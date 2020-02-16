Roger Anghis

If you think the Democrats are done in their attempt to remove Trump, think again. You have to remember that they must keep secret the deep corruption that they have been involved in for the last seventy-plus years. They are desperate because many of the top politicians have had their unqualified kids working for vast sums of money for corrupt Ukraine companies. Even Schiff, Mueller and Clinton have their hands in the cookie jar.

Romney, Kerry, Biden, McCain, Pelosi, Schiff, Mueller, Soros, Brennan, McMaster, Obama and Clinton are all tied to sketchy Ukraine deals. No wonder they wanted to impeach President Trump!

Mitt Romney’s top adviser, Joseph Cofer Black, joined the board of the Ukraine energy firm, Burisma, while Hunter Biden was also serving on the board. Hunter Biden was taking a salary of $83,000 per month from Burisma, and was simultaneously engaged in a relationship with John Kerry’s stepson, Chris Heinz, and mobster Whitey Bulger’s nephew, in a private equity firm, that allegedly appeared to be laundering millions of dollars in foreign money from China & the Ukraine, through Latvia, and back to the US.

Romney’s adviser, Joseph Cofer Black, trained for covert operations and eventually became the director of the National Counterterrorism Center. After the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, perpetrated by al-Qaeda, Black was appointed ambassador at large and coordinator for counterterrorism in December 2002 by President George W. Bush. John Brennan succeeded Black in his job as director of the National Counterterrorism Center. Cofer Black left the CIA in 2006 to join Blackwater, the huge contractor for services related to military and intelligence action, where he served as Vice Chairman until 2008.

It appears that Romney, Kerry, Biden, McCain, Pelosi, Clinton, Mueller and Schiff all have ties to Ukrainian firms.

An Obama State Department staffer also testified he complained about Hunter Biden’s Ukraine deal in 2015 & Biden’s staff “blew him off.” [1]

If you’ve ever questioned how a person on a salary of $174,000 a year can amass tens of millions over a short period of time, this is how.

Now, it is easy to understand why these political elites are so adamant about removing Trump. He’s about to fully expose their corruption. Remember Hillary coming unglued in the 2016 campaign and threatening her staff? “Hillary proceeded to pick up a full glass of water and throw it at the face of the assistant, and the screaming started.

She was in a full meltdown and no one on her staff dared speak with her — she went kind of manic and did not have any control over herself at that point. How these people work with this woman is amazing to me. She really didn’t seem to care who heard any of it.

You really had to see this to believe it. She came apart — literally unglued. She is the most foul-mouthed woman I’ve ever heard. And that voice at screech level — awful!

She screamed she’d get that f*****g Lauer fired for this. Referring to Donald Trump, Clinton said, ‘If that f*****g bastard wins, we all hang from nooses! Lauer’s finished, and if I lose, it’s all on your heads for screwing this up.’ [2]

It goes without saying that Hillary probably has more to lose and has more skeletons in her and Bill’s closet than most politicians, but there are many who are terrified of being exposed. Remember the sexual harassment fund they’ve had since the 1990s? On Thursday, the Office of Compliance released additional information indicating that it has paid victims more than $17 million since its creation in the 1990s. That includes all settlements, not just related to sexual harassment, but also discrimination and other cases.

An OOC spokeswoman said the office was releasing the extra data “due to the interest in the awards and settlement figures.” The OOC has come under fire in recent days for what lawmakers and Hill aides alike say are its antiquated policies that do not adequately protect victims who file complaints.

CNN has also learned that during the current Congress, no settlement payment approval requests have been made to the congressional committee charged with approving them. [3]

I have brought up all this to remind you that the Democrats are not going to stop as long as they have a little power. They control the house and can pursue impeachment again if they can come up with anything that might stick. Anything. There are rumblings about his comment on the nine-year sentence for Roger Stone. Murderers get lighter sentences and Trump just brought that to light as well as the fact that Comey, Brennan, Strzok, Page, Rosenstein and many others that lied to Congress too and they are still free. AG Barr reviewed this outrageous sentence and will have it revised. That’s his right and his job.

Now we have a situation that a good friend of mine brought to my attention where Pelosi has been laying the groundwork for that I’m sure will bring impeachment back into the limelight before the election. Remember, they have to win this election! If they don’t Hillary’s declaration that they’ll all hang will probably manifest.

If we go back to April of 2015 we see the beginning of a ‘defense’ from the democrats concerning the mental stability of President Trump. The Democrats have been working this angle for the last four years. Not really open with it but enough to have a form of documentation to fall back on. On the 15th of April 2015 an article was printed in the Buffalo News that questioned Trump’s mental stability: Paul Ryan, the spineless, now lame-duck, speaker of the House, says he wants to spend more time with his wife and three children in Wisconsin. Ryan is worried about them, the Republican indicated. OK. My late wife and I raised three children who produced 10 grandchildren in all. I am worried about their physical welfare.

You should worry about your kids, too, because of the behavior of President Trump. Last week, he proved beyond any question that he is not only “unfit” to be president – a sly term used by unprincipled Democrats around here – but a real and present danger to the world. A fancy term is an existential danger. Trump is not only unstable, but he is no longer accountable even to himself.

It is arguable that we cannot wait until next January, when a Democratic House might replace the current Republican one – a body that would consider impeaching the president, separating Trump from his office and the nuclear football that follows him down to the golf course at his Florida retreat.

Trump proved that he treats the possibility of a hydrogen holocaust as though he were nudging a pinball machine in the corner of the neighborhood bodega, or working a children’s video war game. [4]

The article went on to say: One doesn’t need to be a health professional to recognize that Trump is saying, and perhaps ordering things, that are divorced from reality – statements that blame Russia’s murderous invasions of Georgia (2008) and Ukraine (2014) on Robert Mueller and warn of imminent missile strikes on Syria that may never come. Mueller was appointed only last May 17. [5]

Then in September of 2018, an op-ed was published in the New York Times discussing Trump’s erratic behavior and instability. This op-ed was supposed to come out of the White House but with the New York Times reputation, it is very doubtful. The column, written by a senior White House official, describes the “resistance” working within the Trump administration to minimize potential damage wrought by Trump’s “petty and ineffective” leadership style.

The op-ed takes swings at the president, describing his tendency toward erratic behavior and “instability.” The author even says that Trump’s innermost circle, the members of his Cabinet, had debated in the early days of the administration whether to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would have jump-started the process of removing a president from office because he is seen as unfit to govern.

“The root of the problem is the president’s amorality,” the author writes. “Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making.” [6]

It is obvious this is another one of their ‘insurance programs’ and when this fails, there will be another. Our President must have our prayers and we must be sure to not just vote but take as many to the polls that we can, It isn’t Democrat vs Republican, it’s freedom vs tyranny.

© 2020 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

Foot Notes