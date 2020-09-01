Kelleigh Nelson

Government is instituted for the common good: for the protection, safety, prosperity and happiness of the people; and not for the profit, honor, or private interest of any one man, family, or class of men. —President John Adams

The price of apathy towards public affairs is to be ruled by evil men. —Plato

Remember, it didn’t start with gas chambers. It started with politicians dividing the people with “us vs. them.” It started with intolerance and hate speech and when people stopping caring, became desensitized and turned a blind eye. —Anonymous

The “Rule of Law” and public safety are the driving forces of what forges a safe and prosperous nation. The majority of “blue city” mayors have refused to do their jobs to keep property and citizens safe. Whether you’re talking about Seattle, Kenosha, Chicago (whose Magnificent Mile is in shambles), Portland, Minneapolis, Richmond, Virginia, or Manhattan where all the high end stores are boarded up, citizens are astounded that these mayors are not supporting local law enforcement and helping stem the tide of burning, looting and murder (BLM). Many retailers will not come back after the double whammy of Covid-19 closures and destruction by communist revolutionaries. All because the “Rule of Law” is ignored.

Democrat mayors are doing nothing. Portland’s Mayor Wheeler says, “Let it burn out.” What? How many more businesses will be lost? Burn, Loot, Murder, and defund the police; crime has already escalated exponentially in these cities. Wheeler has abandoned the city’s residents. When Antifa and BLM launched explosives at the federal building with federal agents barricaded inside, nothing was done. In June of 2001, Timothy McVeigh was put to death in a federal prison for the 1995 bombing of the federal Murrah Building in Oklahoma City. Why are there no consequences for criminal behavior today?

The anarchists want to destroy our culture, traditions and heritage; they want our form of government demolished. But we have laws on the books. Advocating the overthrow of Government (18 U.S. Code § 2385) shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following conviction.

Promoting Anarchy

Democrat Squad member Ayanna Pressley sparked anger by calling for unrest in the streets in response to threats to the postal system. What the hell does she think we have now? She must be taking lessons from Maxine Waters who encouraged democrats to get in the faces of republicans and disrupt their lives wherever they find them.

After the Republican National Convention, countless guests were attacked or confronted by BLM, Antifa and various other communist groups. We’ve all seen the interviews of how Senator Rand Paul, his wife and two friends were targeted and fortunately a police officer rescued them. And yes, they could have been killed.President Trump slammed DC Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser for chaos on the streets after the Convention.

Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft reported that John Sullivan, the BLM leader from Utah, made it to DC for a rally and march on Friday. When he spoke, John Sullivan called on BLM to “rip Trump from the White House!” He’s openly calling for a revolution. Threatening the president of the United States is a federal felony under United States Code Title 18, Section 871. It consists of knowingly and willfully mailing or otherwise making “any threat to take the life of, to kidnap, or to inflict bodily harm upon the president of the United States.”

Anarchy and evil are raging throughout the country and most of the urban governments are doing little to nothing to stop them. If they’re going to be derelict in their job, then it’s time for the federal government to step in and wage war against the Marxist insurrectionists.

Communist Revolutionaries

The three founders of BLM have openly stated they are trained Marxists. Patrisse Cullors and Alicia Garza were taught by none other than Bill Ayers and Eric Mann of the Weather Underground,the communist revolutionaries from Chicago, whose shared objective was to launch a race war against the “white” United States on behalf of the non-white Third World. Opal Tometi is no slouch in the communist rhetoric either.

The Weathermen were very active in Chicago in the 60s and 70s. Ayers characterized the Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) splinter group as the “Red Army.” Ayers said, “Kill all the rich people.Bring the revolution home. Kill your parents.” He participated in the bombings of New York City Police Headquarters in 1970, the Capitol building in 1971, and the Pentagon in 1972.

Ayers was an active participant in the 1969 “Days of Rage” riots in Chicago. In October 1969, hundreds of young people wielding lead pipes and clad in football helmets marched through an upscale Chicago shopping district, pummeling parked cars and smashing shop windows. Thus, began the “Days of Rage,” the first demonstration of the Weathermen.

In the mayhem, nearly 300 members of the organization engaged in vandalism, arson, and vicious attacks against police and civilians alike. Their immediate objective was to spread their anti-war, anti-American message. Their long-term goal, however, was to cause the collapse of the United States and to create, in its stead, a new communist society over which they themselves would rule. Any resisters would be sent to re-education camps or killed, a number they believed was 25 million.

Ayers and the Weather Underground were responsible for 30 bombings aimed at destroying the defense and security infrastructures of the U.S. Three Weather Underground members were killed when a bomb they had built exploded in the basement of a townhouse in Greenwich Village on March 6, 1970.In the days following the explosion, police found 57 sticks of dynamite, four completed bombs, detonators, timing devices, and other bomb-making equipment.

In 1980, after running from law enforcement, Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn turned themselves in, but because of a surveillance technicality, all charges were dropped. Ayers said, “Guilty as hell, free as a bird. America is a great country.”

In March 2008 Ayers was elected (by a large majority of his peers) as Vice President for Curriculum Studies at the American Educational Research Association (AERA), putting him in a position to exert great influence over what is taught in America’s teacher-training colleges and its public schools. Specifically, Ayers seeks to inculcate teachers-in-training with a “social commitment” to the values of “Marx,” and with a desire to become agents of social change in K-12 classrooms. Whereas “capitalism promotes racism and militarism,” Ayers explains, “teaching invites transformations” and is “the motor-force of revolution.” According to a former AERA employee, ‘Ayers’ radical worldview, which depicts America as “the main source of the world’s racism and oppression,” thoroughly “permeates” AERA.

As a close friend of Barack Hussein Obama, Ayers taught him much. Obama and Ayers were neighbors and they worked together on school issues with the same foundation. Obama’s political coming-out party was held in Ayers’ living room when Obama was running for his first political office.Obama now has his Organizing for Action (OFA) with more than 32,000 members. It is a 501(c)3 organization and promotes the very same culture fostered by Bill Ayers.

In the ’60s, radicals rebelled against their teachers and professors, who were often highly competent and the products of fact-based academic and inductive education. Not so in 2020. Today’s radicals were taught not by traditionalists but by less-educated older radicals.If you’ve wondered where today’s anarchists have come from, one need only look at America’s colleges and universities. Ayers must be thrilled that the Chinese Communist Party has both funded and infiltrated so many universities with their Confucius Institutes.

Riots Devastate Democrat Mayor

On April 4,1968, Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee. Riots throughout the country ensued. Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley held a news conference and told the citizens that he instructed the police to shoot to kill any arsonists or anyone with Molotov cocktails because they were potential murderers and to shoot to maim or injure any looters. Daley was the last of the “big city bosses” who were able to control and mobilize American cities.Millions of Americans saw him repeat on television the orders he gave to the police.

Fires were dotted across the South Side and the Near North Side. Six hundred fires burned destroying 28 blocks on Chicago’s West Side. Daley, looking down from a police helicopter, broke into tears. He asked, “What did they do to my city?”

Acting Illinois Gov. Samuel Shapiro activated nearly 7,000 Illinois National Guard troops the day after King’s assassination to support police officers and firefighters in Chicago. Mayor Daley called President Lyndon Johnson and asked for federal troops. And yes, they carried loaded rifles with attached bayonets.

Late in the evening of April 7th, 5,000 additional federal troops were ordered into Chicago to support the National Guard and local police. Daley placed Chicago under a citywide curfew for anyone under 21. The city’s downtown neighborhood and nightclub district were totally deserted that Saturday night, according to newspaper reports. Hundreds were left homeless on the West side and thousands in the city were without electricity.

Chicago’s skyline is a background for U.S. Army troops stationed in the Loop at Monroe Street and Columbus Drive on April 9, 1968. The troops were in town to keep the peace during rioting caused by the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. (photo by Don Casper / Chicago Tribune)

More than 48 hours of rioting left 11 Chicago citizens dead, 48 wounded by police gunfire, 90 policemen injured, 1200 injured, and 2,150 people arrested. Three miles of East Garfield Park and West Garfield Park on West Madison Street were left in a state of rubble.

(Luigi Mendicino / Chicago Tribune)

Democratic Convention Riots

During the Democratic National Convention in August of 1968, Chicago would once again be a place for political protest and clashes with the authorities.

Another 11 p.m. curfew was called, and Army tanks rolled down the streets of Chicago’s west and north sides. It was a sight I’ll never forget.

Mayor Richard J. Daley refused “protest permits” to most anti-war demonstrators and deployed 12,000 police officers, 5,600 members of the Illinois National Guard and 5,000 Army soldiers on the streets to meet any who showed up. These police and military forces violently clashed with Vietnam War protesters, resulting in hundreds of injuries and 668 arrests during the four-day convention. And again, the veteran troops wore gas masks and had loaded rifles with bayonets attached. They were there to keep peace. Daley was once again trying to protect Chicago.

In March 1968, The National Mobilization to End the War in Vietnam (MOBE) conference in Lake Villa, Illinois brought together MOBE, Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), and Yippie activists to plan the Convention demonstrations. Yippee represents the Youth International Party which turned into the Chicago Seven, originally Chicago Eight in the Conspiracy Trial.

John Froines, now a professor emeritus of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health,helped organize the DNC anti-war demonstrations with Rennie Davis of the National Mobilization Committee to End the War in Vietnam. The others were Bobby Seale, co-founder of the Black Panther Party; David Dellinger, a longtime anti-war activist; Tom Hayden, cofounder of Students for a Democratic Society; Abbie Hoffman and Jerry Rubin, founders of the Youth International Party (whose members were called “yippies“); and Lee Weiner, who had volunteered as a marshal for the DNC demonstrations to help with crowd control.

In the top row are Jerry Rubin, Abby Hoffman, Tom Hayden, and Rennie Davis.

In the bottom row are Bobby Seale, Lee Weiner, John Froines and David Dellinger.

The Chicago Eight were the first people tried under the first federal anti-riot law. In 1972, Jane Fonda visited Vietnam and betrayed American POWs. In 1973, she married fellow communist Tom Hayden. There were convictions, but upon appeal, most were overturned.

These were the seeds of today’s anarchist organizations with burning, looting and murders in our democratically controlled cities. From covert communist infiltration from the 1930s to 1940s, to the recent anti-Trump conspiracy; from institutions to community including houses of worship; and government to media; advocates say communist ideology has penetrated into every facet of American society.

Conclusion

A communist revolution is taking place in America today with property and lives being ravaged. America’s education via Bill Ayers, has taught them well. They are seeing no consequences for their violence and devastation.

There is one man who can stop it, and there is a law he can use. Edwin Vieira J.D., Ph.D., wrote an extensive article on “The President’s Authority to Suppress Insurrections.” Tweet it to the president.

President Trump is the only man standing in the gap to save America from a bloody communist revolution. Our President loves America. He should take a lesson from the former Mayor of Chicago, Richard J. Daley, who loved his city enough to protect her.

