In my opinion, our health care system has failed when a doctor fails to treat an illness that is treatable. —Kevin Alan Lee – author

These deaths have been facilitated by a false narrative bent on pushing an all-new, unproven vaccine for a disease that was highly treatable.The alleged Covid-19 virus is a bioweapon and the vaccines represent “phase two” of that bioweapon. —Dr. Peter McCullough

Both the respiratory virus and the vaccine delivered to the human body the spike protein, the gain of function target of this bioterrorism research. Now I can’t come out and say all this on national TV today or at any time, but what we had learned over time is that we could no longer communicate with government agencies. We actually couldn’t even communicate with our propagandized colleagues in major medical centers, all of which appear to be under a spell, almost as if they are hypnotized right now. —Dr. Peter McCullough

America is not the only country who has willingly kowtowed to the government propaganda of fear, masks and lockdowns. Our voluntary surrender to become lab rats for the establishment elite and Big Pharma’s inoculations shocked me, although it shouldn’t have after so many donned the face diapers. I expected more from my fellow citizens. Thankfully, people are now waking up…but for some it is too late.

Lest we forget, one of the requirements of the Emergency Use Authorization (EAU) that makes distribution of the vaccines legal without FDA approval is that there cannot be a readily available and sufficiently effective treatment already on the market. This more than anything else is why drugs such as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine have been so vehemently opposed and utterly suppressed. If they’re proven to be effective, the vaccine train comes to a screeching halt before the powers and principalities achieve their goals of massive population reduction via United Nations Agenda 21/30.

Wealth for the elitists…death for the masses.

The fix was in long ago.

Despotism

Totalitarian despotism has rocked those in America who are Constitutional lovers of freedom. Just last week, former Obama administration Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” that Americans who have not received a coronavirus vaccine should not be allowed to work or have access to children and be limited on where they are allowed to go. I hope Sebelius and all her fellow comrades have willingly had these injections and will keep having the boosters.

Legally, EUA injections are not mandatory inasmuch as they are not yet licensed and are experimental. Normal vaccines can take years to assess and receive licensed approval from the Federal Drug Administration (FDA). However, once they are licensed, despite our 4th and 5th amendments to the Constitution and HIPAA, we are being told the injections could be mandatory.

Covid “vaccine” makers are pushing for full approval from the FDA and if these gene therapy jabs are approved it won’t take long for employers, schools, and governments to begin mandating them for everyone.

On May 7, Pfizer and BioNTech became the first companies to apply for approval for their two-shot mRNA vaccine; Moderna, which also offers a two-dose mRNA vaccine, followed on June 1. Approval could come any time now, and the despots in charge of our federal and state governments will fast-track their totalitarian control.

Israel

Forget Naomi Wolf; she failed to research the full truth about Israel. Many Israelis have not taken the mRNA jabs and they still lead their lives without compromise and certainly not all Jewish physicians are happy with Israel’s rush to inoculate. The criminal collusion and propaganda throughout the world regarding Covid injections has ensured medical malfeasance and murder. Should physicians speak out, they can lose their board and hospital positions, their licenses to practice and their reputations. Yet, many have defied the globalist propaganda to spread the truth and their numbers are growing.

An opinion piece by Dr. Pinkie Feinstein and Moshe Feiglin was posted on America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS). It was “A call to analyze Israel’s digital health records and publish all severe medical events occurring within 90 days of the vaccine.”

Since December 2020, when the Pfizer mRNA treatment received FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), this trust has been shockingly abused. The publicized Pfizer-Israel Health Ministry collaboration agreement is highly redacted and the supply agreement has never been released. Additionally, all Israeli Government Coronavirus Committee protocols have been classified as state secrets for the next 30 years! What are they hiding? This article serves as a call for Israel to come clean.

First, Israel’s Health Ministry did not perform its own approval procedure for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, and instead claimed the FDA’s EUA was sufficient (in contravention of Israeli laws). Then, after illegally approving Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry did not even enforce the EUA’s conditions of approval including ensuring that health care professionals and vaccine recipients are informed of the risks of emergency use, and that a system be in place to monitor and report adverse events.

These doctors are spot on regarding abuse, but we never needed a “vaccine” for Covid; there were cheap accessible decades-old drugs to treat the virus.

Drugs That Cracked Covid

Michael Capuzzo’s article of May 1st, 2021 tells the story of five doctors who cracked the treatment for Covid. Portions of the article follow, but the entire column is well worth the read. H/T Dr. Tom.

Dr. Paul Marik is the second most published critical care doctor in the history of medicine, with more than 500 peer-reviewed papers and books, 43,000 scholarly citations of his work, and a research “H” rating higher than many Nobel Prize winners. Marik is world famous as creator of the “Marik Cocktail,” a revolutionary cocktail of cheap, safe, generic, FDA-approved drugs that dramatically reduces death rates from sepsis by 20 to 50 percent anywhere in the world. Marik was appalled that people with Covid were told to take Tylenol and drink water and wait for a vaccine; he saw that as medical nihilism.

Together with four of his closest friends who happened to be the top academic critical care doctors in the world, he challenged them to help him find a protocol to treat Covid-19. Their breakthrough in early 2020 centered around Ivermectin; the same drug given to President Trump when he was in hospital with Covid, although he and mainstream media claimed he was treated with Fauci’s and big Pharma’s Remdesivir and Regeneron.

“It’s not the virus that’s killing the host, it’s the host’s response to the virus,” Dr. Marik says, describing the excessive levels of inflammation that result from an overly aggressive immune system.

The immune system responds to an infection by releasing proteins known as cytokines that initiate inflammation. Inflammation is a natural part of the healing process, but an overreactive immune system can trigger a “cytokine storm” that can send inflammation spiraling to dangerous levels. Cytokine storms are related to infections as they progress towards sepsis.

When this extreme inflammation leaves patients short of breath, caregivers mistakenly attribute it to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), Dr. Marik says. The standard ARDS treatment is intubation – inserting a tube down the throat and directly into the lungs – and connecting them to a mechanical ventilator that forces air into the lungs. Unfortunately, a large majority of ventilated Covid-19 patients – in some cases more than 80 percent – are dying.

To avoid ventilation, Dr. Marik and his colleagues cool the overheated immune system with vitamin C and steroids, both strong anti-inflammatory molecules. They are particularly effective when used in combination. (I was given two Azithromycin scripts, commonly referred to as Zpacks, and prednisone with the second and voilà!)

The five doctors published their breakthroughs in real time on the website of their nonprofit research group, the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (www.flccc.net), so doctors anywhere in the world could find and use them immediately. Their protocol is available here and Ivermectin is included here. An over-the-counter medicine in France, Ivermectin is safer than Tylenol and “one of the safest drugs ever given to humanity,” Dr. Marik said, with “3.7 billion doses administered in forty years, and only extremely rare serious side effects.”

Many prominent physicians and scientists around the world believe that Doctors Marik, Kory, Meduri, Varon, and Iglesias deserve the Nobel Prize in medicine.

Emmy Award-winning publicist Joyce Kamen of Cincinnati and former CBS News correspondent Betsy Ashton of New York City set aside their lives and began working tirelessly to reach every famous TV newsperson, scientist, and public health expert you know and hundreds you don’t, the handful of science writers who have won Pulitzer Prizes, the five thousand science writers on a special news wire who haven’t, every science desk from CNN to NBC News to the Atlantic magazine, every governor and member of Congress, President Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and, when the time came, President-Elect Biden. Nobody responded.

Billions upon billions are made off vaccines, but little is made when easily accessible and cheap drugs will cure the patient and save lives.

Across the board, the fix was in.

Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin

Dr. Peter McCullough is professor of medicine and vice chief of internal medicine at Baylor University and also teaches at Texas A&M University. He is an epidemiologist, cardiologist and internist and has testified before the Texas State Senate related to Covid-19 treatments. He holds the distinction of being the most widely cited physician in the treatment of Covid-19 with more than 600 citations in the National Library of Medicine. (Curriculum Vitae ) . I would strongly suggest you listen to this long interview with Dr. McCullough, even if you must do it piecemeal. It is shocking.

Dr. McCullough said that people under 50 really had no reason to be fearful and Covid poses no risk to children, but overweight people can be candidates for the virus. President Trump made Mike Pence the head of the Coronavirus Task Force. Pence brought in the NIH, the CDC; the very enemies of freedom who sold fear and control and convinced Trump that two million would die…a lie right from Fauci and his close friend, Chinese mouthpiece, WHO President Dr. Tedros.

The fix was in.

Like Dr. Marik and his team, Dr. McCullough was one of the first physicians to use Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and Ivermectin to save Covid patient’s lives, including his own father’s. He knew from the beginning that “group fear” was being used to manipulate the populace. He says that the virus itself, through the spike protein, caused coagulation or blood clotting where the red blood cells stick together at the same time the white platelets stick together…totally different than blood clots from strokes or other major clotting problems. Reductions in hospital mortality for patients were achieved with daily aspirin intake and/or Heparin to keep the blood from coagulating or clotting. The Covid inoculation replicates the spike protein, resulting in blood clots occurring in 62% of inoculated people, and that is just one of many dangers.

Several countries tried different drug combinations including steroids like prednisone and Budesonide for Crohn’s Disease, and Colchicine for gout, and had good results. This is called empiric treatment, trying drugs that make clinical sense to help save their patients. It’s what good physicians do. The UK had an 80% reduction in deaths using inhaled Budesonide used for asthma.

Dr. McCullough published a paper in the American Journal of Medicine in August of 2020, and when he looked at the literature through the spring, he saw 55,000 papers in the peer review literature, and not a single one taught US doctors how to put drugs in combination and treat the virus! Fatal viral infections are always treated using multiple drugs. Dr. McCullough published a paper for the American Journal of Medicine on the use of multiple safe drugs.

New York physician, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko was the first to put together a combination of drugs that saved lives. He contacted President Trump, and Mark Meadows called him the next day. Then the FDA called him and they connected him with the NIH, and he hit a brick wall. Rudy Giuliani called him and they did a podcast together resulting in Dr. Zelenko being able to advise multiple heads of state. Here’s his interview. He refers to what we’ve seen as “medical war crimes.”

Lancet Medical Journal

In spring of 2020, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) had commissioned studies in out-patients with HCQ and Azithromycin; they funded the trial, got the drug supplies and the placebos. Study centers were all over the country and ready to go, but then a fake paper was published in the prestigious medical journal, Lancet. Peer review is always done to make sure papers are not fake, but the falsified paper stated that HCQ was dangerous. Case closed. After Lancet’s false paper, other false studies were published. The NIH shut down every study after only 20 patients.

The second largest HCQ producing plant outside of Taipei burned to the ground, and physicians in Africa contacted Dr. McCullough saying mercenaries were coming into the pharmacies and burning all the HCQ.

HCQ became the poster child for worldwide efforts to suppress effectively early treatment of Covid-19.

After 65 years of using the safest drug on the market, the FDA comes out and says HCQ should never be used…period, and the AMA follows suit. Next came the pharmacies…and doctors who were using HCQ in their communities were no longer allowed to prescribe the medication! Then doctor’s licenses were threatened to be suspended. That chilled the attempt of anyone treating Covid-19 as an out-patient. One has to wonder how the fake report got through Lancet without all the checks and balances done prior to publication.

Physicians began getting official messages from medical organizations saying not to use HCQ or Ivermectin to help Covid patients, codified by major medical organizations in emails and medical documents. This virus was treatable, but the CDC, NIH, FDA had refused out-patient care.

Dr. McCullough said, “The term that applies is malfeasance.” It was global suppression of early care.

He continued, “Things started to go off the rails early on with the global playbook. For products to be advertised, they have to be paid for and be FDA approved. To do so without prior approval is against US laws. Never before have pharmacies advertised that they’d be happy to give the vaccine when it came out, before it was even ready! Massive messaging for the injection is far out of proportion for treatments.”

The injection strictly prohibits pregnant women, women of child bearing years, covid recovered patients, and patients who had prior Covid antibodies. If a group of patients are excluded, they would never be given the product even when it is put on the market. Why? Because they don’t know if it’s going to work or if it’s going to be safe. Yet today we have scores of miscarriages and stillbirths after pregnant women have been inoculated and huge numbers of deaths and side effects from the injections, including infertility. McCullough reveals the Covid Vaccines are “directly killing babies in the first trimester” as the criminal push to vaccinate pregnant women continues.

According to Dr. McCullough, the medical industry has never vaccinated pregnant women in the past other than with a dead virus. Covid inoculationsare different and the two years of safety checks were never done. Trump’s warp speed was two months.

Suppression

Dr. McCullough said 85% of the people who perished from Covid died needlessly. The vast majority of doctors jumped in lockstep to follow these erroneous “guidelines” handed down by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the CDC. Those guidelines neglected to place any focus on the treatment of sick patients andfrom the beginning, as early as April 2020, started emphasizing the need for a vaccine as the only real hope of beating back the virus.

McCullough said the suppression of early Covid treatments, such as HCQ, Azithromycin and especially Ivermectin, “was tightly linked to the development of a vaccine.” The FDA put an EUA on HCQ which is a 65-year-old safe drug, when only brand-new drugs or brand new “vaccines” get an EUA…and this effectively stopped the use of these cheap and safe drugs for treatment.

Without the suppression of the already-available treatments, the government would not have been able to legally grant EUA to the three vaccines rushed to market in the USA by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.

The Covid battle was left in the hands of independent physicians to try to find therapeutic and off-the-shelf treatments, something that is not part of the pharmaceutical paradigm. It appears many of the treatments that should have been promoted, investigated and studied by health authorities to save lives were instead sabotaged and made inaccessible.

Dr. McCullough called this therapeutic nihilism.

At top levels, the fix was in.

Bioweapons

McCullough said he believes the bioterrorism has come in two stages—the first wave being the rollout of the coronavirus, and the second, the rollout of the dangerous vaccines, which he said may already be responsible for the deaths of up to 50,000 Americans. Leo Hohman’s recent article gives all the documented evidence, including the short video with Dr. McCullough. The doctor made the explosive comments during a webinar on June 11, with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, a German trial lawyer, who believes the pandemic was planned, and is “a crime against humanity.

McCullough said he believes that fear of the virus was used very quickly to generate policies that would hugely impact human life, such as the draconian lockdowns. “Every single thing that was done in public health in response to the pandemic made it worse,” he pointed out.

“We know that this is phase two of bioterrorism, we don’t know who’s behind it, but we know that they want a needle in every arm to inject messenger RNA, or adenoviral DNA into every human being,” he said. “They want every human being.” The doctor later warned that the experimental vaccines could ultimately lead to cancers, and sterilize young women. “We have now a whistleblower inside the CMS, and we have two whistleblowers in the CDC,” the doctor revealed.

Alawsuit has been filed by Thomas Renz and Larry Becraft and six other attorneys handling the case for America’s Frontline Doctors led by Dr. Simone Gold as lead plaintiff (AFLDS v. Xavier Becerra).

A whistleblower on page 41 of the complaint says there have been 45,000 vaccine deaths in the US since December that government has covered up. Compare that to 53 deaths in 1976 that brought an end to the botched vaccine experiment for swine flu. Link

I don’t trust the judiciary, but let’s hope a massive and purposeful wrong is righted.

Conclusion, Corruption is Monumental

Devvy Kidd is right. Her latest article on the Covid-19 patents spells it all out…the corruption is monumental. And now there are claims that the Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System (VAERS) has actually removed many of the deaths and side effects of the actual damages because the tallies were growing albeit only one percent of damages are actually reported. There’s a massive coverup, a coverup so deadly that Americans will die for the lack of truth, and yes, the spike protein injections were patented in the early 2000s.

In the case of Moderna, the U.S. government is co-patent holder through the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a clear conflict of interest, and confidential documents reveal Moderna sent a coronavirus mRNA vaccine candidate to a US University in December 2019, weeks before Covid-19 was allegedly known to even exist.

So not only were the vaccines rolled out unnecessarily by suppressing already available effective treatments, but the FDA and CDC are now covering up tragic numbers of deaths caused by their experimental mRNA injections.

Now Fauci is telling us that mandatory vaxes are being considered despite the fact that this country was founded on the idea that the government is untrustworthy and our individual God given freedoms are the law.

The fix was in long ago.

