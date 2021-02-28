By Roger Anghis

As we look at these bills that are only disasters for America, America’s economy, and the American worker, keep in mind that I do not believe that if enacted, that they will stand. I believe that the Creator of this nation, God almighty, is working on something that will shock not just the United States but the entire world as well. It will be something we’ve never seen before because it will be something that He’s never done before and we will see a restoration on a scale that we have never seen before.

Keep in mind, also, that the sole purpose of HR 127 is to disarm the people. Armed people don’t follow government mandates too well. Think about this, if the government wants to disarm us after over 400 years of being armed, it is only logical to think that they are wanting to do something we won’t like. There is a meme out there that says to hold onto the AR-15 because it must have great power that the government does not want you to have.

Thomas Jefferson warned that “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” George Washington stated: “A free people ought to not only be armed, but disciplined to which end a uniform and well-digested plan is requisite; and their safety and interest require that they should provide such manufacturers as tend to render them independent of others for essential, particularly military supplies.” Benjamin Franklin warned us: “Never trust a government that doesn’t trust its own citizens with guns.” When the Democrats say we need gun control they mean THEY want to control the guns and that means you don’t get to have one. We must look at history to see what governments do to their citizens when the citizens allow their guns to be taken from them. It has never been good for the citizens, ever!

What happens when guns are controlled by the government?

DATE COUNTRY RESULT

1929 Soviet Union 20 million dissidents rounded up and exterminated

1911 Turkey 1,5 million Armenians, were rounded and exterminated.

1938 Germany 13 million Jews and others were rounded up and exterminated.

1935 China 20 million political dissidents were rounded up and exterminated.

1964 Guatemala 100,000 Mayan Indians were rounded up and exterminated

1970 Uganda 300,000 Christians were rounded up and exterminated.

1956 Cambodia One million “educated” people were rounded up and exterminated.

You may say that that could never happen in America. Well, did you ever think that a private company could ever control free speech in America? How about allowing strip clubs to remain open during a plannedemic and deemed ‘essential’ but churches couldn’t meet and when they could, they couldn’t worship? And the like what happened in New York City the mayor sent out spies to look into synagogue windows to see if the congregants were singing? Never thought I’d see that. Then they said you couldn’t visit your loved one in the hospital, go to a funeral, gather for a birthday party or Thanksgiving or Christmas, but then the people that issued those mandates went to birthday parties and gathered with THEIR families for Thanksgiving. Didn’t see that coming either did you?

Remember that the liberal, i.e. communist, mindset has been taught in our public schools and colleges for the last fifty years. Our constitutional rights are not taught and are actually being denied to us virtually without our knowledge. Under HR 127 we can no longer inherit a gun that has been in the family for maybe hundreds of years without government approval! ) It shall be unlawful for a person to transfer a firearm or ammunition to a person who is not licensed under section 932(c)(1).

“(2) It shall be unlawful for a person to sell or give a firearm or ammunition to another person unless the person has notified the Attorney General of the sale or gift.[1] I can remember borrowing a rifle from a friend to go deer hunting back in the 80s. Today would require governmental approval. It shall be unlawful for a person to loan a firearm or ammunition to another person unless the person has notified the Attorney General of the loan, including the identity of such other person and the period for which the loan is made.[2] Also keep in mind that if you manage to get governmental approval to borrow a gun you must have an insurance policy for the period of time you will have the gun. I wonder if insurance companies had anything to do with that provision? Probably not, they’re way too integral to do anything like that.

If you loan your rifle to your son to go hunting and your son does not have the proper license, you could be fined $75,000-$150,000 with a minimum sentence of 15 years in jail. “(8) Whoever knowingly violates section 922(aa) shall be fined not less than $75,000 and not more than $150,000, imprisoned not less than 15 years and not more than 25 years, or both.[3] There are several more provisions that you could be fined for under this bill, violation of our 2nd Amendment that need a lot of scrutiny. Actually, the entire bill, violation of our 2nd Amendment needs to be put in a shredder and forgotten about and the authors and co-sponsors should be tried for attempting to take our constitutional rights away from us.

Here is another provision that is as clear as mud: ) It shall be unlawful for any person to possess a large capacity ammunition feeding device. There is only one minor problem with this provision, it does not define ‘large-capacity’. An Ar-15 magazine holds 30, an M&P Shield can hold 8 in a single stack to 12 with an extended clip. What defines large capacity? Who determines that? It should not be a liberal. It should be a person educated in the use of the weapon. Liberals don’t qualify.

All this is said to point out where the Democrats want to take America and that is down a road of totalitarianism and tyranny. They are trying to do this in one fell swoop during the next four years. God is not done with America. That is why I’m convinced that He is going to move to remove the party that is temporarily in power. Scripture tells us to walk by faith, not by sight. He told the prophets Trump would win and he did. He also said he would serve his second term. That’s what we are to look at not what we see. You may call me foolish but time will tell who gets the last laugh.

