By Kelleigh Nelson



January 25, 2022

The best way to control opposition is to lead it ourselves. —Vladimir Lenin

A body of men holding themselves accountable to nobody ought not to be trusted by anybody. —Thomas Paine

When once a Republic is corrupted, there is no possibility of remedying any of the growing evils but by removing the corruption and restoring its lost principles; every other correction is either useless or a new evil. —Thomas Jefferson

Unthinking respect for authority is the greatest enemy of truth. —Albert Einstein

The ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the dedicated communist, but people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction, true and false, no longer exists. —Hannah Arendt

“Controlled opposition” is a protest movement that is actually being led by government agents. Nearly all governments in history have employed this technique to trick and subdue their adversaries, and America is no different. We have plenty of them; they are widely employed in every arena of society, they even run organizations claiming to be constitutional conservatives and too often they fool most of the electorate.

Not since 1860 has America been so polarized as it is today. Back in the 1950s, it was mere nuance that separated the Left from the Right. Everybody loved Mom, baseball, apple pie, babies and the flag. Not so much anymore.

Countless physicians, scientists, PhDs and journalists have exposed the menacing and murderous COVID jabs and risked their licenses, their livelihoods and their families to save the lives of their patients and fellow citizens. One of those brave warriors, is Dr. Peter McCullough who has openly stated that the C-19 virus is a bioweapon and the “vaccines” represent “phase two” of that bioweapon.

The majority of physicians are following the NIH, CDC and FDA protocols and protecting themselves rather than their patients. Physicians and scientists who abide by the Hippocratic oath and medical freedom are against the experimental mandated jabs, but there are some who are seemingly playing both sides of the fence.

Watch this Dec. 18, 2021 12-minute Bitchute video on mass psychosis by Dr. Malone, and his Jan. 14, 2022 five-minute YouTube video on “Fear Porn.”

Both of these videos are professionally done and tell the truth as we know it. Yet, they smack of political ads as though the doctor is seeking a particular office.

Dr. Robert Malone

Doctors Robert and Jill Malone live in Madison, VA – just outside of Charlottesville. They own Cielo Azure Lusitanos, a specialized Lusitano horse breeding farm. These handsome equines are truly magnificent creatures. The good doctor’s brilliant career has given them a life of luxury and pleasure.

Dr. Malone and mRNA

Dr. Malone, an American virologist and immunologist is a man on a mission who appeared virtually out of nowhere and has taken center stage with countless interviews. His name has become a household word as a knight in shining armor out to save the world. But is he?

On his website, twitter and linked In, Dr. Malone credits himself with being the inventor of the mRNA “vaccines,” but Dr. Katalin Karikó and her collaborator Dr. Drew Weissman, along with Moderna founder Derrick Rossi, are more commonly credited with laying the groundwork for mRNA inoculations. The price paid by both BioNTech and Moderna to license the University of Pennsylvania patent on the modified mRNA base by Kati Karikó and Drew Weissman was $75 million.

It all started when Malone was at the Salk Institute in 1987 and 1988. There, he pioneered in-vitro RNA transfection and also in-vivo RNA transfection (in frog embryos, as well as mice). In 1989, Malone published a paper titled “Cationic liposome-mediated RNA transfection.” While this paper is an example of his important contribution to the then-emerging field, it does not make him the inventor of mRNA jabs.

Malone’s research may have been important, but scientific breakthroughs don’t always boast a sole “inventor.” Many scientists are responsible for the technology. Dr. Malone did not invent the mRNA “vaccines,” but instead the “vaccine technology platform.”

Malone’s Curriculum Vitae

The 17-page curriculum vitae of Dr. Malone tells the story of his many achievements, but the big story is that it shows he is more knowledgeable than anyone else about COVID, the medical industry and government. He understands the bioweapon and spike protein inside and out. Please view his history.

Joe Rogan interviewed Dr. Robert Malone for three hours. If you haven’t listened to it, I’d urge you to take the time, even if you do it piecemeal. Following is a portion of how Dr. Malone described himself to Rogan within the first eight minutes.

“For the last, I guess, about 20 years I’ve been focused on actually doing stuff, regulatory affairs, clinical development, getting necessary training, etc., completed a fellowship at Harvard University Medical School as a global clinical scholar to round out my CV. I’ve run over 100 clinical trials, mostly in the vaccine space, but also in drug repurposing.

“I’ve been involved in every major outbreak since AIDS; this is kind of what I do. I’ve won literally billions of dollars in federal grants and contracts. I’m often brought in by National Institutes of Health to serve as a study section chair for awarding $80 to $120 million dollar contracts in vaccines and biodefense.

“I’ve spent countless hours at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), at the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meetings. I have multiple friends at the CDC and I work closely with the defense threat reduction agency and it’s one of my favorite clients, teaming partners. I work with the chem biodefense group; there’s other branches but this is not the branch that funded the Wuhan Labs; that’s another branch of Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA).

“I’ve got many friends in the intelligence community so I’m kind of a pretty deep insider in terms of the government. (He has bragged about his deep intel connections.) I know Tony Fauci personally; I’ve dealt with him my whole career. Then we had this particular outbreak, and I was tip of the spear on bringing the Ebola vaccine forward that we now call the MerckEbola vaccine. I’m the one that got Merck involved.” (The emblem/seal for the United States Special Command is literally the “tip of the spear.”)

Early in his career, Dr. Malone created the technology platform that is now the basis of the company called INOVIO Pharmaceuticals. He stated on the Rogan interview that INOVIO used pulsed electrical fields and they have one of the DNA vaccines for Covid. When 9/11 happened, the investors pulled back and he went to work for a company called Dynport Vaccine Company. They had the prime systems contract as government speak for all the biodefense products for the Department of Defense (DOD) for advanced development which is to say clinical trials through licensure.

Dr. Malone also claims that early on he took two C-19 jabs and has had terrible adverse effects from it. However, with all the knowledge he had about this inoculation, I have to wonder if he really took it.

Salk Polio Vaccine

Malone scientifically trained at UC Davis, UC San Diego, and at the Salk Institute Molecular Biology and Virology laboratories as well as spending time in 1989 at Salk working on mRNA vaccines, gene therapy, transient gene therapy and as a drug (the latter two terms coined by Dr. Malone).

The Salk polio vaccine comes in two types: the Salk vaccine, made with a killed virus and the Sabin vaccine, made with a live but weakened, or attenuated, virus. By 1959, the Salk vaccine had covered 90 countries. In 1961, Sabin’s live oral polio vaccine came into use.

America’s first polio vaccine led to a growing vaccine crisis. Cutter and Wyeth’s polio vaccine was reported to have paralyzed and killed several children. It was soon discovered that some lots of Salk polio vaccine made by Cutter and Wyeth had not been properly inactivated, allowing live polio virus into more than 100,000 doses of vaccine. (Sound familiar?)

Between 1954 and 1963, close to 98 million Americans received polio vaccinations contaminated with a carcinogenic monkey virus, known as Simian Virus 40 (SV-40). The vaccine caused cancers not only in those who received the vaccine, but it is genetically passed to offspring.

Sanofi Pharmaceuticals was the first worldwide leader in the production of the Salk polio vaccine. The French drug giant has been convinced of the messenger RNA technology’s promise.

There is a tangled history of mRNA “Vaccines.” Researchers at the human-genetic-therapies division of the pharmaceutical firm Shire in Lexington, Massachusetts, reasoned that unmodified mRNA could yield a product that was just as effective if the right ‘cap’ structures were added and all impurities were removed. They continued to advance the technology at Translate Bio in Cambridge, to which Shire later sold its mRNA portfolio. The 2022 Moderna and Pfizer forecasts are $30 billion and $56 billion respectively.

In August 2021, Sanofi announced plans to acquire Translate for $3.2 billion.US government grants and money distributed by the White House’s Operation Warp Speed to accelerate the development, manufacture and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines were $11 billion. Several recipients failed to come up with the goods by 2021, including Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline. Blackrock, owned and run by Democrat Larry Fink, has ownership of 377,284,263 shares of GlaxoSmithKline.

Sanofi Pharmaceuticals is listed on page 31 of The Horrible History of Big Pharma and tells why we cannot leave pharmaceutical companies in the driving seat of the Covid-19 response.

Ebola

Dr. Malone worked with the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as the initial set up of the licensing deal of the Ebola vaccine to Merck& Co. Inc. Pharmaceuticals.

According to Dr. Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), currently there are no licensed vaccines to prevent Ebola virus disease. However, multiple investigational Ebola vaccines have been tested in numerous clinical trials around the world. NIAID has supported the development of various candidates, including the rVSV-ZEBOV vaccine developed by Merck. This candidate has been administered to people at risk of Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and was previously tested in NIAID-supported clinical trials in West Africa.Link

Variants/Ebola, China and the DOD

In an interview, Dr. Malone stated, “In my experience, the DOD people who have been involved in this all the way through, are not comfortable with what’s going on and they have been very clear and straightforward to me when I’ve spoken to them, including the colonel who was in charge of the “operation warp speed” project for Moderna. He called me months ago, set up a zoom, and was very, very plainspoken with me about what he observed.”

Dr. Malone knows the DOD people and spends a lot of time with them and I would bet the DOD knows exactly what is going on in China right now regarding news of a newer variant related to Ebola. Is there a hemorrhagic fever virus going on there or not? I would guess both Malone and the DOD already know especially since Malone worked with WHO regarding Merck vaccines for Ebola which he brought to fruition. He has bragged about his deep connection to the intelligence community.

That alone should give anyone pause.

In early January 2022, Dr. Malone was on Steve Bannon’s War Room where he warned of a new disease spreading across Communist China that appears to be an “Ebola-like hemorrhagic fever” super virus caused by mutations arising from mass vaccinations. “The truth is this (Sars-CoV-2) is not an extremely lethal virus. This is nowhere near Ebola,” Malone commented.

Malone also mentions the fact that Steve Bannon is exposing what is going on in China and whatever the pathogen is, not only is it on the doorstep of Beijing, but three large cities have been shut down because of it threatening the Olympic games. Listen here to radio host Jeff Rense interview a scientist regarding Dr. Malone and Ebola.

Here comes a new epidemic of fear, the very psychosis that keeps people and school children in their worthless masks.

Malone said, “The governments, together with the Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum, have performed a series of war game studies over the last 20 years. They have gotten increasingly sophisticated in those war game studies, but they’ve kind of been biased towards authoritarian outcomes in all these studies, and they brought in other countries for training in how these war games should be run and how they should respond to the threat of a pandemic.

“The number one thing is that they’ve all had some poor assumptions that the pandemic threat agent is extremely lethal.”

Surely, they knew COVID was a very treatable virus, but they used fear and the hospital protocols to engineer a deadly outcome worldwide, especially in America. Only their lethal COVID jabs would save the people! Until then, they let us die. Money, depopulation and totalitarian control were the ultimate objectives.

This was all planned and the stakeholders know what is going to happen before they even roll it out. Yes, planned and executed on the American populace as well as worldwide and for over 20 years.

The CCP COVID Pandemic was predicted over a decade ago by the Rockefeller Foundation.

Their intention was clear: to use the opportunity of the scenario or crisis to shape a “better future” or transform the world into their likeness – a New World Order global totalitarian dictatorship. The Lock Step scenario is described as “a world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and growing citizen pushback” and is based on a pandemic of a virus (an influenza strain) which infects nearly 20% of the world population and kills 8 million people in 7 months.

People were growing weary and hateful about masks, so the snake holders decided to lift that requirement. Yet, fear has paralyzed rational thinking. The psychosis of fear is now so embedded that any new variant leads the masses to once again don their face diapers and keep their distance from others.

Vax the Vulnerable

Those who have listened to Dr. Malone believe him to be a saint when he tells people not to allow their children to be jabbed with this “vaccine.”

On Malone’s website, he states his mission, “My mission is to ensure vaccine safety, make sure that children are protected, stop and/or limit the vaccine mandates, to identify and teach about lifesaving treatments for COVID-19 and other pandemics. My goal is to save lives.”

However, that hasn’t stopped him from continually repeating that “the most vulnerable” should be injected.

And why did he tweet the following only six months ago? Surveillance, tracing and testing? Really Dr. Malone? Those statements match the NIH, CDC and FDA.

In an October 2021 interview, while in Hawaii, Dr. Malone said, “The breakthroughs on the Delta virus continue to evolve. It’s fascinating that we’re seeing the Delta virus moving into the population and it will move through Hawaii. There’s no question that it will. It’s strange that it’s moving from the south into the heavily vaccinated northern states. The people who are ending up in the hospital once again are the elderly and high-risk populations. The CDC info that was leaked to the Washington Post a month ago shows that the current vaccines are leaky, that there’s no way they can stop the spread of Delta virus. The only way that it can even be slowed is with as much vaccination as possible and use of masks.”

What Malone just stated is the party line, the exact line of the stakeholders!

In a previous article, I mentioned Steve Bannon’s November 26th show, where Peter Navarro stated, “There has to be an end immediately to the universal vax policy. It’s very clear and Dr. Malone can talk about the science of this, and that we are running the risk of creating vaccine resistant mutations. They are proliferating. That could wind up doing great harm to people around the world who, ironically, are vaccinated. That policy is not working. The Malone/Navarro doctrine is to vaccinate only the most vulnerable targets. Always remember that we are not really vaccinating people, that is not a vaccination.”

In their Washington Times article of January 12, 2022, Peter Navarro and Dr. Robert Malone are still pushing this vax for the “most vulnerable.” Who are they…the elderly, often referred to as “useless eaters” by the proponents of depopulation and genocide? They are the ones most likely to die from this gene therapy jab that attacks the immune system and destroys the ability of the T-cells to fight future invaders.

The most vulnerable Americans are living too long and they’re a drain on Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. They are also the last generation, mostly baby boomers, who were taught our Constitution and what this country went through to gain her independence and truly become the greatest nation of freedom and liberty.

Depopulation is the goal under UN Agenda 21/30, but the desire to rid our land of the Baby Boomers and replace them with illegal aliens is the ultimate goal and Robert Malone is apparently all for it. Illegal aliens are allegedly given Ivermectin when they cross the border and are not required to be “vaccinated.”

I was appalled at what Dr. Malone stated at the January 23rd “Defeat the Mandate March” in DC. He said, “If they’re harmed by these genetic vaccines, you are the one that will have to take care of them, and you will carry the burden for the rest of your life—and theirs.” Can you imagine how parents felt who had lost children from the jab?

Conclusion

You may want to listen again to the two Malone videos in the opening salvos of this article. Will Dr. Malone be chosen for a particular position? Will he replace Anthony Fauci? Will he be a presidential advisor? Is he truly the knight in shining armor or is he “controlled opposition?”

Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles? Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. Matthew 7:15-16

© 2022 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net