Just a few words about the MAGA DC rally, November 14, 2020. FOX and other fake “news” networks all played down the number of patriotic Americans in a concerted effort to make them out to be white supremacists and nut jobs. FAUX estimated the crowds at 10,000. Yeah, that would be on one street corner.

Two couples who were there emailed me and said the number of people by noon was staggering. A realistic estimate based on overhead shots would be about 500,000. President Trump did a drive-through as a thank you to everyone who attended – of all races and yes, believe it not CNN, there were people there with black skin, brown skin, Asians and other ethnic categories that support our president and reject your filthy lies.

Trump supporters do not riot, loot or start violence at any of Trump’s rallies. Violent America hating criminals involved with Marxist Black Lies Movement and pro-Fascism organization, ANTIFA, are the ones involved in criminal violence:

WATCH: ‘Radical Revolution Changes the World B*tch,” BLM Protester Shouts to Trump Supporters in DC / WATCH: BLM Attacks Pro-Trump Black Woman Pushing Stroller after D.C. Rally / Biden’s America: Trump Supporters Attacked Eating Dinner in DC; Bottles, Fireworks Thrown by Antifa Thugs / Female Trump Supporter Gets Punched in the Back of the Head by Black Lives Matter Goon in Washington DC (VIDEO) /

Here are many, many photos from Saturday. The photos you see here are just more of what we’ve been seeing for years by seditionist, Marxist revolutionaries kissed and blessed by Democrat governors and mayors. They are an assault on America, on our history, you, me, our children and grandchildren.

The investigations and recounts continue while Biden and his media move closer to the cliff. The bald-faced lies and non-stop “Trump’s conspiracy theories about losing the election” and various versions saturate web sites and fake news networks. It’s beyond words at this point and not worth another moment’s thought.

What’s worth noting are these which should be framed: Joe Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain, 2014: Yes, American Elections Are ‘Rigged’ Ibram X. Kendi: The Term ‘Legal Vote’ Is Functionally Racist “We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics,” —Joe Biden, Oct. 24, 2020 / WATCH: De Blasio’s daughter says Biden ‘was able to steal’ election and Kamala is president – There’s the rot right there when an American is happy their candidate “won” by fraud and theft. At least she’s photogenic!

Donald Trump was the reason for such a massive turn out for this election. In thanks for his efforts, he’s still being stabbed in the back by scum like Mitt Romney (What in the hell are the people of Utah thinking when they vote for a POS like Romney? Romney makes the rounds of the Sunday morning shows, slamming Trump, pleading for support for Biden).

Biden is NOT president-elect and given the legal issues with his son regarding their business dealings, it’s outrageous to even consider treating Biden as a legitimate president-elect. As I write not a single state has certified the vote: More Senate Republicans say Biden should start receiving classified briefings

Constituents should flood their phone lines – same for the poltroons(a wretched coward; craven) below: Susan Collins, James Lankford, Lindsay Graham, Grassley, Thune, Portman & Rubio

GOP leaders in 4 states quash dubious Trump bid on electors

“State GOP lawmakers in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have all said they would not intervene in the selection of electors, who ultimately cast the votes that secure a candidate’s victory. Such a move would violate state law and a vote of the people, several noted.

“I do not see, short of finding some type of fraud — which I haven’t heard of anything — I don’t see us in any serious way addressing a change in electors,” said Rusty Bowers, Arizona’s Republican House speaker, who says he’s been inundated with emails pleading for the legislature to intervene.” Did he say that with a straight face?

What is it we should be focused on right now besides trying to keep our stress levels down and harnessing our rage at such an in-your-face massive effort to cheat President Trump from winning his second term?

Evidence.

One can say just about anything but that doesn’t make it true. Those perpetrating this fraud upon the American people – despite their dedicated support from the Hollywood whores, the boob tube yakking heads and Trump haters all claiming Biden is president-elect – the traitors behind the curtain have to be (expletive) bricks.

We know five swing states are key along with NV where thousands of cheaters who no longer lived in that state voted anyway and sent back the mail in ballot. Cheaters like DNC precinct workers, stupidvisers and anyone else who has participated in committing election fraud. They are NOT Americans. There is no honor among them. They’re liars and cheats who care nothing for the law as long Trump loses. Nor do they care about open, honest and fair elections.

I would say shame on them but they have no shame. Not ballot counters, election board members and all the way up the food chain. Americans who believe in freedom and liberty and cherish all who died to bring us the right to vote do NOT do what’s being done to Donald Trump. When they look in the mirror, I have no doubt they think how righteous they are but in reality, they are filthy, dirty traitors to our republic.

Ballots

Mail in ballots using COVID-19 as justification, has blown up in their faces. The shadow government, that is. The list as I write this is so long, I’ve made it an appendix which drives Paul crazy for posting. While those on my email list have received many of them, there’s more and a drop in the bucket for the full list to date. It’s important to have as much credible information as possible; I also want it saved so we can all have it in one place for reference. Why even Kanye West’s votes were stolen and given to Biden!

Pennsylvania Election Judge: Dozens of Blank Ballots Missing From End of Day Count at One County Precinct on Election Day

Simply not possible. Video: Sidney Powell: We’ve Identified 450,000 Ballots Cast for Joe Biden ONLY – No Down-Ballot Candidates!

The Key Question Is Why Vote-by-Mail Rejection Rate Dropped Dramatically– A short but important read.

The Texas Political Director of the Joe Biden campaign, has been formally charged for helping to run an illegal ballot harvesting operation, according to two separate affidavits filed Monday at the Texas Supreme Court.

Wisconsin Voters File Lawsuit to Exclude Over 792,000 Votes in 3 Counties – I saw this in many elections on the boob tube and wrote about it. Vote flipping on the screen. Leader’s number suddenly flips to give it to loser, just like that. Sadly, back in the 1990’s no one was interested.

Wall Street Journal Writer: Reported Voter Turnout In Wisconsin Is Not Feasible

“Kim Strassel of the Wall Street Journal did a deep dive into the numbers in Wisconsin and they just aren’t realistic at all.

“True, Wisconsin has same day voter registration. But to be at 71%, WI would have yesterday needed 900k same-day registrations. (If I’m doing my math wrong–please tell me. 3,288,771 divided by 4,588,771 equals 71% . 4,588,771 minus 3,684,726 =900k)

“Is that possible/conceivable? That would be akin to increasing WI’s registered voting population by up to 30%–in one day. It would also suggest that if those same-day registrations hadn’t happened, WI would have had a ridiculously LOW turnout. “This looks like fraud, plain and simple.”

Livestream Catches Poll Worker Invalidating Ballots By Double Marking Them- The Media Pans The Other Direction– “Yahoo! Finance live streamed “mail-in ballots being examined.” They accidentally caught what appears to be voter fraud on tape, and then immediately panned the other direction.”

Also, in the appendix are links to two lawsuits filed by Trump’s attorneys. It’s important to read the issues presented to the courts. It helps when speaking to someone who believes Biden won this election which he did not.

In a state drowning in vote fraud, it’s nice to have an impartial chief honcho: Arizona Secretary of State Referred to Trump’s ‘Base’ as ‘Neo-Nazi’ in 2017 – A state infested with illegal aliens: 14,099 Maricopa County AZ Voters Did Not Prove Citizenship

Too little, too late. Why the hell did this take so damn long to decide? California judge rules Gov. Gavin Newsom overstepped authority with mail ballot order – “A California judge has ruled that Gov. Gavin Newsom overstepped his authority when he issued an executive order requiring vote-by-mail ballots sent to all registered voters, according to reports. Sutter County Superior Court Judge Sarah Heckman ruled Friday that Newsom did not have the authority to amend or change existing election law – even during a pandemic.

“Newsom issued the order on June 3, just before the state Legislature passed a similar law. Two assemblymen, James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, and Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, sued Newsom, arguing that it was the Legislature’s role – not the governor’s – to change law.”

That decision doesn’t change the outcome of the 2020 farce going on called an election. That’s just great. Now that the cow is out of the barn, it’s time to close the door. After the damage is done. That legal battle has been going on for many months: CA Assemblymen Kiley and Gallagher File Brief in Lawsuit Against Gov. Gavin Newsoms ‘One-Man Rule’, September 15, 2020

Back dating ballots, changing names on ballots, Biden supporters working at counting precincts going door-to-door after the election to help people correct their ballot! Pennsylvania Judge Orders Segregated Ballots Should be Tossed — Crooked PA Secretary of State “Lacked Statutory Authority” to Override Election Law

I’ve reported on vote fraud for well over two decades. I have NEVER seen this level of fraud and chicanery; it’s unprecedented and cannot be allowed to succeed. Every individual who signed a sworn affidavit is subject to prison time if they give false information.

GA Poll Watcher, IT Expert, Non-Trump Supporter Affidavit: Sudden Surge of 20,000 Mail-In-Votes For Biden In Early Hours On Nov 5, While Approx. 1,000 Votes For Trump Disappeared

Many attorneys are involved in the effort to stop the stealing of this election as well as other patriotic Americans with valuable talents:

Hundreds of Pro-Trump IT Volunteers Are Scouring Voter Data – Already Nearly 300,000 Vote Discrepancies Were Identified in Pennsylvania Alone

Judicial Watch Attorney: Our research shows 1.8M ghost voters. Biden is stealing the election. Audits will make Trump win – The problem is the clock. A recount is not the same as an audit which takes a lot of time. The drop-dead date is Dec. 8, 2020. I am firm in my belief if all 50 states were audited, Trump would win by a historical landslide.

Many are convinced Trump will win based on the Twelfth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Too many closet RINOs and dirty players. But, he’s convinced.

This is beyond outrageous and I hope the “we” below can be prosecuted for lying to the president of these united States of America while in their official capacities:

Retiring Never-Trump diplomat: We’ve been lying to the Trump administration about how many US troops are still in Syria

Many are pinning their hopes on this U.S. Supreme Court case.

I am not a lawyer but it seems pretty clear; I could not find any source saying that decision was ever over turned. There’s enough fraud committed during this election to sink the biggest air craft carrier the U.S. Navy has in stock.

In my column last week, I touched on claims a sting operation– It’s true! – had been undertaken by Trump in anticipation of massive fraud. Water markings or ‘tags’ on legitimate ballots. To date we’ve seen nothing to substantiate it.

Many are excited over this: BOMBSHELL: The 2020 election took place under a Trump-declared “National Emergency” that set an Election Day trap for the “unauthorized accessing of election and campaign infrastructure”

“In that executive order, which almost no one has covered since the day it was signed, President Trump declares a national emergency. That emergency is still in play to this day, and the 2020 election was conducted under this state of emergency, which is a crucial point to understand what’s coming next.

“Unauthorized accessing of election infrastructure”

“In the EO, the President also states that people and organizations located, in part, outside the United States are known to be able to, “interfere in or undermine public confidence in United States elections, including through the unauthorized accessing of election and campaign infrastructure or the covert distribution of propaganda and disinformation.”

“If you’re starting to see how this ties in to CNN, the NY Times, the Washington Post and MSNBC, you’re not alone. All those organizations, as you’ll soon see, have been caught under this emergency declaration of “foreign interference” in U.S. elections, aided by complicit corporations on U.S. soil.

“The EO further states that this foreign interference in U.S. elections, “constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.”

“Why is this relevant to anything we’re seeing right now with the massive election fraud carried out by the Democrats and the deep state? Because Dominion Voting Systems is a Canadian company. And Scytl is run out of Spain.

“That’s right. Dominion is a foreign-owned company, which makes Dominion-based election theft a “foreign interference issue.”Scytl, by the way, is connected to George Soros and the Democrats, and according to TGP (see below), Bill Gates also own stock in Scytl.

“Dominion is Canadian, Scytl is from Spain; both represent “foreign interference” in US elections… with data routed through servers in Germany.”

Here’s the EO; it’s long and quite specific. Trump signed that EO on September 18, 2018. Too bad no one bothered to look at the voting machines back then because no doubt in my mind the U.S. House did not legitimately go back to the Democrat/Communist Party USA. But, Trump is no dummy and he knew every rotten, crooked method would be tried in the 2020 general election to ensure he lost a second term.

I believe what is going to bring this conspiracy – yes, a conspiracy – to its knees is below.

Lin Wood Files Lawsuit Challenging Georgia’s Secretary of State’s Dark Unconstitutional Agreement with Hillary Attorney Marc Elias

(If you’re unfamiliar with Lin Wood, he is a fearless attorney who wins; look up his bio on line.) Wood doesn’t make huff and puff statements; he’s always dead serious and true to his word over the decades: “Since I delivered these remarks on November 6, I have seen overwhelming evidence that massive fraud was in the computer voting system in addition to mail ballots. They will not get away with it.” Trump’s Bulldog Attorney Lin Wood: “Soon people will be going to prison. Lots of people”

Sandman’s Lawyer says 100% confident… ‘Biden will never be President of the U.S.’ – WOW – go to 34:50 for audio of Lin Wood saying it all.

14:25 video interview with Lin Wood – Deep State Will be Defeated

Americans following events know Sidney Powell is representing Gen. Michael Flynn. She took over after the law firm he originally hired billed him millions of dollars and had him plead guilty to a crime he didn’t commit to save his family. I hope some time down the road he sues those lawyers for malpractice.

Sidney Powell is like a dog with a bone and when she became Gen. Flynn’s counsel she demanded and got – not all yet – but the documents she needed which resulted in the U.S. government withdrawing their case against him.

Ms. Powell, Lin Wood, Rudy Guiliani and other members of Trump’s legal team have stated – and they’re all high power attorneys with their reputations and integrity to protect – have stated unequivocally they have seen the evidence which proves Dominion’s voting machines not only did not tally the votes truthfully, they altered and stole votes from Trump and gave them to Biden.

Dominion machines were used in 30 states. People like me have been warning about electronic voting and counting machines for decades. It appears, finally, a number of elected officials took notice of Dominion and didn’t like what they saw:

In 2019 Democrat Senators Warren, Klobuchar and Wyden Issued a Complaint Against Dominion Voting Systems

(Texas) Lt. Gov Dan Patrick Explains Why Texas Refused To Use Dominion’s “Junk” Voting Systems: “If Dominion were designing software for an airplane, I would not advise you to get on it” [VIDEO]

“Patrick appeared on Sean Hannity’s show where he explained why the state of Texas on three separate occasions rejected Dominion Voting Systems.

“He explained to Hannity how every one of six experts in electronic data, communications systems, and election law warned, “Do not buy this system,” adding, “They found out that they were fragile—they were error-prone—they did not meet our standards—they changed ballots—people could vote and their vote wouldn’t be counted.”

“Let’s put it this way, if Dominion were designing software for an airplane, I would not advise you to get on it.” He continued, “These are, in my view, a piece of junk!”

“Patrick told Hannity, “Furthermore, these are prone to and fraud. In one case, one of our experts took their cell phone, hooked it up to a USB port, and were able to download all of the information from that voting machine into their cellphone.” Patrick told Sean that he believes there should be a recount in every state where Dominion Voting Systems were used.”

BREAKING: Outsiders with USBs and VCards Were Allowed in Pennsylvania Counting Areas with No Observers Present

Why didn’t she? Maricopa County AZ GOP Chair Resigns After Failing To Certify Dominion Voting Machines

“NBC raised the alarms on Dominion Voting Systems in early 2000. It is the voting system used in 30 states, every majority swing state, and many of the biggest counties. Dominion was used in Michigan where Trump votes switched to Biden. Unbelievable.” Adding to suspicions over Dominion machines is a September 30 report in the Philadelphia Inquirer that “a laptop and several memory sticks” used to program voting machines in Philadelphia had mysteriously vanished.”

Truman Black Has Created A Computer Script That Combs Thru All The Election Data & Identifies Votes Lost or Disappeared – If you click on the link embedded, it goes here.

The two below are from BlackBoxVoting.org who’ve been around a long time and are thorough researchers.

Fraction Magic – Part 1: Votes are being counted as fractions instead of as whole numbers

Fraction Magic — Part 2: Context, Background, Deeper, Worse

While there are many, many videos and articles on this, below are the few I chose.

This is a 7-minute video all Americans MUST watch regardless of party affiliation. Evidence being the key word:

Sidney Powell says the Kraken is coming for Dominion

“The Perfect Storm” – video. Start watching at 37:30. “Sydney Powell’s son – Wilson Powell – an algorithm specialist who has worked in an algorithm hedge fund as head trader for almost three years. He immediately recognized a broken algorithm in the live data that was fraudulent.

“This election was predesigned, rigged-scammed, and a garbage mathematician had an algorithm that broke – this is fraud – Trump won in a such a landslide that the algorithm broke and the scam was obvious. Wilson Powell is a member of the Dallas County Young Republicans – very well thought-of young man. He’s written some other documentation about this and it has gotten to the White House.”

November 15, 2020: Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell: ‘We’re Getting Ready to Overturn Election Results in Multiple States’

“Former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell, a Trump campaign lawyer, suggested in a Sunday interview that there is still more evidence coming out in President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud and irregularities.

“We’re getting ready to overturn election results in multiple states,” Powell said, saying that she has enough evidence of election fraud to launch a widespread criminal investigation. “I don’t make comments without having the evidence to back it up,” she added, saying that elections software switched “millions of votes” from Trump to Democratic nominee Joe Biden…

“We have so much evidence, I feel like it’s coming in through a fire hose,” Powell said, while noting that she won’t reveal the evidence that she has.

“They can stick a thumb drive in the [voting] machine, they can upload software to it even from the Internet … from Germany or Venezuela even,” she said, adding that operations “can watch votes in real-time” and “can shift votes in real-time,” or alleged bad actors can “remote access anything.”

“We’ve identified mathematically the exact algorithm they’ve used—and planned to use from the beginning” that allegedly switched votes to Biden, Powell remarked.”

5:03 video, watch: Sidney Powell with Eric Bolling on the accuracy of Dominion voting machines – She is PO’d.

Must Read: Was Election Software Rigged? Sidney Powell Lays Out the Trump Team’s Findings – “On top of that, former Admiral Peter Neffenger is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Smartmatic. He is also on Vice President Joe Biden’s transition team, which calls into question his impartiality, which doesn’t pass the smell test.” Another incestuous cabal.

This is a 33-minute MUST watch video: ELECTION STEAL – General exposes the REAL vote fraud the media are hiding: CIA computer program flips votes

Short video – it’s called evidence: Kayleigh Mcenany Says She Has PA Secretary Of State Emails Telling Her Minions In Liberal Counties To ‘Fix The Vote’ – “President Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh Mcenany, told Sean Hannity last night the Trump admin has an email from Pennsylvania Secretary of State, Kathy Boockvar, telling 67 counties now they can go fix the ballots.

“The email was said to be written on the eve of election night, the same night President Trump jumped to a near 800k vote lead on Joe Biden.” Beyond outrageous. Last week Mcenany said Trump will make an announcement “at the right time.”

Whistleblower and Dominion Staffer Saw Detroit Voter Fraud

Another must watch (4:33), evidence being the key word: Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani Says Election will Be Overturned: “We Have Proof I Can’t Disclose Yet”

Trump confidant tells LifeSite: the president has all the proof needed to show massive fraud, vote switching – “Steve Mosher told me today in a blockbuster interview that President Trump is gathering all the evidence needed to show massive, widespread voter fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential race. “They picked on the wrong guy to try and bulldoze,” he said.”

Election Company Tabulating U.S. Votes Manipulated Millions of Votes, FLIPPED ELECTIONS in Venezuela, Brazil, Philippines – “Did you know a foreign company, DOMINION, was counting our vote in Michigan, Arizona and Georgia and other states. But it was a front for SMARTMATIC, who was really doing the computing.”

Dominion Voting Systems tied to Clinton’s, widely used in battleground states

Wikileaks: Soros-Linked Voting Machines Now Used in Most Battleground States Were Used to Rig the 2004 Venezuela Elections

2:20 video: Rep. Louie Gohmert on reports of a Scytl server raid in Germany – You notice he says his sources. Being a member of Congress for a long time, he probably does have excellent sources.

Scytl Company Website Crashes – Company Reportedly Released Statement, Refuting Reports of US Raid in Germany

Big Tech: Follow the Money on Election Fraud. You will NOT believe the fraud now discovered. Like – Holy Cow!

So, what’s next – besides more stress? It appears to me Trump’s legal teams and volunteers have been working around the clock to gather all the evidence they have and will likely find more this week.

What do they do with it? Well, I think it all has to be presented before the drop-dead date for vote certification by state. DOJ isn’t going to do a damn thing IMHO besides scratch their backsides. Congress can do nothing but sit back and watch. More lawsuits at the state level? Maybe but the clock is running.

Somehow all this has to be collated and put into a presentation the American people can understand with solid evidence. How, what medium will be used? I have no answer for that one. The U.S. Supreme Court? Trump’s legal team can file a request for an emergency hearing as was done for Florida in 2000.

I would say over the next ten days we will have answers to those questions, or at least some of them. In the meantime, America: Pray.

Appendix – Click here.

