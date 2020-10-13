By Cliff Kincaid

With pro-abortion media bias all around us, you have to find pro-life messages in unusual places. Watching a rerun of a “Shark Tank” episode, one product was advertised as “Belly Buds” for pregnant women, so the baby in the womb can hear music and voices. You mean a baby is alive? How did the corporate censors let this message slip through?

One of my favorite posters shows an unborn baby inside a tree with the admonition, “Pretend I’m a tree. Save me.” It cuts to the heart of those professing concern for the environment without taking into account whether humans survive in it. After 63 million abortions, perhaps we need a “Human New Deal” for the unborn, recognizing their God-given rights.

The “Green New Deal” is designed for liberals who want to appear compassionate about the earth, not the people who inhabit it. They think stopping cow farts is more important than saving human lives.

We know mothers can feel the movements of life inside them. The father can place his hand on the tummy and feel them as well. It’s no wonder mothers want their babies to hear nice and soothing sounds. There is nothing more beautiful than a mother’s love.

On the other hand, there is nothing more tragic and pathetic than a mother who kills her own children. On Monday, during Judge Barrett’s first day of hearings for the Supreme Court, we saw Democratic Senators desperately try to avoid the issue of the humanity of the unborn.

As California Attorney General, Senator Kamala Harris actually authorized a raid on a pro-life journalist who exposed how abortion has led to the trafficking for profit of aborted baby parts. She has no children of her own but doesn’t want women or men to understand how the abortion industry is an evil institution that specializes in the destruction and sale of human life and human body parts.

How evil can it get?

The Grand Jury report on abortionist Kermit B. Gosnell’s “Women’s Medical Society,” where “really big” abortions were scheduled on Sundays, documented how fetal remains were stored in orange juice cartons and cat-food containers. Rows of jars contained the severed feet of fetuses. On one occasion, Gosnell performed a “Mother’s Day Massacre” on patients bused to his clinic, using an experimental device called a “super coil” consisting of plastic razors to perform abortions.

There is no rationale or excuse for this barbarism. Gosnell went to prison, after being convicted on murder charges, but abortion continues to take the lives of the innocent.

When my wife and I had our first child, the ultrasound images were grainy. They are much clearer now. They clearly show a human being with a beating heart. The Knights of Columbus place ultrasound machines at pro-life pregnancy centers so women have the opportunity to view their unborn children.They want mothers to have the information denied to them by Planned Parenthood and the Big Tech corporate entities.

Senator Kamala Harris once questioned how a nominee for a federal judgeship could belong to the Knights of Columbus.She asked, “Were you aware that the Knights of Columbus opposed a woman’s right to choose when you joined the organization?” Then she asked, “Were you aware that the Knights of Columbus opposed marriage equality when you joined the organization?”

Harris, who claimed during the vice-presidential debate to be a person of faith, believes that a baby, unique from the moment of conception because of its DNA, is the property of the mother, in the same way slaves were the property of slave owners. The term “marriage equality” was made up to deny male/female biological differences in order to justify men marrying other men. Abortionists and the LGBTQ lobby are big backers of the Biden-Harris ticket.

Biden/Harris are DNA deniers who oppose the scientific proof of human life and human differences.

None of the evidence of the humanity of the unborn has anything to do with a particular religious view of when life begins. Instead, it’s a matter of biological science.

President Reagan’s pro-life essay, which was published 10 years after the Supreme Court legalized abortion on demand, drew upon moral considerations but also medical and scientific evidence. He noted that 1981 Senate hearings on the beginning of human life brought out the basic issue more clearly than ever before. “The many medical and scientific witnesses who testified disagreed on many things, but not on the scientific evidence that the unborn child is alive, is a distinct individual, or is a member of the human species,” he said.

At the March for Life in 2017, Vice President Mike Pence said, “Life is winning through the steady advance of science that illuminates when life begins, more and more, every day.”

Common sense tells you human life begins at the moment of conception. Science proves it.

In the riveting movie “Unplanned,” based on the real-life story of Planned Parenthood official Abby Johnson, she is brought into witness an abortion for the first time and is alarmed when the baby in the womb tries to escape the instruments of the abortionist.“It was twisting and fighting for its life,” she said, as she watched the extinction of a human life.

The 1988 film, “She’s Having a Baby,” is not explicitly pro-life but is about a young couple, played by Kevin Bacon and Elizabeth McGovern, struggling with infertility. The ending packs a pro-life punch. After a very difficult pregnancy, the mother tells her husband, who is in tears, “We have a boy,” and they hug.

Scientifically speaking, “At conception, your baby’s DNA is set and most features are determined, including eye color and blood type,” states the non-political site babycenter.com Can anyone seriously deny it?

Hence, to be pro-abortion is a form of DNA denial at the most basic stage of human development.

The implications, of course, do go beyond science to morality and religion. “Mary was pro-life” is one of my favorite slogans. It should also say, “Mary is pro-life.” She was the handmaiden or servant of God.

We need more women to follow Mary’s example. Based on her life and testimony, including publicly stating her belief in the power of prayer, we can assume Judge Barrett is one of them.

“I would like to thank the many Americans from all walks of life who have reached out with messages of support over the course of my nomination. I believe in the power of prayer, and it has been uplifting to hear that so many people are praying for me,” she said.

God bless America. There is hope for the unborn.

© 2020 Cliff Kincaid – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Cliff Kincaid: kincaid@comcast.net

*Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. www.usasurvival.org