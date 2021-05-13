by Cherie Zaslawsky

“That one may smile, and smile, and be a villain.” –Hamlet, Act 1, Scene 5

Hollywood celebrities recently honored Dr. Fauci with an award for “courage” during a virtual gala for the AIDS Foundation. The glitterati heaped praises on the doctor, best summed up by actor Morgan Freeman who thanked him “for all of his efforts to keep as many of us alive as possible.”

So much for Hollywood virtue signalers. Now let’s do some fact-checking to determine exactly what we can thank Dr. Fauci for:

Funding outlawed gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology where fiendish scientists figured out how to make bat viruses “species-jump” to humans, and without which the pandemic of 2019-2020 would never have happened. Think about that. And see the recent article by Nicholas Wade.

Dictating the draconian lockdown of America, putting the public under virtual house arrest, destroying the livelihoods of millions of our citizens, and driving many to despair and some to suicide, while killing others via denial of normal medical care to “make room” for the millions of Covid hospitalizations that never materialized

Declaring Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) “ineffective”, thereby condemning thousands to death who never got this highly successful treatment

Pimping for Moderna and Pfizer experimental mRNA “vaccines” that have already resulted in thousands of deaths–3,848 listed in VAERS as of April 2021—and an additional 44,606 “adverse events”, including stroke and paralysis.

WHAT DID FAUCI KNOW AND HOW DID HE KNOW IT?

Interestingly, as the keynote speaker at Georgetown University’s forum on January 10th, 2017, just days before Trump’s inauguration, Dr. Fauci chose as his topic: Pandemic Preparedness in the Next Administration. Here are a couple of quotes:

“There is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases…but also there will be a surprise outbreak..”

“The thing we’re extraordinarily confident about is that we are going to see this [outbreak] in the next few years.”

Um…Tony… just curious: If this pandemic outbreak would come as a complete surprise to President Trump, how did you happen to know about in advance? That wouldn’t have anything to do with your agency’s sneaking around Congress to fund “gain-of-function” virus research in Communist China’s Wuhan bioweapons lab now, would it?

HOW THE FAUCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

Remember how shocked we were watching videos of Wuhan—a city of over 8 million people—turned into an eerie, empty ghost-town on the orders of the CCP, as we breathed a collective sigh of relief to be living in America? When asked on January 23, 2020, if such a thing could happen in the US, Fauci himself said, “There’s no chance in the world that we could do that to Chicago or to New York or to San Francisco,” Then on March 8, he described China’s lockdown as a “draconian” measure that wouldn’t be “feasible” in America.

So far so good.

But a few days later Dr. Flip-Flop changed his tune: suddenly a nationwide 2-week shutdown seemed like a bright idea. And we all know how that went. Not only did the Fauch steal Christmas, he stole Easter, Independence Day, Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve as well as cancelling our weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, baptisms, bar mitzvahs, vacations, sporting events, concerts, theater, and even memorial services for loved ones we lost.

FLATTEN THE CURVE, SLOW THE SPREAD, SCRAP YOUR LIBERTY

So how was Dr. Faustus able to smoothly pull off this diabolical turnaround from a mere two weeks to the foreseeable future, and make it stick? Of course he had plenty of help from both our own subversive media, and that of the UK and others, in addition to Johns Hopkins’ phony baloney “Dashboard” tracking Covid “cases” and predicting a terrifying geometric progression of fatalities.

But Fast Tony did something very crafty on his own as well. He assured us that though we felt fine and had no symptoms and just plain weren’t sick, we were likely harboring this supposedly highly contagious pandemic virus. Overnight, We the People were christened as “asymptomatic carriers.” Therefore, we all had to submit to the very “draconian lockdown measures” he’d assured us would never be used in America. After all, we were “all in this together.”

So the premise underlying the whole government-driven agenda—over a year and counting—that upended our country and our lives, is asymptomatic contagion.

And what pray tell does Dr. Fauci have to say about this phenomenon? Prepare for a shocker: “In all the history of respiratory-borne viruses of any type, asymptomatic transmission has never been the driver of outbreaks. The driver of outbreaks is always a symptomatic person.” Translation: Asymptomatic transmission is negligible! No one who’s not coughing and sneezing close to you can make you sick!

So what happened to “trust the science, Tony?” Because if we’d followed the science you just admitted to, there would have been no lockdowns, no quarantining of healthy people, no masks, no “social distancing,” no testing of healthy people—in short, no shutting down of America.

FORKED-TONGUE FAUCI BAMBOOZLING AMERICA

Remember also that Dr. Fauci, while scaring the daylights out of Americans, quietly co-authored an article in the highly esteemed New England Journal of Medicine opining that Covid-19 had the profile of a bad seasonal flu, no worse than what we’d seen dozens of times in the past. Here’s the “cya” (cover your arse) conclusion:

“If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza…” .

And let’s keep in mind that in 2020, as a top advisor on the Covid Task Force under VP Judas Pence, Dr. Faustus singlehandedly discredited the highly effective cure for Covid-19: Hydroxychloroquine plus zinc and Z-pack, which have been used successfully around the world. Yet, no doubt to make Trump look bad, as well as deflecting attention back to Big Pharma’s vaccine juggernaut just around the corner, Fauci assured the nation that HCQ was unproven and unsafe—thereby costing thousands of Americans their lives. And in case you’re entertaining the idea that Fauci made an honest mistake, allow me to disabuse you of that notion. The Fauci-led National Institutes of Health had published research in August of 2005 in their own Virology Journal entitled, “Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread.”

Perhaps you can tell us, Herr Doktor, why you were so terribly cautious over the salutary use of HCQ in an emergency situation when it had been shown in the field to be saving lives, but so reckless in brazenly promoting experimental gene-modifying “vaccines” to the entire American population? Not enough studies on hydroxychloroquine to suit you? So where are the “randomized placebo controlled” long-term studies of the Pfizer and Moderna concoctions, Tony?

VOICES CRYING IN THE WILDERNESS

Why haven’t we been warned that people who get these mRNA vaccines at present are guinea pigs participating in an experimental trial of a new and apparently dangerous medical intervention? Well, some brave and honest souls have been sounding the alarm. Let’s see what a few of them have to say.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny has been in the forefront of medical researchers studying the Covid inoculations with their novel mRNA delivery system, which she describes as a “very well-designed killing machine”. She refuses to even call the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots “vaccines”, since they are altogether different in concept and delivery from any vaccine heretofore given, and are so dangerous, Dr. Tenpenny has discovered no fewer than twenty “mechanisms of injury” these injections are likely to cause.

Dr. Peter McCullough, renowned in his field of cardiology and internal medicine, professor, and editor of two medical journals, has this to say: “If COVID-19 had been treated early with out-patient, successful therapies (e.g., HCQ, Ivermectin, monoclonal antibodies), 85% of hospitalizations and deaths could have been prevented.” This is astounding—and utterly damning. It means that 85% of the Covid deaths and hospitalizations, as well as the shutting down of our country with all the attendant misery, can be laid at Feckless Fauci’s door. Depending on whether we use the “died from Covid” or “died with Covid” numbers, that’s tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of needless deaths—far surpassing the record of Tony’s buddy Andrew Cuomo, responsible as he is for some 8,000 deaths of frail elderly in nursing homes—the very people we shut down the country to protect.

And here’s McCullough on immunity: “People who develop COVID have complete and durable immunity. And (that’s) a very important principle: complete and durable. You can’t beat natural immunity. You can’t vaccinate on top of it and make it better. There’s no scientific, clinical or safety rationale for ever vaccinating a COVID-recovered patient. There’s no rationale for ever testing a COVID-recovered patient.”

Dr. Michael Yeadon, formerly one of Pfizer’s top scientists, goes further: “I’m well aware of the global crimes against humanity being perpetrated against a large proportion of the worlds population…I have absolutely no doubt that we are in the presence of evil (not a determination I’ve ever made before in a 40-year research career) and dangerous products.”

He elaborates: “For example, if someone wished to harm or kill a significant proportion of the world’s population over the next few years, the systems being put in place right now will enable it. It’s my considered view that it is entirely possible that this [Covid inoculations] will be used for massive-scale depopulation.”

ANOTHER AWARD FOR THE POISONER

It is the bitterest of ironies that the March of the Living, an organization that honors the memory of the 6 millions Jews who perished under the Third Reich, chose to bestow its “Moral Courage in Medicine” award on this year’s Holocaust Remembrance Day to none other than Dr. Anthony Mengele Fauci—the man arguably most responsible for shutting down America, annihilating small businesses, gut-punching the working and middle classes, discrediting proven cures for Covid—and thereby effectively sentencing thousands of patients to death—and last but not least, pushing the experimental, non-FDA-approved, genetically manipulating “vaccine” onto millions of unsuspecting human guinea pigs, thousands of whom have already died in just the first few months of these inoculations.

FAUCI’S COHORTS AND MASTERS: THE DAVOS CABAL RESET GANG

As culpable as Fauci may be, he’s not the head of this snake. There are extremely powerful players behind him, as we can deduce from the nearly worldwide censorship that keeps the game-changing facts about Covid, the “plandemic,” and the dangers of the gene-altering vaccines out of sight in the conspiratorial mainstream media.

Add to that the censoring of whistleblowers by Google, Facebook, Twitter, etc., the daily dose of fear-mongering on the one hand, and pro-vaccine propaganda on the other from CNN et al., and we can understand how millions of Americans have been duped into getting a jab of “protection” that they may come to regret as long as they survive, which may not be long at all.

Speaking of snakes, we can find Fauci’s pal Bill Gates’ fingerprints in every aspect of the Covid histoire, from sponsoring Event 201 that “predicted” the plandemic a couple of months before it occurred, to funding Moderna’s first ever “vaccine” project brought to market, and more. Vaccines are a massive money-maker for Gates, and not bad for Fauci either, whose agency owns many patents and reaps enormous financial rewards from Big Pharma.

In fact, when Gates launched his “Decade of Vaccines” in January, 2010, along with the usual suspects: the United Nations, the World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF, guess who else jumped right onto this warped bandwagon: none other than Dr.Tony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Since Fauci’s NIAID is so intertwined with Gates’ mass vaccination program, we may be forgiven for wondering whether the doctor, in his insistence on vaccination for all, has been merely following orders, or is driven by the prospect of his conflict-of-interest vaccine royalties. Then again, he might simply be intoxicated by his newfound power and celebrity status. My best guess is all of the above, plus an added bonus: duper’s delight—the telltale smile of one who knows he’s got you fooled. I’ll wager he enjoyed that bit of theater where he got “vaccinated” in public with, I’m guessing, a syringe full of harmless saline.

THE FAUCIAN BARGAIN: A CATASTROPHE IN THE MAKING

But there may be another agenda at work here as well, as suggested by Dr. Yeadon above. Let’s not forget that Gates, like a number of billionaire elites, is a big fan of “depopulation”—decreasing the human population to, you know, lower carbon emissions and save the planet. Could this be why Gates, Ted Turner and other pooh-bahs in the New World Order club, give millions to the U.N., which is the front for this agenda, aka Agenda 2030? Here’s one of earlier U.N. documents on this subject, from 1992:

“The present vast overpopulation, now far beyond the world carrying capacity, cannot be answered by future reductions in the birth rate due to contraception, sterilization and abortion, but must be met in the present by the reduction of numbers presently existing. This must be done by whatever means necessary”. Initiative for the United Nations ECO-92 EARTH CHARTER.

We should also recall that the Luciferian globalist elites always subtly announce their intentions, perhaps believing this increases the potency of their nefarious plans. I’ve also read that when there’s no massive protest, they take it to mean We the People have consented! Keep this in mind as you ponder the mysterious Georgia Guidestones monument—an eerie Stonehenge-like structure erected in Elbert County, GA, in 1980, inscribed with what seems to be a parody of the Ten Commandments. The first of these “guiding” statements should concern us most: Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature. Considering that the world population today is nearing eight billion, this means that over six-billion people would need to be exterminated to fulfill what may well be the Cabal’s plan. And it doesn’t look like they intend to wait to gently curb population over the next 200 years.

So no, Dr. Evil, We the People don’t condone your getting an award for “morality” any more than we condone Andrew Cuomo’s Emmy for committing the mass murder of helpless elderly people in New York under his watch by forcing nursing homes to take sick, contagious people back from hospitals, rather than sheltering them on the capacious, fully equipped Navy hospital ship, the USNS Comfort, that President Trump sent to New York, or using the Javits Center or empty hotels—all of which would have saved many thousands of lives. And don’t forget that Fauci praised Cuomo’s response to Covid-19; these two are birds of a feather. Birds of prey.

When, months from now, we witness the carnage these “vaccines” are likely to cause, it may be time for a new version of the Nuremburg Trials, and I, for one, nominate Dr. Anthony Fauci to be tried as one of the chief perpetrators of this new genocide, along with Bill Gates, and the NWO Great Reset honchos–George Soros, Klaus Schwab and the rest of the psychopathic global “Elites” who insist on playing God while doing the devil’s work.

