Moving aside all the screeching and political cannibalism going on, for Democrats, below is your party’s agenda. It’s vitally important Democrats and even independents who intend to vote for an obviously neurologically impaired candidate, Joseph Biden and his ‘sleep your way to the top’, VP pick, Kamala Harris, understand what you’re voting for.

Global warming morphed into climate change several years ago. A marketing technique. When a product doesn’t sell, you fiddle with the name. The earth’s climate changes on a daily basis, sometimes even hourly depending where on the globe.

That matters not to the disciples of Karl Marx and his faithful fools. It has been the goal of the Communist Party International longer than I’ve been alive to kill capitalism by using the environment to manufacture one climate crisis after another since the 1970s. None of which have materialized.Absolutely nauseating is the massive amount of borrowed debt already spent to make our military “green”. What utter nonsense yet I’ve read generals vomit up communist propaganda promoting a “green military” while useful fools in the U.S. Congress promote and fund such delusional BS.

Don’t believe me? Try former head of the Communist Party USA and perennial presidential candidate, Guss Hall, in his book, Ecology, Can we survive under capitalism? published in 1972. Those screeching for socialism over capitalism are advocating for the total and complete destruction of free markets and eventual slide into communism.

Another Climate Alarmist Admits Real Motive Behind Warming Scare

“We redistribute de facto the world’s wealth by climate policy,” said Edenhofer.

“For those who want to believe that maybe Edenhofer just misspoke and doesn’t really mean that, consider that a little more than five years ago he also said that “the next world climate summit in Cancun is actually an economy summit during which the distribution of the world’s resources will be negotiated.”

“Mad as they are, Edenhofer’s comments are nevertheless consistent with other alarmists who have spilled the movement’s dirty secret. Last year, Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of U.N.’s Framework Convention on Climate Change, made a similar statement.

“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution,” she said in anticipation of last year’s Paris climate summit.”

“This is probably the most difficult task we have ever given ourselves, which is to intentionally transform the economic development model for the first time in human history.”

“The plan is to allow Third World countries to emit as much carbon dioxide as they wish — because, as Edenhofer said, “in order to get rich one has to burn coal, oil or gas” — while at the same time restricting emissions in advanced nations. This will, of course, choke economic growth in developed nations, but they deserve that fate as they “have basically expropriated the atmosphere of the world community,” he said. The fanaticism runs so deep that one professor has even suggested that we need to plunge ourselves into a depression to fight global warming.”

Democrats: That means YOUR wealth whether middle class or a millionaire.

In order to vote one must educate themselves on the issues – both sides – and not just listen to glitzy Hollywood hacks who peddle propaganda. The ultimate goals of those raking in massive amounts of money selling climate change will kill America as we know it. Think Al Gore who carried water for that hoax early on with a respectable net worth has now amassed a net worth of over $300 million dollars.

“We’ve got to ride the global warming issue. Even if the theory of global warming is wrong, we will be doing the right thing in terms of economic policy and environmental policy.” – Tim Wirth, former member of Congress, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs.

In less than 20 years no more cars, trucks or SUVs unless their electric. Such lunacy would completely destroy the economy of Texas and other oil rich states. Job losses would be staggering.

Want to fly to Europe, Australia or even Canada? Forget it. Take a train or boat. How about the poor people who live in California? California’s Gavin Newsom Bans Gas-powered Vehicles, Effective 2035. By poor I mean who can afford $42,000 electric cars not to mention finding stations to get charged? No problem, you can start taking a ‘green’ bus to work!

If you think that’s an exaggeration then I submit you as a voter are not at all informed about what socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the left in the Democrat Party are planning once they get Biden into office. They are America haters and all our constitutional republic stands for; rivers of blood spilled for our independence flushed down the toilet by brain washed maniacs.

Before you vote shouldn’t you get the truth, not propaganda? Agenda 21 in One Easy Lesson and Solution to global warming and disappearing polar bears and Forget Agenda 21: UN’s 2030 Agenda Will ‘Transform the World’ and Pandemic Panic To Usher In The UN’s 2030 Agenda Ten Years Early

In 2013 the State of Alabama passed a new law to stop the destruction in their state because of Agenda 21: “The State of Alabama and all political subdivisions may not adopt or implement policy recommendations that deliberately or inadvertently infringe or restrict private property rights without due process, as may be required by policy recommendations originating in, or traceable to ‘Agenda 21,'” the law states, adding a brief back ground on the UN plan hatched at the 1992 “Earth Summit” in Rio de Janeiro.”

The ‘Green New Deal’ is as communist as you can get, yet Democrat voters only hear bullet points jazzed up by extreme radicals like AOC and prominent globalists who profit. That so-called Green New Deal will cost MILLIONS of jobs and do NOTHING for our climate. Remember what your candidate, Joe Biden said?

Joe Biden Urges Coal Miners to ‘Learn’ to Code: Anybody ‘Can Learn How to Program, for God’s Sake!’

Include W. Virginia, Pennsylvania, Montana, Kentucky and others – kiss your jobs good-bye. I don’t think Americans truly appreciate America’s coal miners and the sacrifices they make every day in a dangerous profession. Hopefully state legislatures will continue to force coal mine owners to continue modernizing and make working conditions as safe as humanly possible. Below are articles all Americans, not just Democrats and independents, need to read. Get educated.

Australian Report Discloses the Economic Destruction of the Global Warming Fraud

Delingpole: Study Confirms Donald Trump Is Right – ‘Clean’ Energy Is the Worst

“It will confirm all President Donald Trump’s worst suspicions about renewable ‘clean’ energy and about utopian projects like the Green New Deal. But it will make grim reading for Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Greta Thunberg, Al Gore, the Prince of Wales, David Attenborough, the Pope, Leo Di Caprio and the rest of the rag bag of public figures who have sought to burnish their caring, eco-friendly credentials by championing ‘renewable energy’ as the best way to save the planet.

“According to the review, wind and solar are bad for a number of reasons – not least among them being the harm they do to the environment. One of the rationales used for wind power is that it reduces man made climate change. But, in fact, the study shows, it actually causes climate change at a local level, changing wind patterns, temperatures, precipitation, even causing flash flooding.”

How scientists got their global warming sums wrong — and created a £1 TRILLION-a-year green industry that bullied experts who dared to question the figures

“The scientists who produce those doomsday reports for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change finally come clean. The planet has stubbornly refused to heat up to predicted levels

“One scientist has described the ­implications of the new Nature Geoscience report as “breathtaking”. He’s right. What it effectively does is scotch probably the most damaging ­scientific myth of our age — the notion that man-made carbon dioxide (CO2) is causing the planet to warm at such dangerous and ­unprecedented speeds that only massive government intervention can save us.

“For a quarter of a century now — it all really got going in 1992 when 172 nations signed up to the Rio Earth Summit — our politicians have believed in and acted on this discredited theory.

“In the name of saving the planet, war was declared on carbon dioxide, the benign trace gas which we exhale and which is so good for plant growth it has caused the planet to “green” by an extraordinary 14 per cent in the last 30 years.

“This war on CO2 has resulted in a massive global decarbonisation industry worth around $1.5trillion (£1.11 trillion) a year. Though it has made a handful of green crony capitalists very rich, it has made most of us much poorer, by forcing us to use expensive “renewables” instead of cheap, abundant fossil fuels.”

‘Global Warming’ Is a Myth, Say 58 Scientific Papers in 2017

“The intellectually corrupt and mendacious alarmist science establishment — I’m thinking, for example, of my personal bete noir, the left-wing political activist and Nobel-prizewinning geneticist Sir Paul Nurse, former president of the Royal Society — would have us believe that climate skepticism is a minority activity, the preserve of a few cranks, championed only by people who don’t do the science. But this is just ugly propaganda.”

People around the world have all been played with this hoax called global warming. Elitists have become even richer selling one of the biggest lies ever told. Climate deniers – the new favorite negative marketing term – should be jailed according to a number of brainwashed advocates of the non-existent global warming aka climate change lie.

Now, to wrap up the climate change hoax, I DARE you to read this: We are plunging now into a deep mini ice age and there is no way out

An all-out assault on the Second Amendment to the US Constitution will be one of the first goals for the Democrat Party. They WILL try to come for your guns starting with the absurdly named “assault rifles”. I need not spend too much time on this God-given right as gun owners in this country know the position of the Democrat Party from governors, state legislators to Congress. Joe Biden’s Gun Agenda Could Cost AR-15 Owners $3.6 Billion in Taxes for Guns They Already Own

Any honest person can’t deny the Democrat Party has cheered on the “peaceful” protests destroying cities for the past six months. Democrat cities like Portland, Seattle and others have suffered enormous damage while their governors and mayors encourage Marxist anarchists Black Lies Movement and ANTIFA thugs. Will you reward them with your vote?

Taxes. Prominent members of the Democrat Party are chomping at the bit to get rid of Trump’s tax cuts; mega millionaires like Biden and Pelosi. July 16, 2020: “FLASHBACK: Biden Promised to Raise Taxes on Voter Who Benefited from Trump Tax Cut

“By the way, how many of you did really well with that $1.9 trillion dollar tax cut that increased…really good shape right? [Voter raises hand] Well, you did? Well, that’s good, I’m glad to see you’re doing well already.”

“But, guess what? If you elect me, you’re going to have your taxes raised, not cut – if you benefited from that.” Biden: “If you elect me, your taxes are going to be raised“– “Such a repeal would impose a $2,000 annual tax increase on a median income family of four and a $1,300 annual tax increase on a median income single parent with one child.” Democrats across this country believe Trump’s tax cuts were for the rich. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Health care is a product not a right. A product you purchase just like life insurance. It would take ten columns to educate on this very important issue, but let me encourage you to understand that only a free market will bring down the cost of health care AND Americans taking their health care seriously which only a small percentage of Americans are doing.

More than one-third of adults in the United States are obese. In the United States, 36.5% of adults are obese. Another 32.5% of American adults are overweight. In all, more than two-thirds of adults in the United States are overweight or obese. American children ages 2 to 19 are obese. That’s more than 12.7 million American children. One in 8 preschoolers is obese.” SHAME on parents for contributing to their child’s future and perhaps life-long medical problems.

Being overweight (more than 10 pounds) makes you a much higher risk for stroke, heart disease, arthritis, sleep apnea, diabetes, high blood pressure as well as some types of cancer. As America gets fatter (sorry there’s no PC way to drive home the point), so too costs skyrocket: The Cost of Diabetes Care—An Elephant in the Room

Losing weight is one of the hardest things to do. I sure can’t eat anything I want but it takes determination and discipline. Many moms and dads do it for their children. Do it for yourself. It will be well worth it down the road.

CONGRESS has destroyed the health care system in this country over several decades – an area where they have NO authority to legislate under the U.S. Constitution.

Blame Congress for HMOs, Feb. 1, 2001 – A crucial read. “Offering “free care” led to predictable results. Because Congress placed no restrictions on benefits and removed all sense of cost-consciousness, health-care use and medical costs skyrocketed. Congressional testimony reveals that between 1969 and 1971, physician fees increased 7 percent and hospital charges jumped 13 percent, while the Consumer Price Index rose only 5.3 percent. “The nation’s health-care bill, which was only $39 billion in 1965, increased to $75 billion in 1971. Patients had found the fount of unlimited care, and doctors and hospitals had discovered a pot of gold.

“This stampede to the doctor’s office, through the U.S. Treasury, sent Congress into a panic. It had unlocked the health-care appetite of millions, and the results were disastrous. While fiscal prudence demanded a hasty retreat, Congress opted instead for deception.”

Let’s Talk About Obamacare Subsidies

Abortion

The Democratic Party stands for the party of death. Abortion up to the time of birth then after birth the mother and her doctor “make the baby comfortable” while they decide what to do. A woman’s right? Democrats who treasure abortion above all else seem to forget a few facts.

A heart beat can be detected at 12 DAYS but usually around 18 days. A beating heart means life. Stopping a beating heart = death. A woman who aborts whether it be in her second, fourth or sixth month is guilty of murdering her own child. THAT is what pro-abortion women in this country are terrified of – they cannot face what they’ve done so they rationalize it away with “protecting women’s reproductive rights”.

They use ‘a medical procedure’ or ‘it’s between a woman and her doctor’ as justification for stopping a beating heart. Advocates of abortion forget to tell women they can (and do) become so depressed afterwards they end up taking pills ‘to get through it’ and some women never recover from making that fatal for the baby decision.

I feel pity for them but deep sorrow for their unborn tossed in trash cans at an abortion clinic- but not these two. Butchering a human life never given a chance just so they can become uber wealthy and famous. Actress Michelle Williams Credits Aborting Her Baby for Golden Globes Win and Stevie Nicks: There’d Be No Fleetwood Mac ‘If I Had Not Had That Abortion’

The DC “Women’s March” took place over the weekend. More females wearing their “pussy” hats, many carrying vulgar signs against Trump or the current Supreme Court nominee, Amy Barrett. Chanting for their “right” to kill the unborn. It’s like watching something so evil, so vile and yet so defended by millions of females.

The “right” to do this – photos are courtesy of Priests for Life:

A late term abortion

Second Trimester abortion

Seven-week old baby aborted using the suction method:

14-week suction abortion. Hand up with index finger extended—the humanity of the baby is so beautiful and evident. Aborted June 20, 1988 at the Metropolitan Medical Services (now closed), at 27th and Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI. Neville Sender, abortionist. Buried at Holy Cross Cemetery, Sept. 10, 1988 in Milwaukee, WI.

Repeated more than 2,000 times every day in this country. This is how Planned Parenthood makes their millions. Planned Parenthood claims black lives matter but not the 259,366 black Americans killed by abortion each year .

Democrat and independent voters: Is such barbaric, savage killing okay with you?

Trump is a racist but Biden loves black Americans! The photo of Trump was long before he became president.

Accusations against Trump being a racist only came after he announced he was running for president. In all his decades of life he was never accused until then.

Trump took an oath to uphold the Constitution of these united States of America. Our immigration laws are passed by Congress. The massive human invasion of illegal aliens – regardless of which country they came from – has been destructive to America beyond words for decades. Terrorists and drug cartels have been smuggling themselves, weapons and drugs across our southern border for decades. The wall being built is to stop it. That’s not racism. There is no country unless you have borders.

Paid for by the sweat of your labor: DOJ: 94 Percent of Foreign Nationals in U.S. Federal Prison Are Illegal Aliens, October 17, 2020

A vote for Biden will allow the continued human, drug and terrorist smuggling into our country. A vote for Biden is a vote to continue raping you in taxes to pay for the freeloaders, the murderers, rapists and other violent, dangerous criminals crossing the border illegally. A vote for Biden will mean “free” health care for illegal aliens while you struggle to pay your own health care premiums. Is that okay with you?

Biden on the other hand is known for his racist comments. [VIDEO] 50 Years Of Joe Biden’s Racist Comments and The Top 7 Racist Comments Made by Joe Biden Over the Years. Democrats should never forget this: Watch Joe Biden Call KKK Member and Democrat Robert Byrd a ‘Friend’ and ‘Mentor’

Did P Diddy Just Threaten Whites With A Race War If President Trump Gets Re-elected? – “Diddy warned, “If Trump gets elected, I really do believe in my heart there will be a race war.” Or, just a gas bag trying to intimidate Trump voters. Is this okay with you?

Then there is the issue of corruption, Biden’s son’s laptop, those eye-opening emails, texts and other evidence that’s been out there for years leaves no doubt Biden is up to his ears in trouble. His son used his father for influence peddling while Biden was VP; they both reaped millions.

No different than the mafia. Oh, wait! You probably haven’t heard since this huge revelation was made public because the facts were immediately censored by Facebook and Twitter and silenced by the MSM. Biden’s campaign is trying to blow it off as nothing but politics. Oh, no. But, read and then you decide.

Hunter Biden text shows half his profits go to Joe Biden – Message purportedly reveals family arrangement for influence peddling

“Giuliani said Hunter Biden was handling the money so his father wouldn’t have to report it.Hunter wrote, “It’s really hard, but don’t worry, unlike pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

“The text message came from a laptop reported to the FBI by a Delaware computer repair shop owner after it had been abandoned by the owner, believed to be Hunter Biden. The New York Post reported Wednesday the hard drive contained an email that contradicts Joe Biden’s claim that he never discussed his son’s business deals in Ukraine and China while serving as the pointman for U.S. policy in those nations under President Obama. The Post reported Thursday another email shows that among the lucrative business deals Hunter Biden pursued in China while his father was vice president was one he said would benefit not only him but his family.”

Neither Biden nor his people are challenging authenticity because they can’t. The big question is why has Master of Cover-Up artist, FBI Director Christopher Wray hidden all this since last December – before the manufactured impeachment hoax?

CONFIRMED: FBI Chief Chris Wray Hid Information from the Public, Congress and Executive Branch that Absolved President Trump During Impeachment (VIDEO) 4:14 video watch.

Tucker Carlson: “Burisma told Hunter they wanted “to close down any cases/pursuits against” its top official in Ukraine. Watch our report here.” So, poppa Joe Biden did just that while VP:

“We’ve all seen the clip at least a hundred times. Speaking at a Council on Foreign Relations event in January 2018, former Vice President Joe Biden boasted that he threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine unless then-President Petro Poroshenko fired the prosecutor who was investigating Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings in the next six hours.

“I said, ‘you’re not getting the billion’ … I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a b****, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.” Hunter Biden was appointed to Burisma’s board of directors in 2014 shortly after Joe Biden became President Obama’s point man for Ukraine and was paid $83,000 per month.” Solid at the time meant someone who would look the other way.

Trump was accused of the same ‘quid pro quo’ and was impeached by the House. It turned out not to be true the same as the phony Russia dossier manufactured lie wasn’t true from day one. Yet, the media and Biden have all gone along with Joe demanding a foreign country fire their chief prosecutor for investigating a company in their country for serious, criminal dealings – a company where Biden’s son sat on the board and was paid a King’s ransom. Is that okay with you?

This is as serious as it gets and the DNC’s MSM is doing everything they can to keep censoring it along with Google, Twitter and Facebook.

Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption: The Impact on U.S. Government Policy and Related Concerns – U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs – U.S. Senate Committee on Finance Majority Staff Report

Referring to the report above in details: BOMBSHELL: Hunter Biden, Joe Biden built an international crime syndicate with ties to human trafficking organizations, prostitution, money laundering, bribery and extortion

I have always believed Biden decided to run to save him and his son from serious legal problems. Text messages show raw and intimate exchange between Joe and Hunter Biden.Hunter Biden: “If you don’t run ill never have a chance at redemption,” he added.” No, as president, dad, you can keep me out of prison….and you, too.

Giuliani: Here’s How I Verified the Data From Hunter’s Hard Drive

Uh Oh: Here’s Why the FBI Is Now Investigating Hunter Biden’s Emails

BOOM! One of the People in Explosive Hunter Biden Email Chain Has Corroborated the Authenticity of the Emails– “The emails also prove the Biden Crime Family was running a multi-million dollar pay-for-play operation selling access to VP Joe Biden.” (Just like the Clinton duo.)

Vladimir Putin Ties Democrats to Soviet Communists and Says He Would Be Happy to Work with Joe Biden – “Vladimir Putin told Rossiya TV this week that US Democrats remind him of the Soviet Communists.”

Vet Wounded by Iranian Explosives Warns Against Biden Presidency

Democratic Party leader vows to ‘lie,’ ‘cheat’ and ‘steal’ to win – Caught on undercover camera warning of civil war if Trump reelected

‘The city will be on fire’: New Yorkers prep to flee homes to avoid post-election rioting

“I’m Ashamed to Say I Was a Democrat” – First Time Voters and Former Dems Rally to Re-Elect Trump in Pennsylvania (VIDEO)

Democrat and independent voters: It’s your duty and responsibility to educate yourself about the person’s record in public office (if they have one) and is the candidate honest or corrupt? What I covered above is just the short list. Your vote Nov. 3rd (or before) will be the most important of our lifetime.

If you have an interest other than the lies vomited up by the DNC’s “mainstream” media and TV anchor partisan hacks, this web site lists all of what Trump has accomplished since being sworn into office.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

