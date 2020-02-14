By Ron Edwards

When one either listens to leftist political leaders, leftist leaning educators and entertainers, it would seem as if America is just an evil place. Leftists would also have you to believe that the righteous standards enumerated in our Christian Heritage is evil. Think about it. Those who have chosen the dark side of life, morally have in my opinion been given or allowed too much leverage and authority in our society. It seems as if the onetime battle between good and evil has been reshaped into varying degrees of bad, or yucky shades of grey. It does not matter which way you point, whether toward academia, education, politics, entertainment, the family, or even the sacred church, for the most part it’s pretty much the same slippery slope toward the leftist demands of their way to oblivion, or the highway. Although our beloved Bill of Rights in plain and simple language recognizes our Unalienable God given Right of Free Speech, Freedom of or From Religion, the Right to Bear Arms, which protects all other right, etc., the leftists are on a mad mission to eliminate such treasured edicts for their grotesque gain.

The Democrat party was of course the party of slavery, not only just physical.Later the oppression of all Americans via horrendous economic policies and regulations became the Democrat party focus. Once the Democrats were blocked from physically oppressing black Americans, they embarked upon yet another satanic mission. From the founding of this troubled, but still very great republic, first the loyalists and later, democrats rarely contributed to the actual building of our nation. It was Christians, Jews and even some non believers of the time who respected the rule of law and fought to establish the virtues and principles that reap blessings if they are adhered to. As a result, the United States of America became the literal envy of the world. Unfortunately, the loyalists/Democrats did not want and to this day do not desire you and I to benefit from the blessings of a society where “We the People” are free to live responsibly and “SELF” controlled. They are rabidly against the reality of God and His Providential guidance, that most of the Founders so heavily relied upon and warned future generations not to drift away from.

Early on, before brave ministers of the gospel inspired the mission to obtain and secure liberty, When the first settlers arrived in America, the influence of the Bible on their lives came with them. For many, their Christian faith was as much a part of who they were as their brave spirit was. Their unyielding faith affected everything they did. This fact stands out boldly as one sees, again and again Holy Scriptures reflected in the individual colonies, statements of the goal of their government. The Rhode Island Charter of 1683, for instance, begins this way: “We submit our person, lives, and estates unto our Lord Jesus Christ, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. We also submit to all those perfect and most absolute laws of His given us in His Holy Word.”

In fact, from the first colony at Jamestown to the Pennsylvania Charter of Privileges granted to William Penn in 1701—where “all persons who. . . profess to believe in Jesus Christ, the Savior of the World, shall be capable to serve this government in any capacity, both legislatively and executively.” The Bible was considered to be the rule of life in the colonies. One of the major mistakes of Americans was to allow the political leftist parasites to invade our institutions of worship and education and corrupt them. They created nothing, but like the coronavirus, their mission is to weaken, sicken and to kill. President Eisenhower described today’s Democrat Party in a statement he made 63 years ago.

“If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance the cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.”: Dwight D. Eisenhower, speech in 1956.

That supreme example of insight applies to government schools, political left leaning churches, the entertainment industry and even the effort to corrupt God’s original family plan encompassing a man, woman and children. The good news is that many Americans have been praying to God for his prudential guidance. They have also sought “His” forgiveness for the lowering of the standards that have blessed our republic. In the Bible 2nd Chronicles 7:14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways; hen will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. I personally believe that is unfolding throughout major portions of our beloved republic. By God’s grace America’s best days are ahead. God bless you, God bless America and may America bless God.

