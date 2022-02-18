By Bradlee Dean



February 18, 2022

Fascism-an authoritarian system of government under absolute control of a single dictator, allowing no political opposition, forcibly suppressing dissent, and rigidly controlling most industrial and economic activities.

One thing I have noticed over the years is how the corrupt in government advocate some unlawful agenda and then, the corporations nationwide, and world-wide, that are working in alliance with them attempt to push through what it is that the government could never do without them (Isaiah 28:18).

To prove the point, Hershey fired un”vaccinated” employees.



“The Hershey Co. has begun firing office workers who have declined to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

On the way out the door, the candy manufacturer is asking the fired employees to sign a nine-page confidentiality and release agreement that would remove their rights to sue the company or talk about their experience.

While their signature comes with a “special separation payment,” many haven’t signed the agreement and won’t get the money. Employees say the payment was determined by an algorithm, and for some, amounted to just over two months’ pay.

By most accounts, working at Hershey was a great job. Employees at the company’s headquarters in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and at offices in other states report higher than average wages and bowls of candy placed around the offices for snacking. For holidays, employees would get a big bag of treats to take home, although that practice stopped after Easter 2021. There’s a sample room for trying new products, colorful graphics decorating the walls, and the products are more fun than selling insurance.

But it stopped being fun after months of human resources department meetings that employees say included education about the vaccines, asking if the employee had changed their mind about getting the shots, as well as uncomfortably invasive questions.

“I really thought I’d be OK,” Kim Durham, a former payment analyst and sourcing buyer, told The Epoch Times. “I thought, you cannot question my faith. Nobody can question that.”

Can anyone show me where a company has the lawful authority in doing so? You cannot answer that because there is NO law that gives them the power or authority in doing so, just the opposite.

As a matter of fact, the companies just told you that they were, in fact, breaking the law.

The article reported: “On the way out the door, the candy manufacturer is asking the fired employees to sign a nine-page confidentiality and release agreement that would remove their rights to sue the company or talk about their experience.”

Why would they request this if they were abiding by the law (Psalm 94:20)?

Americans need to be acquainted with the law here. Therefore, they are doing what they are doing because most do not know the difference (Hosea 4:6).

