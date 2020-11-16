by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D. by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D. From the day after the election, the press/media (P/M) have demanded that President Trump concede. It did not matter that in 2000, it took Al Gore 36 days to concede on December 13. This was followed by the P/M comparing Trump’s lack of concession to Hillary’s graceful acceptance of defeat (see Nicholas Kristof’s November 11 New York Times editorial). It did not matter that as late as September 26, 2019 Hillary was still claiming that Trump was an “illegitimate president” who stole the 2016 election (see Colby Itkowitz’s September 26, 2019 Washington Post column). As days passed, the P/M called for Trump to concede in more frenetic tones. It did not matter that on August 26, 2020 NBC News reported that Hillary had said Joe Biden should not concede the upcoming November 3 election “under any circumstances.” Initially, on the night of November 3, it appeared that President Trump would win re-election. However, as more and more absentee ballots were counted, the situation seemed to reverse. The demeanor of the P/M also changed markedly from one of despair to almost giddy glee, and the results of the vote count went unquestioned by the P/M. It didn’t matter that that in Oakland, Michigan, election software from Hart Intercivic switched 1200 votes from Republican to Democrat.

More than any other company, Dominion Voting Systems was used in 28 states by 40% of the total American voting public, including battleground states Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada, Minnesota and Arizona. And it did not matter to the P/M that the county clerk, Sheryl Guy, in Antrim County, MI reported that a tabulating glitch by Dominion’s software had caused 6000 votes for Republicans to be switched to Democrats. It also did not matter that machines manufactured by Dominion contained components made in China. Also not arousing the curiosity of the P/M was the fact that Bloomberg News reported that Dominion “hired…a high-powered firm that includes a longtime aide to Speaker Nancy Pelosi….Dominion’s first-ever lobbying firm is Brownstein Farber Hyack and Schreck. Nadeam Elshami, Pelosi’s former chief of staff, is one of the lobbyists on the account.” [ Link ] And completely unsuspicious to the P/M was the fact that The Washington Post reported in 2014 that Dominion was listed as a $25,000 to $50,000 donor to the Clinton Foundation! [ Link ] According to Politico, in Spalding County, GA, the Board of Elections supervisor, Marcia Ridley, said the companies “uploaded something last night, which is not normal, and it caused a glitch. That is something that they don’t ever do. I’ve never seen them update anything the day before the election.”

In 2018, Dominion was acquired by its management team and Staple Street Capital, and an executive board member of the latter is William Earl Kennard, who was appointed as an ambassador to the EU by President Obama. In 2019, according to the Associated Press , a report by the Brennan Center for Justice pointed to a lack of vendor oversight by Dominion, which caused Congressional concerns. Texas went so far as to reject Dominion machines in 2020 elections, because “the examiner reports raise concerns about whether (Dominion’s) Democracy Suite 5.5-A system is suitable for its intended purpose; operates efficiently and accurately; and is safe from fraudulent or unauthorized manipulation. Therefore, the Democracy 5.5-A system and corresponding hardware devices do not meet the standards for certification prescribed by Section 122.001 of the Texas Election Code .”

Now, all eyes are on the Georgia Senate runoff in early January. If the Democrats win both Senate seats, Democrats and Republicans will each have 50 seats in the U.S. Senate, meaning that a potential VP Harris would break any tie votes. The fact that potential President Biden never said he would not pack the Supreme Court should have alarmed all Americans for 2 reasons. First, the U.S. has been able to function for 200 years because of 3 co-equal branches of government with checks and balances on each other. If the Supreme Court becomes simply the political tool of either Democrats or Republicans, whichever is in power at the moment, the country as we know it will cease to exist! And secondly, where will the packing end? If the Republicans regain power in 2022, will they repack the Supreme Court in their favor?

Looked at in context, the whole thing looks destructive and chaotic, with the people having less and less confidence that their leaders know what they are doing. Does this sound familiar? At the beginning of my book, THE POWER ELITE AND THE SECRET NAZI PLAN published in 2010, one reads near the beginning of Chapter 20 that the secret Nazi plan coming to fulfillment now would work “in 3 principle ways: (a) it will try to create doubts among the people of each country as to the ability, integrity, wisdom, or loyalty of their leading statesmen; (b) in critical moments it will attempt to paralyze or to diminish the capacity for cool thinking by the people as a whole; and (c) it will search each country for men who, through ambition, vanity, or personal interest, will be disposed to serve the causes….When the right time comes, stimulate internal dissension sufficiently to destroy the morale of the people in those countries marked as victims.” (The quote comes from American official Sumner Welles’ 1944 book, THE TIME FOR DECISION.)

