By: Devvy

Regular readers of my columns know I have sent several letters to the lawmakers below regarding SARS-Cov-2. This will be my last letter to those lawmakers as our legislature goes out of session in five weeks and doesn’t return until January 2023; the same as Montana, Nevada and North Dakota. Yes, they can and have in the past called a special session.

“On February 2, 2007, Texas became the first state to issue a mandate—by executive order from the governor—that all girls entering the sixth grade receive the vaccine. A couple of months later, the legislature passed HB 1098 which overrode the executive order and the governor withheld his veto. In 2015, the Rhode Island Department of Health included HPV as a school entry requirement for seventh graders. The Department is authorized to do this without legislative approval.”

(I only included RI to let readers know parents there are forced to put their daughters at grave risk.)

Rick Perry was bought and paid for on the HPV vaccine and later came out and said, well, it was a mistake to mandate it after how many young girls and women got those shots?

Govt. Still Pushing HPV Vaccine on Kids a Decade after JW Exposed Deadly Side Effects, March 9, 2017

“A decade after Judicial Watch exposed the dangers of a government-backed cervical cancer vaccine, a federal lawsuit highlights its perilous side effects including paralysis, seizures, nausea and death. Litigation was initiated by disgruntled parents because the government is still pushing the hazardous vaccine, manufactured by pharmaceutical giant Merck, on children as young as nine years old to treat a sexually transmitted disease.

“The vaccine is called Gardasil and in the last ten years Judicial Watch has uncovered troves of government records documenting its harmful side effects. The vaccine was scandalously fast-tracked by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and was ardently promoted by the Obama administration as a miracle shot that can prevent certain strains of cervical cancer caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

“Instead it’s been linked to thousands of debilitating side effects, according to the government’s own daunting statistics. This includes thousands of cases of paralysis, convulsions, blindness and dozens of deaths. Back in 2008, after receiving the first disturbing batch of records from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Judicial Watch published a special report detailing Gardasil’s approval process, side effects, safety concerns and marketing practices. Undoubtedly, it illustrates a large-scale public health experiment…(Emphsis mine)

“U.S. law forbids lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers, but Judicial Watch has obtained records from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) revealing that its National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) has awarded nearly $6 million to dozens of victims in claims made against the very HPV vaccine it is pushing on children.

“In 2014 a physician who worked at Merck denounced Gardasil as an ineffective vaccine with deadly side effects that serves no other purpose than to generate profit for its manufacturer. The former pharmaceutical industry doctor, Bernard Dalbergue, said Gardasil is useless, costs a fortune and that decision-makers at all levels are aware of it.

“I predict that Gardasil will become the greatest medical scandal of all times because at some point in time, the evidence will add up to prove that this vaccine, technical and scientific feat that it may be, has absolutely no effect on cervical cancer and that all the very many adverse effects which destroy lives and even kill, serve no other purpose than to generate profit for the manufacturers,” Dr. Dalbergue said. He added that there is far too much financial interest for the vaccine to be withdrawn. Dr. Dalbergue’s statements were used by a member of the French Parliament as part of a broader campaign blasting Gardasil’s horrible safety record in Europe.

“All these years later governments at the federal, state, county and city level are still promoting this highly controversial vaccine. In many states, parents aren’t even notified because Gardasil falls under sexual and reproductive healthcare services, which certain minors can receive without parental consent.

“New York is one of the states that has long offered minors confidential sexual and reproductive healthcare services. This month a group of mothers in New York filed a lawsuit in federal court because the state administers the HPV vaccine to children without their parents’ consent. The complaint lists many of the vaccine’s serious side effects and says that the 16-year-old daughter of one of the plaintiffs had to be rushed to the emergency room after receiving the shot.

“She has suffered intermittent and ongoing paralysis in her legs from the HPV vaccine requiring use of a wheelchair, and when not paralyzed, has ongoing weakness in her legs, impaired life functions, and ongoing severe headaches, fatigue and nausea,” the complaint states. The mother reported the serious adverse reaction to the CDC and a nurse from the agency contacted her to confirm “this was a known reaction to the HPV vaccine and related to the HPV vaccine,” court documents reveal.”

All the victims of that HPV vaccine have names. They aren’t just statistics. Despite the astronomical increase in autism in kids who received bundles of vaccines all at once, vaccine manufacturers – exempt from financial liability – continue to screech autism is not caused by vaccines. The videos below are less than two-minutes each of heart break told by parents. Your heart will bleed while vaccine manufacturers rake in tens of billions every year.

Hear This Well: Breaking the Silence on Vaccine Violence / Hear This Well: Breaking the Silence on Vaccine Violence / Hear This Well: Breaking the Silence on Vaccine Violence / Hear This Well: Breaking the Silence on Vaccine Violence

Want more with names? Go here and see a sickening number of parents filled with pain over “safe” vaccines which have destroyed their child forever.

Landmark ruling in an Italian court has said Valentino Bocca’s autism was provoked by the MMR jab he had at aged nine months. “His parents have already been awarded £140,000 and could be paid an additional £800,000 in their case against the Italian government.”

Parents of autistic children love them, make no mistake about that. But what breaks their heart is not their inconvenience, it’s that their precious child has lost the opportunity to live a healthy life, not a life condemned to potential horrific health problems and a mind which doesn’t function properly.

Bailey Banks, life destroyed after receiving the MMR vaccine. (Mumps, measles, rubella.) In precious little Bailey’s case, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, Office of Special Master, the court found:

“The Court found, supra, that Bailey’s ADEM was both caused-in-fact and proximately caused by his vaccination. It is well-understood that the vaccination at issue can cause ADEM, and the Court found, based upon a full reading and hearing of the pertinent facts in this case, that it did actually cause the ADEM.

“Furthermore, Bailey’s ADEM was severe enough to cause lasting, residual damage, and retarded his developmental progress, which fits under the generalized heading of Pervasive Developmental Delay, or PDD. The Court found that Bailey would not have suffered this delay but for the administration of the MMR vaccine, and that this chain of causation was not too remote, but was rather a proximate sequence of cause and effect leading inexorably from vaccination to Pervasive Developmental Delay.” I read all 28 pages and so should you.

Elias Tembenis: Another child dead after DTaP vaccination at 4 months . Diphtheria (D), tetanus (T), and pertussis (aP). That little boy had horrible seizures but, doctor knows best, vaccines are safe – he was then shot up with boosters and more vaccines. Little Elias showed “features” of PDD (Pervasive Developmental Disorder). Another one under the austism spectrum disorder. He died at the ripe age of 7. According to the filing, cause of death was multisystem organ failure after a heart attack which was caused by his seizures.

Same Federal Court of Claims: “Petitioners have satisfied the legal requirements for proving that Elias’s December 26, 2000 DTaP vaccination was a legal cause of his epilepsy and death. Respondent has not overcome Petitioners’ evidence by proving an alternative cause. Therefore, I find that Petitioners have established entitlement to compensation under the Vaccine Act.” Here is the court’s decision, 18 pgs.

Remember the measles outbreak in 2015 at Disneyworld? The media whipped up the fear and parents scrambled to get their child(ren) shot up. I’ll be 72 in June. When we were kids (4 siblings) we all got measles, no mumps. No shots. We got over it and went back to school. Is this want you want to happen to your precious child over something like the measles? The hell your life becomes when your child is a victim? There are so many more, it would take a thousand pages to list. The mis-named COVID-19 experimental gene editing technology shots passed off as vaccines were developed in a scant nine months. Insanity.

Cliff Kincaid wrote a column back February 10, 2015: Say Her Name: Vaccine Victim Hannah Poling.

“In a September 10, 2010, story on the vaccine-injury court award, Attkisson reported, “Hannah was described as normal, happy and precocious in her first 18 months. Then, in July 2000, she was vaccinated against nine diseases in one doctor’s visit: measles, mumps, rubella, polio, varicella, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, and Haemophilus influenzae. Afterward, her health declined rapidly. She developed high fevers, stopped eating, didn’t respond when spoken to, began showing signs of autism, and began having screaming fits.”

Cliff: “You don’t have to be a scientist to notice this pattern. I have heard from several parents who have seen it for themselves. One told me, “Our son was affected by vaccines and there are too many out there with the same story. I’m sick of hearing and reading news reports saying there is no correlation between autism and vaccines.

“The controversy over vaccines has been another media low point. We are being told they are completely safe with no side effects. That’s a blatant lie…The major media are not eager to address it, either. But the people are demanding that the truth be told. They do not believe the media’s declarations of vaccine safety and effectiveness.”

And what has the major media been telling us? Those COVID jabs are safe. Those of us asking reasonable questions about the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots should not be bullied by anyone. We should not be made to feel guilty for not getting one of those shots “because they save lives.” All we seek is the truth whether one is a Democrat, no Party, Republican or Green Party.

President-elect Trump has been very vocal in the past about vaccines: Trump links vaccines to autism ‘epidemic’, Sept. 16, 2015: “The GOP front-runner said he still supported certain vaccines, but in smaller doses over a longer period of time. Under current procedures, he said it’s dangerous for the public. “Autism has become an epidemic, he said. “It has gotten totally out of control.”

There has been a fair amount of speculation Barron Trump falls on the autistic spectrum from doctors who’ve observed certain behavior by Trump’s son. Speculation is that Trump’s attacks since 2007 against massive numbers of vaccines given all at once is because of his son. I have no idea if it’s true. Barron just seems shy to me; he doesn’t seek attention from the media or during events. Just an average teenager whose father is a billionaire.

Naturally, Trump took a shellacking from the media whores. Yes, Trump has been promoting those COVID jabs saying last week those questioning the efficacy are peddling “deranged pseudo-science” that fuels the “anti-vax” movement. As to the effectiveness of those jabs, I doubt Trumps knows this, either: Yale Epidemiologist: More than Half of New COVID Patients Have Been Vaccinated (VIDEO)

Trump was upset the J & J shots were put on ‘pause’ after six women had massive blood clots. The question is: How much does Trump really know about those COVID “vaccines”? I submit to you he knows little to nothing about them, just like about a couple hundred million or more adults in this country including lawmakers and well-meaning doctors.

Trump sincerely cares about people but he’s been lied to like the rest of America. If he knew what’s been in my columns as well as Kelleigh Nelson and others, I don’t believe Trump would have taken one of those shots. But, that’s speculation on my part.

I hope you will take the time to send a snail mail letter to the appropriate committee in your state legislature. Use mine if you want. Click on ADDENDUM G. This last letter to those committees contains a great deal of information most have not seen or heard.

It’s time to really raise hell (non-violently, of course) with state lawmakers and governors: Stop giving those experimental gene editing technology shots to residents in our state. He who shouts the loudest gets heard.

Help me inform Americans with my book, Taking Politics Out of Solutions. 400 pages of facts and solutions on these issues: “Federal” Reserve, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more. 800-955-0116 for phone orders

© 2021 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

ADDENDUM G