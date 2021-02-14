By Roger Anghis

As we saw in part 1 that the Democrats intend to set up elections so that they never lose again. This has been their intent for decades. This last week a proposal was put forth to allow 16-year-olds to vote. The reason for this is the 16-year-olds are still in school and have been indoctrinated into the liberal mindset which would pretty much give them 80%+ of that age group. Continuing their attack on American democracy, democrats in San Francisco believe the best way to get more votes isn’t to sway citizens but to simply lower the age of voting. In the November election, residents of San Francisco will not only vote on the next president, but they will also decide if 16-year-old teenagers have the right to vote in local elections.

The Vote 16 proposition will give 16 and 17-year-olds the chance to vote ahead of major presidential elections, marking the first major city in America to grant voting rights to teenagers. Several towns around the United States have allowed teenagers to cast their ballot on local issues.[1] This proposal failed by 52%. That means 48% voted for it. They want mandatory voter registration for everyone. Keep in mind not all people vote. We saw that in 2016 where people registered to vote for Trump that has never voted in an election in their lives. All this will do is give the Democrats more names to use in their fraud schemes.

When it comes to voter ID which the majority of Americans want, the Democrats don’t. They think voter ID is a restriction on voting. For some reason, they feel that some classes of people would be restricted from voting because they don’t have identification. They pin this grossly inaccurate excuse on blacks: are more likely to be disenfranchised by voter purges, and are disproportionately burdened by voter identification and other voter restrictions. Research shows that communities of color are more likely to face nearly every barrier to voting than their white counterparts.[2] They forget that most people have identification since it’s needed for cashing a check, welfare, buying alcohol, and about 20 other things.

The Democrats also have a problem with people who don’t speak English not being able to read ballots. If they are naturalized citizens, they are supposed to be able to speak and read English. But they also address Native Americans. I have a lot of Native American friends including a Navajo Chief who once told me that “If you live here, you should speak the language.” So, there is no excuse for not being able to read the ballot. The last time I was in California the instructions for the gas pumps were in at least five different languages. If you enable them to continue in their native tongue, they will never learn the language. All our street signs, newspapers and TV programs are in English, learn it!

Right now, if you want a mail-in ballot you must personally request it. Under HR 1 every registered voter would receive a mail-in ballot. This worked out well in the 2020 election. Pennsylvania sent out 1.8 million ballots but received 2.5 million back. Some came back before they were even mailed out,[3] Another large number came back the same day they were mailed. All 2.5 million ballots were counted. I’m sure that similar events happened in other states as well. Heck, there were around 280,000 Pennsylvania filled out ballots shipped to Lancaster, Pennsylvania from New York. Why did New York have that many Pennsylvania ballots? Morgan drives a route from Lancaster, PA to Bethpage, NY to Harrisburg, PA, and back to Lancaster. On Oct. 21, he arrived at Bethpage where he saw 24 gaylords (large cardboard containers used by USPS) and was told they contained mail-in ballots. He saw 24 gaylords containing bulk mail bins filled with identically-sized ballot envelopes stacked crosswise, which likely contained 144,000-288,000 ballots or more. He could see contained handwritten return addresses and one was even marked Certified Mail, prompting the expediter to remark that the person must have really wanted the ballot to get to its destination. Both of these observations revealed the ballots had already been completed and were being returned to be counted.[4]

The name of HR 1 is For the People Act. Democrats always name a bill to make it sound good but it never works out that way. Remember the Affordable Care Act? You can keep your plan and your doctor. Most people lost both. Obama said that the average America would save $2500 a year but that didn’t work out either. I have a nephew that lost his policy. The new policy was over double the premium and his deductible is so high that if a major situation comes up, he borrows the money to pay for it. I can see even worse things happening with our voting system if this bill passes. This bill reads: The State or political subdivision shall provide mail-in and absentee ballots with respect to an election for Federal office to each individual who is registered to vote in the election who resides on Indian lands in the State or political subdivision involved without requiring a residential address or a mail-in or absentee ballot request .[5] Notice that you aren’t required to request one nor do you have to have a residential address. No chance of vetoer fraud here folks. Democrats have mastered the fraud in voting. Notice that all the ‘found’ ballots are always for Democrats never a Republican?

I remember watching a video in 2016 of a guy who stated that for the last 12 years they had been taking illegals in vans from district to district on election day giving them fake IDs and voting for Hillary. He made the comment that they had to “Win this fing thing.” If you haven’t seen Absolute Truth the documentary by Mike Lindell, you need to. The proof is overwhelming. The Democrats will do ANYTHING to gain total power and they don’t care who gets hurt in the process. They wanted to hurt Trump so they wouldn’t pass Covid relief until almost the election. How many people lost their jobs, businesses, homes just so Democrats could gain power. They still got their checks, but you didn’t. Trump actually won, they stole it. But I firmly believe that it is only for a while, a short while. They will be exposed and they will pay.

This only scratches the surface of HR 1. Next week we’ll look at their gun control bill.

