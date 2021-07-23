By Michael Peroutka

If you have already voluntarily submitted your body to the human experiment that Joe Biden is peddling as a vaccine, I pray and sincerely hope that it goes well for you. I am at a loss to understand why you traded a known 99% recovery rate for all the unknowns of an experimental procedure, but that is your choice.

And that’s the point, isn’t it?

It’s your personal, constitutionally protected choice.

Last week Biden announced that has commissioned “strike forces “to enter communities with “low vaccination rates” to knock on doors and pressure people to get vaccinated.

His press secretary said these federal agents “care” deeply about you.

Please consider: would you send “Strike Forces”, to “strike and to force” people you care deeply about?

Despite a dismal record of deaths and complications from the shot, and massive credibility issues, these people think that if they keep repeating the mantra “safe and effective”, you will come to believe it.

If you are finding it hard to believe, here’s a suggestion:

On her website, KrisAnneHall.com, my friend and fellow attorney offers a free Trespass Warning Form that you can print and hand to any uninvited government agent who shows up on your property.

If you are one of the millions of Americans who desire to make your own decisions about your health, I strongly suggest that you visit KrisanneHall.com and learn how to safely and effectively say no to big brother Joe.

Sign up for a FREE U.S. Constitution course with Jake MacAulay and the Institute on the Constitution.

© 2021 Michael Peroutka – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Michael Peroutka: Michael@theAmericanView.com