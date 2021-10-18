By: Devvy

Never in my life time have I seen what’s been going on with those COVID injections. The resistance here in the U.S. and around the world is unprecedented. Tens and tens of millions of Americans refuse to get injected even at the cost of their job. You won’t be at your job if you die from those injections or spend the next few years drowning in severe medical issues leading to premature death.

Maine Hospital Fired So Many Unvaxed Employees They Had to Close the ICU // Southwest Airlines “sickout” protest spreads to Amtrak, which is canceling trains due to employees refusing covid “vaccination” // National Security Alert: Thousands of U.S. Special Forces and Combat Troops Discharged as Total Force ‘Vaccination’ Decimates Military Readiness // Boeing employees planning #Freedom Flu sickout Fridays in response to covid “vaccine” mandate

Delta Airlines CEO takes defiant stand against vaccine mandates, praises ‘respecting’ employees — not forcing them to get vaccinated // A CONTAGION of COURAGE is spreading across America as pilots, police, firefighters and other workers say, “Take this JAB and SHOVE it!” // 40% of TSA agents unvaccinated as mandate deadline looms – “Meanwhile, the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Union, known as SMART, announced on behalf of its 203,000 members that it is standing against forced vaccination.”

The hysteria by those who support COVID injections (which are not vaccines) continues to escalate. Individuals who have zero information on what’s in those injections, the death count and the fact that they do not work continue screeching at the un-jabbed. This is a 2:11 second video which speaks for itself. Wish they didn’t flash the numbers so quickly but 100% efficacy drops down to 39%.

Study: COVID-19 Vaccines INCREASE Deaths and Hospitalizations from COVID-19 Based on Analysis of Most-Vaccinated Countries

Kill Shot: “According to one of the top virologists running this program, you NEED the booster shot, because your immune system is now failing as a result of getting the two previous shots.”

As the months have gone by, the public has been able to see those injections not only don’t work, they either kill you or put you on a path to severe medical conditions leading to an early death. The prostitute media, Fauci the Faker, Biden, Ho Harris and all the rest of them keep vomiting up lies: Those injections protect you, they protect your family, they’re safe, they work. Really? Tell that to these victims. So many pages, heartbreaking.

They don’t work and never will no matter how many “boosters” one receives. SARS-CoV-2 is not a virus – at least it hasn’t been proven to be a virus. I’ve written about this before but for new readers, certain diseases are not treated with a vaccine, i.e., cancer, measles, hepatitis C. Dr. Stefen Lanka, using actual modern medical equipment and protocols proved measles is not a virus and based on his experiments, neither is COVID-19 a virus (Here & Here).

Additionally, the CDC has been lying and doing a con job on the American people for decades: “These written requests were made by Ms. Christine Massey to CDC/ATSDR FOIA Chief Officer Mr. Robert Andoh, to locate and deliver ANY records, research and/or findings for ANY “viral” isolation and purification (by anyone, anywhere, anytime in the World) from a patient sample via maceration, filtration and/or the use of an ultra centrifuge or what is called the ‘Gold Standard’ for isolating and identifying a pathological micro or nana organism.”

All the CDC’s responses are posted here – they have none. But, the problem remains: Koch’s Postulates (1884) and River’s Postulates (1937) were blown out of the water by Dr. Lanka’s experiments. You don’t put square tires on a car and expect it to drive properly. Is SARS-CoV-2 a disease? There are literally dozens and dozens, if not hundreds of scientists and doctors who state unequivocally SARS-Co-V-2 is a bioweapon developed in a lab.

This is all learning for me so I’m not going to pretend I know all the medical and scientific definitions. I think it’s helpful to understand the difference between a virus and a disease. This is what makes Dr. Lanka’s research based on actual experiments so important, just like putting a square tire on a car. Treating this SARS-CoV-2 with a vaccine declared a virus will never work because it isn’t a virus.

If you haven’t seen this, take the time. I know. But, one link at a time, a couple a day; some are short, some not. Moderna Admits Jab An Operating System To Program Humans

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel Now Has Highest CV Case Rate In The World; Sweden Bans Travelers From Israel – 80% of their population jabbed – “The Pfizer mRNA jab efficacy at preventing infection appears to be approaching zero now in Israel. The CDC claimed last week that vax efficacy at prevention infection had plummeted from 91% to 66% in America (it’s undoubtedly much, much worse).”

Dr. Nathan Thompson: “My jaw dropped when I tested someone´s immune system after the 2nd jab” Video

Important: Bombshell: Nobel Prize Winner Reveals – Covid Vaccine is ‘Creating Variants’

Flashback to July: “Dr. Charles Hoffe Reveals Blood Clots in Majority of Vaccinated Patients and Speaks of “Permanently-Damaged Hearts“, July 21, 2021 – “This Vaccine is Quite Clearly More Dangerous Than COVID-19” – “Dr. Hoffe sent an open letter shortly after in April 2021 to the Provincial Health Officer in BC enumerating all his concerns and questions, something he describes on the Laura Lynn and Friends show.

“Dr. Charles Hoffe has found 62% of his patients experienced elevated D-dimer levels after the vaccine. He’s administered over 900 doses. Dr. Hoffe did his own research to try and find out why his patients were exhibiting micro-blood clotting after getting one of those injections. This is a must watch short video. This is a very frightening prediction: Those who took the injection likely will die within three years.”

Reports of teens developing myocarditis shortly after getting injected are so many, one can’t keep up. Lives ruined and they’re just kids. Sweden, Denmark Restrict Use Of Moderna Jab Over Risk Of Heart Inflammation, Other Side Effects, Oct. 6, 2021

And, deaths in the teen category continues to rise while the manufacturers of J & J, Moderna and Pfizer want to kill or maim 5-11 year-olds and up. Not medical advice, but I strongly believe everyone regardless of age who has taken one or more of those injections needs a D-Dimer test to see how much damage has already been done to their heart and blood vessels.

I haven’t had any shots (flu, pneumonia) or vaccines since age 5 and I certainly would never get one of those experimental ones, either. I do believe in preventive regimes so I would add that I considered Ivermectin. Many have found it difficult to get a prescription by doctors who don’t have a clue or pharmacies that refuse to fill the prescription. It can also be very pricey depending on how you obtain a prescription.

For months (and this is not medical advice) I have been taking L-Lysine with zero side effects which are minuscule. Because I have difficulty swallowing horse pills, I use the powder form. If you’re a person who takes medications check with your doctor. Shush! – don’t tell “Dr.” Fauci:

Lysine Therapy for SARS-CoV-2

“No trend was noted between sexes, ages, or co-morbidities in relation to lysine treatment. Approximately 80% of acute stage Covid-19 sufferers given lysine displayed aminimum 70% reduction in symptoms in the first 48 hours (not including long term symptomatic subjects). Excluding long term subjects, treatment times vary from 2 days to 3.5 weeks, with many variables at play.

“Patients who started lysine in the hospital were discharged an average of 3 days after starting treatment. Treatment should be continued regardless of negative results, until low dose lysine is reached, and no symptoms are observed. Even when lysine was in short supply, subjects on 2 grams on day 1, and 1 gram the following days, while adhering to the dietary restrictions, had slightly delayed but timely recoveries.” The useless PCR test is mentioned, but the important point is Lysine works. 10 Amazing Benefits of L-Lysine.

I have watched many of his presentations. Dr. Ardis is someone to listen to because he is very thorough in his research. Take his warnings seriously. Dr. Bryan Ardis – Hospital Protocol is what is Murdering Covid / Flu Patients

The horror stories of deaths and permanently disabled individuals who have been living in pain for five, six months or more since being injected now seem endless. Not a single governor despite the staggering number of dead and maimed has stopped distribution within their state. Lot of politics involved here with the primaries coming next year. Lot of denial, too.

Old Uncle Joe, the criminal impostor playing president, has lost his temper telling Americans his patience is wearing thin. If you don’t think these maniacs will stop at anything to force every American to get those injections, think again.

US Treasury deputy sec warns unvaxxed Americans that shortages will continue until EVERYONE is jabbed, Oct. 15, 2021 – “The deputy secretary at the US Treasury has put Americans on notice that the only way to end the plague of empty shelves around the country is for every resident to be vaccinated. The frank warning came off as a threat to many.

“Wally Adeyemo, the Biden administration’s second-highest official in the Treasury Department, appeared to publicly blackmail the still-sizable portion of Americans who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 during a Thursday ABC interview, seemingly blaming them for the ongoing shortages of consumer goods that have led many to mock the president as ‘Empty Shelves Joe’…

“Adeyemo did the Biden cabinet no favors by adding fuel to the conspiratorial fire, explaining the primary reason Biden continued to push for everyone to be vaccinated was that only then could the White House “provide the resources the American people need to make it to the other side” of the supply chain problem.”

Resources people need – like food and clothing? German State Allows Food Stores To Ban The Unvaccinated, Oct. 16, 2021 – if they don’t comply, starve them.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) introduces legislation to BLOCK interstate travel checkpoints the Biden Regime is trying to set up with SS/Marxist vaccine passport requirements – “The legislation, titled the Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act lays out how it would prevent all kinds of illegal travel interrogations by the Department of Transportation, Amtrak, Surface Transportation Board, TSA, NTSB, Federal Maritime Commission, and the Department of Commerce. See what’s happening here?

“The Biden Regime is about to set up Nazi vaccine passport police everywhere, to stop automobiles, commerce trucks, boats, trains, buses, planes, everything.” Here’s the bill introduced 8/29/2021 with a measly 4 cosponsors in Congress. Really? Where are the other 208 Republicans? Why haven’t they become a cosponsor?

To repeat myself (COVID-19 Patents: State Little RICO Acts Prosecution?, July 19, 2021), unless the law goes after the major players, this war will continue. There are so many lawsuits now I can hardly keep up. One judge rules one way, another Judge Flapdoodle rules just the opposite for the same issue regarding mandatory injections or your job or school.

Soldiers File Lawsuit Over Vaccine Mandate Seeking Exemption for ‘Natural Immunity’ // 2 Navy SEALS, 4 Marines, Air Force major all sue Biden – Class action case challenges COVID-19 vaccination mandates // Pentagon Faces Class-Action Lawsuit Over Vaccine Mandates on Military, Federal Employees and Contractors // Southwest Airlines Asks Court to Reject Effort to Block COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Court Sides With Unvaccinated Michigan Athletes in Mandate Case

New evidence, including a sworn affidavit from Prof. Luc A. Montagnier, has been submitted to the International Criminal Court alleging World Governments are complicit in genocide and crimes against humanity, August 22, 2021 (Nobel Prize, Physiology or Medicine for his discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus.)

Holocaust survivors join Lawyers, Dr Fleming, and Prof Luc Montagnier in demanding the International Criminal Court Charge World Governments with Crimes against Humanity, Genocide and breaches of the Nuremberg Code

Relief from COVID Vaccine Tyranny will NOT Come from the Courts as U.S. Supreme Court Denies Right to Refuse Shots by NYC Teachers

Yes, the courts are corrupt but I’m not talking about just any court. It has to be a State Attorney General or state prosecutor to file a RICO. Forget Congress and their WORTHLESS committee hearings. They all start out with campaign speeches, usually some witnesses and then trade spit. They get on the boob tube with their indignation it’s the other side’s fault, blah, blah, blah. Remember Benghazi and the endless hearings? Result: Nothing.

The families of our four dead Americans killed remember every day for the rest of their lives as do the families of the dead killed during call sign Extortion 17. More dead military, another cover-up. We have no Federal Department of Justice.

The evidence is overwhelming this is a conspiracy. Once again, this interview with Dr. David Martin is critical because it lays out the legal basis for a RICO case. Martin is a doctor and lawyer. Under the video is a synopsis that is a must read. Do I believe DARPA is involved? Yes. Do I believe Fauci has known all along about treatments that would be effective but instead condemned them in favor of the massive billions to be made from vaccines? Absolutely. But, you have to have evidence and it’s all there.

If you read the Omega Brief which I covered in my Sept. 13, 2021 column, it’s all laid out and any prosecutor worth his/her salt can see criminal acts for profit. The dedicated Americans who put together the Omega Brief delivered copies to every member in our state legislature here in Texas, to our governor and overnight mail to our Attorney General Ken Paxton.

This coming week I’m going to make every effort to get a sit down with AG Paxton. Unfortunately, winter is just about here because what we need are thousands at state capitols for rallies and a nice tri-fold hand out describing why we are demanding our AG file a RICO.

If a RICO was filed it would be like a hydrogen bomb dropped on those who planned this so-called pandemic. The ripple effect to the injection manufacturers, the FDA and CDC would be stunning. Lawsuits will continue to be filed against the airlines, members of the military against the jab and the list goes on. Not to mention going after PCR test manufacturers. Go for the jugular vein.

Can the CDC, FDA, Fauci & NAID Be Sued for Fraud?

BOMBSHELL: Pfizer whistleblower says vaccine ‘glows,’ contains toxic luciferase, graphene oxide compounds

Biden BUSTED As Pfizer ADMITS There’s No Vaccine Approved By FDA In The U.S. In Recorded Call (Listen 2:12)

Whistleblower: FDA and CDC ignore reports of serious Covid-19 vaccine injuries from highly credentialed pro-vaccine ICU physician, Oct. 12, 2021: “Dr. Lee is not describing sore arms. She is describing serious harms, including quadriplegia, organ failure, and brain blood clots. As Dr. Lee explains in her letter to the FDA, it is “statistically improbable that any one physician should witness this many Covid-19 vaccine injuries if the federal health authority claims regarding Covid-19 vaccine safety were accurate.”

Thousands of doctors around the world have been warning for the past ten months NOT to take those injections. They have put their reputations and jobs on the line while politicians demand Americans take the injections which have clearly proven to be deadly. For God’s sake: Are they all conspiracy nuts? Incompetent? Video you should watch.

Doctors are being hunted down with threats to cancel their privileges at hospitals if they speak out and tell the scientific truth about those injections or stripped of their medical license. Too many have been fired. For the love of God, how absolutely insane is all this??

USC Law School dean tells students to snitch on classmates who DRINK WATER in violation of covid restrictions, Oct. 16, 2021 // CDC Shares Easy Ways You Can Divide Unvaccinated Family and Friends From Those Who’ve Been Vaccinated Over The Holidays //

Colorado Nonprofit Hospital Refuses To Perform Kidney Transplant On Unvaccinated Woman And Her Donor // NYC Judge Restricts Unvaccinated Father From Visiting His 3-Year-Old Daughter in Ongoing Custody Battle

Last year California gov, Gavin Newsom, ordered people to eat Thanksgiving dinner outside which didn’t go over too well in the Sierra Nevada mountains covered in snow with temps around 20 degrees. “All gatherings must be held outside. Gatherings that include more than 3 households are prohibited. As much as possible, any food or beverages at outdoor gatherings must be in single-serve disposable containers.

“If providing single-serve containers is not possible, food and beverages must be served by a person who washes or sanitizes their hands frequently, and wears a face covering. Attendees may go inside to use restrooms as long as the restrooms are frequently sanitized. Gatherings should be two hours or less.The host should collect names of all attendees and contact information in case contact tracing is needed later.” Frickin’ lunatics. And pray tell, who was supposed to enforce such bull manure throughout the entire state of California on Thanksgiving Day?

No, it’s long past time to go for their throats and only We the People can make that happen. Those responsible for this diabolical scheming, killing and maiming people need to go to prison and throw away the key. Otherwise, we can just keep writing columns, reporting more deaths and injuries until people become numb.

Winter will soon be here. Me and so many others have written this “new novel” coronavirus hit at the peak of the influenza flu season. That the symptoms were almost identical. I knew towards the end of 2020, this whole SARS-Co-V-2 was nothing but a big, fat lie. Most certainly Americans were dying in huge numbers just as they do every flu season. This winter influenza flu will again magically turn into COVID with another round of possible lockdowns, the masks and nonsense called social distancing unless we stop it.

Your group or organization can put all the evidence into a coherent report and do everything you can to get an appointment with your state attorney general or a state prosecutor even if you have to hire a lawyer to represent you . Elected officials always sit up and take notice when they get contacted by lawyers.

Surely there is at least one state prosecutor who will listen and review the evidence or a state attorney general? There are a huge number of citizen groups here in Texas who could lobby for an appointment. Or in your state, lots of ordinary Americans actually know their state rep or senator.

It’s up to us or this nightmare will never end. Endless testing shoving those swabs up your nose to use a test that doesn’t test for any virus. Threats of being fired. STOP THE INSANITY. Please share this far and wide so we continue to get the truth out there.

