By Rob Pue

April 10, 2022

Life has been very strange the past few years. It’s like we’re all in a theatrical performance or a movie of some kind. But the movie genre keeps changing. Are we in a “drama?” A “suspense” or “thriller?” A “mystery?” A “science fiction” tale? It’s been a mixture of all these things, but as the scenes continue to change, we’re quickly moving into a real life horror movie.

Did you ever think that you’d live in the generation that would see the Lord’s return? The LAST of the last days? I believe we’re very near that Day. But first, we must endure some perilous times. As Paul wrote to Timothy, “There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God; having a form of godliness but denying its power.” This describes our modern culture and society very accurately. In other areas of Scripture we read how people in these last days will be liars, full of deceit, following false gods and worshiping the earth rather than the Creator. We read of sorcery, which is translated “pharmakea,” meaning out-of-control use of mind-altering drugs and poisonous “jabs” — to kill, destroy and steal peoples’ minds.

Not to mention “a day’s wages for a loaf of bread.” I can’t say for sure whether or not the seals of Revelation 6 have been opened, but they certainly seem to be, as world events are moving so rapidly now, and falling right into place with biblical prophecy. Yet those who hate God continue on in their wickedness and rebellion and disbelief. Indeed the New World Order Globalists believe they ARE God. But one day, every knee will bow and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is LORD. As we read in Revelation 6, starting at verse 15, “And the kings of the earth, and the great men, and the rich men, and the chief captains, and the mighty men, and every bondman and every free man, hid themselves in the dens and in the rocks of the mountains, and said to the mountains and rocks, ‘Fall on us, and hide us from the face of Him that sitteth on the throne, and from the wrath of the Lamb.’”

I think of all those so-called “Elite,” who’ve prepared private, luxurious underground bunkers for themselves far beneath the earth and deep inside mountains. They think they’ve devised a plan to escape the coming apocalypse that THEY are creating purposely here on earth, but when that Great and Terrible Day of the Lord arrives, the Bible tells us in Revelation 9 that they will seek death, they will long to die, they’ll beg God to kill them, but they won’t be able to die.

The “preqel” to this movie began long ago. America has been governed and run by wicked, deceitful and demonic people for over a century now. Meanwhile, our Christian heritage and deeply-held faith has been steadily eroded, AIDED by so-called “pastors” and “shepherds” who have been steadily growing more cowardly and obedient to the whims of unsaved sinners, and servants of the Almighty State, rather than Almighty God. Professing Christians in America are, for the most part, living carnal and hedonistic lives, viewing their “faith” as nothing more than a “get-out-of-hell-free-card” — but that “card” is as worthless as the paper money in their wallets. And the blame for this can be laid squarely at the feet of those cowardly shepherds, fearful of losing their popularity among the people, should they dare learn about and then speak the truth. They prefer to remain ignorant and they prefer their people don’t ask any tough questions.

The “prequel” to this movie we’re living in is long and detailed. It includes many things I have no time to mention here. But it includes the illegitimate “income tax,” and the creation of the “Federal Reserve;” it includes the perpetual desire of Globalist power brokers to rebuild the tower of Babel; it includes an agenda to “depopulate” the earth of those who refuse to obey; it includes the removal of the Bible and prayer in our public schools; the “legalization” of the murder of babies in the womb; countless wars, bloodshed of the innocent and meddling in the affairs of other nations, by which our “public servants” become filthy rich — not to mention unscrupulous and deadly medical experimentation on the helpless and the ignorant — for the benefit of the wealthy elite; the deliberate dumbing down of our children — and our adults — through the public schools and mockingbird media propaganda machine; the meteoric rise of homosexuality and transgenderism — purposely orchestrated by these same demons, ultimately culminating in the persecution of all those who refuse to celebrate these perversions and teach them to their children. It includes fake political “elections” which have been going on for years. It includes much more.

The main feature of the movie we’re currently in began in October of 2019 when the New World Order elites conducted a practice run for what they were about to unleash upon the unsuspecting world. That was Event 201, held openly in New York City. One need only look at the players in that “event” to understand that COVID was a scam from the start, and anyone with eyes to see can clearly understand the goal was to inject every human being on the planet — to kill them — quickly or slowly, and to “mark” the survivors with interactive tracking devices linking all who are left to the “internet of things.”

This has all gone very smoothly for the Globalists. Most of the world obediently complied. If you’re one who didn’t, you should know you’ve already been targeted for elimination. Currently, 25 federal agencies are compiling lists of all those who sought a religious exemption from the jab. I understand, that for centuries many have looked at world events around them and wondered if Christ’s return was imminent. But this is the first time in the history of the world that the demonic “elite” have been able to subdue and deceive the WHOLE WORLD with their sorceries.

Let us not forget the burning, looting, rioting and killing that took place two years ago, which we were told were merely “peaceful protests,” the blatantly fraudulent election that year, the outright lies of government and health agencies, the censorship of all dissent on social media outlets, the fact that “health agencies” banned the use of effective medications in the midst of a so-called “pandemic,” and de-platformed anyone who dared to speak of natural immunity or the use of Vitamins and other supplements to boost one’s own immune system. The fact that a deadly drug — Remdesivir — was the ONLY drug hospitals were allowed to use for COVID patients… a drug first tested in Africa but abruptly stopped during it’s development because so many people died from it.

But here in America, it was the only treatment doctors were allowed to use. In fact, they were FORCED to use it nationwide. This drug causes massive, cascading organ failure and it only takes about five days for it to kill people. Hospitals were given massive financial bonuses for using it, and of course, one of the largest stakeholders in the Remdesivir patent is Anthony Fauci.

Today, we’re getting mixed signals on the COVID lockdowns. “Lockdowns” — a term normally reserved for high security prisons. While restrictions may seem to be loosening, it’s only for a time. We’re also hearing how China has locked it’s citizens down once more, more strictly than ever. What happened here in 2020 will be starting all over again soon. If we’re not placed on “house arrest” or into a concentration camp (for our own good, of course), because of COVID, the pretense may be something else.

Now as the truth is being revealed about the insidious corruption of Hunter Biden and the entire Biden crime family, deeply embedded with China, Russia and Ukraine, the truth is also being revealed about the Deep State players including the FBI, the CIA, the World Health Organization, the CDC, Fauci, Gates, Trudeau, Zuckerberg and certainly Klous Schwab and the World Economic Forum. So they needed a war with 24/7 coverage in the mockingbird media to draw our attention away from the truth. Today we have a majority of Americans siding with Ukraine — because the media TELLS them to. Few understand that even according to Wikipedia, the government of Ukraine is the 3rd most corrupt in the world. And WE, the US, are taking THEIR side. That ought to tell you something.

As the movie continues, I believe the next big scene will be the end of the US dollar, which has been backed by NOTHING since FDR took us off the Gold Standard in 1933. Citizens were required by law to turn in all their gold for a set price of $20.67 an ounce. Those who refused were fined $10,000 and/or spent ten years in jail. In 1934, the government price of gold was increased to $35 an ounce, thereby increasing the gold on the Federal Reserve’s balance sheets by 69%. In 1971, Richard Nixon announced the US would no longer covert dollars to gold at a fixed value, thereby completely abandoning the gold standard. And it was illegal for Americans to possess more than $100 worth of gold until 1974.

Understand that the inflation we saw in the 1970s and ‘80s was caused by uncontrolled government printing — and spending — of money. But the inflation then was nothing compared to today. Today the national debt is staggering. You can see it rise in real time at the website: USDebtClock.org. As I write this message, each and every American taxpayer owes $242,500 in debt. We’re now bankrupt, financially and morally.

The end-game in all this is a digital, One-World currency. That should concern you. Because in order to achieve this, the US dollar must be crushed. Russia has already abandoned the US dollar — and other world currencies — as Putin is attempting to back the ruble with gold. India has also abandoned the dollar. Other nations will soon follow.

This is a giant leap forward for the Great Reset. Imagine waking up one day and finding that every dollar you had was simply GONE overnight. All of your accounts have been zeroed out. Your 401K, your IRA, your savings account, checking account, your pension. ATMs don’t work. Banks are closed, with armed guards at the doors. Those of you who’ve saved up cash in case of emergency face the new reality that all that paper money is now only useful to start a fire to keep warm with.

Your only option is government handouts, but those will only be short-lived, only available until the Great Reset officially begins with a digital currency, available to you easily and conveniently with a simple injection or “mark” embedded in your right hand. Along with this you’ll receive a “Universal Basic Income” which you MAY be able to subsist upon. — IF you’re a good, obedient peasant. Otherwise, they can turn off your “credits” with a flip of a switch. Of course, you’ll lose everything, because while all your bank accounts were zeroed out, your debt was not. Once again, you’ll be depending on the good graces of the Globalists to survive.

This is what’s coming, folks. These are not MY words — these are THEIR plans, and they’ve told us all plainly what they intend to do. When? Perhaps this summer. Meanwhile, we’re facing a world-wide famine. Millions of acres of US farmland will NOT be planted this year. The government is paying farmers NOT to plant, shutting down access to American energy sources, spending even more money, and creating hyper-inflation on purpose. And as things heat up with Russia, Ukraine and China, it wouldn’t surprise me if yet another “false flag” attack took place here in the US very soon. Perhaps a localized nuclear explosion, a “dirty bomb” or a cyber attack to take down our power grid, our banking system, our communications or transportation. It will likely be blamed on Russia. But when something happens, don’t believe those same liars who’ve been lying to you for years now. Understand, this is the PLAN and take steps now to prepare.

More people in America are now more dependent on government handouts than ever before. Homelessness is a real epidemic now. We’re being invaded at our southern border with more than a million illegals entering and happily taking US handouts in just the last year alone. Lawlessness abounds. And in a country where we’re so sensitive now about gender and race, Biden’s only litmus test for a new Supreme Court Justice is that it must be a BLACK FEMALE. I thought we were supposed to be fighting racism. Oh, I forgot…only WHITE people are racist. I thought there was no such thing as “male” and “female” anymore. But that’s ok, since Biden’s pick doesn’t know whether or not she’s a female and can’t define the word “Woman.” This is all by design — but the plans of the wicked will be thwarted by God. If I were you, I’d get right with God, right now.

