He’s still lying through his teeth: FNC’s Wallace: Trump Can’t ‘Credibly’ Say the Election Was Taken from Him — No ‘Serious Fraud’

DHS Secretary Chad Wolf Defies President Trump – Refuses to Fire Cybersecurity Chief Krebs Who Missed(?) Massive Fraud in this Year’s Election

Um, wait. Wolf works for the president. He has been loyal all this time to Trump, now this?

EXCLUSIVE: Based on Reports By Auditors, IT Specialists, Data Analysts, and Statisticians – The Number of Illegitimate Votes Identified In Four Swing States Are Enough to Overturn Election

SHOCKING EXCLUSIVE: WE CAUGHT THEM! Pennsylvania Results Show a Statistically Impossible Pattern Behind Biden’s Steal! WE CAUGHT THEM!

BREAKING: Circuit Judge In Crooked Wayne County, MI Ignores Horror Stories From Bullied GOP Poll Challengers…Refuses To Stop Certification of Election Results

“In what can only be described as a shocking decision, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny has denied a request to stop the canvassing and certification of Wayne County’s election result, calling sworn affidavits of six GOP poll challengers and a Detroit City Clerk employee whistleblower account, “not credible.” 100 Percent Fed Up – Judge Kenny also rejected poll challengers’ request for an independent audit of the county’s results, citing that state law governs the audit process.”

Pennsylvania Election Judge: Dozens of Blank Ballots Missing From End of Day Count at One County Precinct on Election Day

“Friday afternoon Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar announced she will not order a recount and recanvas of the election as Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump exceeds the 0.5 percent threshold. “As of Friday afternoon, Biden was reported to have a lead of about 60,000 votes in Pennsylvania, or about 0.8 percent.”

Is that or without the manufactured ballots or ballots with mismatched signatures, ballot envelopes with no date stamp by the post office, the deceased, only one vote on the entire ballot with the rest of the ballot blank and all the other assorted sleight of hand cheating?

Project Veritas: Pennsylvania Whistleblower Told to Dump All Non-Biden Mailers After Nov. 9

Justice probes Trump campaign claims of vote irregularities, could include military vote in Nevada

Report: Anti-Trump Dominion Voting Systems Security Chief Was Participating in Antifa Calls, Posted Antifa Manifesto Letter to Trump Online

The Trump Campaign’s Full Michigan Lawsuit

Trump’s Pennsylvania Lawsuit a “Superb Piece of Legal Craftsmanship,” Says Law Scholar

Really? Was it all about fund raising when Al Gore contested the 2000 race against Bush?

U.S. President Donald Trump’s litigation campaign is mostly about politics and fundraising, according to election law experts

Pennsylvania court: Secretary of state lacked authority to change deadline 2 days before Election Day

Captured in Real Time: That Moment in Virginia at 5:12 AM Where they Took 169,000 Votes Off the State Totals

Signed affidavit suggests Biden-Harris campaign orchestrated residency data fraud during early voting in Nevada

Former MI Sec of State: Recount Not Enough, Need Independent Audit

Pollster: It’s Curious How Biden Underperformed Hillary Clinton In Every City…Except These Four.

How curious that, as Baris notes, “Trump won the largest non-white vote share for a Republican presidential candidate in 60 years. Biden underperformed Hillary Clinton in every major metro area around the country, save for Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta and Philadelphia.”

WE CAUGHT THEM! Part 3: SAME IMPOSSIBLE BALLOT RATIO Found in Milwaukee – Results Change Wisconsin Election – 30,000 Votes Switched from President Trump to Biden

Election Oddities No One Can Explain

“Robert Barnes, the foremost election analyst, observes in these “big cities in swing states run by Democrats…the vote even exceeded the number of registered voters.”

“Trump’s victories in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin were on target until, in the middle of the night, counting was arbitrarily halted. Miraculously, several hundred thousand votes – all for Biden – were mysteriously ‘found’; Trump’s real leads subsequently vanished.”

Dominion Machines Cover Millions of Voters, But Watch How Easy It Is To Rig One of Them

Crooked Michigan Attorney General Says Accusations of Voter Fraud and the Mass Dump of Biden Votes in Middle of Night Is a “Conspiracy”

The author of this very long piece does a good recap job worth reading.National Election Fraud: Evidence of National Chicanery During America’s 2020 Presidential Election