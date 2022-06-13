By: Devvy

June 13, 2022

“Rather than love, than money, than fame, give me truth.” –Henry David Thoreau

BREAKING VoterGA REPORT: Evidence Shows Georgia Voting System May Have Added 15% to Raffensperger Totals, June 9, 2022 – Read that article and remember the words ‘electronic results’.

Lots of voters in GA sent me emails after I wrote a recent column asking how on earth the voters of GA would vote to reelect their governor (Kemp) and rotten, corrupt Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger– both of whom continue to cover up the massive vote fraud which cost Trump a second term? They all said the same thing: Democrats voted for them.

Report says Democrat voters in GOP primary helped Georgia secretary of state win, May 31, 2022 – “According to an Associated Press analysis of early voting records, more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago crossed over to vote in the GOP primary this year, an “unusually high number.” The AP reported that these so-called crossover voters tipped the scales in several Republican contests, bailing out incumbents like Raffensperger who faced challenges from the right.”

Flashback: Georgia’s data breach affects 6 million citizens, Nov. 24, 2015 – “Personal voter information, including Social Security numbers, of more than 6 million voters in Georgia was illegally disclosed last month due to a “clerical error” at Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s office….Though third parties can legally buy voter information consisting of the voter’s name, mailing address, race, gender, registration date and last voting date, Bankrate reported that the discs also contained Social Security numbers, dates of birth, driver’s license numbers and phone numbers — risking the identity of any Georgian registered to vote as of Oct. 13, 2014.”

Yes, I forced myself to watch the political lynching aka Jan. 6th Committee hearing on June 9, 2022. As I don’t own a TV, I watched it on line on C-SPAN. I guess not many were interested or simply felt they could not stomach watching that disgusting witch hunt (most of my friends and family), all timed for the primaries underway and the midterm elections in November. Prime time broadcast was deliberate.

EARLY RATINGS: January 6th Hearings Fail to Capture Large Audience – “ABC (live) not even 500 people were watching.” The comparisons the author makes speak quite loudly.Notables on that illegal committee:

Rep. Liz Cheney [R-WY] was Queen for a day as she vomited one lie after another. Liz Cheney Censured in Wyoming for Violating ‘Trust of Her Voters’, Jan 19, 2021.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren [D-CA] is an old hag promoting socialism in Congress since 1994. Rep. Adam Schiff [D-CA] has been proven over time to be one of the biggest liars ever to serve in Congress. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, [R-IL] who thankfully is not running for reelection. That little mentula has floated the idea of running for president in 2024. Along with Cheney to impeach Trump, the other quivering cowards who voted to impeach Trump:

Rep. Tom Rice [R-SC], Rep. Dan Newhouse [R-WA], Rep. Anthony Gonzalez [R-OH], Rep. Rep. Fred Upton [R-MI], Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler [R-WA], Rep. Peter Meijer [R-MI]. Meijer has made such an ass out of himself, who could ever vote for him again? Rep. John Katko [R-NY] who like the other dullards said, “It cannot be ignored that President Trump encouraged this insurrection.” And, last but not least, Rep. David Valadao [R-CA].

(How interesting that both Upton and Beutler both won their elections 51%-47%. Nothing new as I’ve written a million words about electronic vote fraud since 1993.)

I’m surprised there was no drum roll (altho’ she was on the big screen) when video of Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, agreed with turn coat toady, former AG, Bill Barr, that there was no stolen election. It’s always been my opinion that Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kershner, are nothing but grifters raking in the millions after daddy was elected. Nothing like throwing daddy under the bus.

Trump’s response was Ivanka didn’t (in more polite terms) know jack about the massive fraud Nov. 3rd and for weeks after election day. Ivanka and hubby will always align themselves where they think they can cash in to maintain their lavish lifestyle. I wonder if Ivanka will give Trump an “I love you daddy” card on Father’s Day?

The words ‘overturn the election’ has been a staple for the lying, cheating scum Democrats since November 2020. As if any Republican or Independent candidate has no right to question the outcome of an election. The stealing of that election has never been about overturning the election, it’s been about the massive and coordinated fraud that cheated Trump out of a second term.

Trump was worried about vote fraud before November while being flayed by the whores in the prostitute “mainstream” media:

Trump Proven Right: Judge Orders New Election in NJ Race Trump Cited for Mail-In Voter Fraud, August 20, 2020 – “State prosecutors ultimately brought voter fraud charges against Mendez and three others. On Wednesday, New Jersey Superior Court Judge Ernest Caposela ruled a new election for the council seat must be held in November.” Continuing on:

“Look at the catastrophe in New Jersey. And New Jersey had more than just Paterson,” Trump said. “Look at what’s going on in Virginia. Look at what’s happening with this mail-in voting. It’s a disgrace. Absentee is good; mail-in, universal is very, very bad. There’s no way they’re going to get it accurately. They’re off by 20 and 30 percent.”

“NBC News reported that more one in five mail-in ballots were rejected in New York City during the state primary in June.”

In 1998, I released my 45-page booklet, Blind Loyalty, which was page after page after page after page of proven electronic vote fraud. In dozens of columns, I’ve given readers sources from tech EXPERTS who to this day continue to warn about hacking and pre-programming electronic vote machines and scanners which count votes. I sold 700,000 copies at cost before retiring my booklet. Eh, those who claim vote fraud are just sore losers and conspiracy nuts.

Vote Fraud Conference/Audit the Vote in Cincinnati, Mine and I was there, August 30, 2000. The numbers (vote results) are fake. In the primaries last week, races were called in several states 5-7 minutes after the polls closed. Same thing that happened in my primary in 1996. The late Peter Jennings called the U.S. House seats in California two minutes after the polls closed; I was declared the loser in my race even though my name didn’t appear on the ballot in the biggest county in the district (oh, yeah, that’s how they pulled it off and there was nothing I could do that night) and in the second largest county they didn’t even start counting until after 11:00 pm.

Even with the proof plus sworn affidavits, the Republican Secretary of State sent me a terse two sentence letter saying if I didn’t like the outcome of the election (I was 5%-7% percentage points behind three weeks before the primary), I could file a lawsuit. Yeah, with what money? No scandals and the incumbent now retired on his big ranch up in Montana, Waffle Wally Herger, refused to debate me, Jennings declared I lost 86-14 and that’s what the Secty of State’s official numbers showed at 4:00 am when the “final count” was done. Gee, what a coincidence. Those machines are long in the dust as technology has grown in leaps and bounds.

Exactly what brain washing and relentless propaganda by the Democrat/Communist Party USA’s “mainstream” media hoped to accomplish.But, what happened to Trump and the massive, coordinated steal finally opened the eyes of tens of millions of Americans about vote fraud.

Not to mention the all-out protection of an unconstitutionally INELIGIBLE candidate named Barack Hussein Obama, a classic narcissist and pathological liar who also used these known, proven aliases during his life: Barry Soetoro, Barry Dunham, Barack Dunham, Barack Hussein Obama. Even RINO crook John McCain worked to protect Hussein to cover up his ineligibility. Both parties spit in YOUR face with their lies and deception.

Since Nov. 2020, many states have attempted to tighten up the integrity of our voting system and have been sued by every special interest group out there. Claims that proving you’re eligible to vote is nothing but racism. Poor minorities are being marginalized because they’re too stupid to know where and when to vote. Americans keeping up on the stealing of our elections know all the rhetoric as it’s repeated over and over by the prostitute media.

Before Hussein Obama, Americans of all colors and ethnic backgrounds had no problem voting. Then along came Trump and the hysteria began fueled by dumber than a rock, Stacy Abrams, out in Georgia and the Democrat controlled media. After the big steal and states attempted to clean up voter rolls and actually make it easier for ANYONE to vote, the howling continues to this day. Any Republican (or independent or no party) is a racist trying to suppress the minority vote. I’m sick of it after decades of watching our elections stolen by sophisticated technology.

Yet – even after states like Texas passed new laws to make it so easy to vote a 10-year-old could figure it out, people, regardless of skin color didn’t even bother to get out and vote . Example here in Texas. Last Nov. 2021, we had a special election for eight amendments to our state constitution that affect every man, woman and child. Turn-out here in my county: 8.62%, statewide: 9% voted. At that time there were 16,676,353 registered voters. How pathetic.

For God’s sake, primaries are where you get rid of rotten, corrupt incumbents. Our March 2022 primary: Nearly 18% of registered Texas voters cast 2022 primary ballots – “Texas has a history of a dismal turnout rate in primary elections. This year’s turnout was higher than the last six midterm primaries. Still, less than 1 in 5 registered voters participated.

“Voters chose party nominees for statewide seats, including governor, and district-based congressional and legislative seats. Early voting was from Feb. 14 to Feb. 25, and election day was March 1.

“Historically, voter participation in midterm primary elections is dismal in Texas, with less than a quarter of registered voters casting ballots most years. This means that a vast majority of registered voters don’t participate. These figures also do not account for the eligible voters in the state that have not registered.”

Do you know the turn out for your state if you’ve had your primary already? Record turnout in Georgia primary destroys left’s lies about ‘voter suppression’ – Georgia voters shattered records in state’s Tuesday primary and left’s claims about voter suppression were debunked

But, was the count accurate? Think the vote count was accurate for the recall of California governor, Gavin Newsom last year? That piece of human garbage who has damn near completely destroyed my birth state along with their communist controlled legislature for the past 50 years. Never mind his continued totalitarian actions over COVID. Over 1.5 million signatures – way more than required from Californians of all races and backgrounds – put Newsom on the ballot for recall. But, Newsom is political royalty and that’s how technology makes sure scum like him remain in office.

California: Widespread Voter Fraud Happening In State Amid Gavin Newsom Recall, Sept. 13, 2021: “NOQ highlighted a video report from KTLA 5 that interviewed voters in the west San Fernando valley who were shocked after coming in to vote but were told by the computer they have already voted. KTLA 5 highlighted the confusion of the voters who wanted answers to the question, “what’s going on?!”

“Similarly, the Crime Prevention Research Center released on Sunday evidence on “large scale voter fraud” in line with the recall election. CPRC cited the KTLA interview and a felony report in Torrance, California involving a man caught with “several hundred recall ballots in his car.”

“One of those interviewed was 88-year-old Estelle Bender of West Hills who narrated that she went to El Camino High School to vote at 10:30 a.m. to cast her ballot. When the ballot was scanned she was told “you’ve voted,” prompting her to respond, “no, I haven’t.” She said other people in the voting precinct, like the man next to her and two other women outside, angrily revealed they have experienced the same thing.”

Very Concerning Evidence of Vote Fraud in California Recall Election, Sept. 14, 2022

Reports of Newsom Recall Election Fraud Pouring In, Sept. 13, 2022

I could go on and on but after 29 years of warning Americans about electronic (and human) vote fraud, we either are going to stop the cheating or election nightmares will continue and We the People will continue to be cheated out of choosing our elected officials. Not to mention some states now allowing ILLEGAL aliens to vote. Where is the Department of Justice? There isn’t one in DC and hasn’t been an honest one for decades. This clown, Garland Merrick, isn’t the Attorney General because Cheater China Joe is not the president. Oct. 25, 2020, Graham Piro. “Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Saturday that his campaign has put together ” the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization” in American political history.

“We’re in a situation where we have put together, and you guys did it for President Obama’s administration before this, we have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics,” Biden said during a campaign event.”

At that point Trump should have immediately demanded an investigation as Biden said that less than two weeks before the Nov. “election”. I didn’t see outrage from one single state governor or secretary of state. Not a peep.

When my late husband and I moved to W. Texas in 2006, we had paper ballots for the next three elections. Then, county commissioners decided high-tech machines were the way to go. I don’t care how much money a county or state spends on voting machines, anyone who watched any of the hearings in GA, AZ, PA – the cheating is still so easy to program long distance and with the help of precinct workers as we saw with our own eyes on video in GA.

Now, do YOU want fair elections or more of what has been happening since the 60’s and the unbelievable steal pulled off against Trump? I don’t give a tinker’s damn what some POS on ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, the Washington Compost, The View TV show with an audience of imbeciles or any of the other ignorant liars called fact checkers say.

29 long years I, along with so many others have tried so hard to get Americans to understand our elections have been and are being stolen by high tech. In the 90’s states spent MILLIONS of dollars on those hackable machines (yes, it can be done 2,000 miles away) and it’s been nothing but fraud in key races ever since. Trump’s win was a shocker because arrogant traitors and career criminals like Hildebeast Clinton all thought the American people adored her and it was a certain win. Those bâstards got burned and were going to make sure Trump did not serve a second term.

Whether you’re Democrat, Republican, Independent or No Party – do YOU want fair elections with accurate counting? Why is it over the past few hundred years Americans didn’t seem to have a problem with the vote count taking a few days using paper ballots?

Yes, historically, cities like Chicago are the butt of bar jokes about everyone voting twice, stuffed ballot boxes. But, it’s not a joke. If you haven’t read The Battle Of Athens – When WWII Veterans stood up to the corrupt Local Government in Tennessee, ya ought to because those brave men had enough. “In 1946, the small town of Athens, Tennessee, became a battleground. A siege was laid on the town jail by a crowd mostly consisting of WWII veterans who decided to take justice into their own hands, as their local politics was plagued by corruption, police brutality and electoral fraud.”

But, some 81 million Trump voters – a whole lot of them Democrats and Independents – now know it’s real. If you watched the documentary 2000 Mules, it’s not just the machines but also gutter trash paid drop box stuffers who have NO honesty or integrity. You can watch the full documentary free here. // Democrat charged in vote-fraud scheme tied to ‘2000 Mules’ probe, June 2, 2022 // Wisconsin Election Commission Takes Down Voter Roll List and Voting History of 7.2 Million Voters After Release of “2000 Mules” Documentary, May 9, 2022 // EXCLUSIVE: David Lara Explains The “Playbook” of Ballot Traffickers In Arizona After Discovering Ballot Mules In San Luis, AZ, April 28, 2022

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State, Dominion, and Democrat Senators Beg PA Supreme Court to Stop Investigation of Fulton County Voting Machines, Jan. 19, 2022 // Wisconsin Special Counsel Michael Gableman GOES OFF on Wisconsin Partisan Judge and Leftist Group Running Fishing Expedition on His Office (VIDEO), June 10, 2022. Gableman is a former Wisconsin State Supreme Court Justice and he’s not taking their crap.

Pennsylvania’s highest offices are Democrat/Communist Party USA members: Governor, Secretary of State (or Secretary of the Commonwealth) and Attorney General. What a shame: A Piece Of History: The Liberty Bell in Pennsylvania. Our rich history crapped on by “elected” officials who care only for their power and enriching themselves. MUST SEE: Engelbrecht and Phillips on the Charlie Kirk Show on 2020 Fraud and “2000 Mules” – Cross-State Ballot Traffickers ID’ed – Brian Kemp Implicated – 1155 Ballot Traffickers in PA (VIDEO), April 11, 2022

Bombshell: Georgia Election Fraud Revealed In Democrat Primary Race! – Dekalb County election results just flipped after a hand count revealed voting machine “mistakes”, June 2, 2022: “There’s an incredible election story developing in Georgia right now — in the same week that the U.S. Federal Government has been forced to admit that Dominion Voting machines (used in all of Georgia’s counties) are vulnerable to hacking and should be fixed!

“According to the local paper Decaturish: DeKalb County (GA) just released the results of a hand count in the District 2County Commission primary race — and the hand count revealed such massive discrepancies between the May 24th machine results and the June 1 hand count that it has flipped the race!”

Before I give the only solution remember this which would have stopped Biden from stealing the election: Federal elections END at MIDNIGHT on ELECTION DAY. Not 3-4 days later with mail in ballots or any other excuse. If a candidate has a commanding lead the challenger cannot overcome, that person is the winner. If undecided, the election is VOID. Period.

David McCormick recently conceded his senate race against the phony Dr. Oz so loved by Sean Hannity. Oz is a dual citizen of Turkey and votes in their elections. He should never serve in our senate. But, oh, if elected he’s going to flush his Turkish citizenship. Justice Samuel Alito was the Supreme Court Justice in charge of that mess which is now moot. However, I sent Alito a letter asking him why the U.S. Supreme Court continues to ignore their own decision:

“See Foster v Love, U.S. Supreme Court 1997 – 9-0 decision. If there is no clear winner by midnight the election is VOID. I have read the case and listened to the oral arguments. 9-0 and one of the biggest cheer leaders was none other than Ruthie Bader Ginsberg.

“All five swing states in the Trump 2020 election violated federal law by counting ballots at 4:00 am, going home and not start counting again until the next day after massive ballot dumps during the night or 3-4 days later from the big fraud magnet: mail in ballots.

“There’s no question the 2020 election was and is the worst stain on our right to elect our public servants and I simply do not understand why none of you justices made clear federal elections end ON election day. Now, that Dr. Oz guy is claimed the winner clearly in violation of the Foster v Love U.S. Supreme Court decision. It makes me sick to my soul.”

522 U.S. 67 (1997) – FOSTER, GOVERNOR OF LOUISIANA, et al. v. LOVE et al.

No. 96-670.

United States Supreme Court.

Argued October 6, 1997.

Decided December 2, 1997.

I also printed out this excellent analysis by an attorney and included it in my letter to Alito: Elections Undecided by Midnight are Void & Preempted by Federal Law – Foster v Love (1997; 9-0 Decision), PREFACE OF THE BATTLE PLAN, November 18, 2020 by Ren Jander, JD.

I doubt it will make any difference, but you never know what goes on behind the scenes. But, if we do nothing, we will lose. I spent my own money to overnight ($29.00) this to Trump. No response because he probably never even saw my letter and those case because I’m a nobody. I spent my own money to send it overnight to his attorney who represented him in NV office in VA). No response. The whole damn mess could have been stopped simply by using that case in those lawsuits for the five swing states Trump was winning before midnight.Biden could not overcome his massive leads.

Instead of out having fun, I provided what I sent to Alito to our elections clerk who works very hard to keep our elections fair. But, we are forced to use machines. She was shocked and knew nothing about that Supreme Court decision. Our state Attorney General is the one who should send out this to every county election official in Texas. Will Texans take the time to send it to Ken Paxton our AG? I’m going to this week but if you live in Texas, do the same so Paxton is buried in that case.Our March primary had only one federal candidate (unchallenged) so it wasn’t so bad but come November all across this country we will see the same damn messes with federal candidates and counting unless We the People say no more.

And they have started the ball rolling here towards fair elections:

County adopts election change that could eliminate most fraud – ‘These commissioners were fearless’, June 10, 2020: “They’re going to have their ballots hand-counted. The Gateway Pundit reported Otero County, New Mexico, has adopted a plan to remove Dominion Voting Systems from their election process. Officials also are dropping drop boxes.”

The Democrat/Communist Party USA and their devotees and corrupt volunteers must be filling their drawers. Too bad. Paper ballots, hand counted in front of everyone in an orderly and open fashion– even if it takes days will give us fair elections – after getting ILLEGAL aliens off our voting rolls. Federal elections, though, end at midnight.

How many counties are there in the U.S.? “Counties in the US refer to regions within a state with their distinct boundaries and some form of official authority. States such as Alaska and Louisiana have county equivalents that have the same level of power as counties. Counties in the US number 3,007 while county equivalents number 135 all totaling to 3,142.”

Are YOU fed up with our stolen elections and all the fraud and fighting? Are there 3,142 Americans in this country who will (with the help of friends, neighbors or their political party groups) put together a presentation for their county commissioners and demand paper ballots?No more machines, no more counting scanners, no more high-tech stealing of our elections.

Will you be one to lead? Please pass this column to your email lists and social media and let’s get done what they just did in New Mexico.

I am going to put together a presentation for our county commissioners. Will YOU fight for honest elections? Constitutionalists cannot get elected and not just because either party puts big money behind their minion incumbent. It’s the fraud, human and high tech. We cannot get rid of RINO’s and the globalists pimps in the Democrat/Communist Party USA with rigged elections.

There was one exception and a truly great win in the recent Idaho primary. My friend, a true patriot and constitutionalist, Phil Hart, won his GOP state senate primary and will be on the ballot in Idaho in November. He previously served in their House until dirty under handed tricks by the GOP and the IRS dragoons went after Phil; he was then out of office. Phil occasionally writes columns for NWVs. If you live in Idaho, help him win in November. Boots on the ground makes the difference.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. [Order two books and save $10.00. Give one to a friend or relative]

