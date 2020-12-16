By Bradlee Dean

FRAUD, noun [Latin fraus.] Deceit; deception; trick; artifice by which the right or interest of another is injured; a stratagem intended to obtain some undue advantage; an attempt to gain or the obtaining of an advantage over another by imposition or immoral means, particularly deception in contracts, or bargain and sale, either by stating falsehoods, or suppressing truth.

What is it that Americans will not tolerate? I know not. From Austin’s mayor vacationing in San Lucas to a governor golfing and gathering at a social event. Do Americans really believe that this corruption will not catch up to us? Because it is. It has rightly been stated that those that are not zealous against error are not likely to be zealous for the truth.

The history of Machevilli is just that. The people in that republic, which America is, allowed corruption to reign and, in the end, it was to their own demise. It will be the same here (Psalm 9:17).

On the Supreme Court building in Washington D.C., you will notice, etched on stone, the image of Moses holding the Ten Commandments (Exodus 20) and under him are the words “Justice the Guardian of Liberty.”

Some may not understand Scripture enough to understand that it is a mercy of God when corruption is exposed (Luke 12:2). Then, it is for the Church and the government (Deuteronomy 17:9) to bring about justice by executing the law against the transgressors (Deuteronomy 4; Isaiah 51:4).

The Statesman reported:

Austin mayor was vacationing in Cabo when he said residents ‘need to stay home’

“In early November, as health officials warned of a impending COVID-19 spike, Austin Mayor Steve Adler hosted an outdoor wedding and reception with 20 guests for his daughter at a trendy hotel near downtown.

The next morning, Adler and seven other wedding attendees boarded a private jet bound for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they vacationed for a week at a family timeshare.

One night into the trip, Adler addressed Austin residents in a Facebook video: “We need to stay home if you can. This is not the time to relax. We are going to be looking really closely. … We may have to close things down if we are not careful.”

Then, we have a FOX News report on the Louisiana governor saying he did ‘nothing’ wrong after maskless photo surfaces.

“Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards defended himself against criticism after a photo surfaced of him maskless while out in public at a restaurant earlier in November in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

There was absolutely nothing I did that day that violated the rules that were in place,” the governor said when asked about the photo during the news conference Wednesday.”

Edwards has implemented a number of restrictions on gatherings and urged constituents to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The photo, taken in the second week of November, was during Edwards’ Phase 3 order requiring everyone to wear a face mask when social distancing with a minimum of six feet of space between individuals was not possible.

In conclusion: All of this is coming on the heels of other political frauds that are warring against the very people that they are to represent-not unlawfully attack (Revelation 12:10)!

