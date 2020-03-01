Roger Anghis

The Democrats will not stop until they are pulled from power or until they remove Trump from office. When the Republicans retake the majority in the House this fall all this will stop but the Democrats will have other plans up their sleeve to try to force Trump from office.

I believe that the Democrats are really stupid in their quest to remove Trump. The plans they have laid out are very detailed and require an enormous amount of cooperation from an enormous amount of people so in that sense they are very smart. But the reality of it is they’ve spent millions on trying to dig dirt on him only to expose the dirt on themselves. This will not bode well for them in the end. They’ve pulled out all the stops in hopes that they’ll be successful and then all that has been exposed about them will simply go away. But the likelihood of them being successful is so remote that they would be better off trying to prove unicorns actually exist. After all, they’ve spent at least $45 million between the Mueller Report and the impeachment investigation and found nothing he did wrong. They’ve gone too far to stop.

In January of this year a psyco, er, excuse me, a ‘psychiatrist’ called for a mental health hold on Trump after he, wait for it, ordered a drone strike n a military leader that has maimed thousands of Americans and killed about 600. Now that’s really something that we need a mental health exam for, killing our enemies. This proves that they are just grasping at straws, but they forgot they outlawed straws. A Yale psychiatrist who has warned of the dangers of President Donald Trump’s mental health for years urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to request a mental health hold of the president after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

Bandy X. Lee, a professor of psychiatry at the Yale University School of Medicine, founded the World Mental Health Coalition after convening a conference at Yale on the president’s mental health. She is the editor of the book “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President” and more recently was joined by psychiatrists at universities around the U.S. in calling for the House of Representatives to convene a panel of mental health experts to weigh in on the president’s impeachment proceedings.

Lee recently told Salon that Pelosi has not done enough to respond to the president.

“As a co-worker, she has the right to have him submit to an involuntary evaluation, but she has not,” she said. “I am beginning to believe that a mental health hold, which we have tried to avoid, will become inevitable.”

Lee told Salon this week that the president’s decision to order the drone killing of a top Iranian general was further evidence that Pelosi should do more to rein in Trump. The Pentagon said on Thursday that Trump ordered a drone strike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and widely considered the second-most powerful official in Iran. Democrats quickly warned that the escalation threatens to plunge the U.S. into a full-blown war with Iran.[1] I think this ‘psychiatrist needs the evaluation more than Trump does.

I was not aware that defeating your enemies was grounds for the need for a mental health review. Of course, Democrats would never treat our enemies that way. Obama gave Solimani a pass, but then Obama was muslim and sided with his ‘brothers’. Obama also gave Iran not just a pathway to a nuclear bomb but gave them $150 billion to help fund it and their world-wide terrorism. That’s what Democrats do. They make Americans pay for their education and healthcare but demand that people that cross our southern border illegally get theirs free. Remember, no one is above the law except illegals that vote Democrat and Democrats that break the law.

Earlier this year Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were on a phone call and Trump abruptly stopped the call when Boris refused to follow Trump’s advice on not allowing Huawei to develop their 5G network. Trump had a good reason. Huawei has stabbed us in the back. They are technology thieves and they could create problems for us in Britain. There Trump goes again, looking out for America’s best interests, something the Democrats absolutely can’t stand. The prime minister had been one of Trump’s few close international allies, with the president labeling Johnson “fantastic,” a “good man,” and “Britain Trump.”

Relations broke down in recent weeks, however, following a series of high-profile threats from Trump and a series of pointed interventions against Trump by Johnson and senior members of his government.

The call last month, which one source described to the Financial Times as “very difficult,” came after Johnson defied Trump and allowed the Chinese telecom company Huawei the rights to develop the UK’s 5G network.

Johnson backed Huawei despite multiple threats by Trump and his allies that the US would withdraw security cooperation with the UK if the deal went ahead. The US fears that Huawei’s technology could have backdoors for the Chinese government.

Trump’s threats reportedly “irritated” the UK government, with Johnson frustrated at the president’s failure to suggest any alternatives.

Following the call, US Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration had made its disappointment with the UK “very clear to them.” [2]

With the hatred that is in the Democrat Party for anything Trump, we will continue to see them barking up every tree until November. The latest act of pure idiocy was his tweet about the outrageous sentence for Roger Stone. Nine years for doing what Comey, Strzok, Page, Clapper, Brennan, Clinton and many others have done and are walking around free as a bird. Mr. Trump has also been hit by an unexpected rebuke from his attorney general over the Roger Stone case, with William Barr saying he will not be “bullied” and that the president’s tweeting about an active case makes it difficult for him to do his job.

However, the public rebuttal was a move that ex-Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele warned was “carefully staged” to appease disgruntled Justice Department prosecutors.

Meanwhile, a new book on Mr. Trump,​ Sinking in the Swamp, offers the bizarre detail that the president nurtures an obsession with badgers, regularly plaguing his first chief of staff Reince Preibus with questions about the animals and their characteristics. [3]

The attack is real and will not stop. Trump needs our prayers daily to protect him. So far everything they’ve tried to nail him on it has been proven that they themselves are guilty of. He is a strong man and I believe that God put him there for such a time as this. He’s a street fighter and that’s just what we need, that’s just what we got.

