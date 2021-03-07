by Roger Anghis

We have been looking at the possible bills that Congress may try to pass and that Biden would sign that would be a total disaster for American’s and America. I am still believing that there will be an intervention that will remove the fake president and restore the real winner into the White House. You may think that this is a pipe dream because something like that has never happened before but God said that He is about to do something that He has never done before. We are instructed to walk by faith, not by sight. God never does anything unless He reveals it to the prophets first. He has done that and that is what I will stand for. Anything done by this fake president will be nullified at that time.

The Democrats have introduced a bill called The Equality Act. As I’ve stated earlier in this series the names Democrats give bill rarely describes the bill correctly. It usually means the exact opposite and we will see with this bill that this is the case. Keep in mind that when the Democrats feel that something is a right, i.e. abortion, homosexual marriage, total gun control, that it should be law and taxpayers need to foot the bill to implement it. They demand that the American taxpayer not just fund abortions in America but all over the world too! Democrats don’t like guns, so no one should have the right to own one and to hell with the Constitution and the 2nd Amendment. They think that homosexuals have the right to marry so they try to make it illegal to disagree with that idiocy even if our religion is against it too. Abortion is another thing that Democrats demand that WE change our minds on. Remember when Hillary Clinton flat out told us that we have to throw our religion out the window? “Far too many women are denied access to reproductive health care and safe childbirth, and laws don’t count for much if they’re not enforced. Rights have to exist in practice — not just on paper,” Clinton said.

“Laws have to be backed up with resources and political will,” she explained. “ And deep-seated cultural codes, religious beliefs, and structural biases have to be changed . As I have said and as I believe, the advancement of the full participation of women and girls in every aspect of their societies is the great unfinished business of the 21st century and not just for women but for everyone — and not just in faraway countries but right here in the United States.”[1] This pathetic excuse for a woman says that women are not afforded access to ‘reproductive healthcare and safe childbirth’ which is an outright lie! If any woman needed an abortion for the safety of her life that has ALWAYS been available, ALWAYS. Most abortions are for birth control and not to protect the health of the mother: Data from Florida reveal that, in 2018, an overwhelming majority of women reported obtaining an abortion for reasons other than to preserve their own life or health, or due to fetal-health complications.

Women obtained about 70,000 abortion procedures in Florida last year, and more than three-quarters of those were classified as having been “elective,” meaning that the women did not provide a reason for having obtained the procedure. Another 20 percent of those abortions were classified as having been chosen for “social or economic reasons.”

What this concludes is that less than 3% of abortions in this study were done for the reasons that pro-abortion forces claim to be the overwhelming need to make sure abortions are provided.

The fact of the matter is that abortion is being used as a method of birth control. The argument that Planned Parenthood and others have used that it is not is useless.[2]

Keep these facts in mind as we go through the Democrat’s proposed Equality Act. To start with, this bill will put sexual orientation and gender identity in a protected class, something that male/female, the only true genders, don’t enjoy.

I’m sure that we all remember the cases that have come up when a homosexual purposefully requests a person to do something that violates that person’s religious beliefs just so they can sue him/her for discrimination. This happened to Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cake shop in Colorado. I am familiar with this bakery. We’ve ordered cakes from him before. They are good. Real good. He is an artist at what he does and to for a person to use his talents for an event that his religion, Christianity, calls an abomination is a violation of his rights. He won the case going all the way to the Supreme Court. Right after that a transgendered lawyer purposefully went to him to make a ‘gender transition cake’. Again, on religious grounds, he refused and ended up in court again with the case spearheaded by the State of Colorado based on the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act.[3] Here’s a question for you; Why is it legal for a homosexual to force his beliefs on someone by making a Christian violate their principles of faith, but it is illegal for the Christian to even stand for his beliefs? Democrats in Colorado don’t understand that double standard. Democrats anywhere don’t understand that double standard. Fortunately, the commission dropped the case but they have sent up a red flag for all Christian businesses, tow the line or we will financially ruin you. Other cases involve florists, bakers, photographers, wedding venue owners, videographers, web designers, calligraphers, and public servants. The Equality Act will make your compliance to the demands of homosexuals mandatory. You don’t get equality but the homosexual community gets preference over your religious rights.

This is just the beginning of the war on our rights. People have been fired from their jobs for things they did even do. Again we see the homosexual community doing everything it can to shove their perverted lifestyle down our throats. A high school teacher in Virginia was fired because he refused to refer to a biological female as a male. Last week, a Virginia school board voted unanimously to fire a teacher after he refused to comply with administrators’ orders to use a female student’s preferred masculine pronouns. The student “transitioned” over the summer and began identifying as a man.

This latest casualty in the culture wars raises the obvious question: Who could be next?

Peter Vlaming went to great lengths to accommodate the student without violating his Christian faith. He used the student’s new name to avoid upsetting the student, but refrained from using pronouns altogether in the student’s presence to avoid speaking against his belief that God created human beings male and female.

“I’m happy to avoid female pronouns not to offend because I’m not here to provoke,” Vlaming told the press, “but I can’t refer to a female as a male, and a male as a female in good conscience and faith.”[4]

This is taking America down a path I assure you the vast majority of Americans don’t want to go. But here we are. I can not see God allowing this to continue too long. We did not vote for this. The election was stolen and the White House literally has the demons of hell residing there. Expect God to do something He’s never done before.

