Coronavirus and its variants, when acquired by a healthy person, have about the same mortality rate as the common cold. The Covid vaccine has been shown to be completely ineffective in preventing the onset of Covid or one of its variants. People are not getting the Covid vaccine to prevent getting Covid. So why are people getting the vaccine?

People are rolling up their sleeves and taking the death jab because of government-induced mandates. People are injecting toxins in their blood so that they can go grocery shopping, to restaurants, to concerts and sporting events, for employment, school, and travel.

Side effects of the Covid vaccines include: chills, fever, headaches, muscle pain, nausea, redness, swelling, tiredness, blood clotting, Guillain-Barré Syndrome, myocarditis, and death.Long term effects are not yet known, but if the Covid vaccine clots the blood, it may lead to premature death. Life is in the blood (Genesis 9:4; Leviticus 17:11-14; Deuteronomy 12:23).

Recipients of the Covid vaccine are more likely to acquire Covid than non-recipients. Covid vaccine advocates say that if you do acquire Covid after receiving the vaccine, the symptoms will be less severe. Yet the fact remains that vaccinated persons are more likely to acquire Covid after receiving the vaccine and the vaccine is far more lethal than the disease itself.

Dr. Fauci is not our national doctor, no matter how much the Communist News Network (CNN) thinks he is. We are not “all in this together.” Human beings have a right to alternative medical opinions, other than the government’s, and have the sovereign right to make healthcare decisions regarding their own God-given body.

CONSCIENTIOUS OBJECTOR – MY BODY, MY CHOICE

We have been dealing with dishonest government officials for years, primarily Democrats, who are Covid vaccine mandate proponents. They expect you to forget that for decades it was they who justified infanticide by proclaiming it was a woman’s choice. Now they want you to believe that you have no choice over your own body and must receive the Covid vaccination for the greater good of society. They expect you to give up all logic and reason and obey them.

It cannot be stated often enough, as counter-propaganda sayings…

If masks work, the masked have nothing to fear from the unmasked.

If vaccines work, the vaccinated have nothing to fear from the unvaccinated.

If you need me to wear a mask and get a vaccine, in order for your mask and your vaccine to work, you are a special kind of stupid and I am not that stupid.

I am not in this together with you. I am an individual who makes individual decisions.

I am sovereign over my own body and my body is not the property of the State.

As far as Covid is concerned, I have made an informed decision and I have chosen my doctors, and Dr. Fauci is not one of them. I am relying on my immune system and the advice of America’s Frontline Doctors for any and all information and treatment, if necessary, for coronavirus and any of its variants and for any new disease the globalists wish to bring upon humanity.

UNDERSTANDING THE ENEMY

“Obama is ‘the one’” – Oprah Winfrey, 2007

“We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.” – Barack Obama, 2008

“And there’s a whole generation I say this, you know, I said this, you know, for apartheid South Africa, I said this for my own, you know, community in the South. There are still generations of people, older people, who were born and bred and marinated in it, in that prejudice and racism, and they just have to die.” – Oprah Winfrey, 2013.

Oprah Winfrey, with a net worth of 2.6 billion dollars, is the world’s richest black woman according to Forbes.Winfrey has not suffered oppression at the hands of old white people.

It can be argued that much of Winfrey’s success is attributable to old white people.

This may sound surprising, but Winfrey’s statement concerning wanting older wanting people to die was not based primarily on racism against white people in general or because she is telling the truth that old white people are prejudiced and racist. What she is saying is that she wants old white people with Judeo-Christian values to die, so that those traditional values can be replaced by interfaith connected New Age philosophies.

UNDERSTANDING EVIL

Many good natured people do not understand, or do not want to believe, that there are many people in the world that do not have their best interests at heart.

PSALM 2:1-3 [WITH INTERPRETATION] :

Why do the nations rage, and the people plot a vain thing? The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against YHWH (the Lord) and His Anointed, saying, “Let us break Their bonds [COMMANDMENTS] in pieces and cast away Their cords [PEOPLE] from us.”

MATTHEW 11:12 [WITH INTERPRETATION] :

“And from the days of John the Baptist until now [REPRESENTATIVES OF] the kingdom of heaven suffers violence, and the violent [GOVERNMENT ENTITIES] take it by force.”

REVELATION 18:23 [WITH INTERPRETATION] :

For your merchants [BUSINESSMEN, INDUSTRIALISTS] werethe great [WEALTHY] men of the earth, for by your sorcery [DRUGS, MEDICINES, PHARMAKEIA, VACCINES] all the nations were deceived.

UNDERSTANDING EVIL

Watching conservative-valued Covid vaccine rejecting persons trying to reason with eugenic-minded Covid vaccine mandate proponents reminds me of a scene from the movie Goldfinger.

James Bond:

“Do you expect me to talk?”

Goldfinger:

“No, Mr. Bond. I expect you to die! There is nothing you can talk to me about that I don’t already know.”

Covid vaccine government mandate proponents already know a few things. They know that the Covid virus is not that deadly, with a 99.97% survival rate for healthy persons, and that the vaccine is dangerous, ineffective, and is likely to reduce people’s lifespans. Any injection that clots blood will, over time, certainly contribute to premature deaths. People who are Covid vaccinated, obese, and have other health issues will all but certainly be dying from their ailments sooner than normal in the future. Covid vaccinated persons will not be surviving heart attacks and strokes, as they will be dying from them if their blood is clotting due to the Covid vaccine. Covid vaccine induced deaths, i.e. elder cleansing,will appear to be natural deaths and will be blamed on everything except Covid vaccinations.

So, what we are sure to see from government statistic manipulators in the decades ahead, and have already seen, is Covid death rates exaggerated / inflated, as anyone with a comorbid pre-existing medical condition who dies from their condition and has Covid will be tallied as a Covid death. Covid vaccine deaths will be underreported / deflated, as anyone who dies from Covid vaccine complications or side effects will be ruled death by the ailment, but not the contributing factor to the ailment: the Covid vaccine.

Attempting to reason facts and statistics about the dangers of the Covid vaccine with eugenic-minded government bureaucrats is like trying to argue the value of the lives of Jewish citizens to Nazis. Many people cannot understand this: They don’t want to give you a vaccine because they care about you. THEY WANT YOU TO DIE!

Why do they want you to die?

1 TIMOTHY 6:10 :

The love of money is a root of all kinds of evil.

ethnic cleansing:

the mass expulsion or killing of members of an unwanted ethnic or religious group in a society.

elder cleansing:

the senior is systematically isolated from family members and friends, then is drugged (or ventilated) until they die.

If the governments, here and around the world, can rid themselves of the elderly, by reducing people’s lifespans, think about how much money they can save on unfunded pensions and social security payments. They have certainly thought about it. We are talking billions and trillions. They talk of “resets,” and they would certainly like to wipe their government deficits and liabilities slate clean by trimming the human herd.

Many global politicians rightly know that global warming is a hoax, but some may have convinced themselves it is true. They speak of increased carbon emissions, but fail to report that this has not led to an increase in global temperature, as global plant life has increased its carbon intake and oxygen output to offset human behavior. The world is not in such a delicate balance as the global warming proponents would have us believe. Regardless, the fear of global warming is used as justification to reduce the world’s population by any means necessary.

And finally there is the matter of resources. The globalists want to reduce the human population because they think that there are too many people using up the world’s resources.

Many movies come to mind, as either projections, propaganda, or prophetic imagery of the times we are living in or the times that the globalists want us to live in. Movies that have forecasted and reinforced the idea of mass population control and the trimming down of the human race either through technology gone wrong, outbreaks of diseases, global warming, or by totalitarian government intervention include, but are not limited to:

1984, 2149: The Aftermath, Artificial Intelligence, Blade Runner, Brave New World, Contagion, The Day After Tomorrow, The Hunger Games, Logan’s Run, Mad Max, The Matrix, Outbreak, The Terminator, V for Vendetta, Waterworld, Westworld.

Over the last century, eugenic-minded, population control rulers have tried many things to keep the human population down, such as funding abortion domestically and internationally, promoting LGBT lifestyles at the expense of traditional life-bearing heterosexuality, and of course there were many wars.

FAKE PRESIDENT BIDEN: “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin.”

Everything this usurper in chief says about Covid is a lie. “Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80-million Americans who are still not vaccinated, even though the vaccine is safe, effective, and free.” Well, the death jab being free (at taxpayer expense) is the one thing he didn’t lie about.

Indeed the fake president and his global partners’ patience is wearing thin. Whilethe Biden regime has opened the floodgates on the Mexican border, inviting into America unvaccinated illegal immigrants and relocating them to various states, it has simultaneously opened up Covid quarantine camps, internment camps, or community isolation centers (CICs). The internment camps are not for the illegal immigrants who are flooding into America.No, they are for the unvaccinated people with Judeo-Christian values who just need to die.

KNOWING THE ENEMY

1 JOHN 2:18 :

It is the last hour; and as you have heard that the Antimessiah (Antichrist) is coming, even now many antimessiahs (antichrists) have come, by which we know that it is the last hour.

2 Thessalonians 2:1-3:

Now, brethren, concerning the coming of our Lord Yeshua Messiah (Jesus Christ) and our gathering together to Him, we ask you, not to be soon shaken in mind or troubled, either by spirit or by word or by letter, as if from us, as though the day of Messiah (Christ) had come. Let no one deceive you by any means; for that Day will not come unless the FALLING AWAY comes first…

The New World Order globalists with their anti messiah / antichrist allies at every level, under the guise of a medical crisis, have exerted control over the world’s nations, many of which were formerly governed by Constitutional Judeo-Christian principles. They have imposed and will continue to try to implement draconian measures, including mask wearing requirements, medical malpractices, forced lockdowns, closures of businesses and schools, quarantines, forced hospitalizations, travel restrictions, medical testing, and forced vaccinations.

As we find ourselves in the falling away period, the pre-great tribulation years, do not be shaken in mind or troubled in spirit by these things, because these days were foretold to occur before the glorious return of Yeshua the Messiah (Jesus the Christ).

REVELATION 22:20 :

Even so, come, Lord Yeshua (Jesus).

