By: Devvy

First, let’s address the CDC’s latest release of COVID deaths and adverse events. Normal posting of stale data is every Friday. Deaths to July 16th: 11,405. They skipped July 30th but posted August 6th: Deaths: 12,366 or an increase of 961 dead Americans. 1% reporting rate so that number realistically is much, much higher as well as the total adverse “events”: 545,337.

It appears the CDC has two sets of numbers. July 16th: 11, 140. Up 9,125 from July 9th. Two different reporting sites giving different numbers. Then we have a whistleblower who has given a sworn declaration under penalty of perjury the number of deaths at July 9, 2021 was 45,000 while the CDC posting showed only 9,048. It’s not possible to state a real number at this time because the numbers are being manipulated by the CDC and simply don’t jive. June 18, 2021 data post shows 6,136 dead. Now it’s 12,226. One month and 20 days it jumps to 12,366. Take a look at this: Caught! CDC Deletes Thousands Of COVID Vaccine Deaths

The lawsuit filed to expose this fraud is here.

My July 12th column: “Deaths through July 7th: 9,048. An increase of2,063 from June 25th posting. The single largest spike to date. Every single category posted has increases that continue to grow.June 11th dead: 5,993. June 11 – July 7th the number of dead jumped 3,055.”

The Canadian

My Dec. 28, 2020 column, No Governments Have Isolated COVID-19 Virus–What Does That Mean? dealt with the fact that no official health agency contacted (40 countries) – including the CDC has a purified isolated particle specimen. The natural response is, what? People in the hundreds of thousands are dying from COVID-19. Why, we know that virus came from Wuhan, China. Let us continue down the path of truth vs propaganda, shall we?

A FOIA request was filed on my behalf by constitutional attorney, Larry Becraft back on May 7, 2021. See here. Once again I dealt with the science issue, does this virus really exist as has been sold? COVID-19’s 800 Ton Elephant in the Room, June 28, 2021.

This really goes to heart of what caused the panic thanks to the prostitute media which birthed lockdowns based on a science project by a 14-year old child. How obscene is that?Pushed hard by career criminal, Anthony Fauci and all the other “experts” who’ve brought Hell to America wrapped in fake science.

Scientists Explain The Catastrophic Impact of Covid Forced Societal Lockdowns, Feb. 1, 2021. “Stanford’s John P.A. Ioannidis identified 36 studies (43 estimates) along with an additional 7 preliminary national estimates (50 pieces of data) and concluded that among people 70 years old across the world, infection fatality rates ranged from 0.00% to 0.57% with a median of 0.05% across the different global locations (with a corrected median of 0.04%). Let me write this again, 0.05%. Can one even imagine the implementation of such draconian regulations for the annual flu? Of course not!

“Not satisfied with the current and well-documented failures of lockdowns, our leaders are inexplicably doubling and tripling down and introducing or even hardening punitive lockdowns and constraints. They are locking us down ‘harder.’ Indeed, an illustration of the spurious need for these ill-informed actions is that they are being done in the face of clear scientific evidence showing that during strict prior societal lockdowns, school lockdowns, mask mandates, and additional societal restrictions, the number of positive cases went up! No one can point to any instance where lockdowns have worked in this Covid pandemic.”

COVID-19: RARE for Asymptomatic Person to Infect Another Person, July 6, 2020 – “Dr. John P. A. Ioannidis (Credentials below), Stanford prof: Median infection fatality rate of coronavirus for those under 70 is just 0.04%

Locked down because tens of thousands of new cases a day!!!! with the majority being tested have been using a PCR test which doesn’t detect for any virus. CDC to Withdraw Emergency Use Authorization for RT PCR Test Because it Cannot Distinguish Between SARS-CoV-2 and the Flu and CDC, FDA faked “covid” testing protocol by using human cells mixed with common cold virus fragments… PCR tests are merely detecting the common cold

But, this highly contagious virus is killing the whole word! A bogus, unscientific science project and using a test that doesn’t test for any virus are the two factors that birthed the evil, wicked forced wearing of face masks and the nonsense based on no science, social distancing.

Those lies brought America to her knees destroying the lives of tens of millions in its path and it’s still not over based on more lies. Again, I urge you to read the two items below. I’m getting so much email from individuals who say a friend forwarded my column with questions; people who’ve never read my columns before.

I can’t answer each email. I’m a widow so it’s just me and somewhere in between I have a house and two doggies to care for which is why I keep citing several items for new readers to get caught up.

I know this is a lot of reading as are my columns (and Kelleigh Nelson’s), but if one reads one a day, especially the ones I really stress, within two weeks you will have a complete and thorough understanding of this monstrous crime against humanity.

First. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: Crimes Against Humanity and the Covid-19 PCR Test – In that one Reiner talks about immunity and T-cells. The last time I had the flu was Dec. 1993. Beijing flu. Eight days of really being sick but I took no shot or pills. 28 years ago,this Dec. I let my natural immune system fight it off. I have no comorbidities, take no medications all my life except pain killer for dental surgery and for my spine here and there; I keep my weight under control. That’s’ why I have not worried about getting this phantom COVID virus.

Haven’t worn a mask once because I knew from reading everything I could find from scientists and doctors not funded by the U.S. government,they are worthless for this “new novel” (fictional) coronavirus. In fact, they can be deadly – especially for children.

4-Year-Old Almost Dies due to Lung Infection Caused by Prolonged Mask Wearing – Doctor Rants “How Many Children Must Die?” – Watch that video.German Neurologist On Face Masks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’

Item 2: Cease and desist papers served on Prof. Dr. Christian Drosten by Dr. Reiner Füllmich

So then along comes Dr. Stefan Lanka and his scientific findings that COVID-19 is not a virus. COVID-19 Not a Virus: Can Any Scientist Prove Dr. Stefan Lanka Wrong?, July 12, 2021.

The scientific methods being used today are137 years old as Dr. Lanka points out below. This is absolutely crucial to what’s going on with this COVID-19 nightmare. COVID-19: Why Are American Scientists Silent on This?, July 26, 2021: “Dr Stefan Lanka Debunks Pictures of “Isolated Viruses” – “For almost one year we have been asking authorities, politicians and medical institutes for the scientific evidence for the existence of such viruses that are said to cause disease and therefore require “immunization”.

“After almost one year we have not received even one concrete answer which provides evidence for the existence of those “vaccine-preventable viruses”. The conclusion is inevitable that our children are still vaccinated on the basis of scientific standards of the 18th and 19th century. In the 19th century Robert Koch demanded in his generally accepted postulates evidence of the virus in order to prove infection; at Koch’s time this evidence couldn’t be achieved directly by visualization and characterization of the viruses, because adequate technology wasn’t available at that time. Methods of modern medicine have profoundly changed over the past 60 years, in particular by the invention of the electron microscope, yet all these viruses we get immunized against have still never been re-examined using this technology?”

“Like TV shows solving murders. The killer was finally identified 20 years later using his DNA which wasn’t available at the time the murder took place.”

If Dr. Lanka is correct, SARS-CoV-2 is also not a virus Dr. Stefan Lanka: “All claims about viruses as pathogens are false“, June 17, 2021. Now, can any American scientists prove him wrong? This is critically important. I am very interested in this because of where we are today with people dying at alarming rates after those experimental injections being passed off as vaccines. I believe the worst is still to come as the clock ticks on those injected.

I would most certainly like to see Dr. Lanka and Dr. David Martin get together on this as well as other doctors and scientists because I feel it’s a scientific question that needs to be either confirmed or found to be false. I’ve watched the video of Dr. Lanka explaining how he came to his scientific conclusion doing what hasn’t been done.

Which takes us to one man who stunned the powers that be up in Alberta, Canada: Alberta Ends COVID-19 Restrictions After Citizen’s Court Victory, August 5, 2021.

“Patrick King, an oil and gas worker from Red Deer in Alberta, was fined $1,200 in December for running afoul of COVID-19 restrictions during a protest. King fought the case in court and issued a subpoena to Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer Deena Hinshaw, in which he asked for documents showing “isolation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human beings.”

“Hinshaw was unable to provide such documentation, bringing into question the provincial government’s reasons for issuing the restrictions. It’s an absolutely huge admission from the Canadian official and one that could have wide-ranging repercussions around the world.”

Patrick King vs The Crown, Aug. 5, 2021 – “Under the direction of the judge, he then filed a subpoena for Deena Hinshaw in which he requested from her: “…all white papers describing the isolation of COVID-19, also known as SARS-CoV-2 virus in human beings, directly from a sample taken from a diseased patient, where the patient’s sample was not first combined with any other source of genetic material.

“I am not requesting white papers, where isolation of SARS-CoV-2 refers to the culturing of something in a lab, the performance of an amplification test,” – or PCR test – which is being phased out, due to millions of false positives…

“To clarify, I am requesting, via disclosure, all white papers showing isolation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human beings in your possession or in the possession of Alberta Health Ministry, as these white papers would have been integral in the crafting of the statutes, under the Public Health Act, here in Alberta.”

Four days later all restrictions are now lifted in Alberta. Do watch the short 17-minute video embedded here. They will now be treating COVID-19 as the flu. Now, their legal system is different than ours but can the same thing happen here in the U.S.? Yes. King was pro se meaning he didn’t use a barrister and under their justice system, the judge helped him along.

I’m not a lawyer and have no legal training but let’s say you own a gym in the prison called NYC or LA or own a salon in Dallas. The police come to shut you down for violating mandatory restrictions issued by a county or state health honcho. Now, you’re the victim as was Patrick King. You’re going to be fined, so what can you do?

Instead of saying, okay, I give up, you decide to fight back. Chief Health Official Janice Flapdoodle is the one who has issued you the letter of non-compliance. Is a subpoena appropriate here as was used by King? Obtaining a subpoena during a lawsuit is part of the process. Can one obtain a subpoena without a lawsuit because lawsuits are very expensive? It’s been done; sort explanation.

So, instead of filing a lawsuit against Crap County and Chief Health Official Janice Flapdoodle, you can file a State Records Act (see here). Now, King requested proof showing “isolation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human beings.” I would have requested documents proving the existence of a purified isolated particles specimen known as SARS-CoV-2 virus found in human beings. If some county or the state is going to fine you for violating regulations or edicts, they must be able to come up with proof of the problem.

Mr. Jones, you’re here in court today because officer Goodfellow says you ran a stop sign at the corner of Money & Fraud. Mr. Jones replies, your honor, I did not. I used my phone to capture a picture of a sign that reads Children Crossing, see? Your honor then looks at the prosecutor and says, can you prove on the day Mr. Jones allegedly ran a stop sign there was actually a stop sign at the corner of Money & Fraud? Well, no your honor, we just assumed there was a sign. The CDC told everyone here’s your virus and the destruction began as all those doctors, labs, politicians and scientists assumed the virus actually existed. The CDC provided computer models.

If it were me, that’s what I would do: Make them prove that alleged virus exists. Own your business or know someone who does who also knows the truth? That person can go on the offense NOW by filing a state records act. Fight back and win for America. Loyola University students win battle over COVID-19 vaccine, August 7, 2021 – “Eleven students at Loyola University in Chicago won a victory over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that is sweeping the country in education, business, and government….The university backtracked on its decision after receiving a letter from attorneys on Wednesday threatening a lawsuit. After the press release was distributed, 10 more students contacted Liberty because they received exemption denials. The cases are under review. A Loyola spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

“Loyola University needs to drop its unlawful mandate immediately,” said Liberty Counsel founder Mat Staver in a statement. “Forcing any person to receive one of these COVID injections authorized for emergency use by the FDA is a violation of both state and federal law.”

And, the Nuremberg Codes. What about American law and the Nuremberg Codes? This is a VERY important read as the Nuremberg Code IS the basis for many successful lawsuits here in the U.S.All it will take is a half dozen successes and this whole scheme will blow up in their faces. If you can afford it, have an attorney draw up the States Records Act request. Perhaps some of our lawyer friends out there can do a template posted on line.

Turning flu cases into COVID through manipulation—easy as pie, August 5, 2021 – Author Jon Rappoport has been an investigative reporter for over thirty years; his research is impeccable.

The bottom line is one man fought back and won. Will it spread across Canada? I hope so. Will Patrick King be the catalyst for this type of inquiry here in the U.S. to defeat this replay crushing our rights once again while destroying businesses and your and your family’s health? I hope so.

Those non-vaccines are continuing to prove they are worthless.

Three quarters of new COVID cases are in vaccinated people—CDC study, August 4, 2021 – “More nonsense. As I’ve been reporting for months, the 3 clinical trials of the major COVID vaccines were DESIGNED to only prove the vaccine could protect against mild disease; e.g., a cough, or chills and fever. Not severe disease. [2]”

I’ve given many examples of the failure of those injections in past columns, but we’ll see this over and over and over. All these individuals from every walk of life who’ve taken one or more of those injections continue to come down with this phantom virus (likely using a PCR test so it’s all bogus): COVID hits all-vaccinated Carnival Vista cruise-ship staff, passengers

Do you suppose the problem could be those non-vaccine vaccines are targeting a virus that’s never been purified, isolated? If Dr. Lanka’s scientific work is proven, they’re using a non-vaccine vaccine to treat a non-virus. Remember, not all diseases are treated with a vaccine, i.e., cancer.

This is another video worth watching as Dr. Jane Ruby makes an important statement at the beginning of the interview. Dr.Jane Ruby, who provides official FOIA links, showing that the COVID-19 ‘virus’ is a complete HOAX – “We have a digital theoretical extraction made on a computer from a genomic data base.” This goes back to the patent issue which I covered in my July 19, 2021 column, COVID-19 Patents: State Little RICO Acts Prosecution? You cannot patent something that is naturally occurring.

“Going back to the video interview of Dr. David Martin. “In the patent application [for US patent 7279327], when they talk about the DNA strands which they call sequence ID numbers, they specifically say the organism is an artificial sequence, meaning it is not a sequence that has a rule based in nature, not manifest for a particular natural-derivative protein or mRNA sequence that was isolated. Every one of these is in fact a synthetic artificial sequence. If you look at each one of them, the sequences are contiguous in many instances but overlapping in others, where it is merely a caprice determination that says something is or is not part of an open reading frame, or part of a particular oligonucleotide sequence.

“This is important because if we’re going to examine what is being injected into individuals, we need the exact sequence – not a kind-of, similar-to. If you look at FDA, European, and rest of the world’s regulatory environments, for reasons that cannot be explained, the exact sequence inside the mRNA injections seems to be elusive.

“As much as we can be told that there are clinical trials and other things going on, we have no way of verifying that a complete sequence is, has been, or could be manufactured into the LNP envelope that is injected. As far back as 2002, all the way through patent filings in 2003 and weaponization filings that began in 2008, fragments are identified, but without specificity, so we don’t have direct terminal ends of the fragments. We have fragments with hypothecated gaps, into which anything could be placed.”

“On April 28, 2003, Sequoia Pharmaceuticals in Maryland filed for US patent 7151163 on antiviral agents of treatment and control of infections by coronavirus. This was 3 days after CDC filed the patent on SARS coronavirus. How would one have a patent on a treatment for a thing that had been invented 3 days earlier?

“The Sequoia patent on coronavirus treatment was issued and published before the CDC patent on coronavirus was allowed. The only way Sequoia could know information in CDC patent is by insider means, because CDC had paid to keep it secret. This is the definition of criminal conspiracy, racketeering and collusion. This is not a theory, it is evidence. This is a RICO case.

“The RICO pattern established in April 2003 for the first coronavirus was played out to same schedule with SARS-CoV-2. Moderna got the spike protein sequence by phone from the vaccine research center at NIAID prior to the definition of the novel subclade. How do you treat a thing before you actually have the thing?”

Indeed. How do you do that?

How convenient: This is Nuts, Moderna and Pfizer Intentionally Lost The Clinical Trial Control Group Testing Vaccine Efficacy and Safety, August 6,2021 – “This is not just scientific madness, it appears to be very intentional and purposeful.” RICO is waiting.

This should have been done to every patient from the beginning. My April 5, 2021 column, COVID Vaccines: Dead Must Be Autopsied, dealt with getting anyone who dies after one of those injections whether it was last Dec. or last week. Why? Because this so-called SARS-CoV-2 does not exist. Every one of the tests being used is fraud, fakery. The truth about using a PCR test continues to be heavily censored.

Those dying post-vaccine: Where are the autopsies? Exclusive: Jane M. Orient, M.D., sounds alarm over lack of typical protocol with unexpected deaths, July 7, 2021. “Dr. Orient is executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, AAPS.”

But what about people dying from COVID? COVID what? A disease, a virus or a weaponized flu which is what I believe it is. The big money is vaccines. Tens of billions a year for Pfizer and Moderna alone.

What you do is create a new ‘virus’, pass it off as some wild new coronavirus but what this new flu does is keeps attacking the human body. Shoot it up with injections aka vaccines but it won’t go away because it’s programmed not to. People continue to be tested as positive so they need another shot. Those recovered will need a new vaccine every year x 350 million just in America alone. Heck, it’s like being the inventor of the cloth diaper. Never a shortage of customers. Just my little theory after thousands of hours of research.

What these evil doers didn’t count on is Hal going off the reservation. Remember Stanley Kubricks’ movie, 2001: A Space Odyessy? Well, for over 20 years vax manufacturers have been trying to create this new mRNA vaccine which has never been successful because it kills the animals. Perhaps their new mRNA “vaccine” has also gone off the reservation and is killing people. I know, depopulation, but that’s for another column because this all presents a big, fat conundrum from many angles.

This is another excellent piece by Jon Rappoport, Jan. 29, 2021 – COVID: If there is no virus, why are people dying?

That being said, people around the world die in huge numbers all year long from influenza flu. Americans die on an average of 35,000 – 50,000 per year from the flu. So many because of bad health – they do everything they can to kill their natural immune system through poor dieting which leads to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, etc. Drug addicts (legal and illegal) and alcoholics do enormous damage to their bodies. I’m not counting diseases like cancer. And of course, age is a big factor.

The bottom line, though,hasn’t changed: Prove it.

The Unreachables

All of this is no doubt very, very difficult for Americans to believe. They’ve been told for a year and a half we have a pandemic caused by this big killer virus given to us by the Communist Chinese. I can tell you from personal experience with a family member, this issue will not be discussed, “it’s your stuff and I don’t want to hear it.”

Those who’ve taken an injection(s) do not want to hear what Dr. Hoffe in Canada said or Prof. Dolores Cahill or Dr. Sherry Tenpenny or the tens of thousands (not hundreds) doctors and scientists around the world are saying what is going to happen 4, 12 months up to 2 years after someone gets the jab. For those in ill health, it could be 1-3 months; someone fairly healthy up to one year after injection. A very difficult place to be.

A Pathologist Summary of What These Jabs do to the Brain and Other Organs

The propaganda has and continues to be relentless. Tech giants and the prostitute media continue to use “conspiracy”, “unproven claims”, “spreading disinformation” etc., to continue keeping the herds in line. At this point in time, there are those you simply cannot reach. Even if God Almighty stood in front of your uncle or employer and said this is all a big lie, he/she would not believe it. Fear and betrayal are very strong emotions and for too many, they must avoid the truth at all costs. They have to or go off the deep end.

They want to silence our voices and those of scientists and doctors not just in America, but around the world. Truth doctors being threatened with losing their license. All of them pulled from their normal lives into the spotlight trying to warn Americans and for that, they are targets. One of the true warriors in this war is Dr. Peter McCullough: COVID-19 expert Dr. Peter McCullough sued by Texas-based health system

THIS is the quintessential example of a hit piece smear job: Majority of Covid misinformation came from 12 people, report finds

Those who read such trash have no idea Dr. McCullough’s life long career or Prof. Dolores Cahill’s decades as a molecular biologist; both lauded and held in the highest regard in their fields. Until now. Just like President-Elect Donald Trump who was glorified by Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson and so many others – until the ran for president. Overnight he became a racist without a single provable fact or incidence.

I think we all should file a complaint with the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) against all the major networks, Google, Facebook, Twitter, etc for spreading false information: Those “vaccines” are safe and will protect you from getting COVID or infecting someone else, those vaccines aren’t killing anyone. Bury them in complaints. Here’s where you file one.

Get vaccinated or die. Get vaccinated or you can no longer participate in society. Doesn’t matter how many are now dead with the worst coming soon, get the shots or – as some useful fools are suggesting – I should be jailed or isolated in some sort of camp. Next line to be crossed will be to deny medical treatment to the unvaxxed– ‘This is an unprecedented horror show’

Yes, it’s come to that. But, it’s happened before and continues to this day: More Pediatricians Are Refusing To Treat Unvaccinated Children, Sept. 16, 2020

Keep the heat on your governor and state legislators. You can make the most impact by hounding rep or senator know nothing for a meeting. This is easier done in smaller states, but you call Rep. Know Nothing and request a meeting either at the district office or capitol (and many are now out of session for the rest of the year.). Ten (or 20) of us would like to discuss COVID, the faulty science and a replay of last year’s draconian lockdowns and mandates. Are you aware of the massive number of deaths from those experimental injections that are not vaccines? We need to sit down and discuss this because We will NOT comply this time around nor will we take one of those experimental injections.

And, do keep calling talk radio and make the argument: (1) Scientifically those shots are not vaccines but experimental drugs and under federal and international law, NO ONE regardless of where they work can be forced to take one and (2) The huge number of deaths not to mention more than 12,000 now permanently disabled (which you should stress to your state rep or senator).

This really comes down to is what We the People are willing to do to stop this madness? I know it’s not easy but if the evil doers have their way, your precious child will be forced to get one of those deadly injections or no school, you’re out of the military if you refuse, you will lose your job if you refuse. You will be a pariah in society.

Rand Paul: ‘Resist’ the ‘Great Reset’ – ‘They Can’t Arrest Us All’– Republican senator calls on public to rise up against tyranny with civil disobedience

The Walk Outs

The boob tube media here in America and virtually all electronic media refuse to cover the massive (hundreds of thousands marching at a time) protests in England, France, Germany and other countries against those injections & choking restrictions.

However, Wed., August 11, 2021 is set for the big Walk Out across the country: Walk Out Wednesday. In addition to the signs recommended, I would also make ones that say: More than 56,000 dead so far, over 12,000 permanently disabled – are you next? Employees from China (Wal) Mart, Home Depot- if your state legislature is still in session, get out there to your capitol.

And local organizers – call all the TV stations and newspapers in your area and let them know what’s going on. And, do it every Wed until something gives. On lookers are going to wonder. Plant the seed so the tree will grow. Our legislature began a second special session on August 7th, so Alex Jones, get your thousands of protesters out on Congress Ave.

Once again, here is where you can find templates to obtain an exemption from the jab for many classifications. Use the one appropriate for your situation. I’m not an attorney and this isn’t legal advice, but I would like to see employers flooded with MILLIONS of exemptions and file a complaint with the NLRB (National Labor Relations Board) – especially if you work for one of the biggies like China (Wal) Mart, Disney, Home Depot, American Airlines and any others that come out in favor of firing you based on absolute ignorance of what’s going on.

Doctor Sums-up the Insanity of the Scamdemic & the Ongoing Rampant Supression of Truth in Less Than 6 Minutes. MUST WATCH (He’s a physician asst not a doctor). Well worth the few minutes. This is going on around the country. You can only put so much air in a balloon before it pops. Patrick King may have just provided what can be done in this country to blow their big lies to smithereens right along with individuals like the one in the video above.

New series called Vaccine Secrets starts August 30th. Sign up here.

How to kill off more businesses: N.Y.C. to Require Vaccination Proof for Indoor Dining and Fitness – Okay, make Comrade de Blasio’s new Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michelle Morse, PROVE IT. Just like Patrick King up in Alberta. PROVE IT NATIONWIDE.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

© 2021 Devvy Kidd – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Related:

Whistleblowers, Experts Warn of Increased Risks of Infertility, Death After COVID Vaccines

“Zero covid” nations with strict tyranny and heavy-handed vaccine compliance seeing biggest explosion of new “cases”

August 8, 2021 – MAJOR WARNING: Vax Data Alerts To Massive Problem– “Vaccinologist worst nightmare”: “Vaccine data goes from bad to worse…This is the vaccinologist worst nightmare”

The Director of the CDC made an important admission during an interview today on CNN. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky stated the vaccine does not prevent COVID-19 infection, nor does it stop the vaccinated person from transmitting the infection or the delta variant.

‘Stop the Shot… The Rest of the Story’ Conference on August 4 – This is the entire 2 hours. Pregnant or wanting to become pregnant should watch this and forget the bald-faced media lies on that issue.

August 8, 2021: LANSING, Mich.—About 800 protesters…Beatrice, a nurse from Troy, Michigan, told The Epoch Times, “Being forced to take the shot or lose your job is like me telling a patient, ‘Take your pills or I won’t feed you, bathe you, or care for you.’ Both instances violate the nurse’s code of ethics.”

As I said in my last column, this is coercion and intimidation. They should file with the National Labor Relations Board (NRLB).