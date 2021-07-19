By: Devvy

VAERS posted the latest Adverse Events data on July 16, 2021. The numbers are through July 9, 2021, which is odd because their prior posting on July 9, 2021 covered through July 7th. This is out of pattern as weekly postings usually cover seven days; they are approximately three months behind on getting the data posted.

New data. Number of deaths: 10,991. July 7th posting: 9,048 so an increase of 1,943 dead Americans. I see splashy emails and headlines: 3,000 die in one week! No, that is not accurate. If you look at the case ID pages, dates are all over the place;many are April, May, posted in July. It’s that posting is so far behind.

Total adverse events to date in separate CDC posting: 551,172. One month ago, June 18th, the number was 387,288. So, in 30 days we see an increase of an astronomical 163,884 “events”, but again three months behind in posting. With 1% reporting, the actual numbers are enormous. Miscarriages continues to climb: 1,073 as well as those permanently disabled, 9,274.

“The Medalerts.org interface for the VAERS government database allows one to search all the way back to 1901, and from January 1, 1901 through November 30, 2020, which is the last month before the COVID-19 shots were given emergency use authorization, there are a total of 6,255 deaths recorded following ALL vaccines.”

We now have 4,736 more deaths in seven months from those experimental injections than all other vaccines going back 120 years.

Claim: CDC Removes 150k Deaths from VAERS Database. I watched the video. The narrator referred to cases; notevery case resulted in death. However, after watching the video I decided I needed to look at the cases posted. The issue is missing case ID numbers. ID numbers are seven, i.e., 1442734.

Anyway, the narrator in the video uses one CDC posting, I used this one, also CDC. I initially started looking for date of onset and death not aware yet of the missing ID cases. Prof. Dolores Cahill and other scientists have given us their frightening explanations regarding what happens after someone takes one of the experimental gene editing injections: Development of auto-immune diseases; there are 80 with no cures. 3-6 months, perhaps as long as 6-12 months your natural immune system will start attacking kidneys, liver, heart, lungs, brain and then premature death.

Using Open VAERS the number of adverse events is done by 10 case ID numbers per page. With 463,456 cases posted, that’s tens of thousands of pages to examine by ID number. I did 315 pages looking only for the red dot which indicates death. Just a minuscule sample.

VAERS ID: 1441603. Injected Jan. 29, 2021. Died May 6, 2021, 98 days after injection. 75 days from injection to death. 71 days until death. Different ID, 75 days until death. 127 days until death. Many months after getting the injection just as Prof. Cahill, Dr. Tenpenny and others said was going to happen.

Last Wednesday night I went back and started at the beginning looking for numerical sequence interruptions. I found a lot.

On July 16th, I was on the phone with Larry Becraft who is lead council on the EUA lawsuit explaining all this when that Open VAERS web site and sections all went down at the same time. When it came up about five minutes later, I hit on several links I had flagged for ID case pages and surprise, surprise. I told Larry, well look at that. The sequence numbers on the first four pages are now in order! Like magic within 48 hours, ID cases suddenly appear that were not there before.

After we got off the phone, I continued checking each ID cases pages (ten to a page). These started around page 135. Corrected ones then ten pages later, missing sequence.More than 40 pages were corrected with proper number sequencing.

Exactly how many deaths by ID case number have actually been removed is unknown because someone is massaging the numbers. The only way to find out is a forensic audit of the computers used and who is inputting numbers. Like the forensic audit going on right now in Maricopa County, AZ over the stolen election. Good luck with the CDC, they might respond by 2030. Best way would be during discovery in a lawsuit.

The reason for the deception is obvious: To cover up the actual number of deaths from those injections.

Just like this VAERS data page. Please note the charts where it talks about onset and deaths. Only goes up to 28 days. Why stop at 28 days? What I found is just a tiny number. Not possible for me to go through 46,000+ pages of ID cases.

VAERS ID: 1456872 –skips to VAERS ID: 1456876.VAERS ID: 1456957. What happened to 873,874, 875? Then VAERS ID: 1456876 – VAERS ID: 1456957. What happened to 81 ID cases in between? VAERS ID: 1457059 – VAERS ID: 1457061. What happened to 145060? Every few pages there were numerical sequences out of order.

So, the claim made in the aforementioned video of 150,000 cases missing is possible when you’re talking about over 46,300 pages of case ID numbers.

Many Americans are familiar with the term RICO regarding criminal enterprises. Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations law at the federal level, but did you know there is also what’s called Little RICO Acts prosecution at the state level?

Pattern of Racketeering

“Predicate crimes. In order to establish a pattern of racketeering, the prosecutor must show that the defendant(s) committed two or more predicate crimes, which will vary depending on each state’s laws. Predicate acts can include murder, kidnapping, robbery, theft, drug crimes, and different types of fraud. The federal RICO law has a long list of federal predicate crimes. Some states have their own lists of predicate crimes. Other states limit predicate acts to crimes or felonies under state law. In some states, the defendant must have committed the crime for financial gain before in order for the offense to be considered a predicate act.”

I have been aware of the patent issue for a while – patents filed for SARS-CoV-2, this “new novel” coronavirus. This is one video: Nothing about the “novel” coronavirus is new: Dr. David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich, July 11, 2021. Reiner Fuellmich, for those unfamiliar with him, is a consumer rights attorney with impressive wins against huge corporations. Dr. David Martin’s bio is related at the beginning of the video. Discussed:

On SARS coronavirus:

They have reviewed over 4,000 patents issued around SARS coronavirus

Done a comprehensive review of the financing of manipulations of coronavirus which gave rise to SARS

They took reported gene sequence which was reportedly isolated as the novel coronavirus, as indicated by the International Committee on the Taxonomy of Viruses of the WHO, and reviewed those against patent records available as of spring 2020

They found over 120 patented pieces of evidence to suggest the declaration of a novel coronavirus is entirely false. There was no novel coronavirus, there are countless very subtle modifications of coronavirus sequences that have been uploaded. But there was no single identified novel coronavirus

They found patent records of sequences attributed to novelty going to patents that were sought as early as 1999

Let me leave that for a moment and go to a fact check by Reuters, another snooze outlet that works overtime to discredit all factual data and information regarding COVID-19 and those injections.

False claim: Video claims COVID-19 patent has existed for years, hinting to conspiracy, May 10, 2020

“The video includes an introduction by Dr Rashid Buttar, a U.S. based osteopath whose videos have sparked controversy for including conspiracy-like claims, followed by multiple health claims and alleged evidence that old virus patents prove the new outbreak was known to pharmaceutical companies years in advance…

“The video’s central claim is that old patents show this virus was somehow concealed or known of for years. The video presents two preexisting patents for the virus as evidence there is a conspiracy behind the current pandemic. The video presents two patents for this coronavirus – the American patent “US2006257852” and the European patent “EP3172319B1” (later shown as “EP3172319A1”).

“The patent numbers listed are indeed real, but they are for SARS, caused by SARS-CoV (or SARS-CoV-1), not for COVID-19, caused by SARS-CoV-2. They can be publicly viewed on Google here (US2006257852A1 is a synonym for patent US2006257852, here), here and here. Both mention “SARS-CoV” multiple times but have no mention of “SARS-CoV-2”, the new strain causing COVID-19.”

I never knew a US patent could be identified by a synonym. Hitting on the Google link, the synonym is US20060257852A1. Why not just use the original patent number? It’s true on that page SARS-CoV-2 is not mentioned but then again, are we talking about the same patent or not? I’m not a patent attorney so I can’t answer those questions but to me, something is hinky.

At the bottom of the article above by Reuters (another all the news that’s fit to fake) is their notice the article has been fact checked by their fact checkers. Who are they? “Reuters News has a fact-checking unit within its editorial department.” Whoopie!

Former Pfizer VP answers Reuters ‘fact checker’: ‘A pack of lies’, June 28, 2021 – “Summarizing, Yeadon concluded: “Of course this is wholly fraud. Imagine that the number of people in U.K. who’d actually been killed by the virus, instead of dying with it, was just a couple of thousand; you’d been on the streets with torches and pitchforks.

“You should be. Governments everywhere have lied and lied and lied about every one of the central narrative points about this virus.The effect of compliance with their ludicrous policy responses has been to hollow out and arguably to have destroyed economically several G20 counties, and actually increased the number of avoidable deaths, not least by deprivation of healthcare.

“These people all need locking up in that new high-security facility being built at speed at Wellingborough, Northants. The prima facie case against a dozen or so people in U.K. warrants their arrest pending criminal prosecutions. If these figures are of the same order of magnitude for other countries as well, and there is no reason to assume otherwise, then the plague is a deception of unprecedented proportions, and crimes committed against humanity on a huge scale have been committed here.”

I feel it beneficial to include this one: Scientists quit journal board, protesting ‘grossly irresponsible’ study claiming COVID-19 vaccines kill, July 1, 2021 – “The data has been misused because it makes the (incorrect) assumption that all deaths occurring post vaccination are caused by vaccination,” Ewer wrote in an email. “[And] it is now being used by anti-vaxxers and COVID-19-deniers as evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are not safe. [This] is grossly irresponsible, particularly for a journal specialising in vaccines.”

Yep, a perfectly healthy 13-year old boy gets the injection and dies later that night in his sleep, but it’s not from the injection! Two infants breastfeed by mothers, dead within 24 hours. No health red flags.But, it’s not from the injection!There’s too many to list; my past columns are loaded with the dead. Apparently, those scientists haven’t seen the actual number of deaths or know much about those injections.

From one of my recent columns: “One of them is Dr. Peter McCullough; if you haven’t read his bio it’s here. On June 11, 2021, Dr. McCullough did a webinar with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and other experts. (Bio for Dr. Fuellmich, see here; also covers COVID tests fraud lawsuits.) That interview is one of the most important I’ve seen to date. Quoting Dr. McCullough:

“We have now a whistleblower inside the CMS (Center for Medicaid) and we have two whistleblowers in the CDC,” the doctor revealed. “We think we have 50,000 dead Americans. Fifty thousand deaths. So we actually have more deaths due to the vaccine per day than certainly the viral illness by far. It’s basically propagandized bioterrorism by injection.”

June 15th: Dr. McCullough: COVID Vaccines Have Already Killed Up to 50,000 Americans, According to Whistleblowers – “McCullough explained that both the coronavirus and the vaccines deliver “to the human body, the spike protein, [which is] the gain of function target of this bioterrorism research.”He acknowledged that he couldn’t come out and say all that on national television because the medical establishment has done such a thorough job of propagandizing the issue.

“What we have learned over time is that we could no longer communicate with government agencies. We actually couldn’t communicate with our propagandized colleagues in major medical centers, all of which appear to be under a spell, almost as if they’ve been hypnotized.”

“Good doctors are doing unthinkable things like injecting biologically active messenger RNA that produces this pathogenic spike protein into pregnant women. I think when these doctors wake up from their trance, they’re going to be shocked to think what they’ve done to people,” he said, echoing what he, and Dr. Harvey Risch, professor at the Yale School of Public Health, told Fox News host Laura Ingraham during an interview last month…

“The doctor said that his belief that the suppression of early treatment was “tightly linked” to the vaccines, is what that led him to focus his attention on warning the public about the vaccines.“We know that this is phase two of bioterrorism, we don’t know who’s behind it, but we know that they want a needle in every arm to inject messenger RNA, or adenoviral DNA into every human being,” he said. “They want every human being.” The doctor later warned that the experimental vaccines could ultimately lead to cancers, and sterilize young women.

Going back to the video interview of Dr. David Martin. Below the video is a long, detailed accounting of the video. Dr. Martin is a very thorough, very successful man. His company does research for patents; they are at the top of experts in that field. I’ll put my nickel on Dr. Martin over “fact checkers” at Reuters editorial board any day.

“The problem with the 73 patents previously described is they all contain what was reported to be novel in December 2019 and January 2020. Even if we were to accept that there are idiopathic pneumonias, that there are some set of pathogen-induced symptoms, we do not have a single piece of published evidence that tells us that anything about the subclade SARS-CoV-2 has clinical distinction from anything that was known and published prior to November 2019, in 73 patents dating to 2008.

“There is no evidence that the “Delta variant” is somehow distinct from anything else on GISAID. The fact that we are looking for a thing doesn’t mean that there is a thing, because we are looking at fragments of things. If we choose any fragment, I could say I’m looking at this sub-strand of either DNA or RNA, or even a protein, and I could run around the world going “Oh my gosh! Fear the Omega variant!”

“The way we currently sequence genomes is a compositing process, an interleaving. Because of this, we have no point of reference to actually know whether or not the thing we’re looking for is in fact distinct in even a clinical or genomic sense.

“If you go and look at the papers that isolated the Delta variant, and ask the question “Is the Delta variant anything other than the selection of a sequence in a systematic shift of an already disclosed other sequence?” – the answer is, it’s just an alteration in when you start and stop what you call a reading frame. There is no novel anything.

“We actually look at published sequences and realize that depending on where you clip the sequence string, you’ll have the same thing or a different thing, based on nothing more than on where you decide to parse the clip.

“In the patent application [for US patent 7279327], when they talk about the DNA strands which they call sequence ID numbers, they specifically say the organism is an artificial sequence, meaning it is not a sequence that has a rule based in nature, not manifest for a particular natural-derivative protein or mRNA sequence that was isolated. Every one of these is in fact a synthetic artificial sequence. If you look at each one of them, the sequences are contiguous in many instances but overlapping in others, where it is merely a caprice determination that says something is or is not part of an open reading frame, or part of a particular oligonucleotide sequence.

“This is important because if we’re going to examine what is being injected into individuals, we need the exact sequence – not a kind-of, similar-to. If you look at FDA, European, and rest of the world’s regulatory environments, for reasons that cannot be explained, the exact sequence inside the mRNA injections seems to be elusive. As much as we can be told that there are clinical trials and other things going on, we have no way of verifying that a complete sequence is, has been, or could be manufactured into the LNP envelope that is injected. As far back as 2002, all the way through patent filings in 2003 and weaponization filings that began in 2008, fragments are identified, but without specificity, so we don’t have direct terminal ends of the fragments. We have fragments with hypothecated gaps, into which anything could be placed.”

So far as a RICO, that would have to be at the state level. No way in hell would the fake US Attorney General, woke, pansy mealy mouth buffoon, Merrick Garland, allow that to happen at the federal level.

Grounds for RICO: Dr. Martin:

On April 28, 2003, Sequoia Pharmaceuticals in Maryland filed for US patent 7151163 on antiviral agents of treatment and control of infections by coronavirus. This was 3 days after CDC filed the patent on SARS coronavirus

Sequoia Pharmaceuticals and ultimately Ablynx Pharmaceuticals became rolled into proprietary holdings of Pfizer, Crucell, and Johnson & Johnson

How would one have a patent on a treatment for a thing that had been invented 3 days earlier?

The Sequoia patent on coronavirus treatment was issued and published before the CDC patent on coronavirus was allowed. The only way Sequoia could know information in CDC patent is by insider means, because CDC had paid to keep it secret. This is the definition of criminal conspiracy, racketeering and collusion. This is not a theory, it is evidence. This is a RICO case

The RICO pattern established in April 2003 for the first coronavirus was played out to same schedule with SARS-CoV-2. Moderna got the spike protein sequence by phone from the vaccine research center at NIAID prior to the definition of the novel subclade. How do you treat a thing before you actually have the thing?

I’ve printed that whole fact filled description and am sending it to Sen. Bob Hall in our state legislature. Sen. Hall sits on the Health & Safety Committee & State Affairs among others. He introduced SB 65 on July 9, 2021, which would prohibit employers from firing employees who refuse to get one of those injections. What I’ve been practically begging Sen. Hall and Gov. Abbott to do for months. Thank you, Sen. Hall.

Our legislature is in special session right now. If you live in Texas or know someone who does, please get the word out. Networking via social media and email lists works. Call Gov. Greg Abbott and tell him to put SB 65 on the list to get done during this special session. Abbott’s number: (512) 463-2000

To sum up this nightmare:

To date, no one has been able to prove SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) exists as a virus. COVID-19’s 800 Ton Elephant in the Room

Dr. Stefan Lanka proved in a court of law measles is not a virus. The conclusions in his research were verified by outside independent scientists selected by the court. Dr. Lanka also says the same about COVID: It’s not a virus.

There is no Delta variant. How can you have a variant for something that has not been proven to exist? This is more scaremongering to keep the herds in fear, get an injection and to control everyone. Dr. David Martin: There is no “Delta” Variant and Is it COVID or Is it the Flu? Not Even Your Doctor Knows for Sure. July 3, 2021

Social distancing is NONSENSE based on ZERO science. It’s a control tool.

Masks have caused irreversible long-term brain damage to those forced to wear them for months or more than a year. Forcing children to wear one is child abuse. Her expert scientific opinion is just one of hundreds trying to warn people: German Neurologist On Face Masks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’

Not to mention they are dangerous to your health; see this column.LA County Sheriff Will Not Enforce Reinstated Indoor Mask Mandate: “The Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Friday said he would not use the department’s “limited resources” to enforce the new mask mandate imposed on the county since it is “not backed by science.”

Number of alleged COVID-19 cases in the U.S. – 33,977,764 – is a grotesque lie because of the use of a PCR test which we know scientifically does NOT detect either a dead or living virus.

PCR Test Inventor Kary Mullis Tells the Truth About the Flawed COVID-19 Test: “According to Mullis himself, PCR cannot be totally and should never be used as a tool in “the diagnosis of infectious diseases.” That whole scam is a monstrous fraud. Lawsuits filed.

This should be a new class action lawsuit: Learn Why the 1986 Vaccine Protection Act Does Not Protect Covid-19 Injections, interview with Dr. David Martin

The number of deaths from this phantom virus is also a monstrous lie: 653,206. Even the CDC had to finally admit that about 5% of deaths were caused only from COVID-19, all the rest were people with pre-existing health conditions, many very serious along with age factor. Which means about 32,660 deaths to date which is average for an influenza season.

Emergency Use Authorization for those injections. There never was any emergency and there still isn’t. Lawsuit filed. More to come on that, but I can’t comment on at this time. Will the COVID Lawsuit Lead to Indictments?, June 16, 2021

All used to justify locking down this country and destroying the lives and dreams of tens and tens of millions of Americans.

Saw an article over the weekend, Delta Is Driving a Wedge Through Missouri whipping things up again to get people to take an injection and justify locking down again. Overload at their hospitals but it isn’t from this Delta variant. Give the patients Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine or any of the other treatments doctors have been using with success rates of 80-99%. Out of this nightmare comes a highly effective treatment for I believe (just my opinion) a new, nasty strain of influenza flu.

The Reassuring Data on the Delta Variant – “There’s no sign of a surge in hospitalization or severe illness, and the vaccines remain extremely effective.” Really?

New UK Study: People Who Have Been Vaccinated Make Up 47% of New COVID Cases, July 17, 2021

“This Is Worrying Me Quite A Bit”: mRNA Vaccine Inventor Shares Viral Thread Showing COVID Surge In Most-Vaxxed Countries – Well, yeah, using injections for a virus that doesn’t exist just might back fire.

IT’S WORSE THAN WE THOUGHT! Fauci and Top US Doctors Caught! They CONSPIRED to Disqualify Hydroxychloroquine as COVID Treatment — MILLIONS DEAD AS A RESULT

I wouldn’t want to own stock in Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or Astra Zeneca a year from now. The number of deaths is accelerating, tragically. They won’t be able to hide it from everyone much longer.

When Did Moderna Know About COVID-19?, July 15, 2021

What Did Fauci Know And When? His Emails Point To Panic, Lies, And A Possible Cover-Up, July 14, 2021 . Well, he couldn’t possibly have known that because, and I sound like an echo chamber: The communist Chinese did NOT isolate the alleged virus. Never mind following set in stone scientific protocols for identifying any virus: Koch’s Postulates. Still, we know Fauci is a career criminal who should have done to prison decades ago.

Locking down this country was the biggest blunder by governors in the history of this country and it’s starting all over again with this pseudo-science proclaiming a new variant called Delta. Hell, next week it’s be another new one until the end of time if this isn’t stopped.

What can YOU do? Preferably you and ten friends or family or your group or organization try to meet with your state rep and senator and bring all the evidence you can, i.e., the exhibits at the bottom of my column. Yes, print them out because like emails: Out of sight, out of mind. Go armed with the latest data from VAERS/CDC.

They won’t want to hear the truth because (1) Likely they’ve taken one of those injections and (2) It’s political Kryptonite. But they better get ahead of the situation soon. Sen. or gov so and so can simply say: I acted in good faith based on the information I had at the time. Whatever they want to use as cover, but we’ve got to get governors to order a stop for all injections.

ALERT: Doctor says mRNA vaccines “will kill most people” through heart failure, 62% of vaccinated people already show microscopic blood clots, July 13, 2021

Teens across this country are having their lives changed forever as they’re developing mycarditis: “Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium). Myocarditis can affect your heart muscle and your heart’s electrical system, reducing your heart’s ability to pump and causing rapid or abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias).

“A viral infection usually causes myocarditis, but it can result from a reaction to a drug or be part of a more general inflammatory condition. Signs and symptoms include chest pain, fatigue, shortness of breath, and arrhythmias. Severe myocarditis weakens your heart so that the rest of your body doesn’t get enough blood. Clots can form in your heart, leading to a stroke or heart attack.”

VAERS: Total Heart Attacks: 3,906 – Total Deaths from Heart Attacks: 1,380 See age groups.

And no more lockdowns. Most governors are up for reelection in the primaries next year. Remind them of that firmly, but politely and then vote them out in the primary.

If you can’t meet in person, then send everything Pony Express aka USPS like I’ve been doing for months. I don’t know if my input had anything to do with Sen. Hall introducing SB 65, but I hope so. Sen. Hall is quite well off and 79 years old. He doesn’t need the job but I feel he’s one who takes things seriously and isn’t afraid to take action. A rarity.

There will likely be class action lawsuits on several fronts. Soon as I know about them, I’ll get the information posted in my columns. Stand up against tyranny. Not easy, I know – especially when it’s the threat of your job or the jab. My little sister in California had her life turned upside down last year when the lockdown was ordered. She’s still trying to rebuild clients. If Newsom locks down California again, it will be the end for thousands more businesses and lives ruined for good.

If one of Biden’s storm troopers comes to your door, needle in hand or wanting to feed you propaganda, politely tell them not to come back. The shadow government wants to know everyone who has not taken the shot. Don’t play their game.

Reiner Fuellmichrecently said we’re reaching a tipping point. We need to keep the pressure on and ignore the ignorance of reporters and journalists promoting those injections. I want everyone to be free and safe from tyranny but we all have to be warriors. Will you do your part?

Two weeks ago, 500,000 protested in London. July 17, 2021, French citizens also protested against those injections and so-called vaccination passports. How about America?

