By Roger Anghis

October 2, 2022

The use of ERIC for voter rolls, when you look at what they require member states to do, it is obvious it isn’t to clean up voter rolls it’s intended to increase voter rolls without removing dead voters and those that have moved away. Those names are retained for future use. Now you see why so many states have 100% plus on their voter rolls. ERIC doesn’t just manage lists, they demand action. But it’s not the action you would expect, like cleaning voter rolls. ERIC provides each member State a targeted list of people that are not registered to vote. The Membership Bylaws require the State to contact at least 95% of these people within 90 days, soliciting them to register. ERIC also wants specific registration profiles updated and requires the State to contact these voters within 90 days too. It’s essentially a left wing voter registration drive all paid for by the States, not the Democrat Party. The membership fee is $25,000 but costs can run into the millions to fund the activities and membership dues.

Oddly, ERIC has no requirement or mandate that member States clean up their voter rolls. States are only “strongly encouraged” to request ERIC’s voter updates at least once a year. If a member fails to make a request in 425 days, the data will be sent automatically. What’s even more odd, and seemingly corrupt, is that ERIC does NOT want to know who is voting illegally. Their rules explain that “Under no circumstances shall the members transmit any record indicating an individual is a non-citizen of the U.S.” as stated in Exhibit A, 2b. If ERIC hears no evil, then they see no evil.[1] Colorado uses this corrupt system and they use ‘motor voter’ registration. This is nothing more than another avenue to generate fraudulent voters. I got a new driver’s license a couple of years back and I was asked if I wanted to register to vote. I asked the lady if she was going to ask if I was a citizen or not and her answer floored me. She said that she was not allowed to ask that question! Why are they not allowed to ask about the citizenship status of someone that is registering to vote? This is another reason why states have 100% plus voters.

This type of blatant abuse of our election system has to stop. ERIC, simply put, completely controls our elections and favors the Democrat Party at every turn. Another organization founded by David Becker, an experienced Democrat election lawyer, is the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR). Some of their funding has come from Mark Zuckerberg who funded the voter fraud in Georgia in 2020. As is typical for Democrats they do all they can to discredit or destroy their competition. J. Christian Adams from PILF explains: “The history of ERIC is important. Kansas State Cross Check was a group of States doing this for free. This caused leftists to go wild. They sued Cross Check participant States, particularly Indiana, and got court orders to basically shut down Cross Check. There’s no longer a competitor to ERIC. Once this happened, red states started joining ERIC like GA, FL, TX. This is what really opened the flood gates to ERIC’s power. If a State like Georgia wants to know who’s registered in both Louisiana and Georgia, there’s no one else.

Mr. Adams also says: “One thing we do kn:2ow is ERIC is hiding the facts about how States are making these decisions. It’s a system breakdown. It’s a leveraging of power of who writes the rules. It’s not just outright cheating, it’s way more sophisticated involving who has power, who can see records, who gets to vote, and who are the observers. It’s (ERIC) a comprehensive suite manipulating the process. And it’s not always cheating. Sometimes it’s totally legal what they do.”[2]



In all of this, we see Soros’s money which is all the evidence we need to know that it is corrupt to the bone. Not only that we see money from the Rockefeller Family Fund. Traitors to America for decades doing all they can to bring about the New World Order. In an address to the Trilateral Commission in 1991 David Rockefeller stated: “We are grateful to the Washington Post, the New York Times, Time magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected the promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subject to the bright lights of publicity during those years. But, the world is now more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world-government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the National autodetermination practiced in past centuries”

All of these programs are designed for fraud and data-gathering and after the last few elections, we can see that they worked very well. The wisdom of the Founders is, at times, beyond what we can comprehend. Samuel Adams warned us; “Neither the wisest constitution nor the wisest laws will secure the liberty and happiness of a people whose manners are universally corrupt.” He also stated; “If ever a time should come, when vain and aspiring men shall possess the highest seats in Government, our country will stand in need of its experienced patriots to prevent its ruin.” We are seeing this manifest before our eyes. His cousin, John Adams, even told us; “Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” When immoral people are placed in authority and they have been, we see our Constitution ignored and thrown to the side. I read some people’s comments that the Founders would be stacking bodies by now. Maybe they would have. They paid an awful price for the nation they gave us and we have let it go to hell in a handbasket. Even scripture warns us in Proverbs 29:2

When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn. Our Founders lived their lives by the principles of God and gave us the greatest nation the world has ever seen. We have let it go down the road to destruction. We can stop it but we need God’s help to do so. Franklin told the Constitutional Convention that we should not forget the Creator: “I have lived, Sir, a long time and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth — that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without [H]is notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without [H]is aid? We have been assured, Sir, in the sacred writings that “except the Lord build they labor in vain that build it.” I firmly believe this; and I also believe that without [H]is concurring aid we shall succeed in this political building no better than the Builders of Babel . . .” If the nation could not be built it cannot be saved without His help. He promises us that He will come to our aid. 2 Chronicles 7:14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

Our nation has allowed homosexual marriage, the sexualization of our children, we’ve aborted sixty million babies for the sake of convenience, we’ve taken God out of our schools and let satan in, and it is high time that we get our politics back to the basics grounded in God’s principles.

We have a nation to save!

© 2022 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

Foot Notes