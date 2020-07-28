John Milkovich



Coronavirus, Communism and Corruption are waging War on America. Some Senators and Representatives are caving in. They’re accepting contributions funneled through multinationals, lobbyists and drug companies; doing China’s bidding–– and selling out America.

The view that COVID Virus was engineered by China’s Communist Government, is no longer a “Conspiracy Theory”–– but an evidentiary conclusion. As researchers have confirmed, there were no bats sold at the Wuhan Seafood Market; the closest colony of the relevant bat species was 600 miles away; “Patient Zero” had no exposure to the Market.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) is a Chinese Government biolab located at the epicenter of the COVID outbreak. WIV’s lead researcher, Shi Zhengli, researched bat coronaviruses for 17 years, and published multiple papers on the transmission of reengineered bat coronaviruses from one species to another. In 2018, Zhengli gave a speech on the ability of the altered virus to spread infection to other species. On Christmas Eve, 2019, WIV announced that it had discovered a large number of new bat viruses that could be transmitted to humans.

In January, 2020, WIV’s Director General silenced WIV researchers. As TurningPointUSA reports, WIV researcher, Huang Yanling, who contracted the virus, is now unaccounted for; some WIV coronavirus researchers have gone missing; “several of the [Chinese] Doctors and Journalists who reported on the spread of the virus have disappeared.” Beijing has refused to disclose virus samples from the “earliest cases.” Before the Chinese Government enacted an information lockdown, Chinese Scholars concluded in February, 2020 that “The killer Corona Virus probably originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.”

China exemplifies Communist atrocities. Under Mao, the Communists executed, starved and worked to death, between 60 and 100 million citizens. The current Regime continues to brutalize the long-suffering Chinese people: forced abortions, organ harvest, torture of Christians, the imprisonment of over 1 million Uyghurs. China lies about their atrocities every step of the way.

America faces two foreign foes: Coronavirus and Communism. And America faces an enemy within: Corruption.

China’s Trade Agenda of cheap labor, currency manipulation and relentless cheating, generates Billions in Profits for Multinationals and Drug Companies. Multinationals funnel millions through lobbyists to D.C. politicians. Drug companies contribute millions more. The Result? American politicians overlook China’s COVID culpability; approve Trade Deals enriching China; and accommodate China’s Blueprint for World Domination.

In 2000, Congress approved China’s entry into the World Trade Organization (WTO). In the following 19 years, the U.S. incurred an import/export Trade Deficit of over $5 Trillion with China. This staggering transfer of American wealth to China sent our jobs and factories overseas, causing the loss of 3.7 million American jobs.

After Congress approved China’s WTO entry, China accelerated its access to our capital and markets; propelled over 700 companies into our markets; attracted almost two trillion dollars of American investment–– and extorted R&D from American companies.

China uses its Trillions of American dollars to strengthen its nuclear arsenal.

China’s purchase of politicians has engendered a dangerous New Alliance: China, Drug Companies–– and purchased politicians. The Drug Companies and politicians have outsourced the manufacture of drugs wholesale to China to lower labor costs. China has largely taken over the manufacture of American medicines, causing the loss of thousands of American jobs, and up to $200B per year in GDP.

As reported in China Newsletter, China recently “accounted for 95% of U.S. imports of ibuprofen, 91% of U.S. imports of hydrocortisone, 70% of U.S. imports of acetaminophen, . . . [and] 80% of the US supply of antibiotics . . . .” China now provides a large portion of our antidepressants, HIV meds, chemotherapy drugs and medicines for high blood pressure, Alzheimers, diabetes, epilepsy and Parkinson’s.

Chinese company ZHP manufactures Valsartan, a blood pressure med used by millions of Americans. Valsartan was found to contain a cancer-causing chemical used to make rocket fuel. In 2008, one-third of China’s Heparin exports to the U.S., were contaminated, and caused the deaths of 149 Americans. As Author Rosemary Gibson told Congress in 2019, “[Chinese] Medicines can be made with lethal contaminants . . . .”

Gibson warns that China can “weaponize our medicines.” China’s News warns, “If China . . . bans [medical] exports, the United States will fall into the hell of a new coronavirus epidemic.”

We’re sending Billions of dollars to a Country that sends us lethal pathogens and poisoned pharmaceuticals in return–– and trusting them to provide us our medicine.

And we’re forced to rely for protection upon D.C. politicians that China has purchased through multinationals, lobbyists and drug companies. Politicians that will not take on the Tsunami of tainted Chinese drugs; will not stand up to America’s export of jobs, research and wealth; will not fight China’s purchase of American politics–– and will not fight Corona, Communism–– or Corruption.

