Revolution, Vietnam War, Vladimir Putin, etc. And the Chinese Communist Revolution was made possible by Gen. George Marshall disarming the Nationalist Chinese (see Senate Report 2050, 82nd Congress, Second Session, p. 205, testimony of Admiral Cooke).

So what will the future be like? Both Presidents George H.W. Bush and Joe Biden (January 13, 1993 in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee) had declared they want a “New World Order.” And in famous writer H. G. Wells’ 1939 book, THE NEW WORLD ORDER, the author projected what would happen to bring the New World Order into being: “It is the system of nationalist individualism that has to go….We are living in the end of the sovereign states….In the great struggle to evoke a Westernized World Socialism, contemporary governments may vanish….Countless people…will hate the new world order…and will die protesting against it.” To hear me singing a song, “Just Say “No’ to the New World Order,” that I composed, go to http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MtSkX6JpWco

As far as President Biden is concerned, WELCOME TO THE DICTATORSHIP! In the first 3 days of his presidency, he signed 30 executive orders, so according to his own words, I guess he is a self-proclaimed dictator. On October 15, 2020, he told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos: “Some of my Republican friends and some of my Democratic friends even occasionally say, ‘Well, if you can’t get the votes, by executive order you’re going to do something.’ Things you can’t do by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus.” Speaking of dictators, when nominating Kamela Harris to be his running mate, Biden favorably quoted the Chinese Communist dictator Mao Zedong, who slaughtered at least 40 million of his own people. The quote Mao coined was from one of his speeches in which he called upon Chinese women to leave home, go to work, and give their children to the Communist Chinese government to indoctrinate.

When Joe Biden was vice-president under President Barack Obama, an ornament of Mao was placed on the White House Christmas tree. According to THE NEW YORK TIMES, on February 7, 2020, “Mr. Biden gave effective control of his campaign to Anita Dunn,” whom he recently named as a top White House adviser. Dunn is noted for saying that Mao is her “favorite political philosopher.” In addition, a January 12, 2021 headline from IsraelNationalNews.com/News.aspx/294766 states:

“Biden nominates Black supremacist who endorsed anti-Semitic lecturer: Biden taps as head of Department of Justice Civil Rights Division woman who claimed blacks are racially superior, endorsed anti-Semitic professor.” The woman is Kristen Clarke and the professor is Tony Martin, the author of THE JEWISH ONSLAUGHT. In the article, Martin is quoted as “trashing the Torah and the Talmud” and saying, “There was a Jewish monopoly over Blacks being cursed.”

